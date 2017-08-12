Predictable NBN errors replicated in renewable energy sector
The problem with the National Broadband Network was always very simple. The project’s goals were worthy: to provide a new, albeit extremely costly, high-speed network, earn a reasonable return on taxpayers’ investment and charge readily affordable prices.
Well said Henry, though I fear it will fall on deaf ears. Especially the electricity argument because for many the RET is working as intended; to decimate coal at any cost. The NBN is I suspect just a bad accounting exercise by nationalists having a wet dream.
Good Article Henry
your second last paragraph sums it up
Fiddling at the edges cannot undo this mess. Rather, what is needed is a drastic change in course. And there is no mystery about the steps that should be taken.
The proponents of renewables claim they are cost-competitive. Fine: now that renewable generators have pocketed $15bn in subsidies, let them stand on their own two feet.
And while we’re at it, let’s ensure those generators pay the full costs they impose on the network, including in terms of backup generation, rather than hoisting them on to consumers.
Moreover, that requirement should not just apply to new sources of renewable generation, as the Finkel report argues, but to existing ones, too: if they can’t afford those costs, we are better off if they shut down.
As for reducing emissions, if that is the government’s goal, it should pursue it by paying no more for abatement than the price at which it can purchase it overseas, which is a fraction of the amount taxpayers and consumers currently shoulder.
And emissions reductions should be secured wherever their costs are lowest, rather than imposing a disproportionate burden on our power sector.
Merely to list those measures is to highlight how unlikely they are to happen. Indeed, Labor is determined to go in the opposite direction, with its target of 50 per cent renewables by 2030 (which implies quadrupling the share of wind and solar in just 12 years) certain to push the system beyond the point of collapse.
Perhaps that is what Australians want: Third World outcomes with First World costs. But if it isn’t, we need to abandon the illusion that constraints can be ignored and happiness purchased with wishes.
Until we do, the destruction wreaked on energy and telecommunications will be merely a teaser for the disasters that lie ahead.