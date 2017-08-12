Liberty Quote
Open Forum: August 12, 2017
1,054 Responses to Open Forum: August 12, 2017
That’s interesting.
Get help Bird/Raymond. Or go back on your meds.
Conspiracy Overdrive!!!!
http://www.msn.com/en-au/news/world/dollar85k-for-muslim-made-to-remove-hijab/ar-AApW2ne?ocid=ientp
Shorten
Not a bad likeness.
Overburdened:
Actually, I believe he has a very good point.
I advance the subject for further discussion:
*Just in case you haven’t guessed, I would vote, as a Public Health Measure, of course, for the motion.
It’s always terrible whenever there is blowback, but, as Noam Chomksy said about Islamic terrorism, if you stick your hand in a hornet’s nest…
I guess the Left will just have to live with the fact it unleashed political violence first. Own it.
m0nty
#2467170, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:01 am
I see USSR is going all in on defending murderous Nazi terrorism today. There is no shame in him. He is a hopeless psychopath.
Whereas m0nty has not yet been able to bring himself to condemn the many crimes of murderous communism.
There is no shame in him. He is a hopeless psychopath.
Righto then nota, I guess I’m just imagining the massive boredom the public has with anti-abortion crusaders. There is no debate left, the conservatives lost bigly, everyone moved on except the flat-earthers.
But sure, keep on bringing it up when asked about completely unrelated subjects as if it’s an instant win in every argument.
Stuck your neck out there m0nty!
I guess the Left will just have to live with the fact it unleashed political violence first.
Zero value mUnty is strangely silent on this point.
It’s over.
If the only way for a bloke to get in to the clearance divers is to tick the ‘First Nations’ box, then we are at most a year away from SAS and Commandoes being ‘diversified’.
The taxpayer is paying over the odds for ‘customised’ kit that never seems to function in a way that would possibly be viable in combat ( see upthread on the Tiger chopper fiasco – to add to a lonnnng list ).
And now the powers-that-be are going to make damned sure the human element is incapable of Australia being able to commit to anything other than clearing roads after a cyclone.
The military has been de-militarised as a whole-of-government, uniparty policy.
One would like to think that maybe outright corruption would explain at least the ridiculous hardware purchases, but Australian politicians are so hopeless it looks like they can be bought for a trip to Europe, free coffee mug and a pat on the head.
Incorrect alexblahblah.
When people attack “me”, personally, as a distraction from content I post that they don’t want discussed or considered, I will point out the many and varied Alinskyite & Stasi-esque tactics they’ve used, and that they are generally a pretty good indicator that the topics they’re trying to distract from, are worth consideration.
That more often than not, I only have to make a general comment about control team tactics to have a stream of bitter stalkers jumping in to self identify as fitting those descriptions they so violently object to, really says it all though 😉 😆
A PIC THAT SAYS HOW FAR WE HAVE SUNK
LARRY PICKERING
Note that monty could not careless about a baby whose head is evacuated and crushed or left in a hospital closet to die alone having suffered grievous injuries following an unsuccessful abortion; they are merely ‘edge cases’. But he is at least consistent in not caring about these babies, because to care about these ‘edge case’ renders the rest of those ‘normal cases’ problematic because they are no different in the relevant aspect to the ‘edge cases’; that is, they are all innocent human beings deserving of the protection of the law.
Neil Prakash not enjoying his Turkish holiday accomodation, thinking wistfully of the paradise that is Australia (supermax).
That whole Caliphate thing just an embarrassing memory.
If he renounced his Australian citizenship before breeding, can his children be Australian citizens? would have thought more chance of claiming Dutch citizenship via their mother.
Those caliphate passports are so yesterday.
The root cause of Nazi terrorism is that there are strong feelings of alienation among white people that need to be addressed with government programs. I think giving free housing and government jobs to a number of these Nazis, should go a long way to quelling political violence.
I’m just imagining the massive boredom the public has with anti-abortion crusaders.
Literally trying to save lives is boring?
It’s time to stop?
Thanks for that insight.
There’s your problem right there Monty.
That’s truly disgusting , OldOzzie.
The nun stands stoically, enduring the embarrassment. I’m pleased however to see the moslem in her knees before her.
The unisex toilets, coffee machines, croissant warmers, antique clocks and decor were the features that swung the subs decision in favour of the French.
Neil Prakash not enjoying his Turkish holiday
Try the spicy Turkish sausage…. Incredible flavour apparently .
db, I find it hard to credit your compassion towards babies when you would support taking healthcare away from poor mothers to support your political views, which would be a far worse outcome for many babies, including many without the congenital defects involved in those edge cases.
None of which excuses all of you from trying to deflect from the news of the day, which is that a Nazi rally in America culminated in a white Republican committing a murderous act of terrorism against a defenceless woman.
Pulling down Confederate monuments in these highly-charged times will only add to feelings of frustration and resentment among disenfranchised white people, likely leading to more car attacks. A vigorous program of Confederate monument construction, and the mandatory building of Jefferson Davis prayer halls in every workplace, should hopefully ease things a little.
….. on her knees…
Just about sen it all now. A spokesman for “Muslims for Marriage Equality” bing interviewed on Sky.
Then again, legalising homosexual marriage is just a step along the path towards legalising polygamy.
There is no question whatsoever, that if a radical Leftist had driven a car into a group of Nazis, every single Leftist on the internet would be celebrating. Never forget!
The sooner it is legalized the better.
I need polygumy to keep my dentures in place.
Fortunately the ADF. police and emergency services recruitment targets will be offset by recruitment targets in teaching, childcare, nursing and public administration.
It’s fair enough to call for the car driver to be prosecuted. He did after all technically commit a crime. But if we throw him in jail, what’s to stop more such drivers popping up elsewhere? We will never prevail over drivers until we address the root causes.
mUnty : None of which excuses all of you from trying to deflect from the news of the day,
… which is that mUnty is a zero value leftist moron and has zero credibility.
LOL!
None of which excuses all of you from trying to deflect from the news of the day, which is that a Nazi rally in America culminated in a white Republican committing a murderous act of terrorism against a defenceless woman.
Jesus Christ Monty.
Have you actually read my posts,
you bloated sack of protoplasm?
JC take him to lunch for f$cks sake.
His brain won’t work properly without sustenance.
No dessert as punishment for his ridiculousness.
Don’t enable him.
Here’s a handy little equaliser if the next social gathering you go to gets overrun by peaceful SJW Safe Sschoolers!
Giggle handheld cattleprod.
Riccardo, just did a web search. Maybe this lot will keep those stats. Don’t know who they release them to.
https://www.griffith.edu.au/health/australian-institute-suicide-research-prevention/research
No no thats the reality. These terrorist attacks are Gladio 2.0. This is a fact. Anyone who says otherwise is a ridiculous liar. Even from a physics point of view.
This really is a cracking good read.
Fascinating stuff.
“From a physics point of view”, no less. Whatever that means. Just glorious.
Any such attacks have to be considered fake until proven real. One doesn’t imagine why these latest ought to be any different. The smoke has to clear before we know who did it and what happened. One time two tall blonde military types were seen shooting up a place, then they killed a married couple with a new baby in a situation where they had the patsies hands cuffed to the steering wheels of a remote control vehicle. Gladio 2.0 is both completely ruthless and utterly ridiculous.
It’s curious that the further the US civil war fades into history, the more insulting any trace of it becomes to the left.
If our WWII vets had held the same mindset our streets in the 70’s and 80’s would have been a conflagration of burning Toyotas and Nissans.
Keep dancing for the court, Fisky.
Non sequitur alert. BTW, I’ve never supported poor mothers or their children being denied health care.
Mother of the car attacker is responding to media inquiries. She is called “Samantha Bloom”. Or perhaps that should be (((Samantha Bloom)))!
Have you forgotten the weight of equipment we used to lug around? I guess it’s been a while for both of us but these days, depending on the type of job, its location, tempo and duration, I reckon the lads would be carrying anything between 30-60kg, when you include weapon, ammunition, helmet, body armour, comms, mission specific specialist kit, water and rations.
Riccardo,
This is a true story from ADA.
The standard issue body armour had to be re-designed with a quick release mechanism. It had been found that if GI Jane fell face first in a couple of inches of water, with full kit, she could drown because she did not have the physical strength to get up again.
Thus a quick release mechanism was designed. The next problem from there was that GI Jane did not have the physical strength to pull the toggle, because when the release mechanism filaments got wet, they became sticky and the force to operate went up.
Fucking absurd.
Maybe the kit should include a snorkel?
No alexblahblah –
See, here you are doing what all the typical Stasi-esque ‘othering’ posters do; like m0nty continuing with that ridiculous, failed from the get go, “USSR” tag (that he got from his beloved, JC, and so just can’t let it go 😉 ), you are simply repeating the base old, ‘repeat a lie long enough’, Communist codswallop.
Now why do posters do that all the time, when most of my posts are simply of things of interest being reported around the world, for anyone to consider or not?
Because it’s important to professional narrative controllers to grab control of all news, before people start forming their own, honest and enlightening opinions; get people in the habit of scrolling past anything I post and ignoring the topic, at least until subject is served up an ‘approved opinion giver’, along with an ‘approved opinion’.
It’s a very old tactic, because it’s so effective at herding crazy, skittish, cats ……………… 🙂
Pourquoi? – both are Daily Telegraph Articles
My one time father in law was a POW on the Burma railway. It was the early 1980’s before he would buy a Japanese car.
Gladio 2.0 came to Australia as well. There was nothing real about the hostage situation on the chocolate place. All a big fake from a travelling roadshow. They even had a local hero that reminded one of South Parks Brian Boitano. Nor was there much real about the Parramatta shooting. They had an entrapment situation married to a faked event. Impossible to trace the kids family. Made no attachments to the kids at school. His sister is not traceable and was held to have skipped town BEFORE the shooting leaving the 15 year old boy on his own. She left no possessions and what does an extremist chick need after all. Just a box of tampons and a spare hijab right? So the whole story was just ludicrous. The cop broke perfectly good cover just to shoot a child to death and Reasoner praised this behaviour as exceedingly brave as opposed to against all sensible policing or any sound gunplay. They had a witness who seemed to have amazing doctoring powers at a distance. What a complete joke.
Any such attacks have to be considered fake until proven real.
I bet three thousand Americans incinerated at the World Trade Centre probably thought the attacks were real enough.
But we all know (((who))) was really behind that, don’t we Bird…?
The League of the Unattached Foreskin!
Great letter Riccardo. Seems the hierarchy of the Army and Google have a lot more in common than people think.
“I bet three thousand Americans incinerated at the World Trade Centre probably thought the attacks were real enough.” Yes and the perpetrators are still at large.
Monty is the house Lefty; srr is the house crank.
Alex, with due respect,
I can get munty’s leftists boilerplate anywhere (and usually done way better), in contrast you can’t get srr anywhere else.
Fifield in 2006
MP fights to let women in close combat
Normal font
Large font
Phillip Coorey Chief Political Correspondent
October 2, 2006
WOMEN should be able to perform close military combat roles if they meet the same eligibility criteria as demanded of men, the Victorian Liberal senator Mitch Fifield says.
Writing for The Party Room, a Liberal Party periodical which he co-publishes with the federal MP Andrew Robb, Senator Fifield says the Australian Defence Force is the one organisation which still discriminates against women.
Reconsidering the argument about women in combat had added currency given the military had trouble meeting recruitment targets and was also undergoing an expansion, he says.
In August, the Prime Minister, John Howard, announced a plan to increase the army’s strength by two battalions of 2600 soldiers, which was in addition to a separate recruitment drive to enlist another 1500 personnel.
To help meet the targets, the Government has proposed dropping recruitment standards.
“Weight, minor medical conditions, former drug use and body art may no longer be disqualifications,” Senator Fifield says. “Soon, overweight, asthmatic, tattooed, former cannabis smoking men may be eligible for ADF service, while women … will remain ineligible for combat roles.”
He says women should not be excluded on the basis of their gender but be entitled to test themselves against the criteria required for combat.
“Suitability for ADF roles should be entirely competency based. Merit should be the only criteria,” Senator Fifield says. “If no women ever serve in direct combat roles because they fail to meet the required standard, I will be surprised but content.
“It’s not the lack of women in combat roles that should be troubling, but the denial of opportunity.”
Women can already serve in 87 per cent of the jobs the military offers but not in direct combat. Jobs considered off limits include clearance divers, airfield defence guards, which is the equivalent of air force infantry, artillery, armour, combat engineers and infantry.
Senator Fifield said it was strange women that were excluded in this way when the Defence Force was keen to attract more women, even announcing it would sponsor the Women’s National Basketball League.
But Neil James, the executive director of the Australian Defence Association, said that allowing women in combat was as silly as suggesting they should be able to play for the Wallabies.
“Top-line contact sports are full of men because in nine out of 10 fights, the woman would lose and it’s unfair to put them in that situation,” he said.
The Australian military led the world in the roles it offered women but there were some jobs they should not do, such as close-contact killing.
“The principle involved is that females are not employed in units where the prime purpose of the unit, most of the time, is direct combat in an up-close-and-personal sense,” Mr James said.
Women were already eligible to kill people from afar, such as from ships or aircraft. They also filled roles which contained a risk they may have to fight, such as driving supply vehicles for combat units.
Mr James said those claiming it was a gender issue should also note that most of the US female personnel captured in the 1991 Gulf War were raped or sexually assaulted.
“The types of people we tend to fight are not those who make allowances for our sensitivity to gender equality issues,” he said.
Or perhaps that should be (((Samantha Bloom)))!
[[[Too soon Fisky. ]]]®
You won’t believe it, Alex, but the mother of the car attacker is one of (((those people))). Which according to the Halakha, means…
I can get munty’s leftists boilerplate anywhere (and usually done way better), in contrast you can’t get srr anywhere else.
True dat.