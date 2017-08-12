Open Forum: August 12, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, August 12, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,552 Responses to Open Forum: August 12, 2017

1 5 6 7
  2. Tintarella di Luna
    #2467829, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    My apologies, Tints, I was asking about the Welsh “terrorist” van man.

    It twigged a bit late for me but yessssss very interesting that all seems so quiet on that front, I wonder what’s going on there?

  3. whirrwhirr
    #2467830, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Marcus Classis
    Well what actually happened from eyewitness accounts and imagery you can check yourself is that they were very much a minority (the ones you claim were: “espousing Nazi rhetoric, chanting of ‘blood and soil’”) came in, were regarded as an embarrassment by the bulk of participants, that they then made speeches etc, and there was no violence originated by them at all

    If you can stomach it you should check out Mike Peinovich pre-rally podcast. He was one of the organisers and speakers and certainly was encouraging sunshine and lollipops to be spread on the day.
    As to the origin of the violence, we could argue about that till the cows come home depending on sides, but I am more interested in the justification for violence. I’m not saying there necessarily was any, but I am ruminating on the question

    I can tell you what I did personally in my youth – we tackled these disgusting communist bastards head on, using their own tactics, and we broke a lot of their bones in a bunch of ambushes and straight-up fights. Yes, we took our casualties too. But we fought them, and we beat them, and they stopped coming to ‘our area’

    ditto for me except replace ‘communist bastards’ with Jack van Tongeren and the Australian Nationalist Movement

  4. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2467831, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    ditto for me except replace ‘communist bastards’ with Jack van Tongeren and the Australian Nationalist Movement

    Jack van Tongeren, and the Australian Nationalist Movement? All six of them? I don’t ever remember any full scale street brawls involving that little gang of cardboard Nazis.

  5. m0nty
    #2467832, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Wow, it’s turned into a DLP branch meeting in here. So like pretty much every day.

  6. Fisky
    #2467833, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Well well. The Obama Administration was actively lobbying Abbott-Turnbull behind the scenes to reverse Operation Sovereign Borders. This is how the dumb people swap compromise was reached.

    http://www.smh.com.au/federal-politics/political-news/obama-administration-lobbied-to-change-australias-asylum-seeker-policy-20170812-gxuthr.html

  7. Fisky
    #2467834, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    The United Nations refugee agency has repeatedly criticised Australia’s policy, but Ms Higginbottom’s comments are the first to reveal the United States had also drawn issue with it.

    In contrast to Mr Turnbull, who, in a leaked transcript of his conversation with Mr Trump called the asylum seekers “economic refugees”, Ms Higginbottom, who said she was the Obama administration official responsible for negotiating the agreement with Australia, had a different view.

    These are people who risked their lives on makeshift boats to flee conflict and the lack of access top basic means of survival, but were turned back by an Australia government that refuses asylum seekers who arrive by sea,” she said.

    It is extraordinary how far removed from reality this is. The Obama administration did not even know the first thing about the migrant boat crisis.

  8. Makka
    #2467835, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Any bets that whirrwhirr is testicles sock puppet?

  9. Myrddin Seren
    #2467836, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Channel Nein. Documentary. LA riots. Timely.

  10. whirrwhirr
    #2467837, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    ZK2A: the second wave in 2000’s there were a dozen or so that we knew of, mainly from the junior offshoot ‘The White Devils’. JvT was too frail to do much much but give orders by that point, orders to fire bomb Asian restaurants. but still they broke just the same

  11. whirrwhirr
    #2467838, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Makka: testicles sock puppet? sounds saucy, is that what you do when you are bored and waiting in line at the bank?

  12. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2467839, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Any bets that whirrwhirr is testicles sock puppet?

    He’s just confirmed it.

  13. Fisky
    #2467840, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    So on a day of violence between rival sects of totalitarian socialism, the New York Times brushes off the old Walter Duranty line.

    https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/08/12/opinion/why-women-had-better-sex-under-socialism.html?_r=0&referer=http://m.facebook.com/

    When Americans think of Communism in Eastern Europe, they imagine travel restrictions, bleak landscapes of gray concrete, miserable men and women languishing in long lines to shop in empty markets and security services snooping on the private lives of citizens. While much of this was true, our collective stereotype of Communist life does not tell the whole story.

    Some might remember that Eastern bloc women enjoyed many rights and privileges unknown in liberal democracies at the time, including major state investments in their education and training, their full incorporation into the labor force, generous maternity leave allowances and guaranteed free child care. But there’s one advantage that has received little attention: Women under Communism enjoyed more sexual pleasure.

    A comparative sociological study of East and West Germans conducted after reunification in 1990 found that Eastern women had twice as many orgasms as Western women.

  14. Fisky
    #2467841, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Cathy Young‏Verified account @CathyYoung63 1h1 hour ago
    More
    Replying to @CathyYoung63
    Yes, women in cramped communal apartments had AWESOME sex, with their mother or mother-in-law sleeping in the same bedroom behind a curtain

    Cathy Young‏Verified account @CathyYoung63 1h1 hour ago
    More
    Replying to @CathyYoung63
    Also the women in the gulag who were routinely raped or had to blow the guards for an extra piece of bread had AMAZING sex lives I tell you

  15. a reader
    #2467842, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Another classic MotoGP race. Sure beats bullshit politics and SSM

  16. Fisky
    #2467843, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    The fact that Whirrwhirr’s reference points are to Jack Van Tongeran, also a pointer to his geographical location, make it extremely likely he is an Oldsalt/Testpattern sock puppet.

  17. m0nty
    #2467844, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    The party with the most solid connection to Nazism in the US is the Democrat Party.
    It had a terrorist wing, the Ku Klux Klan, it is bankrolled by Nazi collaborator George Soros and its most cherished association is with Planned Parenthood, a genuinely Nazi organisation whose foundress was a eugenics extremist who despised negros. PP specialises in killing black babies

    It takes a special kind of autist to see a Republican Nazi go to a Klan-endorsed rally and commit a terrorist act of murder on a defenceless woman, and then blame it on Democrats and a J-w.

    You are at your nastiest and least Christian, CL, when you know you are completely in the wrong but you push on anyway because ideology is all that matters to you. Times like today expose how completely you reject the teachings of Jesus.

  18. Noodles Romanoff
    #2467845, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Raymond Francis
    #2467816, posted on August 13, 2017 at 9:47 pm
    Its not about mastering lies. Its about exposing them. All the tenets of special relativity were lies, and known to be lies by the people who put them about. So for example having a top speed for the universe. Known to be a lie since velocity is purely relative, and proven to be a lie by observation of distant galaxies. Or having velocity as a lone causal mechanism. Again, velocity alone cannot be a causal mechanism on its own, since velocity is a purely relative concept. None of the phoney experiments isolate for other potential causes. None of them. They are all science fraud experiments.

    I’m intrigued. To which “tenets” are you referring as lies? Any theory only holds until it is proven otherwise. By what proof do you say that velocity is “purely relative”. Einstein never claimed velocity to be a “lone casual mechanism”. Mass was given an equal billing.

  19. Fisky
    #2467846, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    “These are people who risked their lives on makeshift boats to flee conflict and the lack of access top basic means of survival, but were turned back by an Australia government that refuses asylum seekers who arrive by sea,” she said.

    No, not “makeshift boats”, but vessels owned by professional fishermen. No, not lacking “basic means of survival”, but paying over 10K to exploit a loophole in our migration system. If the Obama people are not outright lying, they are seriously ignorant.

  20. Fisky
    #2467848, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    Some smart people work in the White House.

    Allahpundit Retweeted
    Gabriel Sherman‏Verified account @gabrielsherman 4m4 minutes ago
    More
    When I asked senior WH official why Trump didn’t condemn Cville Nazis, he said: “What about the leftist mob. Just as violent if not more so”

  21. Makka
    #2467849, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    These are people who risked their lives on makeshift boats to flee conflict and the lack of access top basic means of survival,

    There is a war in Indonesia?

  22. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2467850, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    The fact that Whirrwhirr’s reference points are to Jack Van Tongeran, also a pointer to his geographical location, make it extremely likely he is an Oldsalt/Testpattern sock puppet.

    I found Jack Van Tongeran a fvcking joke. Half Indonesian himself, he wouldn’t have been allowed into Australia under the immigration rules he proposed.

    I’ll bet good money “Wrirrwhirr” is a “Test Pattern” sock puppet.

  23. twostix
    #2467851, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    No, Candy. I don’t think you or most Cats are Nazis. Some of you are Nazi-curious. You dabble with agreeing with Nazis on important issues, and often go quiet when they use the Cat to espouse Nazi views. It used to be the case that anything with a whiff of Nazism was shouted down here, but the white supremacists who have embedded themselves at the Cat have worked hard to move the window of acceptable behaviour towards the far right, such that unironic calls for genocide of non-whites can go unchallenged here.

    One of the things that the Nazis want you to think is that those in the centre or left are lumping the right together with the far right. That pushes you further towards them. It’s so easy for you to give in to this rhetoric, to go with the flow when you have so much screen real estate here dominated by alt-right propaganda. People like you will eventually realise that you don’t share nearly as much of a common interest with the Nazis as they would like you to think. Especially on days like today where their true faces are unmasked.

    Holy shit, lol.

  24. whirrwhirr
    #2467852, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    damn youse found me out, i’m a stooge. better yet i’m a soros funded leftist bot!

  25. Fisky
    #2467853, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    There is a war in Indonesia?

    There were so many falsehoods packed in there, I missed the most obvious one!

  26. twostix
    #2467854, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    M0nty it’s six month since you and the gluten intolerant dregs of the middle class declared violent war on the non-left.

    Is it going well so far?

  27. DrBeauGan
    #2467855, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Bird, I’m not paid to educate you in physics, and I doubt if there’s enough money on the planet to tempt me to try. You ramble. Incoherently, one might say.

  28. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2467856, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    I’ll bet good money “Wrirrwhirr” is a “Test Pattern” sock puppet.

    I’ll bet. Signed in the name of “Dennis Regan” of Wyndham, Western Australia.

  29. Raymond Francis
    #2467857, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Theories don’t hold until proven otherwise. Thats silly faux-Popperism. Things that are true will be verified as true by convergent evidence. But controlling lies cannot be true under any circumstance. For example this idea that time is this stretchy thing? Time is a derived concept, based on regular movement and memory. Its a concept and not a stretchy thing. Saying that it can be manipulated by way of the purely relative velocity is doubling down on logical impossibilities. So the perps were laughing at us right from the start.

  30. Tintarella di Luna
    #2467858, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    If the Obama people are not outright lying, they are seriously ignorant.

    Obama’s foreign policy was run by failed novelist Ben Rhodes. New York Times did this lovely piece on the scurrilous piece of work

  31. whirrwhirr
    #2467859, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    you guys are making me feels all warm and gaslighted!

  32. Mitch M.
    #2467860, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Another classic MotoGP race. Sure beats bullshit politics and SSM

    Great race. Marquez was taking it to the limit and beyond, almost took himself and Dov out on the last corner. Wonder what the officials would have thought if that had happened. Couldn’t understand the soft rear tyre choice til I realised mostly fast corners.

  33. Fisky
    #2467861, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Interesting take –

    Steve Sailer‏ @Steve_Sailer 13h13 hours ago
    More
    Replying to @carney
    Most big sports today are WASP in origin because Victorian Anglos were best at cooperating to set fair rules.

  34. twostix
    #2467863, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    For 20 years black shirt wearing Australian leftists have been violently attacking mild mannered Liberal voters even attempting to attend the most cucked out Australian “conservative” book launches.

    Last year we witnessed them physically attack a Liberal Minister at a university.

    We won’t even go into the attacks on pro-life rallies in Melbourne.

    M0nty endorsed that entire culture of Nazi violence.
    (Suddenly today he’s Very Concerned about violence).

  35. Makka
    #2467864, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    damn youse found me out, i’m a stooge. better yet i’m a soros funded leftist bot!

    Not at all testicles. You’re simply a fkwit lacking in imagination.

  36. Fisky
    #2467865, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Obama’s foreign policy was run by failed novelist Ben Rhodes. New York Times did this lovely piece on the scurrilous piece of work

    That’s the moron who gave Iran $150 billion, and then couldn’t work out why Russia/Assad were acting up so much. They truly are the dumbest people on the planet.

  37. Fisky
    #2467866, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    (Suddenly today he’s Very Concerned about violence).

    Maybe if more Leftists got run over by cars, m0nty might even bring himself to denounce political violence in general.

  38. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2467868, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Not at all testicles. You’re simply a fkwit lacking in imagination.

    Testes is rather amusing. I could probably out the cupid stunt, but it wouldn’t be any fun.

  39. whirrwhirr
    #2467869, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    i take it Testes is another ‘lefty’ and too many of those tend to discombobulate minds around here?

  40. Noodles Romanoff
    #2467870, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:08 pm

    So what is the convergent evidence that velocity is relative. Truth could also be seen as a derived concept or theory.

  41. twostix
    #2467871, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Back when the English working class attempted to raise the issue of mass Paki Muslim rape markets operating in English towns all over England (count so far: over 5,000 white English school girls bought and sold as sex slaves by Paki Muslims) by organising protesting in their owns towns, “Antifa” were right there to “punch” these “Nazis”. By Nazis they meant the white working class everyman who personally knew girls who had been raped, terrorised or assaulted by literal Hilter loving Paki Muslims and simply tried to protest the lack of response by their own cultural elite about it.

    M0nty fully endorsed the violent suppression of these racists by his favourite para-military left wing organisation.

  42. Raymond Francis
    #2467872, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    “So what is the convergent evidence that velocity is relative. Truth could also be seen as a derived concept or theory.” But its very nature velocity is relative. Since if two objects are moving at the same velocity they are not moving at all in relation to each other. Velocity is distance over time. The relative nature of velocity is inherent in what velocity means. So that if you have two twins travelling at different velocities neither can say that he is the one at rest and the other moving. Since after all everything in the universe is moving, and never in a straight line.

  43. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2467873, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    Hahahaha. We were just watching an ad for the new movie called “Victoria and Abdul”, about Queen Vic and her friendship with an Indian servant in her later years. She certainly enjoyed having lots of rather nice looking men around her during that long period of widowhood, I remark to Hairy. I then proceeded to remind him of how when we toured Osborne House, her home and retreat on the Isle of Wight, there were many pics on the walls of various male personages of a type whom, if the genders were reversed and the pics were of women, would have been of that Victorian type known as ‘tired businessmen’s delight’.

    Widowed lady’s delight? I ask of Hairy concerning Victoria’s collection of whiskered Adonises.

    Who’s Queen, Edmund, who’s Queen? he replies, intoning Miranda Richardson’s best of Blackadder.

    And the name Edmund reminds me: I have only a minute fraction on the Kindle left to read of Jane Austen’s Mansfield Park. I have been persevering with Fanny Price in spite of my considerable irritation with her. Austen’s ascerbic wit and clever language of characterisation have kept me at it. Gee, for until about these last few pages I had Fanny ready to throw it all in and marry the well-off Henry in spite of her deep feelings for her cousin Edmund. It’s been a riveting page-turner (Kindle clicker) as Fanny wrestles with her various dilemmas of conscience and duty and Edmund similarly agonises in the best of prose. But we’re nearly at the end now, and still the whole thing is not yet resolved, although things have changed as Henry has raced off Fanny’s married female cousin and the other young female cousin has headed off to ‘Scotland’ with another bounder. Better get move on now, Jane, I say as I watch that little bar just about ready to give out. Denouement tonight for sure, as I read the last of it in bed very soon.

    Austen is a fabled writer about matrimony – the achievement of it and success with it. I think many tend to forget that her characters are often simply teenagers (Fanny is 18) or only in their early twenties, clearly wrestling with their hormones as is the want of us all at that age. Thus the jumping of the gun towards Gretna Green is a key cultural meme, in spite of all the severe strictures of Jane’s moral tone.

  44. Fisky
    #2467874, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    It is true that m0nty was all in favour of the Rotherham grooming gangs being let off easy by the police.

  45. Tintarella di Luna
    #2467875, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    That’s the moron who gave Iran $150 billion, and then couldn’t work out why Russia/Assad were acting up so much. They truly are the dumbest people on the planet.

    The very same and of course those practising j’ism were even dumber, according to Rhodes – “They literally know nothing.” – quote

  46. Fisky
    #2467876, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    You know, if you’re a college undergraduate with a distinct name, it’s probably a bad idea to attend an extremist political rally without a face mask. This dumb kid has destroyed any hope of being employed, anywhere.

    http://www.ktvn.com/story/36123640/unr-student-marches-in-charlottesville-white-nationalist-rally

  47. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2467877, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    i take it Testes is another ‘lefty’ and too many of those tend to discombobulate minds around here?

    Testes joins “Number’s Bob” as another “closet Leftie” – “Numbers Bob” was the only National Serviceman, in an infantry battalion, who anyone had ever heard of, that served in Viet Nam, against his will.

    It was suggested to me that he may have gone along for the war service housing loan, and the other benefits..

  48. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2467878, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Nazi-curious.

    Donut-curious.

  49. Bruce in WA
    #2467880, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Raymond Francis

    Who the f**k is this knob jockey? I’ve read some drivel on this earth in my time, but his just about takes the cake!

  50. srr
    #2467882, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Fisky
    #2467874, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:15 pm

    It is true that m0nty was all in favour of the Rotherham grooming gangs being let off easy by the police.

    yeah but go easy on m0nty, coz everyone knows that for all The Rotherham’s, and all the ‘child brides’, and all the aboriginal camp children, and all the stealing of white babies by government agencies, and all the Dark Net child p0rn trading, you just have to yell, “Pizza!”, and it all goes away, like it never was, coz everyone knows there is nothing more important than protecting the good names of evil people.

  51. twostix
    #2467883, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Fisk did you see that another seven hundred white girls were found to be abused in Newcastle by Paki Muslim men?

    It’s too much to bear that back in the 2004 the leader semi-retarded leader of the BNP was literally arrested for say that Muslims were raping white girls in England en-masse.

    Reading this now is just surreal.

    This is the kill shot though:

    The pressure group Unite Against Fascism has expressed fears that the allegations could serve as a recruitment video for the extreme Right.

    Back in 2004 Antifa were in alliance with Muslim sex slave traffickers.

  52. Fisky
    #2467885, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Fisk did you see that another seven hundred white girls were found to be abused in Newcastle by Paki Muslim men?

    I saw it. They tried a lame Hail Mary pass blaming it on “Asians”, but there’s no real enthusiasm anymore.

    BTW – there was a real creep a decade ago called Nick Lowles who ran one of those communist front organisations, Hope Not Hate. He claims now to be opposed to “grooming gangs”, but at the time he was very vocal that you are a racist for even mentioning “grooming gangs”.

    The disgusting media/activist/police/judicial class who enabled this should be imprisoned alongside the grooming gangs themselves.

1 5 6 7

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *