There are polls and then there is the ABS

So many of the same sex marriage proponents assert Australians are very much in favour of SSM based on ‘numerous’ polls. Yet they are strongly against the proposed plebiscite to be conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

Jess Irvine of the SMH is one such proponent. She says that an ABS poll would be ‘of dubious … statistical validity’.

That is a common refrain, along with claims that the poll would be divisive which is a great example of sophistry.

An ABS poll will be considerably more statistically valid than all of the other polls which suffer from selection bias, small sample size and leading questions.

It will be interesting to see how people vote by suburb. I don’t think the yes vote will be very large in Lakemba, although I could be wrong.

Irvine also made some ridiculous argument about a stimulus to the economy from all the new SS marriages. While we can be rightly skeptical about the efficiacy of a fiscal stimulus by government, this is not so for individuals where an increase in spending on one think leads to a reduction elsewhere.