World events do keep rolling along

I wonder if any of those folks discussing North Korea have factored in NK’s development of nuclear weapons, its development of a nuclear weapons delivery systems, and the threats being made by North Korea to attack the United States or perhaps Guam or even Japan. You would not know it from this latest piece in The Oz which is representative of the lame journalism of our present day.

What does look clear is that the US will not attack first, that it is putting pressure on China to rein in its ally and that, for the first time in a while, we have an American president who intends to defend the West. To which this may be added which ought to have been clear from the start: US has been conducting back-channel talks with North Korea for months taken from the American ABC.

Despite the bombastic rhetoric exchanged between North Korean and American leaders this week, the Trump administration has been quietly engaged in back-channel diplomacy with North Korea for several months, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. The ongoing talks, which were first reported by The Associated Press, included discussions about U.S.-North Korean relations and Americans imprisoned in North Korea, the source said. The case of American student Otto Warmbier, who died following his release from North Korea, was included in those talks.

And beyond the rest, it seems PDT would like to prevent Venezuela from becoming another Cuba, no doubt partly out of sympathy for the Venezuelans themselves, but also because of the unsavoury friendships such regimes seem to develop. But you do have to worry about just how idiotic reporting on Venezuela has been. This, just now, from our ABC:

Hugo Chavez launched a socialist revolution after he was elected in 1998, but under successor Nicolas Maduro, the oil-rich country has become a failing state.

Their ignorance is so fantastic it is truly hard to fathom.