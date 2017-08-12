From Sydney Institute: Media Watch and Martin Ferguson

Posted on 9:14 am, August 12, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Media Watchdog.

If you missed or want to see again
MARTIN FERGUSON & JENNIFER HEWETT
speaking on
AUSTRALIA’S WORKPLACE RELATIONS FRAMEWORK: THE CASE FOR REFORM
it will be re-broadcast
on Channel 648 and www.a-pac.tv
on SATURDAY 12 AUGUST 2017 at
4:24pm
You can also listen to the podcast on our website
http://thesydneyinstitute.com.au/podcasts/

(The podcast was supposed to be up yesterday but I still don’t see it this morning.)

This entry was posted in Unions. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to From Sydney Institute: Media Watch and Martin Ferguson

  1. Mark M
    #2466305, posted on August 12, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Someone might be interested in this:

    Australian bank sued over failure to disclose climate risks
    “An Australian couple filed a climate lawsuit against one of the country’s “big four” banks on Tuesday, in a test case with international implications.”

    http://www.climatechangenews.com/2017/08/08/commonwealth-bank-sued-over-failure-to-disclose-climate-risks/

  2. Leo G
    #2466353, posted on August 12, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Australian bank sued over failure to disclose climate risks

    The Commonwealth Bank of Australia has failed to disclose risks it faces which relate to climate change activist shareholders.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *