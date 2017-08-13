Gallows humour

Posted on 9:11 am, August 13, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson

I suppose it isn’t really that funny, but I did have a chuckle.

(HT: Twitter)

This entry was posted in Libertarians don't live by argument alone. Bookmark the permalink.

24 Responses to Gallows humour

  3. Muddy
    #2467149, posted on August 13, 2017 at 9:30 am

    How about:
    Dad, what’s that bright light?
    That’s Seoul. They were just yellow people not worth saving.

    Or a domestic example:
    Dad, what’s that bright light?
    Well, it sure isn’t South Australia, son.

  4. John Constantine
    #2467175, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:08 am

    As any interchangeable offendosaurus of their left would be triggered to hiss:

    “Thats not funny”

  5. Robber Baron
    #2467177, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:13 am

    The left think the source of all wisdom and light is emitted from their anuses. Turnbulb is exhibit number 1.

  6. billie
    #2467182, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:21 am

    HAR DE HAR HAR HAR

    Love your work, keep it up

    Ah, that’s brilliant (see what I did there?)

  7. Tel
    #2467187, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:25 am

    A well armed international community is a polite international community.

  9. Gazman
    #2467201, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:42 am

    No, it’s not funny. It’s hilarious!

  10. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2467247, posted on August 13, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Trump is telling fatboy ,”you touch them and you are dead comrade .very fatally ” dead As if the US armed forces would t have a plan to liquo]idate communist aggression , be good practice for the US forces if they used their anti missile missile gear to destroy every norks rocket at the site it is launched from .” I’ll see your missile and raise you twenty missiles that actually work .

  11. stackja
    #2467280, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    Stalin’s legacy lives on.

  12. Marcus Classis
    #2467309, posted on August 13, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Glad I was not drinking from my can of 100-Plus when I read that!

    Bloody hilarious, Sinc.

    You, sir, win todays interwebs.

  13. Leo G
    #2467357, posted on August 13, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Kim Jong-un jokes that his intercontinental ballistic missile test was a goodwill gesture to the “American b*stards”.
    Get a gift, give a gift, the American responds.
    The kind of reciprocal sensitivity and and tact that NK-USA diplomacy has long needed.

  15. Frank Carter
    #2467447, posted on August 13, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    I’m shocked at Sinclair’s taking this as being funny, and the commenters for agreeing with him. Disgusting.

  16. Pingback: Gallows humour | Catallaxy Files | Cranky Old Crow

  17. [email protected]
    #2467490, posted on August 13, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    A teletype message just arrived from Iran -“me too please”.

  18. Squirrel
    #2467566, posted on August 13, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Thirty-seven (almost years ago), there was a similar bout of gallows humour – “what’s big, and flat and glows in the dark?” – answer “Iran, ten minutes after Ronnie Reagan becomes President”.

    Hopefully there will be a non-catastrophic solution for the Dragon’s Paw Republic of Korea.

  19. RobK
    #2467625, posted on August 13, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    That little one asking the question would be Australia?

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2467626, posted on August 13, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Thirty-seven (almost years ago), there was a similar bout of gallows humour – “what’s big, and flat and glows in the dark?” – answer “Iran, ten minutes after Ronnie Reagan becomes President”.

    “What’s black and charred and glows at night?” “Downtown Tehran, ten minutes after Ronald Reagan is inaugurated.”

  21. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2467631, posted on August 13, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Simba “Dad, what’s that bright light? ”

    Mufasa “North Korea wanted a nuke so we sent them one of ours. ”

    Stimpy “Hakuna Matata, it means no worries…”

  23. Robert Mc
    #2467787, posted on August 13, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Amusing, but they do actually have nukes already. They just haven’t put one on an ICBM yet.

  24. Up The Workers!
    #2467951, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:20 am

    There’s an old saying:

    “Be careful what you wish for…”

    Kim Jong Un is too fat, stupid and inbred to bother with old sayings, so his final saying might well be the same one allegedly uttered by the former Mayor of Hiroshima at 8.16am on 6th August, 1945:

    “W.T.F.W.T?”

    Because another old saying is”

    “Those who do not learn history, are condemned to repeat it”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *