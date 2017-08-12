Liberty Quote
There shall be no taxation without misrepresentation.— J. B. Handelsman
-

Open Forum: August 12, 2017
Who cares if they look and dance like this.
My humble prediction is that China gets rid of the fat little fuck soon enough. The Chicoms aren’t going to cause their economy to collapse by 50% because of him. There’s a bullet with his name on it.
I think that regardless of whether there is any limited boom-boom, in the long term, little will change. In the short to medium term, there may be some surface changes to NK leadership. The world’s attention will be diverted to some other crisis (real or imagined), and this will simmer. But then I have been wrong … once. Back in ’78 I think it was. An overcast Thursday evening…
Horses and donkeys get aggressive and bite ferociously when they are rabid.
So they’re feminists?
Mike of Marion
Sissel K – beautiful version (recall the horrible renditions in shopping malls by American singers)
Lovely face. And she wore a cheongsam top.
Trump raises prospect of military action in Venezuela.
Horses and donkeys get aggressive and bite ferociously when they are rabid.
So they’re feminists?
Is that where ‘hung like a horse’ originates? Why would you hang a horse for biting someone?
Geriatric Mayfly
In consideration of your outstanding hypothesis on this significant burden of disease worldwide, and the quest for vaccines and delivery of same:
The WHO Expert Consultation on Rabies is 150page document. Possibly 2013, but difficult to determine.
http://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/10665/85346/1/9789240690943_eng.pdf
and the chap that did so much work, though sadly not with our on AMA and NHMRC and their forays into the remote lands of culture.
Source: Wiki
C.L.
Venezuela is becoming an ideal base for Fridgelamic types who want a closer jumping-off point to attack the U.S.
If only we had “Politicians” either Liberal or Labor with the Cojones to do this!
Less is more? Trump slows federal regs to a crawl in first six months
Just halfway through his first year in office, President Trump is delivering on a key campaign promise to cut red tape, according to a new study.
The six-month review of Trump’s regulatory agenda by the American Action Forum shows the federal government practically slamming the brakes on regulation. The number of new rules is now at a record low, according to the study, in sharp contrast to the start of the Obama administration.
“If you look at what’s happening in the first six months for President Trump compared to President Obama, it’s staggering,” group president Douglas Holtz-Eakin told “Fox & Friends” on Friday.
On the campaign trail, then-candidate Trump promised that “for every new regulation, we’re going to cut two,” and to “get rid of all the unnecessary regulations.”
The data from AAF, a conservative-leaning think tank, shows a total of 27 rules have been withdrawn so far this year, which is slightly lower than the 41 rules that were approved.
But the study shows the regulatory push at the beginning of the Obama administration was roughly 20 times more costly to the U.S. economy than at the start of the current administration.
TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER ROLLING BACK OBAMA-ERA ENERGY REGS
The Obama administration’s first six months of regulations imposed $24.4 billion in total costs, compared with the $1.2 billion for the Trump administration. And the 41 rules approved represents a fraction of the number approved at the start of previous administrations.
“The business community really feels like the beatings have stopped, Washington is not trying to put them in the bullseye, and they can go about running their businesses and not worrying about the regulations,” Holz-Eakin, who ran the Congressional Budget Office under then-President George W. Bush, said.
Ads posted outside Google offices slam CEO for firing controversial memo’s author
Two bus benches get the treatment, with one, a repeat of the Jobs/Pichai Photoshop job, and another displaying the word “Goolag” in the same type and color as Google’s logo, a reference to Soviet camps in which as many 30 million prisoners are estimated to have been starved or worked to death between 1918 and 1956. The posters are side by side each other.
It is not clear who is behind the ads, but the content echoes defenses of the memo’s author, James Damore, who was swiftly fired from Google after the memo was made public.
The latest shocking SSM sturmtruppen propaganda against Christians is straight out of 1930s Germany.
Thing I don’t get about the CBA IDMs – other banks have them too. I find it hard to believe CBA is the only bank that had this issue of people depositing multiple deposits of $9950 then transferring it abroad.
Incidentally, the money isn’t laundered. It was sent to another friendly jurisdiction (HK) which, had our law enforcement agencies been quick enough, would have cooperated to seize this dirty money before it was spirited away to the mainland when it really would be out of reach. I doubt Fung and Foong weren’t breaking HK law, considering their financial transactions, too.
From the Oz. Buried deep in the article is a brief mention of “Australia’s biggest corporate fraud” and no mention of the fact that it was over a billion dollars, for which he served time in jail, at the rate of a million dollars a day.
Comment from Judith Sloan’s Article above, sums up Australia and our Politicians/Political Parties – Tony Abbott’s RET, emissions policies made energy policy a farce
Geoffrey
Behind every incompetent political policy stands incompetent politicians. Politicians that have not worked in the real world, never had to formulate their own decisions – just follow the party dictates, done nothing except crawl to their political godfathers. So, when they achieve power and responsibility, these policy formulators are shown to be out of their depth, promoted beyond their abilities, but still clearly able to lead their countries into penury.
Dot, that Ikea video is fucking weird. Talk about promoting a campus rape culture – it seems to be openly provoking female students to sexually assault their bed sheets.
OCO
the Cranston crime was allowed to run for months after the initial discovery and it appeast that the CBA money laundering was also able to continue for a long long time after being brought to the attention of senior management/AFP.
Bumbling stumbling unable to made hard decision bureaucracies, private and public. eg CBA could have limited the machines capacity to take cash deposits as soon as they knew, forcing Mr Fung to deposit over the counter.
Thing I don’t get about the CBA IDMs – other banks have them too. I find it hard to believe CBA is the only bank that had this issue of people depositing multiple deposits of $9950 then transferring it abroad.
The other banks have lower limits on their machines, making them less attractive options.
It would be the right thing to do. The regime aided and abetted by the Western left is well on its way to creating a humanitarian crisis of mammoth proportions.
Yes, but at least they’re not Flannery and Hamilton. So all’s good.
South Australian Labor locks in $111m diesel power fix
Bruce
Ah, South Australians. Proof that Tasmanians can swim …
Venezuela is a victim of fracking.
Romans 13:10, hey?
I wonder why they left out Romans 13: 8,9.
Mmm …
The gay lobby does not love its neighbour, according to Scripture.
We will have to wait until we see skeletal people dying on the streets in significant numbers, at the moment the regimes seems to be doing reasonably well at hiding those from public view, just the odd starved to death baby pic slipping out of the country.
Probably a good call. They’re not sending industry and the elderly back to pre industrialisation. Their sins are not civilisational.
As chairman of the Australian Republican Movement almost two decades ago, Mr Turnbull
From Their ABC.
Went well 20 years ago didn’t he? But they continue to live in hope.
Tom, who published that?
After all that occurred with the oil price from the early part of last decade and having the largest proven oil reserves in the world. Venezuelan per capita GDP is now at 1990 levels. Socialism works, if you want equality. Everyone starves equally!
I wonder why they left out Romans 13: 8,9.
Or Romans 1:26-27:
…God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural sexual relations for unnatural ones. In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed shameful acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their error.
Rush into renewables without a sensible plan is no way to operate
South Australia is not the only energy-rich constituency that has deliberately harmed itself in an ideological push to lead the global charge on renewable energy. If its statewide blackouts and world’s most expensive electricity don’t do enough to wake up the rest of the nation then we should cast our eyes across the Pacific to Canada.
In the vast province of Ontario the Liberal (left-of-centre) government has spent the past decade subsidising large-scale renewables, imposing a cap-and-trade system on industry and deliberately eradicating coal-fired electricity. The result has been a doubling of power prices and a decline in the manufacturing base.
To borrow from the great Canadian songwriter Leonard Cohen, we have been shown our energy future and it is murder. Even as a climate action advocate, while Malcolm Turnbull grapples with his national energy conundrum he points to South Australia’s reckless renewables push as the living experiment that tells us what not to do. Ontario amplifies the point. These are real-life lessons, not being learned by too many.
In September last year, SA was plunged into darkness and chaos when some relatively minor transmission lines were downed in a storm, wind farms tripped offline and the crucial interconnector to Victoria’s coal-fired generation failed. Cue Cohen: “And now the wheels of heaven stop, you feel the devil’s riding crop, get ready for the future; it is murder.”
The Labor states of Victoria and Queensland have set renewable energy targets similar to SA’s 50 per cent share. Bill Shorten insists the nation should do the same. We need to examine what is happening in SA. In a rushed $550 million response to his self-generated energy crisis, SA Premier Jay Weatherill is scrambling to have a 100MWh lithium battery (the world’s largest) installed by December while he urgently imports two banks of transportable diesel-powered generators.
They are fumbling in the diesel and dust to plug in all this hardware before the heat of summer arrives; not quite the green energy plan Labor promised. “Stable renewable energy policy settings have created the right environment for clean energy investment, which has helped make Australia and particularly South Australia global leaders in renewable energy generation,” Weatherill said a couple of years ago.
Since then he has trumpeted a welter of wind farms, funded under the national RET. And until last year’s statewide blackout the Premier looked on proudly as SA’s two coal-fired generators were demolished and gas generators mothballed. Power prices have soared. Last summer the state experienced load-shedding blackouts and the Australian Energy Market Operator forecasts a supply shortfall during the coming two summers unless Weatherill’s emergency measures work.
Figures released this week confirm the state’s electricity consumers pay the highest prices in the world. The car industry has closed and other manufacturing jobs have gone — power prices are a factor but the closures also have put a brake on demand.
Weatherill’s promise that SA would be an “international leader in clean energy” has been mirrored in Ontario, which also chose to drive out coal in favour of renewables although more than half of its power was emissions-free through hydro and nuclear generation. The doubling of Ontario’s electricity prices in a decade is attributed to many factors, including upgrading of nuclear plants and transmission networks, but the main factor has been renewable subsidies and shutting down coal.
Experts have criticised the economics of funding unnecessary wind generation in Ontario — power that simply wasn’t needed. The additional cost has to be passed on to consumers. The same is true under Australia’s RET.
Ontario has more, and cleaner, options than SA. In October last year it began purchasing stored hydro from neighbouring Quebec as a cheaper backup than its own gas-fired generation. But the impact of rising prices is being felt not just by domestic consumers but by manufacturing industries centred on the shores of Lake Ontario. A survey shows manufacturing jobs have fallen 20 per cent in Toronto across the decade. Sound familiar?
And there is the paradox that just as SA relies more than ever on coal-fired power imported from Victoria, Ontario’s formerly state-owned energy corporation now owns coal-fired plants in the US. While Ontario’s prices soar ahead of the rest of Canada and prompt reconsideration of planned green schemes in other provinces, international environmental groups have praised its eradication of coal. Again, this echoes the SA experience — South Australians are losing jobs and struggling to pay their power bills but Al Gore and Tesla’s Elon Musk sing their praises.
This self-harm ought to have people marching in the street. But government spin and the green-left bent of most media keeps a lot of anger at bay, convincing at least some voters that the rest of the world is moving with them or that they are saving the planet.
But we are talking about all pain for indiscernible gain. All of Australia accounts for only 1.3 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions (and falling), so imagine the insignificance of shutting a couple of generators at Port Augusta. Any annual CO2 savings are obliterated by just a few weeks of growth in emissions in China or India.
Ontario’s population is 10 times SA’s and its manufacturing base much larger but, still, the global impact would be tiny, especially given coal provided only a small share of its total energy. Governments should be in the business of ensuring their energy is secure and affordable before they seek the plaudits of conservationists by claiming to be saving the planet.
In SA Weatherill is spending $2.5m of taxpayers’ funds advertising his remedial action — clearly more than he spent devising a sensible energy strategy. If it isn’t infuriating enough for South Australians to be hit with the world’s highest power prices while they see $550m spent on dirty back-up generators and experimental batteries, now they see their money spent on ads promising “power when we need it” — such lofty 21st-century ambitions!
“We’re taking control of our energy future,” the Premier says in one of the television spots, 15 years after Labor took office promising to “fix” electricity and lower prices.
Alerted by the experiences of Ontario and SA, other states, regions and nations should be more cautious. Rushing headlong into renewables and then having to retrofit solutions to underpin security or reduce prices is no way for competent governments to operate.
Grand rhetorical claims about first movers attracting green jobs and investment should be accorded the scepticism or mockery they deserve. Weatherill should have been watching Canada.
In 2009, when Ontario’s then Liberal premier Dalton McGuinty started his province down this path with a Green Energy Act, he promised to “drive innovation and create new jobs” and lead the world. “We’re going to seize this opportunity to build a better Ontario — better for jobs, better for our children, better for our planet.”
McGuinty’s comments are interchangeable with those of Weatherill and his predecessor Mike Rann. “We are determined to make Adelaide a showcase city for low-carbon and clean technologies, to attract investment, drive innovation and create new jobs,” Weatherill said two years ago. Yet manufacturing jobs have declined in both places and SA’s jobless rate tops the nation.
Yes, SA has given us a glimpse of the future. And Turnbull’s must be to avoid it. The Prime Minister needs to take national energy policy on a radically different track that prioritises affordability and security over green gestures. The alternative — cue Cohen — would be that “things are going to slide, slide in all directions”.
And of course not a single ssm advocate has been beaten to death with a bible, not even figuratively.
What Bill Shorten et al have been desperately begging for is someone, anyone to commit suicide over the denial of ssmarriage.
The only volunteer’s brave attempt hushed up, for reasons peculiar. Perhaps it was too soon.
President Trump Press Conference On North Korea, Russia, Venezuela 8/11/17