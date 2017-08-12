Liberty Quote
Freedom granted only when it is known beforehand that its effects will be beneficial is not freedom.— Friedrich von Hayek
Open Forum: August 12, 2017
2
Glen Campbell True Grit
True Grit movie 1969
True Grit movie 2010
On a rare occasion, original and remake are both very good movies.
Hmmm, a not to shabby 5th…
twostix
#2466112, posted on August 12, 2017 at 12:02 am
Japans problem is that they had US late 19th century sexual culture forced upon them literally at gun point.
That married with their own ancient culture metastasized into the revolting suiciding, little gir’s panties sniffing, live abortion that is modern Japanese man.
So what exactly was that sexual culture?
Don’t be dumb.
“So long as they pay taxes and assimilate”
… like the Krauts, did not get away with it.
But their loathsome nondescript “leaders”, unlike the Krauts, weren’t able to flood the place with moozleys.
#demographicdeathspiral
Probably the culture that ended up producing this for it’s children.
South Australia is indeed one of the most depraved hellholes to have existed in human history.
It makes Dante’s Inferno look like a toddlers’ tea party.
Thankfully, as that image so clearly demonstrates, they are busy extincting themselves.
https://order-order.com/2017/08/11/remoaners-lose-as-voters-strongly-back-hard-brexit/
“If they break the Japanese people’s laws, they must simply imprison them all until they stop”
Douglas Murray @DouglasKMurray 4h4 hours ago
More
Another diverse boatload of PhD candidates, engineers and doctors storms the beaches of Europe:
https://twitter.com/DouglasKMurray/status/895945999457280000
“The Japanese police will crack down on Han terrorists with ruthless fury”
“No to Japan’s fascist police state! Yellow Lives Matter!”
https://order-order.com/2017/08/11/remoaners-lose-as-voters-strongly-back-hard-brexit/
Do all the surveys you like. unless they start an “occupy” Parliament House, the plebs are screwed after another 5 years.
Five more years of EU migration: Cabinet Remainers’ victory after agreeing ‘soft-landing’ transition period that will delay UK getting its borders back
Brexit deal: 3 million EU citizens allowed to stay in UK permanently – and will get same rights as Britons
and it gets worse
Families of EU migrants who arrive in UK before Brexit will be allowed to stay, Theresa May reveals
Another few years of open borders in the EU will only harden British attitudes even more.
http://www.westmonster.com/20000-person-poll-shows-leave-and-remain-voters-united-on-proper-brexit/
The worst thing that can happen under a bad Brexit deal is Britain adds another few million Eastern Europeans to its population over 5 years. I don’t think that’s going to break the country.
We really need to close our borders, and more importantly our minds, to Britain.
It’s not anything like what most Australians like to think of it as anymore.
The problem with the British
Good idea.
Trump should publicly threaten the kill switch on Google, Facebook etc. Smash their stocks for a couple of days and see if their behaviour changes.
Google are the Standard Oil of our era, except instead of bringing us delicious oil they’re dead set on bringing us trannies and communism.
They need to be smashed.
https://twitter.com/RyanTAnd/status/895651901814915073
Yeah, the Brits have thrown themselves on the grenade … if their blood and bone and gore doesn’t make us turn the other way, we deserve to be blown up to –
Tommy Robinson: British Police Think Tweets Are an Emergency
Rebel Media
Aug 11, 2017
Is there a single police force in Britain that doesn’t care more about mean tweets than the victims of FGM? Watch Tommy Robinson of TheRebel.media expose how the police care more about what you’re saying online than real emergencies, including his local force in Bedfordshire.
Good to see another leading liberal, Thomas Frank, coming out for immigration restriction
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2017/08/the-democratic-case-for-restricting-immigration
Yes Bravo. We must build bridges with patriots of the left.