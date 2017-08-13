Gallows humour

Posted on 9:11 am, August 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

I suppose it isn’t really that funny, but I did have a chuckle.

(HT: Twitter)

9 Responses to Gallows humour

  3. Muddy
    #2467149, posted on August 13, 2017 at 9:30 am

    How about:
    Dad, what’s that bright light?
    That’s Seoul. They were just yellow people not worth saving.

    Or a domestic example:
    Dad, what’s that bright light?
    Well, it sure isn’t South Australia, son.

  4. John Constantine
    #2467175, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:08 am

    As any interchangeable offendosaurus of their left would be triggered to hiss:

    “Thats not funny”

  5. Robber Baron
    #2467177, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:13 am

    The left think the source of all wisdom and light is emitted from their anuses. Turnbulb is exhibit number 1.

  6. billie
    #2467182, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:21 am

    HAR DE HAR HAR HAR

    Love your work, keep it up

    Ah, that’s brilliant (see what I did there?)

  7. Tel
    #2467187, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:25 am

    A well armed international community is a polite international community.

  9. Gazman
    #2467201, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:42 am

    No, it’s not funny. It’s hilarious!

