How is that world’s best practice plain packaging policy working?

The number of smokers in Australia has increased for the first time since anti-smoking campaigns ramped up a generation ago, casting doubt on the effectiveness of further taxes on cigarettes.
An unexpected standstill in the national smoking rate since 2013, combined with rapid population growth, has pushed up the number of regular smokers by more than 21,000 to 2.4 million according to Colin Mendelsohn, an expert in public health at the University of New South Wales, who says Australia’s “punitive and coercive” policies to curb smoking have “run out of steam”.
“For the first time ever, there has been no statistically significant reduction in the smoking rate, and an increase in the number of smokers in Australia,” he told The Australian, noting the nation’s smoking rate was now higher than in the US for the first time in a decade. “This is despite plain packaging and the most expensive cigarette prices in the world.”
Why didn’t anyone predict this?
I am not, never have been, and never will be, a smoker (unsurprising for an asthmatic) but the plain packaging laws were always an abomination. If it is legal*, then it is legal: end of story.
* Various people would like to make smoking illegal but governments get too much money from the taxes to even consider this.
Only for those people smoking legal cigarettes.
There’s plenty of evidence showing a massive rise in smuggling of tobacco. As people can no longer afford to buy legit cigarettes they are enticed to buy illegally. The people selling smuggled cigarettes almost certainly would be selling other stuff: pot, ice etc. So it seems logical that once inhibition goes out the window that smokers driven to the black economy would be more prone to try that other stuff.
I wonder if there’s been any studies of this? Or any studies of the effect of drug addiction linked to initiation through tobacco purchasing behaviour. Or the costs to the medical system of drug addiction increases due to such an increased failure of the rule of law?
This – entirely predictable – outcome of driving smokers to the black market, with all the attendant problems that encompasses, is basically another repeat of the broader “war on drugs”.
It’s about equally successful and about equally as smart.
Which of course means that the policy makers will double down on what hasn’t worked so far.
There is constant friction in jails and mental institutions over this no smoking ban . I believe some mental institutions are allowing one smoke per hour in a designated area . This has eeduced assaults on staff considerably . I reccomend the eager beavers of socialist engineering be compelled to spen one year working in a jail or mental institution , I am positive their ardour for ordering people about would be much changed ,nothing like a few punches in the face to alter PC views and re introducing Reality .
There’s plenty of evidence showing a massive rise in smuggling of tobacco. As people can no longer afford to buy legit cigarettes they are enticed to buy illegally.
Yes, and the idiots in politics and the bureaucracies, at federal and state levels, were told that there would be increases in the use of counterfeit and smuggled tobacco and ‘chop chop’. They have no excuses – except for the revenue.
And, of course, they disregarded the consequences:
https://academic.oup.com/ntr/article-abstract/11/8/996/1018780
The predictors:
? Any tangential changes in
1. Grants/funding to anti-smoking health promoting programs and posters/stickers etc etc
2. Share prices in pharmaceuticals for tobacco-related diseases
3. Share prices in surgical costs and surgical implants (angio etc) specified as ‘tobacco-related’
4. The number of oxygen cylinders sold for chronic airways/emphysema patients? and corresponding OHS incidents 🙂
5. Downslide in purchases and/or government subsidisation of alternate smoking paraphernalia (e-ciggies, nicotine patches/chewing gum etc) AND health promoting grants/wages/research ….
First, there is no frigging way these azzholes could know about such a small increase. 21 thou out of 2.4 mill is
less than one percentage point. The margin of error would be larger than that.
Second, I heard these wankers on radio this morning, they were calling for an immediate and substantial injection of FUNDS FROM GOVT to curb this drastic increase (sarc). Rent seeking pricks.
Typical of these azzholes, they demand bucketloads of our money to stick their noses into our business, when the outcome doesn’t match their promises, they demand more money. EFFOFF