Open Forum: August 12, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, August 12, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

28 Responses to Open Forum: August 12, 2017

  4. zyconoclast
    #2466114, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:05 am

    True Grit movie 1969

    True Grit movie 2010

    On a rare occasion, original and remake are both very good movies.

  5. Aldrydd
    #2466119, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Hmmm, a not to shabby 5th…

  6. zyconoclast
    #2466120, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:08 am

    twostix
    #2466112, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:02 am
    Japans problem is that they had US late 19th century sexual culture forced upon them literally at gun point.
    That married with their own ancient culture metastasized into the revolting suiciding, little gir’s panties sniffing, live abortion that is modern Japanese man.

    So what exactly was that sexual culture?

  8. Fisky
    #2466123, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:12 am

    “Having 250 million Han Chinese in Japans will mean nothing politically for the Japanese people!”.

    This is the exact equivalent to what open borders retards have been saying to the west for 30 years now.

    “So long as they pay taxes and assimilate”

  9. Rabz
    #2466124, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Japans problem is that they …

    … like the Krauts, did not get away with it.

    But their loathsome nondescript “leaders”, unlike the Krauts, weren’t able to flood the place with moozleys.

    #demographicdeathspiral

  10. twostix
    #2466125, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:13 am

    Probably the culture that ended up producing this for it’s children.

  11. Rabz
    #2466128, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:17 am

    the culture that ended up producing this for it’s children

    South Australia is indeed one of the most depraved hellholes to have existed in human history.

    It makes Dante’s Inferno look like a toddlers’ tea party.

    Thankfully, as that image so clearly demonstrates, they are busy extincting themselves.

  13. twostix
    #2466130, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:17 am

    “So long as they pay taxes and assimilate”

    “If they break the Japanese people’s laws, they must simply imprison them all until they stop”

  14. Fisky
    #2466132, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Douglas Murray‏ @DouglasKMurray 4h4 hours ago
    More
    Another diverse boatload of PhD candidates, engineers and doctors storms the beaches of Europe:

    https://twitter.com/DouglasKMurray/status/895945999457280000

  15. Fisky
    #2466134, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:21 am

    “The Japanese police will crack down on Han terrorists with ruthless fury”

    “No to Japan’s fascist police state! Yellow Lives Matter!”

  18. Fisky
    #2466139, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Another few years of open borders in the EU will only harden British attitudes even more.

    New research out has shown that those across Britain, whether having voted Remain or Leave in the EU referendum, is now united behind a full, clean Brexit.

    The London School of Economics and Oxford University have teamed up to conduct a survey of 20,000 people, with BuzzFeed being given details.

    What it shows is quite striking, with 67% preferring no deal to any so-called ‘soft Brexit’ and 68% support a full Brexit over a watered down version still being put forward by some Remoaners.

    BuzzFeed spoke to Professor Sara Hobolt who told them: “Our results imply that Leavers are united in strongly favouring a ‘hard Brexit’ because they are generally more likely to oppose any deal that involves continued freedom of movement of people, jurisdiction of the ECJ, and a very large ‘divorce settlement’.

    “In contrast, Remainers are more divided, with the majority favouring a ‘soft Brexit’, but others favouring aspects of a ‘hard Brexit’. Overall, this means that there is on aggregate higher levels of support for outcomes that resemble the ‘hard Brexit’ position put forward by the government.”

    http://www.westmonster.com/20000-person-poll-shows-leave-and-remain-voters-united-on-proper-brexit/

  19. Fisky
    #2466140, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:32 am

    The worst thing that can happen under a bad Brexit deal is Britain adds another few million Eastern Europeans to its population over 5 years. I don’t think that’s going to break the country.

  20. twostix
    #2466141, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:33 am

    We really need to close our borders, and more importantly our minds, to Britain.

    It’s not anything like what most Australians like to think of it as anymore.

  22. Fisky
    #2466143, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:36 am

    TECH COMPANIES LIKE Facebook and Google that have become essential elements of 21st-century life should be regulated as utilities, top White House adviser Steve Bannon has argued, according to three people who’ve spoken to him about the issue.

    Bannon’s push for treating essential tech platforms as utilities pre-dates the Democratic “Better Deal” that was released this week. “Better Deal,” the branding for Democrats’ political objectives, included planks aimed at breaking up monopolies in a variety of sectors, suggesting that anti-monopoly politics is on the rise on both the right and left.

    Bannon’s basic argument, as he has outlined it to people who’ve spoken with him, is that Facebook and Google have become effectively a necessity in contemporary life. Indeed, there may be something about an online social network or a search engine that lends itself to becoming a natural monopoly, much like a cable company, a water and sewer system, or a railroad. The sources recounted the conversations on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to give the accounts on record, and could face repercussions for doing so.

    Good idea.

  23. Fisky
    #2466145, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Trump should publicly threaten the kill switch on Google, Facebook etc. Smash their stocks for a couple of days and see if their behaviour changes.

  24. twostix
    #2466146, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Google are the Standard Oil of our era, except instead of bringing us delicious oil they’re dead set on bringing us trannies and communism.

    They need to be smashed.

  25. Fisky
    #2466148, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Ryan T. Anderson‏Verified account @RyanTAnd Aug 10
    More
    Replying to @RyanTAnd
    Almost no “fiscally conservative, socially liberal” voters. But sure, build your electoral strategy that way… @WSJopinion @fbuckley

    https://twitter.com/RyanTAnd/status/895651901814915073

  26. srr
    #2466149, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Yeah, the Brits have thrown themselves on the grenade … if their blood and bone and gore doesn’t make us turn the other way, we deserve to be blown up to –

    Tommy Robinson: British Police Think Tweets Are an Emergency
    Rebel Media
    Aug 11, 2017
    Is there a single police force in Britain that doesn’t care more about mean tweets than the victims of FGM? Watch Tommy Robinson of TheRebel.media expose how the police care more about what you’re saying online than real emergencies, including his local force in Bedfordshire.

  27. Fisky
    #2466150, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Good to see another leading liberal, Thomas Frank, coming out for immigration restriction

    https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/08/the-democratic-case-for-restricting-immigration

  28. Raymond Francis
    #2466151, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Yes Bravo. We must build bridges with patriots of the left.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *