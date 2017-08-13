There are polls and then there is the ABS

So many of the same sex marriage proponents assert Australians are very much in favour of SSM based on ‘numerous’ polls. Yet they are strongly against the proposed plebiscite to be conducted by the Australian Bureau of Statistics.
Jess Irvine of the SMH is one such proponent. She says that an ABS poll would be ‘of dubious … statistical validity’.
That is a common refrain, along with claims that the poll would be divisive which is a great example of sophistry.
An ABS poll will be considerably more statistically valid than all of the other polls which suffer from selection bias, small sample size and leading questions.
It will be interesting to see how people vote by suburb. I don’t think the yes vote will be very large in Lakemba, although I could be wrong.
Irvine also made some ridiculous argument about a stimulus to the economy from all the new SS marriages. While we can be rightly skeptical about the efficiacy of a fiscal stimulus by government, this is not so for individuals where an increase in spending on one think leads to a reduction elsewhere.
Pretty much all you need to read.
If it doesn’t get up the perpetually outraged will continue to whine, while defaming the majority as homophobic morons. If Little Lord Fartleroy think this irritation will go away he’s even dumber and more delusional than even I imagine.
Just repeal the bloody marriage act, and get government out of where it has no business anyway. Then privatise the family court and bin all benefits. Won’t be too many kapok crunchers and daphnes lining up then anyway.
I am for plebiscite on sex marriage
I am for plebiscite of going to war as well. I am for plebiscite on GST and taxes, and many other thinks.
A ‘voluntary’ postal plebiscite is arguably going to have more issues with selection bias than a properly conducted survey with proper sampling. As for the ‘small sample size’ and ‘leading questions’, that will vary by survey.
And we’re yet to see the wording of the question that will be asked in the plebiscite.