Open Forum: August 12, 2017

  1. H B Bear
    #2466702, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    How much money did the West Australia Government spend bailing out Laurie Connell?

    Well there was the $150m NAB guarantee for a limestone block and some Cyclone fencing at Kwinana for a start. I actually saw it when I worked in Vic corporate for a while in the early 90s. Apparently it was signed in someone’s lounge room or something,

    Trevor Sykes book “Bold Riders” is still the best source for all this stuff. I have a copy in a box somewhere.

  2. cohenite
    #2466703, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Trump Does The Unthinkable by Liz Crokin

    Donald Trump is a racist, bigot, sexist, xenophobe, anti-Semitic and Islamophobe — did I miss anything?….yup¦ he is also deplorable. The left and the media launch these hideous kinds of attacks at Trump everyday; yet, nothing could be further from the truth about the real estate mogul.

    As an entertainment journalist, I’ve had the opportunity to cover Trump for over a decade, and in all my years covering him I’ve never heard anything negative about the man until he announced he was running for president. Keep in mind, I got paid a lot of money to dig up dirt on celebrities like Trump for a living so a scandalous story on the famous billionaire could’ve potentially sold a lot of magazines and would’ve been a Huge feather in my cap.

    Instead, I found that he doesn’t drink alcohol or do drugs, he’s a hardworking businessman.
    On top of that, he’s one of the most generous celebrities in the world with a heart filled with more gold than his $100 million New York penthouse.

    Since the media has failed so miserably at reporting the truth about Trump, I decided to put together some of the acts of kindness he’s committed over three decades which has gone virtually unnoticed or fallen on deaf ears.

    •In 1986, Trump prevented the foreclosure of Annabell Hill’s family farm after her husband committed suicide. Trump personally phoned down to the auction to stop the sale of her home and offered the widow money. Trump decided to take action after he saw Hill’s pleas for help in news reports.

    •In 1988, a commercial airline refused to fly Andrew Ten, a sick Orthodox J.wish child with a rare illness, across the country to get medical care because he had to travel with an elaborate life-support system. His grief stricken parents contacted Trump for help and he didn’t hesitate to send his own plane to take the child from Los Angeles to New York so he could get his treatment.

    •In 1991, 200 Marines who served in Operation Desert Storm spent time at Camp Jejune in North Carolina before they were scheduled to return home to their families. However, the Marines were told that a mistake had been made and an aircraft would not be able to take them home on their scheduled departure date. When Trump got wind of this, he sent his plane to make two trips from North Carolina to Miami to safely return the Gulf War Marines to their loved ones.

    •In 1995, a motorist stopped to help Trump after the limo he was traveling in got a flat tire. Trump asked the Good Samaritan how he could repay him for his help. All the man asked for was a bouquet of flowers for his wife. A few weeks later Trump sent the flowers with a note that read: We’ve paid off your mortgage.

    •In 1996, Trump filed a lawsuit against the city of Palm Beach , Florida accusing the town of discriminating against his Mar-a-Lago resort club because it allowed J.ws and blacks. Abraham Foxman, who was the Anti-Defamation League Director at the time, said Trump put the light on Palm Beach not on the beauty and the glitter, but on its seamier side of discrimination. Foxman also noted that Trump’s charge had a trickle-down effect because other clubs followed his lead and began admitting J.ws and blacks.

    •In 2000, Maury Povich featured a little girl named Megan who struggled with Brittle Bone Disease on his show and Trump happened to be watching. Trump said the little girl’s story and positive attitude touched his heart. So he contacted Maury and gifted the little girl and her family with a very generous check.

    •In 2008, after Jennifer Hudson’s family members were tragically murdered in Chicago , Trump put the Oscar-winning actress and her family up at his Windy City hotel for free. In addition to that, Trump’s security took extra measures to ensure Hudson and her family members were safe during such a difficult time.

    •In 2013, New York bus driver Darnell Barton spotted a woman close to the edge of a bridge staring at traffic below as he drove by. He stopped the bus, got out and put his arm around the woman and saved her life by convincing her to not jump. When Trump heard about this story, he sent the hero bus driver a check simply because he believed his good deed deserved to be rewarded.

    •In 2014, Trump gave $25,000 to Sgt. Andrew Tamoressi after he spent seven months in a Mexican jail for accidentally crossing the US-Mexico border. President Barack Obama couldn’t even be bothered to make one phone call to assist with the United States Marine’s release; however, Trump opened his pocketbook to help this serviceman get back on his feet.

    •In 2016, Melissa Consin Young attended a Trump rally and tearfully thanked Trump for changing her life. She said she proudly stood on stage with Trump as Miss Wisconsin USA in 2005. However, years later she found herself struggling with an incurable illness and during her darkest days she explained that she received a handwritten letter from Trump telling her she’s the bravest woman, I know. She said the opportunities that she got from Trump and his organizations ultimately provided her Mexican-American son with a full-ride to college.

    •Lynne Patton, a black female executive for the Trump Organization, released a statement in 2016 defending her boss against accusations that he’s a racist and a bigot. She tearfully revealed how she’s struggled with substance abuse and addiction for years. Instead of kicking her to the curb, she said the Trump Organization and his entire family loyally stood by her through immensely difficult times.

    Donald Trump’s kindness knows no bounds and his generosity has and continues to touch the lives of people from every sex, race and religion. When Trump sees someone in need, he wants to help.
    Two decades ago, Oprah asked Trump in a TV interview if he’d run for president. He said: If it got so bad, I would never want to rule it out totally, because I really am tired of seeing what’s happening with this country.

    That day has come.

    Trump sees that America is in need and he wants to help.

    How unthinkable!

    On the other hand. have you ever heard of Hillary or Obama ever doing such things with their own resources?

    Now that’s really unthinkable!

    What a guy.

  3. test pattern
    #2466704, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    ‘On Monday the Islamic State group (IS) released a propaganda video via their al-Hayat Media Centre, featuring Australian jihadi Mounir Raad, known by his nom de guerre Abu Adam al Australi, calling upon fellow Muslims to take up arms at home and abroad.
    In the video Abu Adam commands fellow Muslims to go to Marawi to join the ongoing fight between what he describes as the “Crusader” government and groups allied to Islamic State.’

    ‘While he justifies action by pointing to the Australian government’s military support for to the Philippines, there is little doubt that ordinary civilians are the target.’

    https://www.alaraby.co.uk/english/comment/2017/8/10/islamic-states-new-propaganda-video-reveals-a-changing-strategy

    And Julie gets her photo in the offcial MILF propaganda site. She doesn’t seem to have tweeted this one.

    http://www.luwaran.com/news/article/956/australia-to-provide-a-20-million-assistance-for-marawi-siege

  4. Robert Mc
    #2466705, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Will the real ‘Septimus’ please speak up?

    Maybe not. He was here over a week ago. Had been away almost 4 years, so he said.

  5. H B Bear
    #2466707, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Is this an authorised spokes-sock?

  6. Robert Mc
    #2466708, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    Hidey Ho?

    How would we know?

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2466710, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Oh My F$cking God.

    Joss Whedon
    Joss Whedon @joss
    15h
    When Trump threatens N. Korea he’s threatening N. Koreans. With genocide. @twitter, DELETE HIS ACCOUNT. It’s literally the least you can do.

  8. Peter Stuyvestant
    #2466711, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    To get public servant parasites off our backs we need 100% full employment so how do we get there?

  9. Delta A
    #2466713, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    “I hope you won’t mind me telling Cats who don’t know that you’re gay, Sparkx.”

    The truth is that no-one – not youngsters, hipsters, XYZgens or old Grannies like me – give a fig if someone is same sex attracted. Most of us have workmates, family or friends in that category. It’s never been an issue… until the alphabet activists arrived and made it the most important item on the national agenda.

    Now we must all be in pro or con camps, not easy acceptance of the status quo. Now it’s war, dividing the nation, and conservatives are the enemy. But we are not the only ones who bear the brunt of this belligerent bullying. John Constantine summed it up very well in his post at 08.31 am.

    Today however, we see that the left cast aside the safety and protection that was the rare gift of old, obsolete Australia to our homosexual citizens

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2466715, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Trevor Sykes book “Bold Riders” is still the best source for all this stuff. I have a copy in a box somewhere.

    Agreed. My copy is on the “read in retirement” pile.

  11. alexnoaholdmate
    #2466716, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Maybe not. He was here over a week ago. Had been away almost 4 years, so he said.

    … says Robbie Mac. Who is not a Grigory sockpuppet, has no interest in or knowledge of Grigory, has nothing to do with Grigory at all…

    … yet who pops up out of nowhere to give us a running update whenever Grigs or one of his sockpuppets – all of whom are completely unrelated, of course! – are casually mentioned.

    Fascinating stuff. Truly fascinating. Don’t stop.

  12. srr
    #2466717, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    •Lynne Patton, a black female executive for the Trump Organization, released a statement in 2016 defending her boss against accusations that he’s a racist and a bigot. She tearfully revealed how she’s struggled with substance abuse and addiction for years. Instead of kicking her to the curb, she said the Trump Organization and his entire family loyally stood by her through immensely difficult times.

    Lynne Patton “The Trump Family That I Know” – A Black Female Trump Executive Speaks
    Defending the USA
    May 2, 2016

    SYNOPSIS : Never Mind the Lies and Distortion of the Mainstream Media, Lynne Patton, a Female Trump Org Executive Will Tell You the Truth.

  13. Makka
    #2466718, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    To get public servant parasites off our backs we need 100% full employment so how do we get there?

    Ah, a workers paradise? It’s been tried before and didn’t end well.

  14. .
    #2466719, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    I was critical of Obama too but his presidency now seems like a lost golden age.

    Obama’s regime saw the biggest loss in hours worked and employed persons ever (IIRC). Given the US’s status and exporter, investor and the most technologically advanced nation on earth, the whole world is poorer for it.

    Trump has added one million jobs. He’s got work to do but these hyperbolic tweets are lunacy.

  15. alexnoaholdmate
    #2466720, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    To get public servant parasites off our backs we need 100% full employment so how do we get there?

    Let me guess, Bird. It involves something to do with a group of people who tend to be circumcised, yes?

  16. Snoopy
    #2466721, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    If only H1tler had had a Twitter account. Joss’s grandpappy could have saved 6 million Joos.

  17. Robert Mc
    #2466726, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    says Robbie Mac

    robbie mac (no capitals) is not me and I have never been her.

    You’ll have to do better if you want to be funnier than Test Pattern. Were you at the Gascoyne during the 1966 floods?

  18. .
    #2466727, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Bird’s plan involves compulsory foreskin restoration and liquefied carbon nanorods.

  19. alexnoaholdmate
    #2466728, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    You’ll have to do better if you want to be funnier than Test Pattern. Were you at the Gascoyne during the 1966 floods?

    This is great stuff, Grigsy.

    Don’t stop, don’t stop!

  20. alexnoaholdmate
    #2466730, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Bird’s plan involves compulsory foreskin restoration and liquefied carbon nanorods.

    And the force-feeding of shellfish.

  21. Tel
    #2466731, posted on August 12, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    To get public servant parasites off our backs we need 100% full employment so how do we get there?

    Gradually reducing minimum wage would significantly increase employment, especially it would make it much easier for the long term unemployed to transition by picking up a bit of part time work, learn skills, etc.

    Gradually reducing various “welfare state” money handouts would improve incentives.

    Removing the many regulations that make it a nightmare for small business to employ anyone.

