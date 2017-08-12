Open Forum: August 12, 2017

Liberty Quote
A sugar tax would just be more calories for our obese government.— Sam Kennard
-
-
Well there was the $150m NAB guarantee for a limestone block and some Cyclone fencing at Kwinana for a start. I actually saw it when I worked in Vic corporate for a while in the early 90s. Apparently it was signed in someone’s lounge room or something,
Trevor Sykes book “Bold Riders” is still the best source for all this stuff. I have a copy in a box somewhere.
What a guy.
‘On Monday the Islamic State group (IS) released a propaganda video via their al-Hayat Media Centre, featuring Australian jihadi Mounir Raad, known by his nom de guerre Abu Adam al Australi, calling upon fellow Muslims to take up arms at home and abroad.
In the video Abu Adam commands fellow Muslims to go to Marawi to join the ongoing fight between what he describes as the “Crusader” government and groups allied to Islamic State.’
‘While he justifies action by pointing to the Australian government’s military support for to the Philippines, there is little doubt that ordinary civilians are the target.’
https://www.alaraby.co.uk/english/comment/2017/8/10/islamic-states-new-propaganda-video-reveals-a-changing-strategy
And Julie gets her photo in the offcial MILF propaganda site. She doesn’t seem to have tweeted this one.
http://www.luwaran.com/news/article/956/australia-to-provide-a-20-million-assistance-for-marawi-siege
Maybe not. He was here over a week ago. Had been away almost 4 years, so he said.
Is this an authorised spokes-sock?
Hidey Ho?
How would we know?
Oh My F$cking God.
Joss Whedon
Joss Whedon @joss
15h
When Trump threatens N. Korea he’s threatening N. Koreans. With genocide. @twitter, DELETE HIS ACCOUNT. It’s literally the least you can do.
To get public servant parasites off our backs we need 100% full employment so how do we get there?
“I hope you won’t mind me telling Cats who don’t know that you’re gay, Sparkx.”
The truth is that no-one – not youngsters, hipsters, XYZgens or old Grannies like me – give a fig if someone is same sex attracted. Most of us have workmates, family or friends in that category. It’s never been an issue… until the alphabet activists arrived and made it the most important item on the national agenda.
Now we must all be in pro or con camps, not easy acceptance of the status quo. Now it’s war, dividing the nation, and conservatives are the enemy. But we are not the only ones who bear the brunt of this belligerent bullying. John Constantine summed it up very well in his post at 08.31 am.
Agreed. My copy is on the “read in retirement” pile.
Maybe not. He was here over a week ago. Had been away almost 4 years, so he said.
… says Robbie Mac. Who is not a Grigory sockpuppet, has no interest in or knowledge of Grigory, has nothing to do with Grigory at all…
… yet who pops up out of nowhere to give us a running update whenever Grigs or one of his sockpuppets – all of whom are completely unrelated, of course! – are casually mentioned.
Fascinating stuff. Truly fascinating. Don’t stop.
Lynne Patton “The Trump Family That I Know” – A Black Female Trump Executive Speaks
Defending the USA
May 2, 2016
SYNOPSIS : Never Mind the Lies and Distortion of the Mainstream Media, Lynne Patton, a Female Trump Org Executive Will Tell You the Truth.
To get public servant parasites off our backs we need 100% full employment so how do we get there?
Ah, a workers paradise? It’s been tried before and didn’t end well.
Obama’s regime saw the biggest loss in hours worked and employed persons ever (IIRC). Given the US’s status and exporter, investor and the most technologically advanced nation on earth, the whole world is poorer for it.
Trump has added one million jobs. He’s got work to do but these hyperbolic tweets are lunacy.
To get public servant parasites off our backs we need 100% full employment so how do we get there?
Let me guess, Bird. It involves something to do with a group of people who tend to be circumcised, yes?
If only H1tler had had a Twitter account. Joss’s grandpappy could have saved 6 million Joos.
robbie mac (no capitals) is not me and I have never been her.
You’ll have to do better if you want to be funnier than Test Pattern. Were you at the Gascoyne during the 1966 floods?
Bird’s plan involves compulsory foreskin restoration and liquefied carbon nanorods.
You’ll have to do better if you want to be funnier than Test Pattern. Were you at the Gascoyne during the 1966 floods?
This is great stuff, Grigsy.
Don’t stop, don’t stop!
Bird’s plan involves compulsory foreskin restoration and liquefied carbon nanorods.
And the force-feeding of shellfish.
Gradually reducing minimum wage would significantly increase employment, especially it would make it much easier for the long term unemployed to transition by picking up a bit of part time work, learn skills, etc.
Gradually reducing various “welfare state” money handouts would improve incentives.
Removing the many regulations that make it a nightmare for small business to employ anyone.