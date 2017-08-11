A Must Watch

Posted on 11:31 am, August 11, 2017 by I am Spartacus

6 Responses to A Must Watch

  1. stackja
    #2465464, posted on August 11, 2017 at 11:55 am

    TRANSCRIPT
    Ayaan Hirsi Ali: And there are Muslims who say, “No, that’s not enough. It’s not enough to be Muslim in the religious sense only. You have to accept and abide and practice and promote Islam also in its political sense,” and it’s that group. I don’t know how big they are, but in terms of drawing lines, I think that’s where we need to start.

  2. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2465482, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    There is no right to practice a “religion” that says non-members must be converted, or may be enslaved, mutilated or killed.

  3. Acatfan
    #2465484, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Peter Robinson’s interviews are excellent. Here is a rare one where he is the interviewee. Robinson was speechwriter for Reagan and ‘Mr.Gorbachev, tear down this wall’.
    Interview begins at approx. 29 mins.

  4. Pat Gallagher
    #2465496, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    We are committing PC led suicide. We need a Churchill to emerge, sooner than later, to combat the weakness in our society that ‘hates’ our culture. Look at the news today that the DoD is banning the recruitment of males into certain Army roles. Madness!

  5. a happy little debunker
    #2465500, posted on August 11, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    When, first we practice to appease, the far more easily we are deceived.

    With no apologies to Walter Scott.

  6. closeapproximation
    #2465585, posted on August 11, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Ayaan is a hero.

