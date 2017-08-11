A Must Watch

Liberty Quote
The proper and limited use of government is to invoke a common justice and keep the peace – and that is all.— Leonard Read
There is no right to practice a “religion” that says non-members must be converted, or may be enslaved, mutilated or killed.
Peter Robinson’s interviews are excellent. Here is a rare one where he is the interviewee. Robinson was speechwriter for Reagan and ‘Mr.Gorbachev, tear down this wall’.
Interview begins at approx. 29 mins.
We are committing PC led suicide. We need a Churchill to emerge, sooner than later, to combat the weakness in our society that ‘hates’ our culture. Look at the news today that the DoD is banning the recruitment of males into certain Army roles. Madness!
When, first we practice to appease, the far more easily we are deceived.
With no apologies to Walter Scott.
Ayaan is a hero.