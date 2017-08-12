Predictable NBN errors replicated in renewable energy sector
Today in The Australian
The problem with the National Broadband Network was always very simple. The project’s goals were worthy: to provide a new, albeit extremely costly, high-speed network, earn a reasonable return on taxpayers’ investment and charge readily affordable prices.
About Henry Ergas
Henry Ergas is a columnist for The Australian newspaper and the inaugural Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the SMART Infrastructure Facility at the University of Wollongong. The SMART Infrastructure Facility is a $61.8 million world-class research and training centre concerned with integrated infrastructure solutions for the future. Henry is also Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia. Prior to these concurrent roles Henry worked as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Henry's previous career was as an economist at the OECD in Paris, where amongst other roles he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment and was Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized
. Bookmark the permalink
.
Well said Henry, though I fear it will fall on deaf ears. Especially the electricity argument because for many the RET is working as intended; to decimate coal at any cost. The NBN is I suspect just a bad accounting exercise by nationalists having a wet dream.
Good Article Henry
your second last paragraph sums it up
Fiddling at the edges cannot undo this mess. Rather, what is needed is a drastic change in course. And there is no mystery about the steps that should be taken.
The proponents of renewables claim they are cost-competitive. Fine: now that renewable generators have pocketed $15bn in subsidies, let them stand on their own two feet.
And while we’re at it, let’s ensure those generators pay the full costs they impose on the network, including in terms of backup generation, rather than hoisting them on to consumers.
Moreover, that requirement should not just apply to new sources of renewable generation, as the Finkel report argues, but to existing ones, too: if they can’t afford those costs, we are better off if they shut down.
As for reducing emissions, if that is the government’s goal, it should pursue it by paying no more for abatement than the price at which it can purchase it overseas, which is a fraction of the amount taxpayers and consumers currently shoulder.
And emissions reductions should be secured wherever their costs are lowest, rather than imposing a disproportionate burden on our power sector.
Merely to list those measures is to highlight how unlikely they are to happen. Indeed, Labor is determined to go in the opposite direction, with its target of 50 per cent renewables by 2030 (which implies quadrupling the share of wind and solar in just 12 years) certain to push the system beyond the point of collapse.
Perhaps that is what Australians want: Third World outcomes with First World costs. But if it isn’t, we need to abandon the illusion that constraints can be ignored and happiness purchased with wishes.
Until we do, the destruction wreaked on energy and telecommunications will be merely a teaser for the disasters that lie ahead.
Current energy and telecommunications policy is immoral. That narcissistic wankers on $200k plus salaries blithely impose these costs on people with incomes one fifth of theirs disgusts me.
Rabz doctrine will one day not be a joke.
The ruinables boosters don’t want their schemes to have to contend on a level playing field any more than the gay marriage boosters want a people’s vote.
Their RET is simple Climate Justice, where the resources of the poorer proles of Australia [ being condemned as a racist, Anglosphere colonial settler outpost] are sent to the hellholes of the world, where it can be looted at leisure by the despots,oligarchs and Kleptocrat Klass of these hellholes.
Climate Justice is now an international convention, as the great transnational decision making bodies have been branch stacked to reflect the majority vote of the cartel of crony despots, dictators and demagogues that crush the majority of humanity under their totalitarian regimes.
Their NBN is just the way that Australias crony quisling class can control communications and media, then Crush and denial and dissent with the full power of the State.
It isn’t the cost of victory, it is the glory of the triumph of getting your enemy to pay for the cost of your victory.
Comrades.
I’d like Henry’s take on the affect of spot-pricing on base-load generation.
My take is that if Engie were able to make money out of Hazelwood, they’d still be doing it. After all, they originally bought it expecting it to run until 2036.
Until coal-fired power stations can respond quickly to spot-pricing they’re going to be left holding the bag of base-load power where returns are often lowest. When you can never generate below 40% capacity you’ll sometimes be generating power at a loss, and if it takes several hours to ramp up you’ll miss the good prices. Andrew’s coal royalty gouging doesn’t help either.
Are we heading for an Enron/California scenario? I hate to say it (especially here), but maybe privatisation of generation isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. NSW and Qld look to be the only states with reliable power this summer.
Personally I am of the opinion that we will need to destroy what is left of our industry and drive the cost of energy above what the average punter can endure. Much the same as we must allow immigration and the reliance by much of the community on welfare to destroy our social fabric before the silent majority stirs. They will eventually stir but by then the damage may have become terminal!
It isn’t privatisation when the State retains the ability to destroy the private property, and it isn’t a free market when the State orders that one provider gets first use over other providers and it isn’t a long term viable decision to spend real money to be a slave to ideology when that ideology outright says it intends to drive you out of the market as soon as it can get away with it.
Is Henry suggesting that a massive rise in the share of renewables is a worthy cause, provided power supplies remain reliable and electricity charges affordable? Surely, the most worthy level of renewables is that with the lowest electricity cost (as opposed to price or charges) and highest reliability- that is, close to no renewables. Very close.
Yup, without strong leadership, the KRudds of this world will ‘rule the ruins’ c/- Latho.
Philosophically opposed to paid subscriptions of any amount to the loathsome MSM. But thanks for the snippets folks…
Get the bloody politicians out of business ,they were never smart enough to make money in business in the first place ,they were useless at the law ,that’s why they are in politics . Why entrust billion dollar industries to incompetent fools ? That’s what is happening here ..
Craig Mc – privatisation of coal generation assets isn’t the problem (except insofar as governments can run uneconomic assets longer than the private sector if they want to). The problem is that (high cost) renewable electricity must be taken ahead of other forms of generation if it is available. Coal generators can have sales displaced in parts of the demand curve where they should be the only supplier. When you have high fixed costs (including fuel to a large extent) that can flip you from being economic to uneconomic.
Ergas is wrong from the second sentence. There was and is nothing worthy about the NBN goals or about the renewable energy goals.
Henry Ergas’ final sentence is a dire warning, the Energy Return on Energy Invested ratio (ERoEI) makes solar, wind (cost adjusted for intermittency) and most biofuels totally unable to sustain a modern society as we know it.
The alternatives are to ditch ‘ruinables’ entirely and go for nuclear or forget the whole schemozzle and do nothing, let the market resolve energy supply and demand equation — there is no ‘sensible centre’ course.
Bronwyn Bishop had a cracking quote on Paul Murray Live a few weeks back. It went along the lines of “if you want to create a famine, put Governement in charge of farming and wait”. Applied equally to the NBN and now energy market sectors.
Nice to see Bronnie joining the dots after decades as part of the problem. I guess $5,000 helicopter rides, six figure salaries and life pensions must salve those feelings of hypocrisy when you try to sleep at night.
I.e. renewballs are a parasitic model perpetrated by rent seekers.
Who’d’ve thunk it?
effect. I condemn myself.