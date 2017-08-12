World events do keep rolling along

I wonder if any of those folks discussing North Korea have factored in NK’s development of nuclear weapons, its development of a nuclear weapons delivery systems, and the threats being made by North Korea to attack the United States or perhaps Guam or even Japan. You would not know it from this latest piece in The Oz which is representative of the lame journalism of our present day.
What does look clear is that the US will not attack first, that it is putting pressure on China to rein in its ally and that, for the first time in a while, we have an American president who intends to defend the West. To which this may be added which ought to have been clear from the start: US has been conducting back-channel talks with North Korea for months taken from the American ABC.
Despite the bombastic rhetoric exchanged between North Korean and American leaders this week, the Trump administration has been quietly engaged in back-channel diplomacy with North Korea for several months, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.
The ongoing talks, which were first reported by The Associated Press, included discussions about U.S.-North Korean relations and Americans imprisoned in North Korea, the source said.
The case of American student Otto Warmbier, who died following his release from North Korea, was included in those talks.
And beyond the rest, it seems PDT would like to prevent Venezuela from becoming another Cuba, no doubt partly out of sympathy for the Venezuelans themselves, but also because of the unsavoury friendships such regimes seem to develop. But you do have to worry about just how idiotic reporting on Venezuela has been. This, just now, from our ABC:
Hugo Chavez launched a socialist revolution after he was elected in 1998, but under successor Nicolas Maduro, the oil-rich country has become a failing state.
Their ignorance is so fantastic it is truly hard to fathom.
Under whose presidency did Fat Boy go rogue?
Oh, that’s right – that self fellating narcissist Bronco ‘Bama.
No. Not ignorant.
Just more useful idiots.
Leftism is a mental illness.
Too late.
Human Rights NGO: Cuba’s ‘Massive Intervention’ Fueling Venezuela Violence
Given the weird attack on American and Canadian Embassies in Havana this week it appears that Cuba, Venezuela and North Korea are all using the age-old recipe for keeping a lid on the opposition: hysterical denunciation of an ‘enemy’. The US can never be heinous enough for Nork TV.
It’s not ignorance, but bald faced lying in an attempt to alter history. Which is what the Left tries to do with any historical fact that reveals their flawed ideals.
We ought not get too excited about two fat guys mouthing off. When North Korea starts conducting false flag terror attacks in the US maybe then is the time to be concerned.
Do you believe in this as well: http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/08/11/denmark-hails-hug-terrorist-scheme-jihadists-homes-jobs/?
North Korea is a threat, goes the narrative.
They actually want us to believe that it would take the combined military might of the U.S., Japan, and South Korea to take out Kim Jong-un.
Meanwhile, a hugely provocative military exercise is underway, involving 15,000 US troops, 300,000 South Koreans, and an armada of US warplanes and warships. These war games are an annual event that enrages North Korea because they are obviously rehearsing an invasion of the North, and the decapitation of its leadership – namely Kim Jong-un.
What we are really witnessing is North Asian Kabuki: a highly stylized mock confrontation that pleases all sides. It gives the US a perfect excuse to keep a powerful garrison in South Korea and the region, and to add reinforcements as part of President Barack Obama’s “pivot to Asia.” China’s angry responses are to be ignored.
North Korea’s threats are also allowing the US to go ahead with implanting a new THAAD anti-missile system in South Korea. High altitude THAAD will be of little use to defend South Korea. Any North Korean missile attack will come at low altitude and very short range- Seoul is only 40 km from North Korea’s border.
THAAD is really designed to intercept any missile launches from China against the US or Japan (including Okinawa). Beijing is fit to be tied over THAAD – just as Moscow was over the foolish plan to put a US antimissile system in Bulgaria and Romania. Russia is glowering.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2016/03/eric-margolis/north-korean-revisionism/
Stalinism still rules.
Interesting article on DPRKs nuclear capabilities (via Marginal Revolution)
https://www.thecipherbrief.com/article/asia/north-koreas-nuclear-arsenal-question-reliability-accuracy?utm_source=Join+the+Community+Subscribers&utm_campaign=7e6cad80b1-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2017_08_10&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_02cbee778d-7e6cad80b1-122509357
ABC, such dolts.
I have seen in recent days (wish I could remember where) the brilliant commentary that Venezuela’s problems stem from low oil prices – not a word about socialism. Even more breathtakingly ignorant/deceptive than the ABC, and that is no mean feat.
By the way, what are we paying for with the ABC? I just don’t get it. About time the break up and sale of the ABC became an election issue. It’d be fun watching them report their own demise!
Given that the author is a co-director of the Union of Concerned Scientists, who are notable global warming worriers, publishing rubbish like this: http://blog.ucsusa.org/brenda-ekwurzel/epa-head-pruitt-on-climate-change-dead-wrong-three-fundamental-scientific-facts-he-needs-to-know.
They have also been called out numerous times on other issues such as this: http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/collideascape/2014/08/22/gmos-double-standards-union-concerned-scientists/.
Aaaand when you keep digging, you finr out a few things: http://www.science20.com/science_20/blog/its_been_a_bad_decade_for_union_of_concerned_scientists-133280.
Three words combined should ring warning bells: Union, Concerned, Scientists.
In one sense Steve unfortunately world events stopped when it comes to reining in North Korea. Conventional weapons could have been used in breaking the truce to remove the mad family and open up the country.
Now it should be done before the nuclear weaponry becomes unsurmountable. Albeit with a greater risk than faced the previous weak POTUSes.
Chavez should have stayed in his tank and Maduro should have stayed in his bus. Neither was ever fit to run a country. But Chavez is primarily to blame for Venezuela’s current woes – Maduro is a Hua Guofeng-type figure, living precariously in the shadow of his predecessor.
It’s not ignorance; it’s The Narrative.
Bemused, this may meet your stringent standards. I don’t know if they’re crackpots too.
http://thebulletin.org/north-korea’s-“not-quite”-icbm-can’t-hit-lower-48-states11012