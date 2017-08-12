Liberty Quote
While it is true that Undersecretary of State Tim Wirth said that “the science is settled,” it is clear that there is not a broad scientific consensus that human activities are causing global warming.— Frank Murkowski 1997
-
-
Open Forum: August 12, 2017
Glen Campbell True Grit
True Grit movie 1969
True Grit movie 2010
On a rare occasion, original and remake are both very good movies.
Hmmm, a not to shabby 5th…
twostix
Japans problem is that they had US late 19th century sexual culture forced upon them literally at gun point.
That married with their own ancient culture metastasized into the revolting suiciding, little gir’s panties sniffing, live abortion that is modern Japanese man.
So what exactly was that sexual culture?
Don’t be dumb.
“So long as they pay taxes and assimilate”
… like the Krauts, did not get away with it.
But their loathsome nondescript “leaders”, unlike the Krauts, weren’t able to flood the place with moozleys.
#demographicdeathspiral
Probably the culture that ended up producing this for it’s children.
South Australia is indeed one of the most depraved hellholes to have existed in human history.
It makes Dante’s Inferno look like a toddlers’ tea party.
Thankfully, as that image so clearly demonstrates, they are busy extincting themselves.
https://order-order.com/2017/08/11/remoaners-lose-as-voters-strongly-back-hard-brexit/
“If they break the Japanese people’s laws, they must simply imprison them all until they stop”
Douglas Murray @DouglasKMurray 4h4 hours ago
More
Another diverse boatload of PhD candidates, engineers and doctors storms the beaches of Europe:
https://twitter.com/DouglasKMurray/status/895945999457280000
“The Japanese police will crack down on Han terrorists with ruthless fury”
“No to Japan’s fascist police state! Yellow Lives Matter!”
https://order-order.com/2017/08/11/remoaners-lose-as-voters-strongly-back-hard-brexit/
Do all the surveys you like. unless they start an “occupy” Parliament House, the plebs are screwed after another 5 years.
Five more years of EU migration: Cabinet Remainers’ victory after agreeing ‘soft-landing’ transition period that will delay UK getting its borders back
Brexit deal: 3 million EU citizens allowed to stay in UK permanently – and will get same rights as Britons
and it gets worse
Families of EU migrants who arrive in UK before Brexit will be allowed to stay, Theresa May reveals
Another few years of open borders in the EU will only harden British attitudes even more.
http://www.westmonster.com/20000-person-poll-shows-leave-and-remain-voters-united-on-proper-brexit/
The worst thing that can happen under a bad Brexit deal is Britain adds another few million Eastern Europeans to its population over 5 years. I don’t think that’s going to break the country.
We really need to close our borders, and more importantly our minds, to Britain.
It’s not anything like what most Australians like to think of it as anymore.
The problem with the British
Good idea.
Trump should publicly threaten the kill switch on Google, Facebook etc. Smash their stocks for a couple of days and see if their behaviour changes.
Google are the Standard Oil of our era, except instead of bringing us delicious oil they’re dead set on bringing us trannies and communism.
They need to be smashed.
https://twitter.com/RyanTAnd/status/895651901814915073
Yeah, the Brits have thrown themselves on the grenade … if their blood and bone and gore doesn’t make us turn the other way, we deserve to be blown up to –
Tommy Robinson: British Police Think Tweets Are an Emergency
Rebel Media
Aug 11, 2017
Is there a single police force in Britain that doesn’t care more about mean tweets than the victims of FGM? Watch Tommy Robinson of TheRebel.media expose how the police care more about what you’re saying online than real emergencies, including his local force in Bedfordshire.
Good to see another leading liberal, Thomas Frank, coming out for immigration restriction
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/08/the-democratic-case-for-restricting-immigration
Yes Bravo. We must build bridges with patriots of the left.
36 But I tell you that men will give an account on the day of judgment for every careless word they have spoken.
37 For by your words you will be acquitted, and by your words you will be condemned.”
___
Supreme Dark Lord 🐸 @voxday
2,006,754
ELoE Supreme Dark Lord and bestselling philosopher.
Lead Editor at Castalia House.
Game designer.
#AltRight.
voxday.blogspot.com
32:24 15 hours ago
Google runs from AltRight, but will strike back
https://www.pscp.tv/voxday/1mrGmmzDdADGy
___________
My Bourgeois Secrets
The Thinkery
Aug 11, 2017
Dun dun dun.
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump 4h4 hours ago
Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!
Shut up C.L.
I mentioned that yonks ago and it got me branded, “USSR”, by all the cat’s Militant Atheist Stasi pets, and none of the ‘good christian’ or ‘catholic’ cats cared to pull them up on it. Nope, y’all were more than happy to feed the lying beast instead of fight it, so ………
JUDGE ORDERS STATE DEPT. TO SEARCH AGAIN FOR CLINTON BENGHAZI EMAILS
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/10/judge-orders-state-department-fresh-search-clinton-benghazi-emails/
When operating on Stupid – Repeat
The Tax Foundation released a new study on the excise tax last week, finding that the 1.5-cent per ounce tax has fallen short of revenue projections, cost jobs, and has forced some Philadelphians to drive outside the city to buy groceries.
The study finds that the tax is 24 times higher than the Pennsylvania tax rate on beer.
“Purchases of beer are also now less expensive than nonalcoholic beverages subject to the tax in the city,” according to the study, written by Courtney Shupert and Scott Drenkard. “Empirical evidence from a 2012 journal article suggests that soda taxes can push consumers to alcohol, meaning it is likely the case that consumers are switching to alcoholic beverages as a result of the tax. The paper, aptly titled From Coke to Coors, further shows that switching from soda to beer increases total caloric intake, even as soda taxes are generally aimed at caloric reduction.”
The Tax Foundation points out that unlike most cities, Philadelphia passed the tax specifically to raise revenue, not to fight obesity. The city even includes diet sodas in its tax, as a way to raise money for pre-kindergarten programs.
However, less than half of the $39.4 million collected since the tax went into effect on Jan. 1 has gone to education funding.
“[T]he tax was originally promoted as a vehicle to raise funds for prekindergarten education, but in practice it awards just 49 percent of the soda tax revenues to local pre-K programs,” Shupert and Drenkard write. “Another 20 percent of the soda tax revenues fund government employee benefits or city programs, while the rest of the money will go towards parks, libraries, and community schools.”
Collections from the soda tax are also well below original projections of $92 million per year, due to tax avoidance.
Cheers, Philly city council. What a top-notch policy—said by no one.
Supreme Dark [email protected]
The cultural war in Silicon Valley
https://www.pscp.tv/w/1ynJOVrZzMlGR
That graph is a political bombshell. Memo to AC: your electoral strategy needs to be strongly social conservative and straight down the line fiscally moderate. That is precisely were the majority of the so-called centre right exist and the field is ripe for the picking. If you present a solid platform, they will come.
It’s Long Past Time To End All Discrimination Policies And Restore Equal Protection
Hardly a day goes by without some new identity politics incident that pits members of one group against another group. These incidents are typically manipulated to inflame people’s tribalism, divided along Marxist lines by sex, race, class, and more, into yet another battle of collective wills. Underneath it all, we have a society ostensibly “dedicated to the proposition that all men are equal.” Although such rhetoric still stirs every American’s heart, it is no longer true. In America, both in private and government institutions, some are “more equal than others.”
The hottest such dispute this week is over a former Google engineer’s internal memo suggesting biological differences between the sexes contribute to their different professional choices. He was fired for “perpetuating gender stereotypes,” which may have been an attempt at legal defense for Google since they have been battling a federal lawsuit alleging sex discrimination against women.
Back in 1969, Macklin Fleming, a California appeals judge, opposed racial quotas at Yale Law school with a prescient description of the ill effects we’re now seeing:
No one can be expected to accept an inferior status willingly. The black students, unable to compete on even terms in the study of law, inevitably will seek other means to achieve recognition and self-expression. This is likely to take two forms. First, agitation to change the environment from one in which they are unable to compete to one in which they can.
…Second, it seems probable that this group will seek personal satisfaction and public recognition by aggressive conduct, which, although ostensibly directed at external injustices and problems, will in fact be primarily motivated by the psychological needs of the members of the group to overcome feelings of inferiority caused by lack of success in their studies. Since the common denominator of the group of students with lower qualifications is one of race this aggressive expression will undoubtedly take the form of racial demands…
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 2h2 hours ago
Rolling Stone Collects Every Lie About Sebastian Gorka in One Place – Breitbart http://bit.ly/2fxxRBK via @BreitbartNews
Children of The Devil, The First Murderer, The Father of The Lie …
Lord of the flies … end scene
Google Unveils New Slogan – “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA—Tech giant Google rolled out its new company tagline across its myriad internet properties Tuesday, transitioning to the company-wide slogan of “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”
The slogan, inspired by that of the Party in Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s favorite book 1984, is meant to convey the value the Company places on doublethink, while also instilling in users’ minds that the Company always knows best.
“We want our new slogan to remind everyone that the Company is watching you, and thoughtcrimes will not be tolerated,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced via a Google+ post after the new slogan was unveiled.
“Google is watching you, and has the ability to turn you into an unperson,” he continued.
At publishing time, the Company had deployed its police force to arrest a citizen for googling, “How many genders are there?” shortly after firing an employee for questioning whether men and women were different.
According to sources, both individuals were being sent to Google’s infamous Room 101 to be broken down and rebuilt.
He probably would have gotten away with it if the Registrar’s office hadn’t recognised that one name.
Trump Thanks Putin for Expelling 750 Diplomats; Former CIA Official Says Deep State ‘Will Kill’ Him
n this day and age, calling for the death of the President is a totally legitimate form of public discourse.
Here’s the set up.
Trump was asked about Putin expelling 750 America diplomats, which he replied, jokingly, thanking the Russian leader for helping him trim payroll expenses. Inappropriate? Maybe. More Trumpism.
Enter Phil Mudd, ex-deputy director ofthe CIA’s Counterterrorist Center and the FBI’s National Security Branch, who casually said the ‘deep state’, aka permanent government agents who’ve been on the job for 20-30 years, would ‘kill this guy’, referring to the President.
Jake Tapper tried to help Mudd walk back the comments. But as you saw, Mudd meant what he said and had no discernible reason to use those words in that context other than calling for the assassination of the President.
Why Some U.S. Ex-Spies Don’t Buy the Russia Story
Evidence that undermines the “election hack” narrative should get more attention.
The Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) have been investigating the now conventional wisdom that last year’s leaks of Democratic National Committee files were the result of Russian hacks. What they found instead is evidence to the contrary.
Unlike the “current and former intelligence officials” anonymously quoted in stories about the Trump-Russia scandal, VIPS members actually have names.
The January assessment of the U.S. intelligence community, which serves as the basis for accusations that Russia hacked the election said, among other things: “We assess with high confidence that Russian military intelligence (General Staff Main Intelligence Directorate or GRU) used the Guccifer 2.0 persona and DCLeaks.com to release U.S. victim data obtained in cyber operations publicly and in exclusives to media outlets and relayed material to WikiLeaks.”
VIPS instead surmises that, after WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange announced on June 12, 2016 his intention to publish Hillary Clinton-related emails, the DNC rushed to fabricate evidence that it had been hacked by Russia to defuse any potential WikiLeaks disclosures. To this end, the theory goes, the DNC used the Guccifer 2.0 online persona to release mostly harmless DNC data. Guccifer 2.0 was later loosely linked to Russia because of Russian metadata in his files and his use of a Russia-based virtual private network.
The VIPS theory relies on forensic findings by independent researchers who go by the pseudonyms “Forensicator” and “Adam Carter.” The former found that 1,976 MB of Guccifer’s files were copied from a DNC server on July 5 in just 87 seconds, implying a transfer rate of 22.6 megabytes per second — or, converted to a measure most people use, about 180 megabits per second, a speed not commonly available from U.S. internet providers. Downloading such files this quickly over the internet, especially over a VPN (most hackers would use one), would have been all but impossible because the network infrastructure through which the traffic would have to pass would further slow the traffic. However, as Forensicator has pointed out, the files could have been copied to a thumb drive — something only an insider could have done — at about that speed.
Adam Carter, the pseudonym for the other analyst, showed that the content of the Guccifer files was at some point cut and pasted into Microsoft Word templates that used the Russian language. Carter laid out all the available evidence and his answers to numerous critics in a long post earlier this month.
And yet these aren’t good reasons to avoid the discussion of what actually happened at the DNC last year, especially since no intelligence agency actually examined the Democrats’ servers and CrowdStrike, the firm whose conclusions informed much of the intelligence community’s assessment, had obvious conflicts of interest — from being paid by the DNC to co-founder Dmitri Alperovitch’s affiliation with the Atlantic Council, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank that has generally viewed Russia as a hostile power.
One hopes that the numerous investigations into Trump-Russia are based on hard evidence, not easy assumptions. But since these investigations are not transparent at this point, the only way to make sure their attention is still focused on the technical aspects of the suspected Russian hacks and leaks is to present the available evidence, along with any arguments undermining it, to the public.
Full Article in Bloomberg worth a read
Google Has Done a Horrible Thing to Its Employees
Google’s firing of engineer James Damore for the thought crime of “advancing harmful gender stereotypes” was a dreadful piece of smiley-faced fascism.
It also creates a terrible atmosphere for your other employees, especially the ones who disagreed with the victim. Twitter feed Pol/News/Forever spread around some tweets by Google employees declaring that they would now be keeping track of colleagues guilty of WrongThink.
You can almost hear the slavering hatred:
Colm Buckley: “You know there are certain “alternative views, including different political views” which I do not want people to feel safe to share here… You can believe women or minorities are unqualified all you like — I can’t stop you — but if you say it out loud, then you deserve what’s coming to you. Yes, this is “silencing”. I intend to silence these views... Take your false equivalence and your fake symmetry, and shove them hard up where the sun doesn’t shine.”
Kim Burchett: “I am considering creating a public-inside-google document of “people who make diversity difficult”…which calls out those googlers who repeatedly made public statements that are unsupportive of diversity… Things I’m still pondering: should inclusion on the list require something resembling a trial? should people be removed after some period of time if they start behaving better?
Colin Winter: “One of the great things about Google’s internal communication mechanism… is that, as a manager, I can easily go find out if I really want to work with you.”
Kelly Ellis: (Responding to a colleague who mildly opined that Damore’s original memo was misrepresented and that Damore’s firing validates his notion of the suppression of ideas.) “Your reply…ignores the many women Googlers who have expressed the frustration they feel as a result of this. F*** off. Thanks for using your real name here, though. Makes it easier to update my spreadsheet.”
Google’s monoculture has turned these employees into snarling, hate-filled, censorious little thought-police who live under the misapprehension that their seething rage is virtue. It reminds me of what happened in the Soviet Union when neighbor turned in neighbor to ensure the regime believed in their loyalty to the Right Ideas.
This is a terrible thing to do to people who work for you. All Google had to say was, “We disagree with Damore, but we support our employees’ right to speak,” and they would have reaffirmed a culture of tolerance. Instead, they’ve taken an inexcusable action that has twisted the hearts of the people who work for them and turned them into informing drones.
From the latest MWD:
You have to love the sheer dishonesty of these two. Is TA really “going wide” by stating that those who are opposed to PC should also vote No? Is it really a long bow given the experience in similar Anglophone jurisdictions like Canada, UK, and USA? Can they really not see the connection between PC and SS’M’? And what’s this business about the ‘fearful hearts’ of LGBTI people? No seriously? Do they really imagine that SS’M’ is a non-ideological issue? Can they be that naive? Dear oh dear. I’m inclined to think this is Leftist bluster and dishonesty. It usually always is.
Sinistra delenda est.
Zanetti.
Venezuelan flag by Michael Ramirez.
A.F. Branco.
Trump can’t stand Connecticut Demorat Dick Blumenthal, a “phony Vietnam con artist” who made up his service record – which inspired today’s brilliant Sean Delonas cartoon.
Thanks Tom
Tom
Trump can’t stand Connecticut Demorat Dick Blumenthal, a “phony Vietnam con artist” who made up his service record – which inspired today’s brilliant Sean Delonas cartoon.
I find nothing more despicable than making up/falsifying service records, specially relating to combat duty.
Thanks Tom, great work!
This is perfect: Think different/ Not so much.
scroll
Will spend the weekend helping my mechanic mothballing my Trabant combie.
Bought it for $800, a bargain, as I see them going for twice that.
Don’t expect it to skyrocket but I hope in ten years time it will be worth $8 K.
Different market here but early Soviet era cars are collectible.
/scroll
This is perfect: Think different/ Not so much.
Hilarious! I hope they tear themselves to pieces trying to out Stasi each other.
Will spend the weekend helping my mechanic mothballing my Trabant combie.
Looks like fun! As soon as I get my workshop built (permits are the problem, not building it), I need to get onto fixing my sunbeam alpine, need to make a new LH rear inner guard.
That’s not a gun. This is a gun.
Apparently it could shoot to a distance of 35 Ks? I take it 3.5 would be closer to the truth.
rickw
sunbeam alpine, need to make a new LH rear inner guard.
Lovely cars.
I enjoy tinkering with machinery of any kind, good luck with it.
Fiberglass or metal, you thinking of using?
Is that Willem Dafoe from Platoon?
Danes now vying with Swedes for title of Eloi of the 21st Century.
Hug a Terrorist Program via Breitbart.
Zanetti sums up the situation neatly.
Meanwhile, jowls are wobbling on Sunrise.
Banging asses. Already on the agenda here.
MOROCCO: 15 Muslim teenagers contract rabies after having sex with a donkey
Fifteen minors who sexually assaulted a donkey in the small rural town of Sidi Kamel in the communal providence of Sidi Kacem have been treated for rabies infections received from the animal. → BNI
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 57m57 minutes ago
Fascinating how every week begins with “Trump is crazy!” and ends with, “Trump proven right again…”
Banging asses. Already on the agenda here.
And these backward ass fucking lunatics are exactly what Australia needs??!!
Fiberglass or metal, you thinking of using?
Will use metal, need to buy an English Wheel.
The article by Paul Kelly in today’s Australian newspaper gets to the heart of the SSM matter.
(I’m not a subscriber, so can’t provide a direct link – however, someone on Facechook has kindly cut&pasted the entire article – so here it is for your reading pleasure. Apologies for the lengthy post, but it is an important article.)
leftism is a mental illness
Those hearts were already twisted.
Now they’re just out and proud, and elevated in power, like young Brown Shirts who became SS.
Their left wheel out ‘weekend at Pauls’ the waxen and as embalmed as Stalin, ex-pm keating to attack Trump.
Lost on their left that championed every foul mouthed and abusive keating rant is the irony.
“Paul Keating has warned that North Korea will never abandon its nuclear weapon program and that this new reality will have to be addressed in the same way as the west sought to contain the former Soviet Union.
The former prime minister, one of Australia’s most-respected foreign policy thinkers and a strong advocate for a more independent foreign policy, has disagreed strongly with the language and approach being taken the US President Donald Trump towards the rogue state”
”
“When the former Labor prime minister Paul Keating said that “two blokes and a cocker spaniel” don’t make a family he was being typically brutal and unfair. ”
Their left, it is all about the damage done by swinging the weapon, not the weapon itself.
The cocker spaniel line slips away from the legacy of keating as if gillard herself said had said the line as she rejected gay marriage.
Australian Army supplies pretty little shoppers to the enemy. Busy raping, the enemy won’t want to fight.
http://www.dailytelegraph.com.au/news/nsw/army-boss-says-female-shopping-habits-are-clues-to-hiring-frontline-warriors/news-story/d572fde28c77c4354e6de1498434f955
The wit of keating.
“Laurie Oakes [is] a cane toad.”
https://www.crikey.com.au/2008/08/07/keating-the-greatest-hits-so-far/
When the left do it, nobody says it is unpresidential.
Imagine if the Great Abbottbeast, or Pell had said
“Two blokes and a cocker spaniel aren’t a family”.
Google, Facebook and YouTube are the new axis of evil. They have all turned into the Stasi.
One look at the Google staff and their bios and their treatment of a dissenting staff member and you realise that they are all SJWs with the power to track political enemies and destroy their lives, and are set on being everything George Orwell warned us about.
Once their AI bots are developed to seek and destroy, the Left will have undreamed of powers of censorship, identification and oppression. They will certainly regain the upper hand.
I have no intention of going off grid, but I most certainly am prepared with stronger anonymity for such scenarios as it is likely to become unsafe to continue under existing names. Any actual political activism now demands it.
Bill Mitchell Retweeted
Joel Fischer 🇺🇸 @JoelFischerNYC 2h2 hours ago
The left want
Demean your value
Dispose your dreams
Discredit your imagination
Deframe your abilities &
Disbelieve your opinion
#BigGovSucks
[and now, Click & Listen to two and quarter minutes of Charlie Kirk -]
https://twitter.com/JoelFischerNYC/status/896100819593973761
Some of that diversity leftoids love to devour
The man who brought down the house of Ibrahim
Sydney Airport muslim security officer ratio was around 2/8, surprisingly low today.
More cat flinging.
You’re being obtuse. You were labelled USSR because of your Putin mania at the time, and you know it.
Playing the victim here is futile.
leftism is a mental illness
Yep.
Well, that is BS. I do not use Facebook and there are alternatives to Google. If both were shut down today, there would be alternatives running tomorrow.
New militant leftist movement in Europe calls tourist numbers (of white people) “invasion.”
European tourism prompts locals to declare ‘enough is enough’ as visitor numbers grow.
24 TIMES CITIZENS USED GUNS TO SAVE LIVES IN LAST SIX WEEKS
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/08/11/24-times-citizens-used-guns-to-save-lives/
And that’s why we can’t have nice things …
Melania cops it from the fat, the sad and the ugly over her choice of shoes. I am sure she will take heed and start clomping around in Doc Martens just to appease these unkempt hags.
Newsweek, though, uses psychologists and feminist critics to slam Melania for wearing the stilettos since they reinforce all the female traditions feminists despise: Appearance-consciousness and sexiness.
“In terms of the human example, we tend to find the defining characteristics of the opposite sex attractive,” Morris wrote. “High heels function in a similar way. Males respond to the characteristic way a woman walks, i.e., the movement of the female pelvis: High heels just exaggerate the femaleness of the walk. So to deconstruct why Trump women wear high heels: They are just buying into traditional binary views of male and female.” Fisher is in the camp that believes heels detract from women’s power, and shouldn’t be worn at work. “When women wear high heels at work, they send sexual signals that should be avoided if they want to be taken seriously.”
Mainstream gay author and his web fan base fantasising about Prince George:
Row erupts over PinkNews article about Prince George, four, being a ‘gay icon’ with a politician branding its publication ‘outrageous and sick’.
Did a quick straw poll of 5 blokes this morning, all think that Ian Narev of the CBA should have fallen on his sword, or been firmly pushed. What made my day though, as the discussion continued on to energy matters , was that two of the group had seen Ian Plimer last week on Outsiders and one of the blokes had a Jordan Petersen video saved on his phone !!
I haven’t come across anyone all week who has openly declared that they will vote for SSM. The people who bring up the topic are against SSM. Plenty of people saw the Hunch/Dastardly kiss and were pretty much disgusted.
I long ago found Google’ behavior to be offensive so moved over to Bing. Can’t find anything I want of course but that’s not the point.
The ABC, now allowed to be partisan, continues the SSM push (with our money):
And that is a blatant lie. There has been no “outrageous fear and scare campaign” except from the SSM backers. So this is a blatant lie. And it will only get worse. The SSM backers always complain about abuse but are the first to actually abuse anyone. This is partly (or mainly) because SSM is a leftist cause and they routinely abuse people and lie. And resort to violence.
As I wrote a few days ago, I was initially in favour of SSM but I am now opposed because of the complete and utter intolerance of most involved.
Biological engineering: The good, the bad, and the ugly
Rebel Media
Aug 11, 2017
Jay Fayza of TheRebel.media explains how a new form of biological engineering called CRISPR may impact human society.
University of Sydney law professor Patrick Parkinson welcomes the protections for ministers of religion and for marriage celebrants but says this is far from sufficient. “In certain sections of the community, there is now deep hatred expressed for people of faith,” he says.
ABC, Labor, Greens
Hahahaha!!! Hilarious 🙂
GM, you know only soldiers should wear high heels
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/blogs/andrew-bolt/raising-awareness–of-the-silliness-of-our-former-army-boss/news-story/28ee2977eb7812918908764393600de7
Old Ozzie –
I think many are with you. How much will the passing of same-sex marriage legislation affect me? Probably bugger-all. I personally believe the government shouldn’t be telling anyone who they can and can’t marry – that is up to them and their church / religion. But like you, the lies and offence spouted by the left and the same-sex marriage advocates has turned me right off. I will be voting NO.
Not that Kate and Wills will ever see the above, but if they ever did I’d like to think that they would immediately remove the children from public eye as much as possible, until they are 21.
Shy Ted
Ted
I use DuckDuckGo on my Android Mobile with AdBlock Browser (Excellent), but unfortunately, when I tried it on iMac it was missing some features I needed from the “Evil” Google Chrome, so use DuckDuckGo in Safari on iMac, and Google Chrome with AdBlocker on when I need specific things that work on Google Chrome – wish AdBlocker had a browser that worked on iMac.
Top 100?
His dad was right
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3095739/My-life-chaotic-broke-former-party-boy-university-dropout-went-lead-Australian-Army-stare-sexual-predators-caused-forces-greatest-scandal.html
Sydney Boy
#2466220, posted on August 12, 2017 at 8:23 am
Old Ozzie –
As I wrote a few days ago, I was initially in favour of SSM but I am now opposed because of the complete and utter intolerance of most involved.
I agree with the statement but attribution goes to
Senile Old Guy
#2466214, posted on August 12, 2017 at 8:16 am
The ABC, now allowed to be partisan, continues the SSM push (with our money):
Australia was one of the few countries in the world where homosexuals could walk the streets with complete protection and safety, as it should be.
Now the legal system backs away from fully punishing Apex Predators who attack gays, but to paraphrase waleed, more gay men die slipping on bathmats than are bashed by Apex Predators.
Today however, we see that the left cast aside the safety and protection that was the rare gift of old, obsolete Australia to our homosexual citizens, and place the loudest, most Stalinist gays into a bully pulpit to be used as weapons to cast down obsolete Australia as a clinging outpost of Christendom standing against a seething sea of Stalinism.
How come every society that has recently moved to gay marriage legislation is now targeted by the left to be toppled and replaced with totalitarin rule?.
It is almost as if homosexuals are actually despised by the left and only used as disposable weapons of Revolution.
Too much text for those not blessed with patience. Can some golf enthusiast explain in one word the gist of Kudelka’s scrawlings in today’s Oz?
The Mental Self-Oppression of ‘Intersectional’ Racial Identity
There are plenty of problems with the culture of victimhood, but one of them is that when people start identifying themselves and others primarily as members of victim (or oppressor) groups, it doesn’t stop there. What happens next is that the victim groups start being sorted out according to a perceived hierarchy of victimhood – which group’s members are the bigger victims?
People who belong to multiple victim groups, moreover, set about claiming extra victim points (see “intersectionality”). And members of each victim group start splitting that group up into smaller groups, based on the premise that the group is actually, on further reflection, composed of several sub-groups, some of which are even more victimized than others.
Once begun, of course, this process has no natural end: the sub-groups split into sub-sub-groups and so on, so that eventually you arrive at the point where you’re back to the individual. Only instead of having an individual identity based on your own distinctive virtues, failings, interests, personality traits, and so on, you’ve got an identity that’s nothing but a checklist of all the groups you belong to – a checklist that determines your precise spot on the grievance ladder in relation to everybody else.
On August 2, a writer named Nico Dacumos ran a piece entitled “Should Light-Skinned People of Color Voluntarily Exclude Ourselves from People of Color Spaces?” His argument: “light-skinned or white-passing” people of color (POC) “get all the cool stuff that Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) get,” including “[r]ichly artistic cultures,” “[a]ncient and powerful cultural and spiritual practices,” and so on, without having to experience such POC problems as high rates of incarceration, extrajudicial murder, and low self-esteem.
Dacumos wants us to know that he, as a light-skinned person of color (LSPOC), is deeply sensitive to this problem and has given it extensive thought. His conclusion: LSPOC should not be “entitled to be in all BIPOC spaces all the time.” What exactly does he mean by BIPOC spaces? All he says by way of explanation is to speak (approvingly) of “BIPOC divest[ing] from white institutions and ways of being and [seeking] self-determination and independence instead.” Presumably he’s talking about the kind of self-segregation practiced by college student groups that ban membership by, for example, whites or males. Obviously he thinks that’s terrific.
Well, terrific for BIPOC, anyway. One thing he makes clear is that, as far as he’s concerned, “it’s okay for BIPOC to gather but not okay for white people to form their own separate groups.”
It’s called “using”.
Oh shut up to, you lying Google-esque drunk … and no smilie for you you either …
I mentioned what Chesterton said and backed it up with the facts … then all you lying cowards even stopped posting your beloved “People’s Cube” links because it exposed the Anti-Eastern Christian Mania behind your bullshitting attacks on me … and that’ll teach me for having called out Google for what it is, all those years ago, when to do so automatically had one labeled a, ‘paranoid conspiracy nutter who didn’t understand anything about who computers or the internet work‘, by everyone, not only today’s cats still desperately shilling for Google & Co.
Oh but do keep telling yourselves all that is unrelated and that you are right and I am wrong … it makes my job so much easier, and more fun 🙂
Melania’s shoes are quite nice; but tall women don’t need to wear their really high heels to official functions and absolutely tower over little Asian men and women. And the various princesses and duchesses do the same.
Jerry wears flats when she’s with Rupert. It must be a relief, in a way.
Piss off troll
Paul Kelly above:
Isn’t this telling? The ICCPR states:
So, the covenant clearly declares that marriage is a union between the sexes, and that it is a union that has the power of founding a family. It cannot be a union of the same sex, then, because such a union can never ‘found a family’. Consequently, talking about same-sex ‘marriage’ is both oxymoronic as well as begging the question. The question under consideration in the marriage redefinition debate being, whether a union of the same sex can constitute marriage? Given the above, clearly not.
Dinesh D’Souza is knocking them dead in America promoting his book exposing the links between American progressives and fascism:
Haha!
Yep, the Lad ain’t a true conservative. Instead, we want to hear about what porn sites Sargon of McCarthy humps his left hand to each night.
Population Justice.
“The letter concluded by explaining the Fair Start family planning model. It read: “Rather than having a third or more children, families consider forgoing another child and taking part of the substantial resources saved to help a different family plan a fair start in life for their child. The point is simply this: Family planning should be child-centred, and the Fair Start model is a serious move towards ensuring all children get the equal opportunities in life they deserve. And that they do so in a healthy, safe, and greener environment.”
http://www.msn.com/en-au/entertainment/celebrity/why-prince-william-and-kate-are-being-urged-not-to-have-third-baby-by-childrens-organisation-%E2%80%93-read-the-open-letter/ar-AAp7SdD?ocid=AARDHP
Fair skinned Aboriginals were discriminated against and that is originally why the children were taken in to care.
Saw this book the other day so it must still be happening
https://www.magabala.com/fair-skin-black-fella.html
Also read an interview some time ago where a young white Aboriginal doctor said he felt hurt when other Aboriginals didn’t believe his authenticity.
BREAKING: Judge orders State Dept. to search for Benghazi emails
Judicial Watch
1 Day ago
That may be conservative, what the authors intended and so on but it is still interstitial legislation.
I applaud USSR’s attempt to cosplay as Wowbagger the Infinitely Prolonged.
Chris Farrell on “Lou Dobbs Tonight”: ‘Benghazi is not going away.’
Judicial Watch
9,239 views 8 hours ago
Judge Orders State Dept to Search Clinton Aide Emails
Judicial Watch
4 hours ago
She’s 6 feet tall.
Diplomatic intimidation is a useful thing for a leader, especially with countries like China who have chips on their shoulders.
My favourite from srr’s CCW link, one for the LGBTQWERTies:
On July 25, Breitbart News reported that a DeKalb County, Georgia, homeowner shot and killed a male home invasion suspect who was dressed like a woman. The suspect died on the scene. WSB-TV reported that the suspect “broke into the house wearing a wig and had arched eyebrows.” DeKalb County Police Lt. Lonzy Robertson said, “The homeowner gave him a warning. The suspect continued to approach him at which time the homeowner fired one shot.” Robertson made it clear that the homeowner acted in self-defense.
Part 1
Tony Abbott’s RET, emissions policies made energy policy a farce
Tony Abbott may have seen the light on energy policy since ceasing to be prime minister. But when he had the top job, he made two fatal mistakes.
The first was to agree to the renewable energy target being renegotiated rather than ditched or paused. The second was to agree to the emissions reduction targets of 26 per cent to 28 per cent on 2005 levels by 2030 as part of our commitment to the Paris climate agreement.
What was he thinking? He may claim he acted on the basis of dodgy advice — and there was an overabundance of it at the time (and still is) — but he was warned on both matters. He decided to go with the flow. Take the decision to lower the RET from the ludicrous target of 41,000 gigawatt hours to be sourced from renewable energy by 2020 (I’m just talking large-scale here) to 33,000GWh. This was complete madness given the costs that additional intermittency imposes on the entire system.
But sneaky modellers with an agenda to push were able to get away with the laughable prediction that wholesale energy prices would fall with this reworked RET, compared with its abolition.
To reach this absurd conclusion, the modellers assumed all the existing fossil-fuel generators would continue to operate until at least 2040. That is, there would be no retirement of reliable baseload electricity in that entire period.
Just think about it: the wholesale price of electricity was going to fall because of the increased supply of subsidised renewables but loss-making coal-fired power stations were just going to keep chugging along. Even a frazzled prime minister should have been able to see through this ruse, let alone an environment minister with more time on his hands.
And here’s a bit of the folklore peddled by the rent-seeking renewables sector: that the cost of renewable energy has fallen so much that it is cheaper than coal. If that is true, the RET should be terminated immediately because the sector no longer needs the implicit subsidy of about $80 a tonne of CO2.
But again, think about it. Why is the cost of renewable energy falling so quickly? Is it because the cost of all that steel and engineering in those vast wind turbines is declining at a rapid rate? To be sure, the new turbines are getting bigger and more efficient but the strength of the objections to their location also is growing. This aspect of wind energy extension has to be taken into account when estimating the cost of renewables.
And while there may be more technology breakthroughs with large-scale solar, and all that cheap Chinese manufacturing helps, there is often an underestimate of the maintenance associated with solar — in particular, the need for the panels to be kept clean.
The best estimates point to annual falls of 1 per cent and 3.5 per cent respectively in the cost of wind and solar. But these figures do not take into account the cost of backup, which we are led to believe will be a required part of all new renewable energy offerings.
This condition will lead to a doubling or trebling of the cost of renewables, given that wind works only when the wind blows (and not too hard), and solar when the sun shines. Be aware that there is a lot of lobbying behind the scenes by the renewable energy sector to water down this requirement.
Important point from Paul Kelly’s article above that also says so much about modern corporate Australia and their propensity to get on the SJW bandwagon in favour of focusing on their core business.
Part 2 – Tony Abbott’s RET, emissions policies made energy policy a farce
So, what has happened since the RET was renegotiated in 2015? The wholesale price of electricity has doubled from $60 a megawatt hour to $120. With the closure of the Northern and Hazelwood coal-fired power stations, high-priced gas is increasingly the marginal fuel that is setting the price.
Needless to say, the remaining coal-fired power stations are making thumping profits — the Queensland government-owned plants are swimming in dough as they game the system to return obscene dividends to the state government — as are the renewable energy players.
Is it any surprise that households and businesses are feeling the pressure from higher electricity prices? Note that electricity costs as a proportion of household budgets and business expenses have never been this high in Australia. South Australia has the highest retail electricity prices in the world, with some of the other states not far behind.
Rather than confront the real reasons behind this disaster, both present and impending, all the Turnbull government can do is faff around with marginal issues. Yes, it is a pity that so much gas is being exported. But under the RET, gas plays no part.
And does anyone really think that a ban on gas exports — imposed by a Coalition government, no less — will really put downward pressure on domestic gas prices in any timeframe other the short term?
The message is: don’t bother to explore and exploit because the government is intent on reducing gas prices. (Hey, maybe the government should put export bans on beef, wheat, wool, sugar, iron ore and so on — think of the lower domestic prices we could enjoy!)
Jawboning the states to remove their moratoriums on gas exploration has been completely ineffective, and bullying the electricity retailers will have a marginal effect at best. In fact, the loss of scope for retailers to hedge forward electricity prices, given the greater penetration of renewables, means the quality of retail offerings will deteriorate across time, irrespective of any regulatory action imposed by the government.
This brings me to the nonsensical decision of the Abbott government to promise an excessively high emissions reductions target as part of our Paris Agreement commitment. No doubt the internationalists at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade were telling the prime minister we had to do our bit and hold our head high in the UN community.
The trouble for Australia is that 26 per cent to 28 per cent emissions reduction is actually 50 per cent to 52 per cent in per capita terms. With our population growth being more than three times higher than the average in developed countries, we voluntarily have agreed to putting a burdensome yoke around our collective neck.
And here’s another thing: we tend to take these sorts of commitments seriously and accurately measure our emissions. Plenty of countries signed up to the Paris Agreement simply for the money. There is also evidence of widespread rorting of the measurement of emissions, including by Russia and China, both of which are substantial emitters.
To those who argue the solution to our energy problems is the clean energy target, my response is: you have to be joking. The CET is just the RET by another name.
And even if the emissions intensity benchmark is nominally set to include clean coal — note that 1600 clean coal electricity plants are being built around the world — the key parameter is the emissions reduction target.
There will be no private investment in clean coal in this country under a CET unless the emissions reduction target is scaled back. When Malcolm Turnbull points out that coal will feature in electricity generation for years to come, all he is saying is that existing plants will continue to operate and some may even reach their true physical end of life. But there will be no new investment in coal-fired electricity.
Let’s face it: energy policy is a farce in this country. It makes other countries look like paragons of common sense. The US is swimming in cheap shale gas and has reduced its emissions without any intrusive government dictates, aside from some loony and ineffective measures by some of the states.
Germany is building a large brown-coal-fired electricity power plant and has deferred the withdrawal of brown coal to a later date. Denmark has gone cold on wind power, having recently cancelled a large offshore project. Britain is building a new nuclear power plant.
By contrast, Australia seems hellbent on sending all our energy-intensive industry broke as well as imposing ever higher energy bills on households. There has to be a better way.
Serial idiot Bernard Salt in the Oz thinks it’s a good thing that the number of non-English speakers is on the rise in Australia and we should learn more foreign languages to be more welcoming.
Bolding mine.
So because he can’t afford to pay the fine it’s waived? What sort of a deterrent is that? No doubt if he was getting out the vote for the Republicans he would have had a rather different outcome.
Indeed, it is hard to find any statement of meaningful support for religious freedom and belief from a senior Australian corporate executive on this issue, a telling omission.
Big corporates do very well out of statism.
Take your custom elsewhere where possible.
Also read an interview some time ago where a young white Aboriginal doctor said he felt hurt when other Aboriginals didn’t believe his authenticity.
They’re the most racist people in Australia, closely followed by those of Asian extraction.
Bernard Salt would be one of those progressives who, when buying a house, would ask the agent (sotto voce) if there were any whites next door.
Glad I wasn’t the only one GM. Talk about a dog’s breakfast.
Have been told Defence recruiting is being done differently because future wars will be fought with screens and computers. Don’t have to be fit to operate a computer.
“And if the computers go down?”
“Then it’s already too late”, was the reply.
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 4h4 hours ago
/pol/ News Forever Retweeted Baked Alaska™
First Airbnb, now Uber.
It’s now becoming common for people on the Right to be wrongly insulted, discriminated against, and denied service.
/pol/ News Forever Retweeted
Baked Alaska™Verified account @bakedalaska 7h7 hours ago
Kicked out of my @Uber for being “racist” , I was literally sleeping in the backseat.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/896088327790645248
You’re a jerk SRR, a complete kneebiter.
😆 …
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 6h6 hours ago
Google CEO Pichai cancels an all-hands meeting about the #GoogleMemo; some employees worry they can’t speak out. Wonder why they think that?
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/896047762348941315
You loon SRR, you’re taking delight in Google copping shit from this, it only happened after they fired an employee for nothing.
You used to reckon google had taken over your computer. You have a mental illness and an axe to grind.
/pol/ News Forever @polNewsForever 5h5 hours ago
2017 was the year that Leftists finally embraced the fact that science opposes their ideas of gender, race, and everything else.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/896065750745530368
..
#FakeNews CNN is now so badly infected by Trump Derangement Syndrome that they think North Korea could beat the United States military.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/896069885167452161
..
Looks like Sen. Coons never read Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War.”
Don’t worry, President Trump has.
Never take military advice from democrats.
https://twitter.com/polNewsForever/status/896073713510002688
AUSTRAC case: How drug syndicates turned Commonwealth Bank into a money pump
One man with a car was laundering more than $650,000 a day on a meandering route through Commonwealth Bank branches in 2015, part of $1.5 million that drug syndicates were moving through CBA accounts each day.
Transaction details in the 583-page statement of claim lodged by AUSTRAC against CBA last week for failing to report suspicious transactions provide almost a minute by minute account of how six syndicates manipulated the CBA deposit system, reaching its height on June 30, 2015.
The most graphic account came just after one o’clock that day when a computer alert pinged and a CBA manager hurried outside to catch a glimpse of the man who had haunted his branch for months.
CBA customers had been shovelling huge sums of cash through the Intelligent Deposit Machines outside the doors of the Leichhardt Marketplace branch, in Sydney’s inner west.
What the worried branch manager didn’t know was that in reality it was just one man, Yuen Hong Fung , using up to 29 false identities, to launder money made from methamphetamine sales to accounts in Hong Kong.
The manager’s intervention on June 30, 2015, accosting the burly middle aged figure working on one of his IDMs, would force a rare hiccup in the money laundering operation.
“This is crazy!” the branch manager, who has never been identified, told his superiors.
On a deadline
Fung, interrupted in mid-transaction, aborted his latest deposit and hurried to his car. He understood about getaways – he had been deported three times for fraud since he arrived in Australia on a student visa, and still managed to visit Australia 34 times using false passports.
But Fung on June 30 was a man on a deadline, so he needed to backtrack quickly to the Mascot branch to deposit the rest of the funds from the Leichhardt mix-up.
All up, Fung deposited $670,420 that day as he went from branch to branch on a magical mystery tour of Sydney, in the process inserting about 13,000 bank notes into the IDMs, mostly $50 notes.
That was only part of the drug money flooding into CBA branches that day.
What emerges from the legal case that AUSTRAC lodged against CBA last week for failure to report suspicious transactions is a picture of a giant money machine.
Unlike the banking industry, the drug business runs seven days a week, 365 days a year, pumping out money.
All up on June 30 two years ago six drug syndicates banked $1.5 million at CBA branches, almost all of it in Sydney.
The accounts used by Fung had been set up by Kha Weng Foong, a Malaysian who specialised in false ID. In 2009 he was part of a syndicate producing fake credit cards that milked $7 million from Australian retailers. By 2014 Foong had graduated to drug money.
Foong began opening CBA accounts online in false names in December 2015 using fake drivers’ licences (all with his picture). He averaged three new accounts a month. And Fung began filling them with $50,000 a day, using different branches each time.
Manager with a problem
On May 28, 2015 the Leichhardt manager realised he had a problem.
“This morning we had an error in our IDM saying it was full,” he reported to the bank.
“This is very unusual for our branch so I looked up the report and saw that there was 2 accounts used to make multiple deposits each just short of $50K in each account.
“Upon further investigation it appears that both accounts/profiles have been established through internet banking. I have looked through the transactions and it looks like each profile has deposited then transferred overseas at least $1Mil over the last month or so.”
That same day Fung deposited $457,980 as he bounced from Elizabeth Street in the City, Market City, Broadway, Chippendale, Surry Hills and Paddington. At Leichhardt he made the last deposit into the wrong account, and with the machine full he had to go on to Ashfield to correct it.
Fung had hit the Leichhardt branch 12 times by June 30 when the Leichardt manager sent a report to CBA group security headed “Urgent!!!”
“We have had people coming in and depositing about 5 times into account with $50 notes … [each] just short of $10,000.00. Then that night there is a transfer sent to China for just short of $50K.
“The person who is making the deposit would clearly know the process as sometimes they deposit into all different accounts until the ATM is full then leave.
“Today at about 1:05 the ATM alarm triggered. I approached the client to see if he needed any assistance. He said he was fine.
“I believe that there should be another security measure in place as this is crazy. If you review these peoples accounts they have sent millions and millions overseas!! I am emailing to find out what we should do.”
Police pounce
That night, June 30, at the request of the Australian Federal Police the CBA blocked 19 of Foong’s accounts. It stopped the flow of drug money for five days. And then it resumed through 11 new accounts Foong had set up, this time using false Anglo names like Ronald Brown, Luke Shaw and Richard Whippy.
But Fung and Foong avoided Leichhardt until August 20 when he deposited $50,000. The manager sent off another alert: “A customer came into the branch to deposit through the IDM doing multiple transactions setting our alarms off three times due to the amount of cash he deposited.
“The description given of the customer was ‘Male who was tall with black hair of Asian background’.”
Four days later, AFP officers arrested Fung and Foong at the Eastgardens branch where they had just deposited $49,700. This was on top of another $414,400 that Fung had already deposited that day at Market City, Elizabeth Street, Ashfield, Paddington and Mascot, and police found another $200,000 cash in Foong’s car (along with 16 fake driving licences).
Despite Fung’s arrest, $404,450 of the funds banked that day were transferred to Kong Kong. And Fung had another $520,000 in his home, ready for the next day’s laundry.
Fung had laundered $21 million in nine months but it was all a surprise for him. He told police someone called Johnny had given him the money in his home and asked him to hold it. What bank accounts?
That is eye popping. That is like a small multinational corporation. At least 160 mn in profit each year.
he had been deported three times for fraud since he arrived in Australia on a student visa, and still managed to visit Australia 34 times using false passports.
I’ve often wondered how some people get into the country.
Trump can tower, all he wants. Good for the mighty President. More of it!
But women don’t need to, in my humble opinion.
.
More good info from srr
.
Iron that tea-towel first!
Wipe up
And only then, do you get to lick the envelope glue.
“Richard Whippy” – is that revenge for flappy dickey? Me so solly!
How many languages should each of us learn Bernard?
And which ones, Arabic, Urdu, Pashto, Hindi, Tagalog, Mandarin perhaps?
What a silly little man.
Actually more Anglo celtic bank and government employees understanding certain language s ( while pretending not to) would be a very good thing.
No, no, it was no more ‘conservative’ in 1949 than it is in 2017. And what relevance does your last claim have? I wasn’t claiming that the covenant is authoritative federally, but that it clearly represents what is marriage.
From the excellent sportshounds.com.au — recently launched by some of the biggest names in sports journalism — today’s cartoon by (88-year-old) Geoff Hook.
Impossible to see how heads cannot roll at the CBA.
That’s going to be totally awesome next time the ADF has to deploy to the Solomons or East Timor.
Lady infantry soldiers are going to be really excellent for intimidating the local boyos into good behaviour.
Idiot Dot, or not such an idiot – campaigns for babies and children to be legally bought and sold on the open market, and still has a whole mess of ‘names’ keen to join him in lying about me to try to protect Google and other International Militant Atheist Cabals … depends who cover Dot is working to slip … 😉 😆
notafan
#2466279, posted on August 12, 2017 at 9:14 am
How many languages should each of us learn Bernard?
And which ones, Arabic, Urdu, Pashto, Hindi, Tagalog, Mandarin perhaps?
What a silly little man.
The joy is being in France at a Hotel Check-in watching and hearing some Swedish people ahead of us say to the check-in personnel
“Please speak English, we do not speak French’
Police recruiting is being done differently, as future policing will be done with technology, to prevent crime by preventing the wrongthinking that comes before crime.
The obsolete deplorable police model of directly intervening in a crime while it is underway is outdated.
The State controlled, artificial intelligence run robot transport pod that will replace cars will be impossible to use for crime.
The State controlled artificial intelligence run robot personal interaction device that will replace phones and personal computers will be impossible to use for crime.
The internet of things run, robot smart electricity meter controlled personal dwelling pod that will replace houses will be unable to be used as a crime scene.
Just need wymynsys polycys that can spend all day social engineering, while the robot artificial intelligence monitors all citizens in real time for the brain pattern spikes that betray the thoughtcrimes even before the prole itself is aware of the offence.
Just musing as I am browsing the web. I’m interested to hear from other Cat commentators. When you read about ‘the Left’ or think that is ‘the Left’ at work, what do you visualize as the Left? For me it is an entity that consists of politicians, organisations such as the UN, despots and dictators, Hollywood types and at times associates or even friends/family. But who make up that quantity of leftists that are the ‘murky unknowns’. One thing that puzzles me is how Antifa are of the left, yet they are on a different plane to politicians and ‘celebrities’, and are seemingly railing against them. But they are all of the Left. I guess it is the victim totem pole.
Also I come across many people who I would not consider to be of the Left per se, but they say or support things that are straight from the Left’s playbook. I often think these are the people who have been brainwashed or just parroting something – and the ones that with a little logical debate can be woken up.
Anyway, just some musings and I would be interested in other thoughts.
And which ones, Arabic, Urdu, Pashto, Hindi, Tagalog, Mandarin perhaps?
He thinks Mandarin should be compulsory, for starters.
Salt’s schtick is wearing very thin. Whimsical nostalgia, occasional demographic insights and inter-generational trolling is about it. Language isn’t the problem, one politico-religion and culture is. And Salt and others refuse to name it.
Fung and Foong had fun with us didn’t they.
What a joke passport control must be for a man to be able to enter the country so many times on a false passport.
I especially loved how CBA respected the right of the customer so much they gave them 30 days notice that the account was being closed.
I’m sure AFP were thrilled too.
I can’t speak for the Trump women, but I loved to wear stilettos because I like the way I look in them. Most of the time I’m in steel caps or sneakers, so if I’m going out you’d better believe that I’m going to be wearing heels.
I used to live in them, and as for the idiots that say women are crippled by them, I beg to differ. When I wore them every day I used to run for the tram up Bourke Street. Also, Ginger Rogers.
Being seen as “sexy” or “desirable” by men was a bonus. I wore them for me.
These days, I rarely dress up for social occasions, so while I still wear heels, they are not stilettos. Doesn’t stop my mates from laughing about stripper heels, though. 😀
Miserable, sour, bitter hagsFeminists really should lighten up and focus on cheering themselves up rather than working towards misery for everybody
Shelley, I think of this. A great, undifferentiated lump of tyranny.
With one difference. No resistance, however puny, is altogether futile. 🙂
SRR if you really cared about ‘da children’ you’d see that removing them from remote Aboriginal communities for a token fee would be the best thing for them.
It would also prove they don’t give a shit about them. They couldn’t claim they were stolen.
What we’re doing now is giving the adults money and they abandon their kids. That is objectively worse.
Pretty funny for someone that posts hundreds of links each week and never has an original thought, that you don’t understand the idea of saying something provocative to prove a point about related issues.
Nope, we’re much better off for hearing how you’re the only real conservative here and we’re all better off hearing about Sargon of the Basement’s masturbation habits.
Classy.
Language isn’t the problem, one politico-religion and culture is. And Salt and others refuse to name it.
If our ruling class weren’t cultural relativists we wouldn’t have the problem of Islam in Australia.
I assume Bernard is fluent?
Besides which as long as the next generation go to school here that language problem is fixed, particularly considering the academic aspirations of the Australian Chinese community.
Arabic speakers, not so much.
That’s going to be totally awesome next time the ADF has to deploy to the Solomons or East Timor.
Lady infantry soldiers are going to be really excellent for intimidating the local boyos into good behaviour.
I was wondering when the last “technology” war was fought, WWII?
It’s been all pretty gritty, basic, boots on the ground stuff since then.
Pedro’s mob is in trouble
http://abc.net.au/news/2017-08-10/one-woman-show-at-2017-diggers-and-dealers/8794702?pfmredir=sm
SRR if you really cared about ‘da children’ you’d see that removing them from remote Aboriginal communities for a token fee would be the best thing for them.
Dot, not everything should be boiled down to an economic transaction FFS. The children should be out of there, period.
Competitive standard ballroom dancers are on the balls of their feet almost all of the time, not on their heels.
The Liars tried to roll out the whole Asian language thing during the R-G-R dark ages. When you are echoing Liar policy ideas from this period, you really need to have a look at yourself or join The Ponds Institute.
True, but being miserable is what makes them happiest.
Because then they would be bred for sale.
We know that already from the baby bonus lump sum tragedy.
Dot Loves –
Open Borders
Maintaining Lists For The Stasi
Buying and Selling Babies and Children.
Thanks Grogooglery, Queen of the Desert.
The Trivago chick wears daggy, black ankle boots.
Fung and Foong are regarded as heroes by some here. Let’s not forget that.
All our children should be trained in Mandarin and coding.
World ☮️ guaranteed.
Thanks Labor!
And if the computers go down?”
“Then it’s already too late”, was the reply.
If E.M.P. (Electro-Magnetic Pulse) weapons are not just science fiction, we’re very, very stuffed. (No more microwaving those 2-minute noodles).
They worked real jobs Snoopy. I think Fung and Foong are less morally culpable than Tim Flannery and Clive Hamilton.
Summary of post-Soviet terrorism https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxcBF0DIznw
Googleory switches sock puppets. One of the avian’s two will be along shortly as well.
Speak of the devil.
What’s Mandarin for ‘ratfvcked’?
There’s lots of people whom I don’t consider to be “of the Left per se”,
and some of them have asked: ‘what do you mean by the Left?”
The concerning thing is, they do exactly that – parrot
Bernard Salt is a truly boring individual. People roll their eyes, behind his back
Could there be a central coastian Bird-Septimus connection?
Woy Woy is a dirty, dirty place.
Thanks Calli, great visual representation.
For Lady Nilk, Iron Bogan, Calli and Cat Ladies who like High Heels
Holly Tapp sings Lovefool | The Voice Australia 2014
Watch, Listen and Enjoy
and as Kylie Minogue said
She also, as Kylie points out, navigates a set of stairs in some seriously high heels so is basically ready for world domination.
PS
This was bad either – Frank & Holly Sing House Of The Rising Sun | The Voice Australia 2014
WTF is this ASMR shit?
Ikea. WTF man?
This wasn’t bad either – finger slip correct
True, but being miserable is what makes them happiest.
Two other ingredients to attain true feminist bliss. Having a treasure trove of ‘issues’ and being possessed by a bagful of others which provoke a strident anti prefix.
Nurse!
Have I awoken in some alternate universe? A good news Christian story makes the front page in the Oz. I should quit whilst ahead.
They said the same thing about machinery.
WW1 and 2 demonstrated how correct they were and why we should definately believe them this time.
Hmm yes nota there is always a moral hazard angle. What if less children are born into those societies than you bring into them?
Leftie ranga bint on ALPBC somehow connects the poofter plebiscite with the Norks maniacal nuclear deathwish. Says that young people are very wowwied because [shock!] they’ve never seen this before. That’s because they (most) are so fkn precious they can’t imagine anything bad happening to them.
My point from above being that the security of our electrical grid is more of a concern than ballistic missiles from Pudgy.
Salt also notes perceptively – he’s a demographer, you know – that our non-Anglophone new chums tend to live in “enclaves” in our larger cities.
Apparently the word “ghetto” carries too many pejorative undertones.
Roll on the Balkanisation of Australia, a “nation of nations”.
No wind or solar powered aluminium smelter anywhere in the world? Could be a message in that.
Matt Howell, the CEO of Tomago Aluminium Smelter, told a few home truths on ABC radio Monday.
To paraphrase in my own words:
1. Aluminium Smelters gobble electrons for breakfast. His smelter uses 10% of the entire electricity supply of the most populous state in Australia (NSW).
2. If power goes out without warning for more than three hours, the smelter pot lines freeze, permanently. The company goes to the wall.
3. The largest battery in the world would keep their smelter going for all of 8 minutes. There is a good reason there are no solar or wind powered aluminium smelters anywhere in the world.
4. The government can ‘t let the market solve anything whilst it is simultaneously destroying the free market by propping up the market failures at the same time.
5. Electricity pricing has suddenly got very ugly. Their electricity bill may now be subject to price spikes where it could cost them $4 million just to keep one pot line running during that spike. It is as if suddenly gas stations only sold $400 per Litre petrol. (Which would be $1800/per gallon). What he doesn’t say, but which logically follows from that, is that heavy industry in most of Australia can no longer get reliable electricity at an affordable price, even with forward contracts. Cry, scream, run with your factory.
6. In Australia, if we achieve “zero coal” we will also achieve “zero heavy manufacturing”.
7. If we want heavy industry, we need a HELE Coal plant. There are hundreds being built around the world, and we are selling our coal to them. How crazy are we?
Howell makes some great points. It’s good to see an ABC presenter willing to let the evil capitalists speak. Well done Matt Wordsworth. I found something worth listening to on the ABC this year.
Kelly like The Aus are desperate for fag marriage and know Abbott’s comments and the christian persecution angle are potent.
They’re concern trolling to disarm “myes myes we really care about religious freedom, everyone has the right to be a bigot, we’ll definately do something about that after the postal vote comes back as yes”.
Don’t fall for it.
I love high heels but can’t wear them. A titanium knee will do that.
👠👠👠
I wonder how many food tasters Kim Jong-un has to replace each week?
Presumably the yanks are exploring every option post Sadam Hussein?
Again on the ALPBC; a postal vote for all Australians over 18 is a terrible poll compared to a few polls taken by leftist gaynazi greenslime organisations in inner Balmain , Newtown ,Bondi coffee shops confirming SSM is absolutely overwhelmingly demanded by all Australia. “It’s ( the postal plebiscite) isn’t even really a poll, is it?”
If it come back No? “We’ll have to have a very look at what went wrong because something would have gone horribly wrong, because EVERYone wants SSM”.
I wish these fkheads could be rounded up and sent to NorK where Trump could deal with them and Kim in a oner.
Of course.
As I’ve said before, homosexual “marriage” bumped the Beach Boys from the top of the list of Stuff White Folks Like years ago.
No support in Africa. No support in the Middle East. Virtually no support in Asia or South America or the Sub-Continent. Zero support from Aborigines, Maoris, Islanders or Native Americans.
Supporters of SS”M” are the most visceral, dogmatic racists on earth today.
Yes, folks.
This “man” was, until recently, in charge of the Australian “Army.”
What he doesn’t say, but which logically follows from that, is that heavy industry in most of Australia can no longer get reliable electricity at an affordable price, even with forward contracts.
For the Prog-Left, de-industrialisation is a feature not a bug of the current energy policy.
When all the metal smelters of the world exported to run in corrupt countries where they pay bribes to Despots, dictators and demagogues to be protected from/by the State, this will be Climate Justice, and a start on the West paying war reparations to the cartels of their transnational Climate Injustice League.
Very cute. I think he’s wearing those kitten heels.
If the postal vote comes back no and the current government pass it anyway it will never have the veneer of legitimacy they desire and will drive them more crazy than they already are.
Hey Ms. D, good to see ya back.
Speaking of Australian military “leaders,” Peter Leahy calls for Australia to surrender to North Korea.
Thanks Professor (for a professor he now is).
If the postal vote comes back no and the current government pass it anyway it will never have the veneer of legitimacy they desire and will drive them more crazy than they already are.
If the postal vote comes back NO and Turdball allows a vote on the floor of the House that gets up, Cory’s coffers will be overflowing with new membership fees and the end of the Libs will have been successfully achieved.
“We are reaping the results of a multi-decade effort by the communist and socialist left. Leftists have finally dominated and transformed the Democratic Party – into something vicious and dangerous to our republic.
Obama openly boasted that radicalized and mostly non-white Millennials will soon give leftists a permanent majority. Our Constitution and two-party system were to be thrown in the dustbin of history. When Trump destroyed their plans by winning the 2016 election, hard-left Democrats weren’t willing to give up power. The niceties of democracy, where the voters get to chose their leaders, do not fit the communist credo Obama and his inner circle were raised on.
As I wrote previously, Obama’s entire innermost circle were children of communists. That does not happen by coincidence. ”
Read more: http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/08/russian_collusion_in_democrat_inner_circle.html#ixzz4pUiHVQKr
Presumably the yanks are exploring every option post Sadam Hussein?
I think the only certainty is that the satellite imagery photo interpretation analysts will be working overtime.
Fat boy
slimKim?
Ginger is an example of a woman not being held back by her footwear. Whether she has her weight on the balls of her feet or her heels is not the issue. The issue is women who like their shoes being nagged by the sensible shoe brigade. It’s petty and tiresome, and they should focus on more important things.
Like which personal pronoun they’re going to sook about today.
ABC Online:
Plus Dot, well known for his verballing and bald faced lies, also believes that no one will remember that I was one of only very few on the side of one man who was being effective in fixing what’s killing aboriginal kids; who the majority of cats joined Tony Abbott and Co. in ripping to shreds.
Oh and yes, Sargon does not pay for on line p0rn.
People who are into baby rape on demand, do pay for it, and it’s a massive business.
So massive that there is is also a massive business in supplying babies for baby rape p0rn.
But Dot and Co. will also lie that that industry doesn’t exist; too yucky or something, people would stop it … like they stop ‘Comprehensive Sexual Education’ being pushed on toddlers around the world by the UN; like they stop the creation of future Planned Parenthood Abortion Customers; like they stop Full Term ‘abortion’; like they stop the production, harvesting and sale to order of baby parts to biotech companies …
ABS and AEC insisting that 16 year olds don’t get to “vote”. They need to re-read s 93 (4) of the CEA.
This isn’t an election, so the Ministerial direction defines electors as enrolled, like s 93 (3) does.
You cannot simply pass a law and insist “no but we meant something else because we did not read the section we were relying on in full, plus we can pick and choose heads of power as it suits…”.
It would be great if it got kyboshed and we got a true plebiscite, run at the next election for little cost.