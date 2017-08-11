Liberty Quote

It is an open question whether the relatively free society, which can support autonomous sciences and is supported by it, which grew out of the ‘European Miracle’ and which constitutes a unique and fragile exception in human history, will be an episode or an enduring achievement. Much will depend on whether it will be possible to educate the educable sections of the population and above all the future decision makers so that they understand the functioning of modern society and economy. This is a cognitive and also an educational task.
The comparative institutions approach outlines the consequences of various institutional arrangements: the ways institutions work out for people living under them, what opportunities various systems offer, what sort of life is possible under them. It will then be up to the individuals to choose between giving individual freedom priority in the social and public sphere or to accept some form of slavery under a totalitarian system, including unlimited democracy in the sense of the dictatorship of the majority as a special case of totalitarianism.
The source is a long academic paper by the late Gerard Radnitzky. Actually the sections 5. THE RISE OF SCIENTIFIC THINKING AS ONE OF THE EARMARKS OF THE ‘EUROPEAN MIRACLE’, 6. THE CONSEQUENCES OF INSTITUTIONAL ARRANGEMENTS FOR SCIENTIFIC PROGRESS AND FOR INNOVATIONS and 7. THE FUTURE IS OPEN are not too long and academic, they contain the guts of the paper for general consumption.
The bottom line is that the secret of the ‘European Miracle’ has been the evolution of limited government. There is no trade-off between freedom on the one hand and economic success and scientific progress on the other hand. The two are inseparable because economic growth has come from economic freedom and competition, and scientific progress has come from a free market of ideas.
The ‘Rise of the West’ has been made possible by the evolution of freedom in the economic sphere from political and religious influences, and by other developments leading to the security of property rights. It is an open question whether the relatively free society which grew out of the ‘European Miracle’, will be a unique, fragile and transient exception in human history or an enduring achievement.
The European Community is in the process of dismantling the ‘European Miracle’ and a similar process has been proceeding for some time with bipartisan support in the US. It remains to be seen if the Trump ascendency can make a difference.
Gerard Radnitzky (1921-2006) was a German fighter pilot in WWII. With a friend he did a runner to Sweden. His friend did not make it but Gerard spent the rest of the war in neutral territory and married a Swedish lady. He became an academic in philosophy and political economy, with his ideas drawn from Popper’s philosophy of science and Austrian/libertarian economics. He was based in Germany and was an associate of Hayek and also of Wolfgang Kasper. Later in life he became depressed and his wife recruited Wolfgang to help. He persuaded Radnitzky write a memoire which is unfortunately in German.
We now have a relatively new game that offers doctored statistics posing as credible science, in terms of incidents of campus rape, or the existence and the effect of global warming (just two examples).
Notions of a free society become scrambled when noodle heads like me, who lack even a scintilla of scientific understanding, try and sift through frequently questionable arguments as to why I am not to be trusted any near women, or the need to hug a wind turbine rather than a tree (women are out of course).
Methinks aspects of the ‘European Miracle’ and its apparently liberating period of The Enlightenment are in truth a form of sociological time bomb. Push the concept of individual liberty to its ultimate (which the Enlightenment inevitably does) and it turns in on itself and becomes its opposite: anarchy, albeit the new age anarchists then take it upon themselves to stand over us, as Bill Leak’s LBGTI stormtroopers do. Then, hey presto and you have good old tyranny.
After the fall of Rome, no universal empire was able to arise on the Continent.
Europe developed into a mosaic of kingdoms, principalities, city-states, ecclesiastical domains, and other political entities.
Within this system, it was highly imprudent for any prince to attempt to infringe property rights in the manner customary elsewhere in the world. In constant rivalry with one another, princes found that outright expropriations, confiscatory taxation, and the blocking of trade did not go unpunished. The punishment was to be compelled to witness the relative economic progress of one’s rivals, often through the movement of capital, and capitalists, to neighboring realms. The possibility of “exit,” facilitated by geographical compactness and, especially, by cultural affinity, acted to transform the state into a “constrained predator”
Decentralization of power also came to mark the domestic arrangements of the various European polities.
When Germany Was Great!
The Holy Roman Empire in 1789 AD. At the time, Germany was a patchwork of countless independent principalities, duchies, city states, bishoprics and other statelets. This was a glorious time, as citizens could very easily vote with their feet if they were unhappy with their rulers. Keep in mind, there were no such things as “passports” or “border controls” at the time. No-one even thought about such things – it would have been considered an inane notion. And although almost every statelet minted its own coins (displaying its own coat of arms and a portrait of its ruler), money was actually standardized across the entire region since the Middle Ages. Most of Germany used silver coins, which were minted according to standardized weights and sizes (gold coins were also used, but silver was more prevalent in day-to-day commerce). Thus all coins were accepted across the region, regardless of which principality or duchy had issued them. There were no tariffs either and no restrictions on cross-border investment. There was even a mechanism for reining in fiscally highly incompetent or plain crazy rulers through a supra-national arbitration body that only sprang into action upon special request (when such requests were deemed reasonable). Taxes as a rule didn’t exceed a level of 10%, as any attempt to impose higher taxes would lead to an exodus of people from the territory concerned. Not everything was perfect of course, but let us just note that despite a lack of democracy, there was no lack of freedom.
