-
Open Forum: August 12, 2017
Premier of Western Australia. He resigned, citing depression, took a hefty payout, and was last heard of as an academic in Sydney.
A low voltage state that can be safely ignored.
Haha Baldrick, you didn’t read the replies on that tweet, did you? Funny stuff.
We’re waiting, Test Pattern.
Now who’s flying a false flag?
So, to sum up:
– Vanguard America organises Nazi protest in Charlottesville
– James Alex Fields Jr. appears in photo on Vanguard America Twitter feed at rally
– Fields is holding a Vanguard America shield
– Fields is wearing the Vanguard America uniform of white polo and khaki slacks
– Fields commits an act of terrorism
– Vanguard America pretends they never knew him
Mm hmm.
Is this confirmed, or just based on facial similarity at the moment?
Nazis are socialists. Not sure what monty is crowing about.
I heard that Monty was working on a new game. Fantasy Antifa Hero.
“Good news” Geoff, one of the Liars early adopters and exponents of Blairite spin.
2dogs
Still relying on similarities.
So, to sum up: mUnty has zero cred and no value. Sad but true.
1. Never heard of Vanguard.
2. never heard of Alex Fields Jr, nor Snr.
3. Never was informed about this rally.
No interest in all three points. Where are you going with this, monster?
Thanks Zulu, WA, even he and Carmen “I don’t remember” Lawrence couldn’t do there what Rann and Weatherdill have achieved in SA.
Latest on Mr sportscar Fields
Monster,
The cops admitted the car’s brakes were faulty.
I find it ironic how the Bezos blog was able to find out all those details of the driver of the faulty car in about 2.2345 seconds flat, but there’s silence when there’s an Alan’s snackbar incident.
m0nty
Communism? Crimes of? Condemnation?
‘Test Pattern, I happy to discuss issues with any Cat, however if you wish to hurl abuse, my rule that you reveal your full and true name otherwise you are nothing but a coward.’
My rules include that I don’t give a fuck for the rules of lowlife bigots and racists like u. Now Fuck off and take ur filthy propganda with u.
University of Sydney? So that’s where Gallop finished up?
The socialists, those “lovers of the common [hu]man” do love their titles of nobility, don’t they?
Does the world have enough rakes?
test pattern at 1701
So says our resident religious bigot.
Fisky, your thoughts on the implications for open borders policy please.
A simple no would have sufficed.
m0nty’s trying to spin a narrative. The exact opposite of the narrative he spins for his Antifa mates.
🙂
Thanks Chris, it’s O.K.
I’m tough and so are the hyperventilating pearl clutchers and ‘other m0nty’s’ 😉 , who wish I weren’t.
But as I’ve mentioned, it’s never really about me or them (we are just anonymous pixels on a screen), but about how often they can only come out, ad homs blazing, because they have no counter for a hot issue posted, that they really would much rather everyone ignore.
This goes for everyone, no matter who the cat fights between, if you scroll back past where the fights start, you will find a hot issue that’s a problem for some amongst the totalitarian classes who haven’t yet found a way to spin it for themselves.
Oh, plus there’s that thing about telling people to habitually scroll past an ‘othered’ persons posts, lest people start to notice that the things they post on really don’t fit the false image being framed around the rogue free thinker; and the funny give away there, is how often you’ll see those telling everyone else to “Scroll Past!”, stalking and snarking at the people they claim to ignore. 😉 😆
Also, when I came here, there were only a few regular female cats, who were welcomed because they gave and took it as hard as JC on his most abusive rants, and rather than calls for more christian manners, cats celebrated this one place where they could enjoy the freedom to engage in the roughest of rough and tumble, without some PC police squad crashing down on them.
I miss those days.
I did notice when this began to change, and did warn that it would, for which I was set upon by, not only those new change agents that arrived, but also by their ‘sleeper friends’, who all of a sudden no longer enjoyed ‘others’ enjoying the wit sharpening thrust and parry of genuine, no holds barred, freedom of expression.
P.S. the video thing – I always just posted the address in the address bar to videos I found to be worth the time of those interested in the topics they covered, then one day, one imbedded, but not with all of them all the time, and I never figured out what the rule was. I explained this, and yet somehow even that turned into a shit storm against me, but it doesn’t matter, coz I’m not the only one who does appreciate videos for those times when I’m too busy doing real world chores to sit at a keyboard but still want to drink in some other people’s views of the world. 🙂
P.P.S. I also like it when certain cats do post large blocks of text, with highlights 😉 , so I can easily see if it covers new ground I’m not familiar with and slow my scrolling to reading pace, and actually prefer that to barely descriptive links that I have to wait to load, hope isn’t obscured with a bunch of begging junk, and then discover that I’ve already read it.
Each to our own and thank God for the scroll wheel, I say! 🙂
Just watched Outsiders. Good to see Ross Cameron back in fine form with his careful deliberations at the start of every comment, and then POW! I love his style. Jacinta Price was brilliant, the very epitome of a smart and happy young woman brought up by careful parents who love her and who have kept her focused on where she is going as well as where she came from. Sky should give her a program of her own, on indigenous affairs. She’s doing the job that the ABC should be doing pointing out some home truths.
Monster,
The cops admitted the car’s brakes were faulty.
Oh dear, munty. That is embarrassing for you.
I feel an equivalence episode coming on whereby the state of war between islam and the West is downplayed and the actions, if proven, of an arsehole, if proven, are much, much worse.
Got a link for that, JC? From what I saw, brakes weren’t relevant to what happened. A lot of accelerator pedal though, was that broken too?
Interesting backgrounder on Paul Murray.
But – Does anyone in the MSM ever use the word “divisive” about left-leaning people? They often use it about conservatives, as they do in this article.
Nonetheless, he is a divisive figure with both loyal fans and seething detractors. He’s known for expressing his often conservative views with ferocity and for equally venomous take-downs.
Fisky, your thoughts on the implications for open borders policy please.
I feel an equivalence episode coming on whereby the state of war between islam and the West is downplayed and the actions, if proven, of an arsehole, if proven, are much, much worse.
Munty hurls a half dead squirrel into melee!
The guy has been tagged as a white supremacist. He will be lucky if he makes it to trial alive.
A conviction and his life expectancy in a Virginia state pen will be counted in months – at most.
Well, how on Earth is Fields going to get a fair trial now if people have been painting him as a Nazi?
No condemnation yet from m0nty for the crimes of communism.
m0nty reminds me of one of those Western “useful idiots”, forget which one, who returned from a visit to the Soviet Union in the 1930s. Asked about show trials and reports of purges, his response was to acknowledge that some “cockroaches” were being crushed, but state that this was not important.
m0nty will defend the left, of all breeds, until the day he becomes a “cockroach”, then apologise to the party for failing it, just before he is executed.
Twitter/facebook seems to hunt people down in just a few seconds. Did they identify the Bolt bashers?
My rules include that I don’t give a fuck for the rules of lowlife bigots and racists like u. Now Fuck off and take ur filthy propganda with u.
You’re right Riccardo. The gin jockey is not only a parasite, he’s a coward to boot.
Based on the web archive pictures, Fields was showing an Othala rune on a red|black flag. He also had pictures of Assad and Trump. The Othala rune is supposed to mean racial puroty. The flag colours are associated with Socialist Anarchism
‘“Good news” Geoff, one of the Liars early adopters and exponents of Blairite spin.’
Def Jef lectured us in Marxism at Murdoch. I was surprised when he became a Blairite. He was forced out by McGinty and his Missos. Many ppl who were active at the time in politics believe his depression was triggered by McGinty marginalising him to the point where he had no real work to do.
‘gin jockey’
stud burglar, dickhead.
Tip to JC – go long on rakes.
The flag colours are associated with Socialist Anarchism
So is this a green on blue incident then?!
Is this confirmed? It did appear to be going downhill.
Just fake news, monster. I’m made it up like all leftwing MSM does these days. Why should CNN etc be the only entity that makes it all up?
So another aunty shrieking ‘black c…! White c…! in the public square. How unexpected.
Go back to your sister – or was it sister-in-law? It’s so hard to keep up.
ZK2A
and Riccardo
Thank you both for the confirmation.
With no inside experience, merely a very cynical nature, I have been indirectly trying to make this point here for months.
Much as I remain convinced that the entire political and bureaucratic classes are desperate to destroy any capacity for Australia to end expeditionary military forces anywhere that involves the political career ender of conflict, incompetence only goes so far in explaining the sequential procurement fiascos.
Let us remind ourselves that, in the complete reversal of normal competitive bidding, the first place winner of the NBN-Mintel Class submarine fantasy fleet costs $30 billion+ MORE than the second placed bidder !!
This is epic. The Malaysian elites look like amateurs compared to the Canberra insiders.
My assumption is that Australia is finished and all the insiders are frantically stealing every cent they can while they can because the know the place is vooked.
test pattern #2467585, posted on August 13, 2017 at 5:01 pm
“Courage is the first of human qualities because it is the quality which guarantees the others.” Aristotle.
Test Pattern, I have never read any of your posts and for all I know you could be the most moral and erudite contributor to this blog. But because you are a coward, all your other virtues will count for nought.
The least intelligent of my soldiers will have had a greater influence on the future of Australia than you, because all my men had the courage to act while you and your sort sit quivering in fear in front of a screen, deluding yourself you have made a difference.
You haven’t before, you are not now and you never will.
Test Pattern
Philips PM5544?
There’s some pretty strong hints he was a white supremacist and not there by accident either.
My rules include that I don’t give a fuck for the rules of lowlife bigots and racists like u. Now Fuck off and take ur filthy propganda with u.
Watch out.
We got ourselves a badass over here.