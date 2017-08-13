I suppose it isn’t really that funny, but I did have a chuckle.
(HT: Twitter)
Then there’s this: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/aug/10/will-even-white-people-die-how-to-explain-nuclear-war-to-your-kids?CMP=share_btn_tw.
Little wonder the Guardian is running out of money.
Kim Jong Un-funny?
How about:
Dad, what’s that bright light?
That’s Seoul. They were just yellow people not worth saving.
Or a domestic example:
Dad, what’s that bright light?
Well, it sure isn’t South Australia, son.
As any interchangeable offendosaurus of their left would be triggered to hiss:
“Thats not funny”
The left think the source of all wisdom and light is emitted from their anuses. Turnbulb is exhibit number 1.
HAR DE HAR HAR HAR
Love your work, keep it up
Ah, that’s brilliant (see what I did there?)
A well armed international community is a polite international community.
I had a chuckle too.
No, it’s not funny. It’s hilarious!
Trump is telling fatboy ,”you touch them and you are dead comrade .very fatally ” dead As if the US armed forces would t have a plan to liquo]idate communist aggression , be good practice for the US forces if they used their anti missile missile gear to destroy every norks rocket at the site it is launched from .” I’ll see your missile and raise you twenty missiles that actually work .
Stalin’s legacy lives on.
Glad I was not drinking from my can of 100-Plus when I read that!
Bloody hilarious, Sinc.
You, sir, win todays interwebs.
Kim Jong-un jokes that his intercontinental ballistic missile test was a goodwill gesture to the “American b*stards”.
Get a gift, give a gift, the American responds.
The kind of reciprocal sensitivity and and tact that NK-USA diplomacy has long needed.
Genuinely funny!!!
I’m shocked at Sinclair’s taking this as being funny, and the commenters for agreeing with him. Disgusting.
A teletype message just arrived from Iran -“me too please”.
Thirty-seven (almost years ago), there was a similar bout of gallows humour – “what’s big, and flat and glows in the dark?” – answer “Iran, ten minutes after Ronnie Reagan becomes President”.
Hopefully there will be a non-catastrophic solution for the Dragon’s Paw Republic of Korea.
That little one asking the question would be Australia?
“What’s black and charred and glows at night?” “Downtown Tehran, ten minutes after Ronald Reagan is inaugurated.”
Simba “Dad, what’s that bright light? ”
Mufasa “North Korea wanted a nuke so we sent them one of ours. ”
Stimpy “Hakuna Matata, it means no worries…”
Stumpy, lol.
Amusing, but they do actually have nukes already. They just haven’t put one on an ICBM yet.
There’s an old saying:
“Be careful what you wish for…”
Kim Jong Un is too fat, stupid and inbred to bother with old sayings, so his final saying might well be the same one allegedly uttered by the former Mayor of Hiroshima at 8.16am on 6th August, 1945:
“W.T.F.W.T?”
Because another old saying is”
“Those who do not learn history, are condemned to repeat it”.
Even amoebas learn by trial and error, but some economists and politicians do not.
