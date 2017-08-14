An excess supply of economic illiteracy

Economic illiteracy is a common fault among our political classes. Two stories off the front page of The Australian this morning. First this: NBN chief Bill Morrow asks who will by the $49bn debt. As if you have to ask:
Australians face a stark choice in how to pay for the $49 billion National Broadband Network — it will either be funded by consumers who use the network or ultimately by the taxpayer via subsidies and writedowns.
NBN chief executive Bill Morrow, writing today in The Australian, raises fundamental questions about how to pay for the federal government-owned network.
He says a “land grab’’ by retailers as they try to gain market share while the NBN is rolled out has driven down internet plan prices to a level that may not reflect the costs consumers are willing to pay in a rational market. “We need to ask whether this is a faulty commercial model where cost recovery isn’t possible or is it an over-heated retail market with a price-centric marketing strategy that needs to change?’’
It’s all Labor except that our economically challenged PM also didn’t get it when he might have done something useful when he was Minister of Communications. And to go with that we now have this: Regulation needed to keep lid on power bills: Victorian report.
A damning review of Victoria’s privatised energy market has called for the reintroduction of price regulation to drive down household power bills and put a ceiling on spiralling electricity costs.
The eight-month independent review found that, after 15 years, market deregulation had failed Victorians and led to significantly higher household power bills.
Left out is the small matter of the Hazelwood power station closure. It shouln’t be that hard to understand the supply half of supply and demand, but apparently it is.
Shouldn’t the mandated purchase of taxpayer subsidised power also be mentioned?
market deregulation
I must have missed that bit. I thought that the renewable energy certificate regime was still in full force.
What struck me was the atrocious journalistic standards of today
one would assume “buy”
as for the rest of the article
But if the need for the NBN to make a modest return was removed and the value of the asset was written down, at a cost to taxpayers, the questions would emerge about how to pay for a faster-than-before broadband network that is universally available. “Do we rely on taxpayers in the form of government subsidies or do we rely on those who are going to use the service,’’ Mr Morrow writes. The spotlight is again expected to fall on the NBN this week with the release of its results tomorrow.
The NBN has been dogged by controversy after the government decided to embark on a fibre to the node build instead of a fibre to the premises build that would have cabled every home in the nation but been more expensive.
Slow speeds under the NBN have also proved contentious, with critics blaming the FTTN concept and high bandwidth charges by the NBN.
But it has emerged that a key driver of the slower speeds is internet retailers not buying enough bandwidth from the NBN to open the way for higher speeds despite charging their customers for high-speed access.
Mr Morrow says the economic model is not just about making a return but also creating an internal cross-subsidy that means people in the bush have access to better broadband just as people in the city do.
For the economic model to work, the NBN assumes about 75 per cent of people will take up the NBN and users will pay on average $50 a month for their residential services.
Thanks Labor.
Retailers taking advantage of general energy market chaos, riding the wave of increasing prices and getting their 2c worth.
One of the advantages of not breaking the energy system in the first place, is that it makes it much harder anybody along the supply chain to play silly buggers.
However, regardless of upstream stupidity in the energy supply chain, I would like to know if competition in energy *retail* is actually broken and if so, why?
One of the greatest gifts the study of economics has given me, is my now ingrained tendency to think of policy issues in terms of markets, and that means supply and demand. This simple approach of always first considering how the market is working (and of whether there truly is a market failure to be addressed before introducing yet more ill founded regulation that merely assumes without evidence that there is a market failure) has in a sense stood me in good stead. (At least it means I have the personal satisfaction of understanding the issues).
Not, however, that it has had much impact or benefit when I have been advising governments on policy (something that has been a long standing part of my career). Most politicians, as you say, are entirely economically illiterate and proud of it. A key example I keep batting on about is the negative impact supply side restrictions on land and housing have had on home price over the years. But politicians seem incapable of listening or understanding that if you restrict land availability (supply and increase population beyond sustainable levels (demand) prices WILL rise. They also seem absolutely incapable of comprehending that palliatives like first home buyer grants only harm first home buyers by driving up prices further by allowing potential home buyers to bid prices up to ever higher levels. Simple supply and demand but incomprehensible to politicians who are absolutely impermeable to reason.