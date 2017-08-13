Gallows humour

I suppose it isn’t really that funny, but I did have a chuckle.
(HT: Twitter)
[E]very significant 100-percent bank known to history was a government-sponsored enterprise, which depended for its existence on some combination of direct government subsidies, compulsory patronage, or laws suppressing rival (fractional reserve) institutions.
Then there’s this: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/aug/10/will-even-white-people-die-how-to-explain-nuclear-war-to-your-kids?CMP=share_btn_tw.
Little wonder the Guardian is running out of money.
Kim Jong Un-funny?
How about:
Dad, what’s that bright light?
That’s Seoul. They were just yellow people not worth saving.
Or a domestic example:
Dad, what’s that bright light?
Well, it sure isn’t South Australia, son.
As any interchangeable offendosaurus of their left would be triggered to hiss:
“Thats not funny”
The left think the source of all wisdom and light is emitted from their anuses. Turnbulb is exhibit number 1.
HAR DE HAR HAR HAR
Love your work, keep it up
Ah, that’s brilliant (see what I did there?)
A well armed international community is a polite international community.
I had a chuckle too.
No, it’s not funny. It’s hilarious!