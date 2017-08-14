Jeffrey A. Tucker – The Violence in Charlottesville

The vast majority of people in the United States have no interest whatsoever in street battles between the alt-right (better described today in more poignant terms) and the counter-protesters. Most people have normal problems like paying bills, dealing with kids, getting health care, keeping life together under all the usual strains, and mostly want these weird people to go away. So, of course, people are shocked at scenes of young people in the streets of this picturesque town with a university founded by Thomas Jefferson screaming, “Jews will not replace us.”
What this is about is bad ideas. They crawl into the brain and cause people to imagine things that do not exist.
It’s hard to see, hard to hear. But they are not going away. For some people with heads full of violent ideology, what’s happened so far is not enough. They imagine that with their marches, flags, uniforms, slogans, chants, screams, and guns, they will cause history to erupt and dramatically turn to favor them over the people they hate. Indeed, what is unfolding right now, with real loss of property and life, has gone beyond politics as usual and presages something truly terrible from the past, something most of us had previously believed was unrepeatable.
What in the world causes such a thing? It’s not about bad people as such. Many of the young men and women involved in this movement were raised in good homes and, under normal conditions, would never hurt anyone. What this is about is bad ideas. They crawl into the brain and cause people to imagine things that do not exist. It can be like a disease that a person doesn’t even know that he or she has. It causes people to seethe with hatred for no apparent reason, to long for the extermination of people who have never done anything wrong, to imagine insane outcomes of social struggles that have zero chance of succeeding.
The Group
The implausibility of their ideas is disguised by group psychology. They hang around people who think these same things and egg each other on in shared resentments and dreams of new powers they can acquire if they act boldly, bravely, and with determination. They conjure up scapegoats (blacks, Jews, women, Antifa, gays, and a government that is supposedly giving them all privileges at their expense) and begin to believe that the only way forward is to destroy them all in some grand uprising, after which they will seize power and rule forever.
No idea is too insane to be off limits to a group infected with a longing to rule.
Yes, I know it sounds insane. But one thing you learn from history is that no idea is too insane to be off limits to a group infected with a longing to rule. Any means to the end will do, with the end deeply embedded in the fevered imagination of the group member who finds mission, meaning, and significance from some struggle.
The Statue Myth
Much of the media coverage about the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia report that this all began with a dispute over the fate of a statue of the Civil War Confederate general Robert E. Lee that sits downtown. The city council voted to take it down; the protesters want it to remain as a symbol of white pride and rule (which is absurd because General Lee would have been thoroughly repulsed by the ideology these people represent). In actual fact, the dispute over this statue is a complete distraction from the real motivation here.
What this really is: an explosive expression of an idea that has been brewing in a malevolent movement that has been gaining steam for very a long time. After the Second World War, most people imagined that Nazi ideology was gone from the earth and that the only real totalitarian view that remained to threaten liberty was Communism. That might have been true for a few decades, but matters began to change in the 1990s, as new violent strains of statism begin to arise.
The Deep History
For the last two years, I’ve written about the deep history of this violent strain, which can be described variously as Nazism, fascism, alt-right, white supremacy, white nationalism, neo-reaction, or, my preferred and more technical moniker (borrowed from Ludwig von Mises), right-Hegelianism.
Ideas are strangely magical, like time-traveling spiritual DNA, moving from brain to brain like a genetic mutation.
People have variously wondered why I’ve spent so much time and energy digging through the works of people like Johann Fichte, Friedrich List, Houston Stewart Chamberlain, Thomas Carlyle, John Ruskin, Charles Davenport, Oswald Spengler, Carl Schmitt, Julius Evola, Giovanni Gentile, and so on (many of my writings on these people are here). All of these ideas existed long before Hitler and the Nazis – and caused enormous damage in the world long before the Holocaust – and they persist after them.
It’s true that probably not even one of the protesters in Charlottesville have read these thinkers, much less the traditional liberal response to these rightist strain of anti-liberalism. How can they possibly be responsible?
Ideas are strangely magical, like time-traveling spiritual DNA, moving from brain to brain like a genetic mutation and just as unpredictably. Keynes was right to observe that most politicians are slaves to some defunct economist; in the same way these violent thugs are slaves to some defunct philosopher who loathed the emergence of universal freedom in the world during the 19th century and were determined to set it back.
Propagandists for Evil
At the same time, there must be some mode of transmission for ideas. The leaders of this movement serve the purpose well, but there is a deeper root. I’ve been very reluctant to mention what might be the most influential tract among the rise of the hard statist right in the last few decades, but given where we are with all of this, it is time. The book is The Turner Diaries, written by “Andrew McDonald” who was really William L. Pierce, a brilliant physicist whose mind was taken over by Nazi ideology, precisely because he was steeped in the literature above.
I do not recommend reading this book. You can’t unread it. It is their roadmap. I can recall the first time I read it. I was shaken to my very core, and it was the beginning of a new realization of the task before us, to combat this horror with every bit of intellectual energy.
It’s about race struggle, religious struggle, gender identity struggle, national struggle.
It is the story of a small junta of whites who set out to reverse history with a series of killings, starting with Jews, then blacks, then communists, and then, inevitably, apologists for the merchant class and libertarians (they hate us deeply too). What you learn early on here is that this movement is absolutely socialist, just in a different way from the more-famous left-wing socialists. They are not red shirts but brown shirts, so they have a different agenda. It’s not about class struggle. It’s about race struggle, religious struggle, gender identity struggle, national struggle.
So what happens? They rally the masses to their side with a growing amount of bloodshed, gain control of the government, set up a centrally planned socialist state, get hold of the nuclear stockpile and slaughter all non-whites in the world. Sorry for the spoiler.
The Genetic Code
Why would anyone rally behind such a ghastly book? Again, the human mind is capable of imagining terrible things, and that which we imagine to be true influences actions. Ideas, as they say, have consequences. Hence, anyone who has followed the transmission of these ideas over the last decades could see where this is heading.
The progress of the last 500 years shows us precisely what the good ideas are.
What happens now? The tragedy is compounded, with a burgeoning leftist movement to counter the emerging threat from the opposite side, and a government ready to exploit the conflict between the two to crack down further on human rights and freedoms. It’s the perfect storm.
Our Task
The question is: what to do now? The answer lies in the source of the problem. The huge mess began with bad ideas. The only means available – and it is the most powerful – is to fight bad ideas with good ideas. We all need to throw ourselves into the intellectual battle most of all and as never before. What are those good ideas?
The progress of the last 500 years shows us precisely what the good ideas are: social harmony, human rights, the aspiration of universal dignity, the conviction that we can work together in mutual advantage, the market economy as a means of peace and prosperity, and, above all else, the beauty and magnificence of the idea of liberty itself.
Let us all – those who love peace, prosperity, and human flourishing for all – not despair but rather rededicate ourselves to the mission of replacing bad ideas with good ones. Our predecessors in this mission faced far worse odds and they prevailed, and they were far fewer than us. We can too, provided we think, speak, and act with courage and conviction in favor of all that is beautiful and true. This is how the left/right cycle of violence will be replaced by the highest longings of the human heart.
Jeffrey A. Tucker
Jeffrey Tucker is Director of Content for the Foundation for Economic Education. He is also Chief Liberty Officer and founder of Liberty.me, Distinguished Honorary Member of Mises Brazil, research fellow at the Acton Institute, policy adviser of the Heartland Institute, founder of the CryptoCurrency Conference, member of the editorial board of the Molinari Review, an advisor to the blockchain application builder Factom, and author of five books. He has written 150 introductions to books and many thousands of articles appearing in the scholarly and popular press.
This article was originally published on FEE.org. Read the original article.
It would seem the alt-right have gone so far to the right they’ve come round the other side on the Left, which is where Nazism, i.e. National Socialism, properly belongs.
It’s a pity the memory of Robert E. Lee, a devout Anglican, patriot and gentleman soldier, is now associated with them in the public mind.
A totalitarian or statist can never be right wing.
I find it instructive that one incident in Charlottesville prompted the writing of this article, whilst a host of previous far-Left violence, bullying and intimidation did not.
Rococo as I have argued over the years to little effect, it is a mistake to call ourselves rightwing if you mean something like liberal/conservative or non-left liberal, but if you insist on giving the left a free kick…
The far left Antifa and BLM are the real extremists, and have been attacking physically anyone to the right of them. They have yet to be denounced by the Democrats. This incitement to riot and bash others has the left turning their heads and ignoring them instead of denouncing them. Just like the media.
Firstly, why is it that every media outlet portray these people as ‘white nationalists’, which they call themselves, as white supremacists?
Secondly, why do media outlets portray these people as weapon and shield bearing Nazis, when Antifa and BLM members are also weapon and shield bearers who especially always cover their faces?
Thirdly, why do media outlets pass on the confected outrage over Trump’s reasonable comments and expect special condemnation of the ‘white supremacists’, when none of this is ever conveyed when it comes to the actions of Antifa and BLM, or a shooter intent to kill Republicans? Obama was never taken to task when he ostensibly supported BLM.
Let’s write some true stories about Antifa and BLM, rather than what is more of a one-off incident.
Newspeak truth/peace etc.
I am puzzled. I dismiss and take no interest in far-right loonies, but the history of bad ideas and their transmission is a valuable study.
Why then does this article contain so much virtue signalling against only one of the fascist sides?
The actions were reactions.
The far left are just excused their evils.
How long before all right wingers are tarred with the brush of extremism?
Unlike the peace loving left.
Yawn.
Antifa are the thug army of the left / Dems, very similar to the SA.
BLM are their terrorist arm.
with a burgeoning leftist movement to counter the emerging threat from the opposite side
As Monty Python used to say, “Oh what a giveaway”.
Anyone who pretends that “leftist” thuggery is a reaction to prior actions of the “alt-right” is thereby self-revealed as delusional or dishonest or perhaps both – but in any case someone to be distrusted.
Spot on Tim.
The Acton Institute is a wonderful institute, but I do find some of the enunciations here rather waffly to say the least. For a start, some of the protestors would not have been brought up in good homes and are parroting some of the ideas of parents and friends. But to talk about causes as being the result of ‘bad ideas’ makes it just a little difficult to mount a rebuttal.
What were the causes of WWI? Bad ideas mate. And WWII, the same mate. And the support for Hillary Clinton? Monstrously bad ideas mate?
One would prefer to hear about the reaction of people to the extraordinary anti Trump riots at Berkley CA, with grievous bodily harm and significant damage to property caught on TV and the lack of response on the part of police and security. How did the limp-wristed response of authorities make pro Trump supporters feel? Is there a smidgin of a chance they might have felt justified in taking the law into their own hands when authorities decided to take down a Confederate icon: a statue of General E Lee?
The demonstration of raw emotion is not something we elites might engage in, and our lack of dignified reserve might seem abhorrent to those of us not fed on ‘good ideas’, but this same raw emotion does deserve more penetrating analysis.
I for one, would like to examine why our society, and America’s, has become so divided: bad ideas won’t cut it really.
Why do you print this drivel? Obviously because Tucker has impeccable libertarian credentials. (What’s wrong with his neck, btw? Is his bowtie too tight?) He also takes his narrative, neat, from the MSM. Therefore Jeffrey sees, in everyone who protests against the historical cleansing of the South, a neo-Nazi. The MSM will extend its best efforts to reinforce this belief by carefully constructing conforming “news stories.”
No reason apparent to Jeffrey, at any rate.
Jeffrey, Jeffrey, you’re getting over-excited. However, this does suggest that there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in your philosophy; that terms like culture and religion and ideology have real referents beyond individuals. It also suggests that your ideology is one among many strands of magical, time-travelling spiritual(!) DNA, and a relatively spare one at that.
Jeffrey tells me that the protesters are representatives of the hard statist right, and they have been influenced, directly or indirectly, by a book so terrible that one should not read it, by an author so terrible that no one knows his name. This book is
This is very confusing. Who, exactly, has been reading this obscure book, or been infected by some spiritual retro-virus? Race struggle? As in #BlackLivesMatter? Or as in eliminating white privilege? Gender identity struggle? As in SSM? Or in the struggle for tranny toilet justice?
At least the left statists eventually get a guernsey, with
So, the poor leftists are merely a reaction to those who
Jeffrey’s shortsightedness is too acute to be overcome by a new set of trendy spectacles.
Incidentally, does ayone know whether Jeffrey is queer? I ask because of the photo.
What about the good.
That’s not from Jeffrey.
This is an outstanding OP, one of the best I have read here.
Unfortunately, wasted on the closed-minded ideologues among the commenters. They just can’t cop the framing, it invalidates so many of their strong priors. It is always deflection and whining with these yahoos.
Why do we have to import articles from overseas dickheads, when we have our own perfectly serviceable local variants (see Monty, above)?
Monty,
OP does not stand for Onanistic Palaver.
On framing the narrative:
I saw one especially interesting video of the Charlottesville car attack, and went looking for it again today after seeing this snippet from The Oz.
The video seemed to have disappeared. I followed numerous news links, and finally found it on RT, with the bonus that I could download it. It shows (from 0.07) the impact and the immediate aftermath.
Those peacefully marching seemed to have some sort of a stoush in mind, if the immediate retaliation against the car by a dozen blokes with baseball bats is any indication. There is also a photo, which I found at a few locations, of the car getting in amongst the marchers. For example, http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/charlottesville-rally-turns-deadly-one-killed-after-car-strikes-crowd-n792116 has a photo of the car from behind as it approaches the crowd. The brake lights are on.
The vast majority of people in the United States have no interest whatsoever in street battles between the alt-right (better described today in more poignant terms) and the counter-protesters.
There, right there in bold, you have made it clear which side of the fence you sit in this discussion.
From PJ Media…https://pjmedia.com/rogerlsimon/2017/08/12/is-charlottesville-whats-really-going-on-in-the-usa/
The author is deluded. Must be an academic, how else to explain such stupidity?
Speaking of stupidity…
Colour me surprised.
In actual fact, the dispute over this statue is a complete distraction from the real motivation here.
In actual, actual fact the dispute is very much about the ongoing demolition of the memorials to the Confederate war dead. The American Civil War was a tragedy in which ancestors of many white Southerners suffered and died. And many see this state sponsored vandalism as an Orwellian attempt to erase the history of a people.
To me it resembles the destruction of ancient Roman and Christian monuments in the Middle East by Muslim grouos such as Islamic State.
Look, let’s just face facts. They’re all just different branches of collectivism fighting each other for supremacy.
A bit like the Greens current infighting, Radical Communist Greens -v- Ecological Socialist Greens.
They’re all Leftards, just different factions.
‘KKK, at its height in the 1920s’
Not in the NT where the KKK was at it’s height in the 1970s. There was a branch in Katherine – Qld cops.
Katherine had a white rights supremacist movement too, led by a well known station family. One of their daughters was Rod Croc Dundee’s gf, they used to visit us in Darwin. She was a maddie, but a prolific donor to the East Timorese cause. Rod was a maddie too.
People have variously wondered why I’ve spent so much time and energy digging through the works of people like Johann Fichte, Friedrich List, Houston Stewart Chamberlain, Thomas Carlyle, John Ruskin, Charles Davenport, Oswald Spengler, Carl Schmitt, Julius Evola, Giovanni Gentile, and so on (many of my writings on these people are here). All of these ideas existed long before Hitler and the Nazis – and caused enormous damage in the world long before the Holocaust – and they persist after them.
It’s true that probably not even one of the protesters in Charlottesville have read these thinkers..
I do not recommend reading this book [The Turner Diaries]… I can recall the first time I read it.
So this “intellectual”, Jeffrey A. Tucker, is saying we ordinary people should not read certain dangerous books some of which has read multiple times.
Thank for the advice Mr Tucker. No need to think for ourselves when people like you can just tell us what we should think.
Rest assured Mr Tucker, I shan’t be reading any of your books.
The alt-right made a strategic error in pushing the ‘no enemies to the right’ line and thus not disavowing certifiable lunatic minorities who make about 0.5% of those in attendance such as the Nazi LARPers.
Because the error of this line is that the bow tie brigade of cretins such as Jeffery A. Tucker will unhesitatingly leap on their presence as suitable evidence to tar the whole group with the same brush. And it didn’t even take him a day.
A great way of putting it and exactly what this is all about, re-writing history to fit the Left’s agenda. In fact, given that the South were the Democrats, it’s a deliberate attempt by the Left to erase what defines the Democrats. And they are still in the slave trade, as demonstrated by their use and defence of cheap foreign labour and illegal immigrants.
Steady on there mate – I wear a bow tie.
Cameron Stewart is a byword for Fake News at Teh Australian. He is out there with the Bittered Sav.
Once upon a time foreign correspondents were respected senior journalists who could provide a domestic viewpoint on overseas events. Now they provide J School level opinions on events people can see from themselves before the TV stations can even cut and splice for broadcast.
I seriously doubt this lot could read a road map.
It is like Saruman in LoR took the ‘4F-Unfit for Orcing’ Orcs and gave them a little parade to keep them busy and out of the way.
They are ugly in spades but I don’t see the germ of an existential threat in this.
Steady on there mate – I wear a bow tie.
DM,
If you’re thinking of getting into conservative commentary then I’d consider losing it. Also if you’re a male stripper.
Cameron Stewart is a byword for Fake News at Teh Australian. He is out there with the Bittered Sav.
His description of Antifa protestors who had been hiding weapons in the park since Friday night as ‘peaceful’ is pathetic.
1st, I hate nazis, they are the other cheek to the arse that is Communism.
However.
They conjure up scapegoats (blacks, Jehosaphatss, women, Antifa, gays, and a government that is supposedly giving them all privileges at their expense)
Lets look at each of those groups and see if there is a government assisting.
blacks: YES
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/answer-sheet/wp/2017/08/02/actually-we-still-need-affirmative-action-for-african-americans-in-college-admissions-heres-why/?utm_term=.be559ece3c8b
Jehosaphats: NO
https://www.economist.com/news/briefing/21669595-asian-americans-are-united-states-most-successful-minority-they-are-complaining-ever
women: Yes, or HELL YES
http://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/entry/affirmative-action-white-women_us_56a0ef6ae4b0d8cc1098d3a5
Antifa: Yes
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/05/breaking-berkeley-mayor-told-local-police-stand-conservatives-get-pummeled-riots/
gays: That would also be a Yes (qualified)
http://www.couriermail.com.au/news/queensland/labor-party-to-consider-affirmative-action-plan-for-gay-candidates/news-story/2692d15a264b9acf903bbfaf499e68f3
So on the one hand you ALREADY have abuses of government at the expense of “Stale white males” and have for in some cases decades, on the other you actually have some unpleasant mobs attaching themselves to the groups which might actually have legitimate grievances which are deserving of acknowledgement.
How much traction would these mobs have without the visible existence of various affirmative action programs in the first place?
Not to mention calling anyone talking about these issues id automatically called a nazi anyway, how many just decide “Bugger it I may as well be what Im being labeled anyway”!
It’s a long time since foreign correspondents were respected senior journalists; in fact, you might have to go back as far as Denis Warner’s time.
What’s everyone’s prediction for the Field’s arraignment tomorrow (EAST, today US time).
Mine: Pleading not guilty:
1. Collision was accident;
2. Fleeing scene was due to duress.
Shot dead entering the courthouse sixteen times by a bar owner from Little Rock, Arkansas, who used to serve hooch to Bill Clinton. Will be ruled as ‘suicide’.
Two years of sustained violence and intimidation by Antifa and associates, and now one “possible” act of retaliation by someone on the fringe of the fringe and the world is ending and Nazism is reemerging?!
The writer has firmly got hold of it. What an intellectually dishonest tosser.
These specific events are also on the back of left wing politicians going on a binge of erasing historical and long standing monuments.
There is a lot wrong here, and very little of that is wrong sits with “alt right” or more generally, the people who are sick and tired of the left rubbing ordinary folk the wrong way at every opportunity.
What’s everyone’s prediction for the Field’s arraignment tomorrow (EAST, today US time).
Mine: Pleading not guilty:
1. Collision was accident;
2. Fleeing scene was due to duress.
That’s my guess, and any defence lawyer who can’t make that fly should find another job. Antifa showing up and Antifa’ track record of escalating violence should make it a shoe in, particularly if he can produce evidence that shows that he had assessed the situation as being dangerous to himself and his vehicle and was in the process of vacating the scene. There is also records of Police in other jurisdictions instructing citizens to “drive through” protesters blocking roads because of the mortal danger that stopping presents.
Because his field of study is of that one specific side. He was offering his expertise on that one narrow subject, which wouldn’t help us on the other many relevant subjects, but would be useful when it came time to examine THAT particular subject.
Having said that, I have a quibble, or at least a point to make that could have been included.
The article describes, quite accurately, one scary group of people who were present at the melee, and who made up maybe ten percent of the total on the conservative side. Maybe ten percent. This is the point that needs to be made.
The rest of the people in that crowd were the much more standard group who do not have racist motivations, but who certainly have racial motivations.
You’ve been writing about supremacists. These are the people who are there because they believe whites are superior to most other races. These people have a decided racist bent to their thinking – heck, that’s pretty much the definition – and are loons. You have described them and analyzed them nicely. They’re the ten percent.
The bulk of the crowd were there with more benign motivations. It’s one thing to, unasked, proclaim your supremacy and demand tribute. It’s something far more understandable to have been watching your own prospects dim and see that it’s partly attributable to government favoritism towards all races other than your own along with societal scorn heaped on your race, and decide that, since the taboo against arguing through race is now only enforced against you and your race, it’s time to drop it and join the entire country in arguing in favor of your own race’s interests. This is the bulk of the remainder of the group.
Their point is certainly racial, but no more than the point of BLM. In fact, BLM has repeatedly been more racist than these people.
They were motivated immediately by the statue controversy, but primarily because of the same social movement that elected Trump.
I see many learned articles on this or that aspect of the present conservative-side movement, but there is a rather new phenomenon at work here that no one seems to have had a chance to study and become learned in, and so we’re not seeing any coverage about it. But it’s the primary motive force behind Trump and a few other changes, and I would hope someone out there is looking at it.
I’m not going to stick up for extremists on any side.
The ABC News coverage, however, implies Black Lives Matters protesters are just peaceful folk who all came down to join hands and sing Kumbaya.
I’ll bet Black Lives Matter had been directly responsible for more deaths in the last five years than the KKK has.
They should call out ALL people who promote violence.
As Noted by
Tom
#2468357, posted on August 14, 2017 at 12:46 pm
Well, well, well.
The real violence is from the Democratic Party “Anti-Fascist Action” (Antifa) and “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) Shock Troops are the Real Nazis and as the Symbols in the Link “Well,well,well” show pure Communist Heritage
Police Stood By As Mayhem Mounted in Charlottesville
Both suggest mismanagement of police resources by political leadership may have exacerbated, rather than controlled, the violence surrounding the rally and the counter-protests, which included mainstream liberals and local faith-based “anti-racism” groups as well as radical leftist “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) and “Anti-Fascist Action” (Antifa) outfits.
It’s funny how everyone gets to complain and abuse and denigrate and protest about white people, but white people are not allowed that same privilege of people who are not white.
Why is that?
If diversity is strength then surely diversity of opinions is strength yes?
Why is that? The controllers must privately consider that being white-skinned is better than being black-skinned, and therefore black-skinned people must be ‘protected’. If any white person preferred to have dark skin, I haven’t met her/him. Maybe if you have lots of freckles . . that could be different.