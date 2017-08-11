What sense is this?
Mr Turnbull rejected a push for Australia to install a missile defence shield to protect against an attack, saying he had received advice that it would not be helpful against North Korea’s long range missiles.
OK, so if the Norks find it too hard to attack Japan or Guam which do have missile defences however leaky they may be, Sydney seems pretty good as a place for them to show they really mean it. Does Malcolm never get anything important right? And then there’s this:
Opposition leader Bill Shorten said it was the “bellicose and provocative actions” of the North Korean dictatorship, and not Mr Trump’s rhetoric, which was of “big concern”.
“I and the government share the same concerns and the same views, and Australians should be reassured that on this matter of North Korea and our national security, the politics of Labor and Liberal are working absolutely together,” the Opposition Leader said.
“What we all need to do is be concentrating on encouraging North Korea to de-escalate. I think there is an important role for China to play here and of course we rely upon leadership from the United States. There are other nations which are much more affected than Australia, including of course the Republic of Korea and Japan, and neighbouring nations to North Korea.”
Good sense for a change. If they came up with a credible policy on stopping the boats, how much difference would it make who took over after the next election?
Wouldn’t it be ironic if Labor announced some common-sense policies and completely gazumped Turnbull and his Libtards at the next election. Mind you, anything sensible that Labor promised would be over-turned the moment they got in.
“No missile defences for Australia says the PM”
When we get our submarines we’ll be invincible. 🙂
Maolcolm is an Easter Suburbs luvvie.
Most issues are simply beyond their ken – science, economics, history events – but they can’t admit that. Can’t admit that they lack the background to weigh in with an opinion.
They pride themselves or the width and depth of their knowledge, however illusory that actually is.
So, they come up with a single (erroneous or irrelevant) point and use that to dismiss the whole issue altogether.
(Oh, and they are generally all at sea with quantitative matters. That is why they fell for AGW.)
That is well and truly strange.
Australia – ALE-70 Radio Frequency Countermeasures (RFCM) http://www.dsca.mil/major-arms-sales/australia-ale-70-radio-frequency-countermeasures-rfcm
So Mal wants us defenceless – traitorous prick.
Daithi,
Re the ALE-70:
“The proposed sale will improve Australia’s F-35 survivability and will enhance its capability to deter global threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and cooperate in coalition defense initiatives. Australia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces.”
Not really suited to ICBMs I think.
What do we get for 35 bn a year?
I say outsource:
Sandline (ex SAS)
Suitcase nukes
One AWD equipped for NMD
Given the improbability of North Korea being able any time soon to launch any sort of missile attack on Australian territory, let alone a nuclear attack, for us to spend billions obtaining an effective missile defence capability would be an irresponsible waste of money far beyond the bounds of reason. The moment a missile is launched that impacts on any country, Kim will die a fiery death. His whereabouts at any given moment will be known by the US and his hideyholes will have been comprehensively targetted long since. A MOAB response would probably be welcomed by China as much as by us.
Kim might be nuts, but I doubt that he’s stupid enough to commit suicide.
Turnbull’s just as likely to bin Op Sovereign Borders and the rest of the BP regime if he slithers back in, as he and his dinner party guests think it cruel, and in rather poor taste. So what’s the difference again?
Mique,
“His whereabouts at any given moment will be known by the US and his hideyholes will have been comprehensively targetted long since. A MOAB response would probably be welcomed by China as much as by us.”
Like what they did to Bin Liner. Took no time at all.
ABD is insanely expensive and extremely technically challenging.
I think there are more cost-effective defense purchases that could be made.
ABM*
One can bet Pine Gap will get a missile defense system if there is seen to be a credible threat.
If a nuke wipes out Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne then Australia would be better off.
In fairness to MT. Mid-course Missile defense systems are very expensive. The US is allegedly spending nearly a $1 billion USD per year. That is on top of some $40 billion dollar existing investments. Realistically, we would have to integrate into the US defense system… and let’s be honest, it’s probably better that we support the US into destroying the ICBMs before they launch.
There is an argument that we get Patriot type missiles to protect our military facilities from cruise missiles. E.g. if China decided to invade.
For once Malcolm Turnbull has made the right decision. All this sabre rattling savours of the warnings of imminent invasions by China, Japan and especially Russia in the 1800s and the various fortifications built on Sydney’s headlands – all without ever having to be used in anger.
Received advice from whom Lucy or Nicki Sava?
And since when has Malcolm start acting on somebody’s anybody’s advice?!?!?!
Since when Bill?
I demand we buy a full missile defence system now. To be located in TAS to boost jobs with 95% female and 5% transgender workforce. Managed by Roz Ward.
Should also be designed by CFMEU miners as part of a re-training exercise due to closing coal mines.
David Wilkie to be appointed special minister for Defence Projects TAS.
I don’t care how many billions or how many decades later project is finished as this should be a long term jobs and growth priority.
If you disagree you are a redneck misogynist who opposes equality in the workforce. In fact there will be laws to prevent you complaining about this project on the basis they constitute hate crimes and discrimination against CFMEU workers.
I tell you now it will rank as one of the best Government projects since the NBN was designed on a drinks coaster. In fact Stephen Conroy should be on the consulting team to ensure total lack of value for money and coming in way over budget.
Of course there is also the worry of the Philippines or a part of it becoming an Islamo Nazi state, or Indonesia succumbing to fundamentalist rule……..its by far not a remote possibility, or most likely China becoming more aggressive and expansionist as this century wears on…….Yet here we sit and we think we can just by and large rely on the US without attempting to do any real heavy lifting ourselves in terms of raising our defence capability for our mainland. Arguably , American assistance aside, it was the geography of New Guinea and that Japan had over stretched its supply routes that saved Australia from land invasion in WW2. We wont be so lucky this century……..
Scrap the subs programme , scrap welfare for “refugees” and migrants,scrap subsidies for carpetbagger renewable crap, cut public service and politicians pay and entitlements by half . Use the money saved to form the Missile Corps ,develop and build tactical nuclear missiles ,land to air and sea ,air to air and sea ,ICBMs and anti missile missiles . No need for expensive foreign subs or planes ,build our own small tactical fighters for use within our borders . That would put the massive amounts wasted by governments to really good use ,value for money instead of globalist crap .
Les Deplorables @woolfe
@TurnbullMalcolm rejected Australia to install missile defence shield as negotiations are well under way to surrender South Australia to NK
Harry Truman didn’t want an extended war and let Kim 1 stay in power.
I can’t blame Truman for not wanting to have all out war with China and thinking carefully about the USSR developing the H bomb.
I agree that an ICBM shield is not doable as an immediate response to NK but we were leading the way with over-the-horizon radar (at least we might see it comming!) . It would be great if we could keep that sort of momentum up.
Dr Fred,
I think it might be time for a new defense paper. It’s good to see you’ve got the basic framework sorted.
Prob no need for China to invade. We’ve been selling off the place brick-by-brick, so they’ll have the keys without having fired a shot or broken a sweat.
Proof that the defence capability worked.
For some reason, SK hasn’t purchased the Iron Dome platform from Israel. Too expensive, I guess. OK, NK has 10-20k artillery pieces trained on Seoul, so the South Koreans would need to spend many billions on an Iron Dome network with enough batteries and interceptor missiles to intercept the volume of artillery shells the North could send Seoul’s way. However, it would have been money well spent. Of course, in such an attack, plenty of shells will still get through and hit their mark before the artillery pieces are destroyed, which should take a few days. But this would mean parts of Seoul are badly damaged with many killed, as opposed to what we’d see now if NK ordered a large scale artillery barrage on Seoul, ie much of the city destroyed and maybe hundreds of thousands killed before the NK artillery is suppressed.
And that will cost hundreds of billions – maybe more than a trillion – to fix. Which is much more than the cost of installing a really large Iron Dome network to protect the city.
Various traitors help USSR developing the H bomb.
piffle.
The Japs were active up and down both coasts of Australia in WWII. Ships were sunk, and ports attacked.
The Emden was busy raiding off the North coast of Oz in WWI.