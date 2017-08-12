Open Forum: August 12, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, August 12, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
763 Responses to Open Forum: August 12, 2017

  1. Fisky
    #2467008, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Will Wilkinson asks

    There is no need for confusion about the question at hand, which is clear enough: What justifies state-imposed limits on the human rights to movement and free association?

    That would be – avoiding the catastrophic consequences of open borders.

    A country is not a big plot of land owned by its citizens.

    Actually, that is kind of what a country is.

    Hilarious to see leading “libertarians” are about 400 years behind the times.

  2. dover_beach
    #2467009, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Parents, Plural:

    A reporter’s story on child neglect misses the most important single factor affecting kids’ well-being: having a mother and a father.
    “When Should a Child be Taken from His Parents?” asks Larissa MacFarquhar in a recent New Yorker article. She tells the story of Mercedes, a Bronx mother who has seen three of her four children removed from the household by New York City’s Administration for Children’s Services (ACS). Mercedes was not accused of abusing her children but of neglecting them; her story raises questions about the relationship between poverty and parenting. But the story’s title notwithstanding, children are rarely taken from their parents—that is, their biological mother and father, especially if the mother and father are married. You wouldn’t know this from MacFarquhar’s story, which mentions men only fleetingly and marriage not at all.

    Now, why would a reporter barely mention fathers and marriage not at all? Could there be some ideological motivation? Hmm.

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2467010, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Used those words about the infantry, last week Zulu, in a lecture in the Pacific cruise I was on.

    My compliments, Top Ender, and thank you. I do remember a fairly monumental brawl, in a unit canteen, which began when some bozo said that the infantry was composed of those too stupid to find a good job in the Army. Someone smashed a beer jug over his head, and it was on for young and old..

  4. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2467012, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Google Emily Gorcenskis night from hell and watch the video kids.
    Watch the terrifying N$zis rampage.

  5. Makka
    #2467014, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Hilarious Stimpy. Lefty head explosions are the best comedy.

  6. DrBeauGan
    #2467015, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:31 am

    It’s nearly eight pm here and the temperature has fallen to 26°! It’s cold. I am outside smoking in the dark, listening to the surf. Google maps me at Mama’s Coral hotel.

    I don’t want to go home!😁

  7. OneWorldGovernment
    #2467016, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Top Ender
    #2467004, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:09 am

    Used those words about the infantry, last week Zulu, in a lecture in the Pacific cruise I was on.

    And then said the role of the air force and naval units was to support the infantry, as only they could close the enemy commander and get him to surrender, and thus the war would be over.

    Noting ZK2A’s brawl above. LOL.

    But appreciate what you commented Top E.

    If we don’t all work together then it is hopeless.

  8. OneWorldGovernment
    #2467018, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:35 am

    And when we do all work together it is extraordinary.

  9. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2467019, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:38 am

    What justifies state-imposed limits on the human rights to movement and free association?

    Does your house have a roof and windows and doors and locks?
    Why?
    Goddamn Hippies.

  10. OneWorldGovernment
    #2467021, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:50 am

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2467019, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:38 am

    What justifies state-imposed limits on the human rights to movement and free association?

    Does your house have a roof and windows and doors and locks?
    Why?
    Goddamn Hippies.

    Does 1986 buying pink bell bottom jeans to wear out in the NSW bush qualify me as a hippie?

  11. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2467023, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:59 am

    Does 1986 buying pink bell bottom jeans to wear out in the NSW bush qualify me as a hippie?

    It was to impress a woman.
    You know it and I know it.
    Allowance granted.
    Don’t do it again.

  13. Raymond Francis
    #2467026, posted on August 13, 2017 at 1:04 am

    Great discussion on China failing to conduct sensible international policy. Talk from 2014.

