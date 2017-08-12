From Sydney Institute: Media Watch and Martin Ferguson

If you missed or want to see again
MARTIN FERGUSON & JENNIFER HEWETT
speaking on
AUSTRALIA’S WORKPLACE RELATIONS FRAMEWORK: THE CASE FOR REFORM
it will be re-broadcast
on Channel 648 and www.a-pac.tv
on SATURDAY 12 AUGUST 2017 at
4:24pm
You can also listen to the podcast on our website
http://thesydneyinstitute.com.au/podcasts/
(The podcast was supposed to be up yesterday but I still don’t see it this morning.)
Someone might be interested in this:
Australian bank sued over failure to disclose climate risks
“An Australian couple filed a climate lawsuit against one of the country’s “big four” banks on Tuesday, in a test case with international implications.”
http://www.climatechangenews.com/2017/08/08/commonwealth-bank-sued-over-failure-to-disclose-climate-risks/
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has failed to disclose risks it faces which relate to climate change activist shareholders.