Monday Forum: August 14, 2017

  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468433, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    So that’s settled then.

    #illcomparethemtonaziswithyou.

  2. Boambee John
    #2468435, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    m0nty at 1004

    “Hmm, interesting theory Andreas. So by the same logic, every white person is potentially a Nazi terrorist due to the instructions in Mein Kampf. Not sure I agree, things don’t work that way.”

    m0nty

    Even by your lax standards, this is stupid.

    The Koran is the religious book of Muslims, to be obeyed by all.

    Mein Kampf is NOT the religious book of all white people.

  3. thefrolickingmole
    #2468436, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Surprisingly good article on “why not”.

    https://www.vice.com/en_au/article/yv57em/after-gay-marriage-why-not-polygamy

    With two decades of trying to persuade a skeptical public under his belt, Mark has plenty of propolygamy arguments, including that the state’s banning of polygamy is “antiwoman.”

    “If you have ten men and ten women, and nine of those men are jerks,” Mark told me, “what antipolygamy does is it removes these women’s choice of the good man and forces them to settle for the nine jerks, and actually, the message of that to the jerks is, ‘Hey, guess what, the law forces the women to settle for you.’ But if you remove marriage control and allow women a choice to have laissez-faire free-market marriage economics… then women will choose the better man, and the message to jerks is, ‘Hey, we better grow up and become better men.’”

  4. m0nty
    #2468439, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Katie Bradford @katieabradford
    Internal Affairs has confirmed Australian Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce is in fact a NZ citizen.

    Election now! Where’s that list of predictions?

  5. Zyconoclast
    #2468440, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    The state cannot afford to have that rug pulled out from under society…does it annex them, thus abolishing the church’s property rights?

    1. The State is doing the rug pulling
    2. Since you are paying, the State can easily afford it

  6. Winston Smith
    #2468441, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    From the Old Fred:

    ACLU confirms that police were given stand-down order. This invited the violence the city used to shut down a court-permitted protest.Robert Barnes added,

    Clash between protesters and counter protesters. Police says “We’ll not intervene until given command to do so.”

    This is why we need Riccardo to do a post on Civil Disobedience/Disorder.
    It is paramount we discuss what is inevitably coming our way so that our responses can be the right ones for our nation, our families and ourselves.

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468443, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    “If you have ten men and ten women, and nine of those men are jerks,” Mark told me, “what antipolygamy does is it removes these women’s choice of the good man and forces them to settle for the nine jerks, and actually, the message of that to the jerks is, ‘Hey, guess what, the law forces the women to settle for you.’ But if you remove marriage control and allow women a choice to have laissez-faire free-market marriage economics… then women will choose the better man, and the message to jerks is, ‘Hey, we better grow up and become better men.’”

    Ladies I am sold.
    Send photos care of [email protected].

  8. thefrolickingmole
    #2468444, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Pedro the Ignorant

    Just reading that one over at the gruinaid.
    Also trying to inject a little flutter among the frightbats by not being 100% pro SSM on the grounds I dont believe it will be the final demand.

    The comments are rabidly anti Catholic in places though, its positively Freudian the bile thats come out once they feel legitimized to hate the “daddy figure” of the church that says no and makes them feel bad by promoting standards of behavior.

  9. .
    #2468446, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/australia/95754061/australias-deputy-pm-barnaby-joyce-has-possible-dual-new-zealand-citizenship

    We will have another Federal election before the ABS manages to blow up their own postal vote/illegal Claytons plebiscite.

  10. Tom
    #2468447, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Dinesh D’Souza‏Verified account @DineshDSouza · 6h6 hours ago
    Real history as opposed to the #FakeHistory being spun out of #Charlottesville

  11. .
    #2468453, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    “Neither I, nor my parents have ever had any reason to believe I may be a citizen of another country. I was born in Australia in 1967 to an Australian mother and think I am fifth-generation. My father was born in New Zealand and came to Australia in 1947 as a British subject. In fact we were all British subjects at that time.

    Seems legit.

    Under New Zealand law anyone born overseas to a New Zealand father between 1949 and 1978 is considered a “citizen by descent”.

    That’s nice but we had a major migration law reform in 1948 and Joyce was born in 1967.

    The high court cannot declare we are sovereign (Hill, Vardalis) and then go onto declare that foreign law applies.

    Then again…we saw the errant nonsense jurisprudence in the Peter Spencer case. It is called the ostrich method.

  12. .
    #2468454, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Former independent MP Tony Windsor, who challenged Joyce for his seat of New England at the 2016 election, wouldn’t rule out another attempt if the citizenship fiasco triggered a by-election.

    It won’t be entertaining without Rob Oakeshott dribbling nonsense about Optimus Prime.

  13. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468455, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    That Lyle Shelton twitter feed literally just gave me cancer.

  14. John64
    #2468460, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Former independent MP Tony Windsor, who challenged Joyce for his seat of New England at the 2016 election, wouldn’t rule out another attempt if the citizenship fiasco triggered a by-election.

    Pfft – the Old Lezzo didn’t come close last time; even with TheirABC shamelessly electioneering for him for over 6 months.

  15. Tom
    #2468461, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    I wonder why none of the SSM sturmtruppen has cited this ABC radio interview about what they really intend to do to marriage — i.e. destroy it:

    Even knowing that there are radicals in all movements doesn’t lessen the startling admission recently by lesbian journalist Masha Gessen. On a radio show she actually admits that homosexual activists are lying about their radical political agenda. She says that they don’t want to access the institution of marriage; they want to radically redefine and eventually eliminate it.

    Here is what she recently said on a radio interview:

    “It’s a no-brainer that (homosexual activists) should have the right to marry, but I also think equally that it’s a no-brainer that the institution of marriage should not exist. …(F)ighting for gay marriage generally involves lying about what we are going to do with marriage when we get there — because we lie that the institution of marriage is not going to change, and that is a lie.

    “The institution of marriage is going to change, and it should change. And again, I don’t think it should exist. And I don’t like taking part in creating fictions about my life. That’s sort of not what I had in mind when I came out thirty years ago.

    “I have three kids who have five parents, more or less, and I don’t see why they shouldn’t have five parents legally… I met my new partner, and she had just had a baby, and that baby’s biological father is my brother, and my daughter’s biological father is a man who lives in Russia, and my adopted son also considers him his father. So the five parents break down into two groups of three… And really, I would like to live in a legal system that is capable of reflecting that reality, and I don’t think that’s compatible with the institution of marriage.”

    RTWT

  16. jupes
    #2468465, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    1. Nork ICBM hitting a city
    2. Lone wolf with a WMD in the handbag in a city
    3. Gas cylinders in a combi van
    4. Green de-industrialization and nobbling of military
    5. Invasion by PRC
    6. Other

    My vote is cast. #4.

    My vote is cast at #6 Other:

    Muslim Australians increased by 100% in the decade from 2006 to 2016. If they continue to increase at that rate how long before we have martial law in Australia … 10, 15, 20 years?

    Of course #4 will only encourage #6.

  17. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468468, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    I met my new partner, and she had just had a baby, and that baby’s biological father is my brother, and my daughter’s biological father is a man who lives in Russia, and my adopted son also considers him his father. So the five parents break down into two groups of three

    Hands up who can see where this is going?
    Anyone?
    Back of the class?

  18. Winston Smith
    #2468469, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Sparkxx;

    And there ladies and gentlemen is our problem. These people are seeking medical intervention to satisfy their lust for a child. There is no thought given to the child, just their own desires and this is particularly true for the single woman. My heart goes out to the poor children raised by such selfish women.

    I would put to you that there is a strong argument that, if the child is male, there are grounds for rescuing that child for adoption on the demonstrated incapacity for the mother to bond with another male for the task of rearing that child under the original terms of the Rights of the Child by the UN Charter, to which Australia is a signatory.

  19. notafan
    #2468470, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    The seal of the confessional

    As I think many of us have figured out this furphy is based on the belief that Cardinal Pell must have heard confessions by pedo priests therefore, despite his denials, he did know,

    They never toss the same allegation at Paul Buongiornio but there you go

    I do now understand what Andrew said earlier

    Old style confessions behind a screen, good luck with that,

    I suppose lawyer client privilege, journalist source confidentiality , doctor patient privacy all get tossed out at the same time

    The reality is that pedos don’t toddle off to confession but whatever.

  20. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468471, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Snoopy you should be very afraid my beagle friend.

  21. Riccardo Bosi
    #2468472, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    This is why we need Riccardo to do a post on Civil Disobedience/Disorder.

    Yep.
    Read the post recommended last night.
    Am tidying up my prelim thoughts.
    Will post hopefully in a couple of weeks.

  22. Riccardo Bosi
    #2468473, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Working title:
    Not a Threat, A Promise.

    Opening words:
    Dear Prime Minister,
    How do you feel? I mean, to be the third PM in as many days… and with the other two yet to be buried.

  23. John64
    #2468476, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    QT – Labor going hard after Joyce with its first 3 questions.

    Then Barnaby gets up to answer a Dorothy-Dixer from the back bench; Tony Burqa moves that he not be heard. Division required.

  24. dover_beach
    #2468477, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Dear oh dear:

    MarkJacka‏ @themarkjacka 3m3 minutes ago
    More
    MarkJacka Retweeted Dover Beach
    Plenty of same sex couples in nearly every early civilization & most species. #auspol

  25. .
    #2468478, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Civil disobedience?

    We have farmers prosecuted for feeding their cattle. We have tax commissioners who enable their families to defraud the tax office. We have civil forfeiture laws that are so bad a landlord can lose their investment for a what a tenant did without their knowledge, after due diligence. The WA DPP just prosecuted gold thieves and took the item stolen for the Crown.

    The government is out of control.

  26. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2468479, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    QT – Labor going hard after Joyce with its first 3 questions.

    Still waiting for those magic words to echo in the chamber. Wong, Cameron.

  27. Riccardo Bosi
    #2468480, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    The government is out of control.

    Yes, it is doing what it always does.

  28. incoherent rambler
    #2468481, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    The government is out of control.

    Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.

    The solution is clear. Make the bastards fear the people.

  29. Snoopy
    #2468482, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Then Barnaby gets up to answer a Dorothy-Dixer from the back bench; Tony Burqa moves that he not be heard. Division required.

    Running dead on exposing doubtful ALP MPs was sheer genius.

  31. Sparkx
    #2468484, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    I agree with you Winston – OK it’s from the UN but we signed up to it.

    Article 9 – Children should not be separated from their
    parents unless it is for their own good. For
    example, if a parent is mistreating or neglecting
    a child. Children whose parents have separated
    have the right to stay in contact with both
    parents, unless this might harm the child.

    Article 18 – Both parents share responsibility for bringing
    up their children and should always consider
    what is best for each child. Governments
    should help parents by providing services to
    support them, especially if both parents work.

    I’m quite sure in this setting that ‘parents’ means biological parents.

  32. John64
    #2468485, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Nearly all change sides except for most of the Independents (I think that prick Wilkie voted with the Liars).

    AYES – 66. NOS – 75. Barnaby can be heard!

    No, not yet – Burqa arguing at the dispatch box again.

  33. Fat Tony
    #2468486, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    incoherent rambler
    #2468481, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    The government is out of control.

    Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.

    The solution is clear. Make the bastards fear the people.

    Just how do you go about that?
    They control the police, the courts, the army, the MSM, the institutions….

  34. incoherent rambler
    #2468487, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Just how do you go about that?

    1. 500,000 protesters on the steps of parliament, would be a start.

    2. A 10% vote for an incumbent government at an election.

  35. Snoopy
    #2468488, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Snoopy you should be very afraid my beagle friend.

    Fortunately, Stimpy I qualify for PR in a unsophisticated country that has no likelihood of legislating for compulsory inter-species marriage.

  36. John Constantine
    #2468489, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Only one in ten men is the sort of smouldering bounder, the sort of arrogant cad, the hedonistic never do well, that will impregnate a stream of desperate and starry eyed women.

    Currently, these men use texting, sexting and running away to indulge in serial polygamous breeding. All polygamy does is cement in the State as the Big Daddy that pays for the litters of children sired by the feckless.

  37. Sparkx
    #2468490, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Just how do you go about that?
    They control the police, the courts, the army, the MSM, the institutions….

    A decent crowd will easily overcome the police.
    The army – well you could probably offer most of them a nice pair of stilettos and they would be eating out of your hands.
    The courts are bribeable.
    The MSM would be too stupid to realise what was going on.
    The institutions – we’ll we just advertise that they are to host a radical right-wing speaker – the students and staff will do the rest.
    See – all fixed.

  38. Fat Tony
    #2468491, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    incoherent rambler
    #2468487, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Just how do you go about that?

    1. 500,000 protesters on the steps of parliament, would be a start.

    2. A 10% vote for an incumbent government at an election.

    #1 would be another “Convoy of no consequence”, vilified or ignored by the media, and hounded & harassed relentlessly by the state police.

    #2 may have a chance but compulsory voting lets all the “don’t give a fucks” keep the incumbents in.

  39. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2468492, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Brown fights Red in the Greens.

    Climate of infighting in Greens

    Former Greens leader Bob Brown has accused NSW senator Lee Rhiannon of being a “team wrecker” and urged her to retire, as the party struggles with internal problems.

    The ABC’s Four Corners program on Monday night features interviews with key players in the Greens, including Dr Brown who says he “looks forward” to the end of Senator’s Rhiannon’s “reign” in The Greens NSW.

    Will there be purges? Re-education camps? I need popcorn.
    It does raise the interesting question which side the ABC will back in the 4Corners bucketing.

  40. Fat Tony
    #2468494, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Sparkx
    #2468490, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Just how do you go about that?
    They control the police, the courts, the army, the MSM, the institutions….

    Your suggestions are pretty good – but the real problem is getting a sizeable crowd together (without Soros funding).

  41. Tom
    #2468495, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    I’ll be forking out $45 for the coffee table glossy edition of The Bleak Years — Bill Leak: Cartoonist From The Australian 1994-2017:

    The book was conceived at a meeting between [Paywallian editor-in-chief Boris] Whittaker and News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch in California less than a week after Whittaker had delivered the eulogy at Leak’s memorial at Sydney Town Hall on March 17. Whittaker immediately appointed one of Leak’s oldest friends on The Australian, Steve Waterson, to edit the book.

    “Lachlan suggested Harper Collins could publish a rich gloss, landscape-style book and not long after (the CEO of Harper Collins Australia) James Kellow was in my office — it was probably the swiftest book deal in the company’s history,’’ joked Whittaker.

    Recollecting the book’s genesis, Waterson writes in the book’s preface: “The week after the memorial, The Australian’s editor-in-chief, Paul Whittaker, called from Carmel, California, where he had just had dinner with News Corp co-chairman Lachlan Murdoch. They were determined that the newspaper should produce a collection of Bill’s work, with all profits going to Bill’s ­family, and Whittaker was calling to ask if I would like to edit it.

    “Just tell me what you need,” he said. The 220-page book, which will be in the bookstores in time for Christmas, includes interviews with some of the people Bill ruthlessly lampooned back in the day — such as John Howard, Alexander Downer, Philip Ruddock, Tony Abbott and Amanda Vanstone — all of whom have since forgiven Bill’s exuberance and world-class ability to ridicule.

    There are also essays from Paul Kelly, Brendan O’Neill, Caroline Overington and fellow cartoonist Warren Brown, and edited versions of speeches from the memorial.

    But his cartoons constitute the majority of the book, and stand as a monument to his prolific epoch-defining output.

    All proceeds to the Leak family.

  42. Tom
    #2468496, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Woops.

    The Bleak Years — Bill Leak: Cartoons From The Australian 1994-2017:

  43. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2468499, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Will there be purges? Re-education camps? I need popcorn.

    And screams from the Lubyanka. Who is their Beria?

  44. test pattern
    #2468500, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Strange timing. Hodge at the Australian recyles a 6 day old story I posted over the weekend. She’s hurriedly rewritten the Malaysian press.

    http://www.benarnews.org/english/news/malaysian/atheists-08092017182048.html

  45. Snoopy
    #2468501, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    I can’t stand the man, but Tony Burqa is giving the speech of his life. He’s absolutely flogging the hide off Turnbull.

  46. Jo Smyth
    #2468502, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Lying here in the sofa, full of bronchitis, looking at Parliament Live, with the sound turned off. There is Tony Burke, arms flailing, nasty look on his face with Teri Butler, the nodding dog in the background. Haven’t got a clue what he is ranting about, don’t particularly want to know but I can guess and all I keep thinking is WTF, is this what we’ve come to.

  48. Robert Mc
    #2468504, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    you must be careful about letting sparks near that.

    I think the closest our Ray would associate with bunches

    Who is ‘he who must be obeyed’?

  49. C.L.
    #2468505, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    MarkJacka‏ @themarkjacka 3m3 minutes ago
    More
    MarkJacka Retweeted Dover Beach
    Plenty of same sex couples in nearly every early civilization & most species.

    Mmyes, we’ve all heard about the great same-sex tribe of the northern plains of Africa – they dominated land, sea and culture for millennia.

  50. Chris
    #2468506, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Sparkx: See – all fixed.

    Nice. I saw what you did there. But can’t we have even little a mountain of skulls?!?

  51. test pattern
    #2468507, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    This twitter account is trying to identify people who marched in the Charlottesville white supremacist rally and get them fired from their jobs

    https://www.buzzfeed.com/kevincollier/anti-racists-are-trying-to-dox-charlottesville-racists-and?utm_term=.fr7poyVWP&bftwnews#.xu6kO5BqX

  52. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2468509, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    with Teri Butler, the nodding dog in the background. She caught that nasty disability off Rishworth.

  53. C.L.
    #2468510, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    ‘Barnaby Joyce is a Kiwi’

    2:57 PM RACHEL BAXENDALE, GREG BROWN

    Bill Shorten has told parliament that the New Zealand government has confirmed Joyce is a citizen of NZ.

    Ahahahahahahaha.

  54. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2468511, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    Riccardo Bosi #2468350, posted on August 14, 2017 at 12:41 pm
    Recently, Emma Alberici, alleged journalist from the ABC interviewed Matthias Cormann an alleged conservative politcian.
    Here’s how Cormann should have responded.

    Very well said!

    (Y’all should go back & read it).

  56. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2468514, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Who will Barnaby support at the Belidisloe this weekend?

  57. John64
    #2468516, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    I can’t stand the man, but Tony Burqa is giving the speech of his life. He’s absolutely flogging the hide off Turnbull.

    Sad to say the Libs look like a demoralised rabble.

    Now the Mincing Poodle is at the dispatch box speaking against the motion to suspend standing orders. At least he’s throwing the names of Peter Slipper and Craig Thomson back in the face of the Liars, pointing out that they are the last people who should be slinging mud around when it comes to accepting illegitimate votes to hang onto a one seat majority.

  58. Baldrick
    #2468517, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Robert Mc
    #2468504, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Fuck of Grigory Zee. We all know it’s only a matter of time…

    Sinclair Davidson
    #2468403, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:15 pm
    Oh Noes – did Graeme GrigoryM just get smote again?

  60. Snoopy
    #2468521, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    The Libs are now paying a heavy, well-deserved price for being bumbling fools and not pursuing those many Labor MPs who have refused to prove their eligibility.

  61. test pattern
    #2468522, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    The Kimberley Grande Resort
    Monday 18th September 2017

    PETS TOO, THEY BOUND IN ..

    ‘Once Anthony opens the door between this world and the next, anything can happen. Without fail, the dearly departed come through—each with a message of love or comfort for a loved-one in the audience. Pets too, are not shy in coming forward. They bound in, usually straight through the middle of reading, wagging a tail or purring with love. The calamity that unfolds is both entertaining and comforting. Yet, within each individual’s message of love rests a solution for everyone. Revelations given and predictions made throughout the night will take audiences on a spellbinding journey both emotionally and spiritually.
    Guaranteed to leave audiences with the message that – spirit can and will communicate with the living.’

    https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/kununurra-mediumship-demonstration-tickets-36821176129?aff=erellivmlt

  63. Mother Lode
    #2468525, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Fuck off, Septimus,

  64. Snoopy
    #2468528, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Is this the most inaccurate headline ever?

    Former SA Health director’s home detention argument to look after children ‘attracts little weight’

    Check the photo of Ms Tabitha LEAN.

  65. Robert Mc
    #2468529, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Mother Lode,

    Septimus commented here over a week ago. Aren’t you a little late telling him to go away?

  66. Lysander
    #2468530, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    So Pistol and Boo have more of a right to be in Australia than Barnaby?

  67. Mother Lode
    #2468532, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Fuck off, Septimus.

  68. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2468533, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Working title:
    Not a Threat, A Promise.
    Opening words:
    Dear Prime Minister,
    How do you feel? I mean, to be the third PM in as many days… and with the other two yet to be buried.

    +1
    Diligent Cats may recall a discussion a few nights ago about Austrac (the cash reporting authority).
    There’s just been a discussion with them via phone.
    It went reasonably well, I probably kept the discussion down to about Five times advocating 4th-generation warfare. (This is a pretty low rate for me – when on the phone anonymously to some Gestapo operative).
    Current mood & temperature: 100 degrees (Centigrade).

  69. Fat fingers (The Movie).
    #2468535, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Good rule. But Barnaby could not have predicted this.

  70. H B Bear
    #2468541, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Sad to say the Libs look like a demoralised rabble.

    Fark I’m not even going to look for my tiny violin for the Lieborals. I wan’t to see them crushed like bugs.

    Everywhere you look you see failure – from a waddling, obese 20 year, under-achiever in Defence, another treacherous lightweight jetting around the world to champagne receptions, another department captured neophyte as Treasurer and lead by another narcissist doesn’t believe in a single policy position and is more closely aligned with the Liars or Greens. Losers – individually and collectively.

  71. johanna
    #2468542, posted on August 14, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    It was my old nana in the UK, charlady to the local Canon, who put the pressure on my parents to have me ‘done’ when a baby. When I lived with her for 18 months in England I went to Sunday School and Church too. Never regretted learning a little about that, although I was only eleven and twelve at the time.

    Careful.

    If you start on the Angela’s Ashes stuff again, I will be on you like a knife.

  72. Combine Dave
    #2468547, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    m0nty at 1004

    “Hmm, interesting theory Andreas. So by the same logic, every white person is potentially a Nazi terrorist due to the instructions in Mein Kampf. Not sure I agree, things don’t work that way.”

    m0nty

    Even by your lax standards, this is stupid.

    The Koran is the religious book of Muslims, to be obeyed by all.

    Mein Kampf is NOT the religious book of all white people.

    Further differences.

    In a predominately white nation with a long history of KKK membership and advocacy there are approx 0.03% max (likely overstated) of Americans who still support white supremacy.

    Compare that to the 30% of Muslims who think that terrorism against civilians can be justified.

  73. cohenite
    #2468548, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    OldOzzie

    #2468483, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Mark Latham strikes again at Left Wing Stupidity – worth the 5mins 23 secs to watch

    WAIT, I THOUGHT OBESITY WAS A WORLDWIDE EPIDEMIC. Australian Academics Attack Campaign for More Female Exercise Because of “The Male Gaze.”

    That’s great; Latham, when he’s on, is peerless:

    left-wing whackos

    .

  74. Combine Dave
    #2468550, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    468465, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:06 pm
    1. Nork ICBM hitting a city
    2. Lone wolf with a WMD in the handbag in a city
    3. Gas cylinders in a combi van
    4. Green de-industrialization and nobbling of military
    5. Invasion by PRC
    6. Other

    My vote is cast at #6 Other:

    Muslim Australians increased by 100% in the decade from 2006 to 2016. If they continue to increase at that rate how long before we have martial law in Australia … 10, 15, 20 years?

    Of course #4 will only encourage #6.

    Aren’t #2 and #3 simply the inevitable outcomes of your #6?

  75. Tom
    #2468558, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    I hope you had a fun day yesterday, Johanna.

  76. cohenite
    #2468559, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Check the photo of Ms Tabitha LEAN.

    She must come in at 120kgs +. And there’s Mark Latham ripping into academics criticising a campaign to get women out exercising because of the male gaze. If they had used Tabby Lean in the ads there would have been no male gaze.

    But it does raise a real issue which is false reporting. The muslims false report and now it seems we have evidence of aboriginals doing it too.

  77. calli
    #2468561, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    Bother, I missed a smiting.

    with Teri Butler, the nodding dog in the background. She caught that nasty disability off Rishworth.

    Clogged s-bend. Give her some Draino.

  78. Tom
    #2468565, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Ahahaha! Bananaby welcomed back to Inzid.

  79. calli
    #2468566, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Talk of Butler an Bill Leak remind me…

    Who can forget her Q&A appearence? Settled out of court, damages not disclosed.

  81. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2468569, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Cats should take care not to drink the gay KoolAid re ‘bisexual’ men. Perhaps get out more and talk to a few ‘bi’ guys as I have. As a woman I know I have very strong heterosexual feelings and I know many men do too, where imagining same sex genital activity is a huge turn off. That said, being ‘turned’ to normalising gay sex in an early and vulnerable period and not just below full adulthood but right into the mating period is part of having bisexual urges for many women and men. LUG lesbians until graduation was indeed once a university meme and probably still is. I think a similarly the same thing can take hold of a perfectly hetero guy too at any age. Plenty of case histories on that.. protests from the more religiously-reared and testosterone-loaded and happily married male Cats notwithstanding.

  82. BrettW
    #2468570, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:23 pm

    Good for PM writing his letter to Shorten inviting Labor to self declare any possible dual citizens.

    What are the odds there have been 5 with citizenship issues so far but none have been Labor ?

    Hopefully there are some investigative journalists working through the possibles in Labor.

  83. calli
    #2468571, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Someone’s having fun with that Lean story:

    “I accept that the respondent’s separation from her children would make any time she served all the more burdensome for her in prison. But that factor attracts little weight bearing in mind the harm she willingly exposed them to in order to achieve her ends.”

    Justice Hinton said the impact on the children was a factor the sentencing judge should rightly consider, but in this case it did not outweigh the need for a harsh penalty.

  84. Lysander
    #2468572, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Never thought I’d see the day where I said I agreed with Latham…

  85. calli
    #2468575, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    Latham is smart as paint. He’s spotted a huge gap in the market and he’s filling it.

    So much so that I’ve almost forgotten that crazyman handshake.

  86. DrBeauGan
    #2468580, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Latham is smart as paint. He’s spotted a huge gap in the market and he’s filling it.

    It’s called ‘turning stupid into cash’, Calli. Tim Blair’s been doing it for yonks.

  87. H B Bear
    #2468581, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    Latham isn’t the first or last Liar to start talking sense as soon as they are no longer reliant on their union masters for pre-selection every few years. Most Liars are very comfortable with hypocrisy for too.

  88. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2468584, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    Should add too that it is the testosterone-laden guys who appreciate the ready availability of gay sex even if they still enjoy sex with women very much. Aetiology is complex.

  89. Lysander
    #2468586, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    4 versus 2 on QandA tonight. But i noticed this gem:

    http://www.abc.net.au/tv/qanda/coming_up.htm

    She (Kim) was the Inaugural Convener of the ANU Gender Institute from 2011-2012 and her work also examines questions of citizenship, constitutional law and gender.

  90. incoherent rambler
    #2468587, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Just how do you go about that?

    1 million dislikes for Mal on his facechook page.
    1.5 million dislikes for Tits on his facechook page.

  91. thefrolickingmole
    #2468588, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Could this be good, a mocking of the Commies and the death of Stalin given the full movie treatment.

    https://youtu.be/ukJ5dMYx2no

  92. Robert Mc
    #2468591, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Blessed day. Sydney can be aptly named The Big Smoke today. Lots of back-burning in progress.

  93. Winston Smith
    #2468592, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    TFM;

    Surprisingly good article on “why not”.

    No, you’ve just passed a death sentence on the one good man, and a life of loneliness on the least attractive woman.

  94. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2468593, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Interesting that many middle-aged women empty nesters no longer attracted to hubby suddenly ‘find’ their gay selves. That is strongly cultural and circumstantial, imho. Permission has been granted. After a few years they are fully acculturated. The hairstyles, the facial expressions, the mannerisms and dress of lezzo culture is now theirs. Sad. Rather like joining a wacko religious cult.

  95. srr
    #2468594, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    thefrolickingmole
    #2468588, posted on August 14, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Could this be good, a mocking of the Commies and the death of Stalin given the full movie treatment.

    https://youtu.be/ukJ5dMYx2no

    Can’t wait!

  96. Sparkx
    #2468596, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    I know what you mean about the men Lizzie. They are generally easy to spot. Well groomed, well dressed and every detail taken care of but at the same time still very masculine. Quite often accompanied by a woman not quite as well presented.

  97. thefrolickingmole
    #2468597, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Winston Smith

    I didnt read it as particularly supportive of the idea, but it did give the proponents plenty of room to run with what they thought as well as point out the slippery slope (again).

    And no, despite my stunning looks in the dark I dont think its in any way a good idea, its been tried, and its called the Middle East.

  98. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2468599, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Weatherill really has a hatred for birds.

    Solar thermal power plant announced for Port Augusta ‘biggest of its kind in the world’

    Instant fried seagull. At least it is a humungous power plant. Humungously humungous.

    A 150-megawatt solar thermal power plant has been secured for Port Augusta in South Australia, State Premier Jay Weatherill has announced.

    Construction of the $650 million plant will start in 2018.

    Mr Weatherill said the Aurora Solar Energy Project would be ready to go in 2020 and would supply 100 per cent of the State Government’s needs.

    That’s really odd since I seem to recall SA went grid-black when they lost 456 MW, which they did at 4:18 pm. The solar power generation at 4:18 pm would not be very large.

    I also seem to recall that SA usually needs about 1.5-2 GW of generation most days.

    Well at least for about 6 hours a day it can be used to top up Elon’s humungously humungous battery.

  99. Nick
    #2468600, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Interesting:

    Output by the mainland factories and workshops slowed sharply in July, growing by a lower-than-expected 6.4 percent compared to the same month last year, official figures showed on Monday.

    Economists surveyed by Bloomberg News had expected growth of 7.1 percent for July after industrial production, a key engine of growth, expanded by 7.6 percent in June.

    Retails sales, meanwhile, slowed slightly to 10.4 percent last month while fixed asset investment posted 8.3 percent growth in the January-July period –both slightly below expectations.

    “In general, the national economy was generally steady in July with continued positive momentum and deepening structural reform,” national statistics bureau spokesman Mao Shengyong said at a news conference.

    “But we also see that the international circumstance is still complicated and fluid, domestic structural conflicts still stand out, and there are still a lot of hidden concerns

  100. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2468601, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Careful.
    If you start on the Angela’s Ashes stuff again, I will be on you like a knife.

    You really are tiresome when you get like this, Johanna.
    Go and read some Jane Austen and find your manners.
    I have more to do right now than stay here for your aggressions.
    If you’ve had a bad day, deal with it.

    ————-

    Sorry all for typos in my comments above. Done on the phone in the bath.
    Grabbing a bit of me-time. 🙂

  101. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2468604, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Construction of the $650 million plant will start in 2018.

    From where does that jerk Weatherdill get all the money for these grandiose boondoggles? They are coming thick and fast lately, in a State that lives on handouts.

  102. Rabz
    #2468605, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Should add too that it is the testosterone-laden guys who appreciate the ready availability of gay sex even if they still enjoy sex with women very much. Aetiology is complex.

    To paraphrase my millionaire feminist socialist sister, she knew* “gays who were so horny they’d root anything, including women”.

    * Not in the biblical sense.

  103. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #2468606, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Quite often accompanied by a woman not quite as well presented.

    Well, she should be. That might be half of his problem. 🙂

    Thanks for the observation, Sparx. You know that it is complex, and that many of us here have bi and gay friends and rellies whom we care about.

    Why, some of my rellies are even climate change believers!! Beat that.

  104. Fat fingers (The Movie).
    #2468607, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    I don’t see how these big solar outfits could ever work.

  105. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468609, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    Sparkx I really hope you don’t dress like the only gay in the village.

    Lizzie you’re a Goddamned f$ghag.
    😂

  106. H B Bear
    #2468610, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Weatherdill is really putting Mainland Tasmania on the fast track to ruin. How long before the Feds have to send in the army and do a 2nd NT intervention?

  107. notafan
    #2468611, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Perhaps get out more and talk to a few ‘bi’ guys as I have.

    I’m sorry Lizzie but your claim to authority on sexuality is a bit thin, you talked to a few bi guys?

    Nor do you know what anyone else here’s life experiences are.

    Your argument holds as much weight as that of those claiming celibacy turns men into child abusers ie none.

    Nor is a theory accepted by the lgbt community


    coming out late

  108. incoherent rambler
    #2468613, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Weatherill really has a hatred for birds.

    Not to mention the grid.
    More intermittent energy is not required.

  109. incoherent rambler
    #2468614, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Buggered if I am voting yes.

  110. Sparkx
    #2468615, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Certainly not Stimpy. Usual uniform is Yakka work shorts. polo shirt and steel capped boots.

  111. thefrolickingmole
    #2468617, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    In a massive own goal of intsectional stupidity the gruinaid have their regular ‘sex problems” column about a chick whos partner is worried her ex had a big knob.

    Now the paper uses largely meaningless composite pictures for these articles, but somehow managed to choose a black bloke in this one. The comments are going to set a record for deletions as its own readers go WTF at the apparent stereotyping.
    https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2017/aug/14/my-partner-says-her-ex-was-extremely-well-endowed-and-i-cant-stop-worrying

    Heres a couple which have survived.
    As a student I worked for a while in Jongleurs comedy club in Camden.

    Always remember one set when the comedian was talking about women wanting big dicks. “I wanna big dick, gotta have me a big dick… big dick, big dick, big dick!”

    “Ladies, the only thing you are communicating by this demand for a massive cock – is that you have a huge, cavernous c*nt!”

    Can’t remember who it was – but he was black, and as well as having huge dicks, they all look the same, don’t they The Guardian?

    LondonSpy 27m ago
    Wow – story about a big dick, so we’ll use an image of a black guy. Let’s unpick that one, shall we?

  112. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468618, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Certainly not Stimpy. Usual uniform is Yakka work shorts. polo shirt and steel capped boots.

    Acceptable so long as the boots do not have heels.
    Carry on.

  113. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468619, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Buggered if I am voting yes.

    That is kind of the point.

  114. Sparkx
    #2468620, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Why, some of my rellies are even climate change believers!! Beat that.

    I know what you mean Lizzie. Cousin lives in Northern NSW. They have had a lot of rain over the last 12 months. She was bemoaning the situation on the phone and was insistent that something should be done. I asked what she had in mind. “We have to do something about global warming” came the reply. I wont print her reply when I suggested that global warming was meant to make the climate drier.

  115. Atoms for Peace
    #2468621, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Most politicians carry their own luminescent magnificence in their fundamental orifice, so is it any surprise they don’t know that in the real world, the sun does set.

  116. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468622, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    LondonSpy 27m ago
    Wow – story about a big dick, so we’ll use an image of a black guy. Let’s unpick that one, shall we?

    I’m surprised no one in England has worked exactly what BBC stands for yet.

  117. duncanm
    #2468624, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Mr Weatherill said the Aurora Solar Energy Project would be ready to go in 2020 and would supply 100 per cent of the State Government’s needs.

    I thought the fans were going to do that… confused

  118. Sparkx
    #2468625, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Wow – story about a big dick,

    Bigus Dickus

  119. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468626, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    I wont print her reply when I suggested that global warming was meant to make the climate drier.

    That reminds me.
    Has any academic undertaken a study of lesbians to see if global warming is making “certain aspects of their life” drier?
    I think it would be fascinating.
    The people deserve to know.

  120. duncanm
    #2468627, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    That’s really odd since I seem to recall SA went grid-black when they lost 456 MW, which they did at 4:18 pm. The solar power generation at 4:18 pm would not be very large.

    well — it does say thermal solar – so that means some (or lots) of thermal energy storage.

  121. Fat Tony
    #2468628, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Lizzie – look out!

    The WitchFinderGeneral is on your case…..

  122. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2468630, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    As is expected, Amazon drops their daily push in my letter box. This time it’s “Off To College.”

    I am intrigued. Essential to learning it seems, is the Northpoint Cashmere Plush Velvet Throw.

  123. duncanm
    #2468632, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Wonderful things, those solar death rays

  124. Zyconoclast
    #2468633, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Xylophone is further in the closet

    A suspicion I have had for years.

    You only have to look at the orgy science on those Grecian urns.

  125. Marcus Classis
    #2468634, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Hi Bird.

    We know you are lurking, and seething like a boiling cauldron full of sewage.

    Raymond Francis
    #2468232, posted on August 14, 2017 at 11:16 am
    No cohenite. I am right, you are wrong. And you know it. You have no excuse. You cannot get an aluminium plane to penetrate through 8 floors of concrete and steal. Now get your act together this is not okay. This is unacceptable.

    So, Bird, you poisonous anti-semitic Stalinist loon! How’s life on Planet Conspirazoid, in its capital city, Whackjobbus?

    I laughed when I read of your ignorance, and you showed us that you’re totally ignorant of physics on your planet.

    Look, my disgusting old verminoid, here in the real world we all need someone to laugh at.

    Why not you? I mean, you are even a Troofer, these days.

    So can you please entertain us further with your gibbering insanity on your fascinating theory about how a Boeing 767-200 with a MTOW of 142 tons (including 63,000 litres of fuel) and a Boeing 767-ER with a MTOW of 179 tons with 91,000 litres of fuel, both moving at 750 kmh, should have hit the external cladding and glass windows of the WTC, crumpled up like a paper plane, and slid off without damaging anything?

    While you are at it, can you also explain which conspiracy was responsible for planning the explosives which your twisted little excuse for a mind must also think lay behind The Great Kamikaze Conspiracy?

    After all, according to you it was impossible for an aluminium plane to damage a steel object! So not one of the steel warships ships sunk or damaged by Kamikaze attack in 1944-45 could possibly have been damaged by piffling little 2-5 ton aircraft hitting them at a slow 300-500kmh, could they?

    So who planted these explosives all over the USN’s warships in the middle of a war without anyone noticing? Was it the Templars? The Vast Right Wing Conspiracy? The Rosicrucians? The Fraggles? The International Zionist Chicken Soup Association? The Freemasons? The Addams Family? Eskimo Nell?

    We are dying (of laughter) to know.

  126. calli
    #2468636, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    Marcus, everyone knows it was the Klingons.

  127. Fat fingers (The Movie).
    #2468637, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Don’t ask anyone to explain logic to a tribe member.

  128. Knuckle Dragger
    #2468638, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Marcus,

    Loved that one. All too true as well.

  129. Shy Ted
    #2468639, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Solar thermal power plant announced for Port Augusta ‘biggest of its kind in the world’. Project built on $110 million federal loan.Construction of the $650 million plant will start in 2018.
    So that’s only $540m coming from magic. And don’t forget, Port Augusta has no night or clouds or dust. Youse Cats are all jealous of our Premier!

  131. Shy Ted
    #2468641, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    My ex said I had a huge knob. Or was. One of those two anyway.

  132. calli
    #2468645, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    My thumbs are pricking. Karcher on standby.

  133. Chris
    #2468646, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    My thumbs are pricking. Karcher on standby.

    Birdlime too. It does go in the grave, right?
    In SA of course, it goes in the barrel.

  134. Makka
    #2468647, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    I never trusted Barnaby. Now I find out he’s a bloody furriner , no less a despicable kiwi!

  135. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2468648, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    A 150-megawatt solar thermal power plant has been secured for Port Augusta in South Australia, State Premier Jay Weatherill has announced.

    Construction of the $650 million plant will start in 2018.

    Mr Weatherill said the Aurora Solar Energy Project would be ready to go in 2020 and would supply 100 per cent of the State Government’s needs.

    Lefistry.

    Jay has taken advice as to how much power sagov buys in a given period. Then he announces ruinable generation to match the demand. Hey presto! 100% satisfied by ruinables.

    The pesky problem – that the capacity is not available on demand – is simply ignored because it doesn’t fit the lie.

    Note too the claim “emissions free”. Another lie.

  136. m0nty
    #2468649, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Xerox Maximus showing all the courage of the best that the armed forces can offer by baiting a mentally ill person who has already been banned.

  137. rickw
    #2468650, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Hands up who can see where this is going?
    Anyone?
    Back of the class?

    Timidly raises hand at back of class: “Mr Stimpy, can you please draw us a diagram of this arrangement?”

    Stifled giggles from all round the class.

    “Not of the rude bits that might have been simultaneously involved!”

    Lowers head, makes vow to never raise hand again.

  138. Myrddin Seren
    #2468651, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    A 150-megawatt solar thermal power plant has been secured for Port Augusta in South Australia, State Premier Jay Weatherill has announced.

    Construction of the $650 million plant will start in 2018.

    Bet you no other industrial facility in Mainland Tasmania would get its EIS handballed through so fast, other than those designed to drag Labor’s fat out of the renewable fire.

    Colour me surprised if we don’t hear a dicky bird from the Environmental Defenders Office about this either.

  139. cohenite
    #2468652, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Weatherill really has a hatred for birds.

    Solar thermal power plant announced for Port Augusta ‘biggest of its kind in the world’

    Instant fried seagull. At least it is a humungous power plant. Humungously humungous.

    A 150-megawatt solar thermal power plant has been secured for Port Augusta in South Australia, State Premier Jay Weatherill has announced.

    Construction of the $650 million plant will start in 2018.

    Mr Weatherill said the Aurora Solar Energy Project would be ready to go in 2020 and would supply 100 per cent of the State Government’s needs.

    Weatherill is insane or a liar, or both. SA’s electricity demand is 1500 – 2000MW and he reckons a 150 MW concentrating solar plant will power all of the state. Solar has a capacity factor less than wind, about 15%, so that 150MW is actually 22.5MW.

    It’s a real shame we have no one to call out these people like weatherill.

  140. Fat fingers (The Movie).
    #2468653, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Yes it’s not going to work, and then they will just go very quiet about it.

  141. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468654, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    baiting a mentally ill person who has already been banned.

    Show him how to master bait Monty.

  142. Chris
    #2468655, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Sparkx, thanks for that. You restore my faith in humanity and Incontinentia Buttokx.

  143. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2468656, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    well — it does say thermal solar – so that means some (or lots) of thermal energy storage.

    Giggle.

    Ivanpah Solar Plant Built to Limit Greenhouse Gases Is Burning More Natural Gas (January)

    The behemoth Ivanpah solar power plant built with federal subsidies to combat climate change is using increasing amounts of natural gas, a greenhouse-gas-emitting fuel, state and federal data show.

    The most recent numbers from the California Air Resources Board show that in 2015, the plant’s second year of operation, carbon emissions from Ivanpah’s gas use jumped by 48.4 percent to 68,676 metric tons.

    That’s more than twice the pollution threshold for power plants or factories in California to be required to participate in the state’s cap-and-trade program to reduce carbon emissions.

    So Ivanpah has to pay for CO2 certificates because it burns so much gas it qualifies as an ebil fossil fuel power station.

    It’s not a huge amount of gas (SA is getting through about 2 or 3 million tonnes of natural gas each year) but illustrates the need to keep a molten salt molten overnight.

    But I doubt this new plant is the Ivanpah design. I suspect it is just a simple one with no storage, or at most a battery.

  144. Atoms for Peace
    #2468657, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Follow da money. The next election in SA is in how many months? Energy pork barreling. No barrel jokes please.

  145. Steve trickler.
    #2468658, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    So South Australia is going to build a 150mw gas power station, disguised as a solar thermal plant. With a $650 million price tag. None dare mention Ivanpah in the USA.

    Joke.

  146. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2468660, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Xerox Maximus showing all the courage of the best that the armed forces can offer by baiting a mentally ill person who has already been banned.

    Wrong again! You’re still here.

  147. Steve trickler.
    #2468661, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Thank you Bruce.

  148. Gab
    #2468662, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Anyone – how do I counter this idiocy regardong SS”M”?

    Taking the high moral ground (or just by being apathetic) by not voting could just allow this stupidity to continue.
    And for those who may be considering “no”, please remember that this change will have no impact on you – our society will not crumble and you will be free to continue going on as you were. But by voting “yes”, you send a message of love and acceptance into a world that so desperately needs it.

  149. rickw
    #2468664, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    The government is out of control.

    Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.
    The solution is clear. Make the bastards fear the people.

    Just how do you go about that?
    They control the police, the courts, the army, the MSM, the institutions….

    I think there are only two circumstances under which this can happen:

    1) Things are so bad that people don’t give a fuck anymore, they have nothing to lose.

    2) There is so much of a mass movement that people feel protected because the state is actually overwhelmed.

  150. Makka
    #2468665, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Anyone – how do I counter this idiocy regardong SS”M”

    You’ll note the moslems are quiet on this because they know that the age of consent and polygamy will soon follow. It’s called equality and inclusion.

  151. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2468666, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    You’ll note the moslems are quiet on this because they know that the age of consent and polygamy will soon follow. It’s called equality and inclusion.

    And the useful rainbow warriors who opened the gates will inevitably be thrown off the Eureka Tower.

  152. srr
    #2468667, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Dinesh D’Souza‏Verified account @DineshDSouza 19h19 hours ago

    Half the public institutions in W. Va are named after former Klansman Robert Byrd–shouldn’t we get rid of that Democratic racist scoundrel?

  153. cohenite
    #2468668, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    Spain is the text-book example of how to fuck an economy by investing in solar thermal. This classic report showed how every job in solar actually cost 2.2 real jobs elsewhere in the Spanish economy:

    https://www.michigan.gov/documents/energy/090327-employment-public-aid-renewable_419853_7.pdf

    The author of this report was, naturally, subject to death threats:

    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2010/06/24/green-energy-company-threatens-economics-professor-%E2%80%A6-with-package-of-dismantled-bomb-parts/#more-21015

  154. notafan
    #2468670, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    What’s up Fat Tony?

    Are you suggesting that there are people here who’s opinions should be sacrosanct?

    You never have anything to say when srr unleashes a personal tirade against various commentators.

    Why is that?

  155. egg_
    #2468671, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    I never trusted Barnaby. Now I find out he’s a bloody furriner , no less a despicable kiwi!

    Bananaby is a sheep shagger?
    Should we now be calling him Baananaby?

  156. Myrddin Seren
    #2468672, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Solar thermal power plant announced for Port Augusta ‘biggest of its kind in the world’. Project built on $110 million federal loan.Construction of the $650 million plant will start in 2018.

    So that’s only $540m coming from magic. And don’t forget, Port Augusta has no night or clouds or dust. Youse Cats are all jealous of our Premier!

    I’ll say I am. Pretty sure this will be another no-compete, behind-closed-doors, Labor Maaaate’s contract designed to milk the residents of South Australia long, long after Wetherdill has grabbed his parliamentary pension and moved to someplace salubrious and with reliable electricity. Someplace with easy access to the Zurich banking system to check on how the retirement fund is rolling.

  157. OneWorldGovernment
    #2468673, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Marcus Classis
    #2468634, posted on August 14, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    So can you please entertain us further with your gibbering insanity on your fascinating theory about how a Boeing 767-200 with a MTOW of 142 tons (including 63,000 litres of fuel) and a Boeing 767-ER with a MTOW of 179 tons with 91,000 litres of fuel, both moving at 750 kmh, should have hit the external cladding and glass windows of the WTC, crumpled up like a paper plane, and slid off without damaging anything?

    Thanks for that Marcus C

    I never ever knew the respective wights of the planes and the weight of the fuel.

    Glory f*king be, around 45 and 65 tonnes (110 tonnes in total) of avgas on each of the planes.

    I reckon I could burn a thing or 2 with such guided missiles.

  158. Fat fingers (The Movie).
    #2468674, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Marcus isn’t in the armed forces. Too stupid to hold a rifle. But his effort does bring back the memory of some of that wonderful War II footage.

  159. Chris
    #2468675, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    around 45 and 65 tonnes (110 tonnes in total) of avgas

    Avgas is petrol.
    Jet A1 however is kerosene.

  160. zyconoclast
    #2468676, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    ACLU confirms that police were given stand-down order. This invited the violence the city used to shut down a court-permitted protest.Robert Barnes added,

    Stand around orders sounds more accurate

    Or this.

  161. srr
    #2468677, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Bill Mitchell‏Verified account @mitchellvii 48m48 minutes ago

    The Democrats have a problem. Heading into 2018, Trump’s message is #JOBS and the Democrat’s message is #ANTIFA.

    I’m not kidding.

  162. Sparkx
    #2468678, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Construction of the $650 million plant will start in 2018.

    Didn’t their new hospital have a $600million blowout?

  163. Fat Tony
    #2468679, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    notafan
    #2468670, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    What’s up Fat Tony?

    Are you suggesting that there are people here who’s opinions should be sacrosanct?

    No-one’s opinion here is sacrosanct – especially mine & yours.
    Your opinions sometimes have an element of self-righteous bigotry, inspired, apparently, by your belief systems.

    You never have anything to say when srr unleashes a personal tirade against various commentators.

    Why is that?

    My reason is the scroll button – either ignore or respond – i don’t really care.
    And, as far as srr goes, she cops plenty from many who don’t mind abusing her.

  164. OneWorldGovernment
    #2468680, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Gab
    #2468662, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Anyone – how do I counter this idiocy regardong SS”M”?

    Don’t know Gab.

    But I’d like to know what has happened with AIDS, AIDS contaminated Blood Bank supplies, all those Government Ads about Safe Sex and how many people has your partner slept with and will SSM change property rules.

  165. Makka
    #2468681, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    The Democrats have a problem. Heading into 2018, Trump’s message is #JOBS and the Democrat’s message is #ANTIFA.

    5D chess. Too easy to keep the left on message.

  166. Fat Tony
    #2468682, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    rickw
    #2468664, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    The government is out of control.

    Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.
    The solution is clear. Make the bastards fear the people.

    Just how do you go about that?
    They control the police, the courts, the army, the MSM, the institutions….

    I think there are only two circumstances under which this can happen:

    1) Things are so bad that people don’t give a fuck anymore, they have nothing to lose.

    2) There is so much of a mass movement that people feel protected because the state is actually overwhelmed.

    Problem is, by the time these circumstances arise, it may be too late.

  167. Winston Smith
    #2468683, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Fat Fingers:

    I don’t see how these big solar outfits could ever work.

    They’re not meant to generate electricity, only subsidies.

  168. Mark A
    #2468684, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    cohenite
    #2468652, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Mr Weatherill said the Aurora Solar Energy Project would be ready to go in 2020 and would supply 100 per cent of the State Government’s needs.

    Weatherill is insane or a liar, or both. SA’s electricity demand is 1500 – 2000MW and he reckons a 150 MW concentrating solar plant will power all of the state. Solar has a capacity factor less than wind, about 15%, so that 150MW is actually 22.5MW.

    I think he didn’t mean the whole state, only the state goverment
    I know it’s picking nits but he has a get-out clause if pressed on the issue.

  169. Robert Mc
    #2468685, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    Birdlime too. It does go in the grave, right?

    Quicklime.

  170. Marcus Classis
    #2468686, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Monty:

    baiting a mentally ill person

    Thanks, Monty, for publicly stating that you think leftism is a mental disease.

    THWACK!

    You are, of course, a leftist yourself.

    (Got ‘im again – well, he got himself in a classic rake-strike – it’s like shooting fish in a barrel. Just too easy.)

  171. OneWorldGovernment
    #2468687, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Chris
    #2468675, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    around 45 and 65 tonnes (110 tonnes in total) of avgas

    Avgas is petrol.
    Jet A1 however is kerosene.

    Chris,

    I stand corrected as I thought avgas was a generic term which included kerosene.

  172. Fat Tony
    #2468688, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Winston Smith

    Hi there Winston – how’s things going?

1 2

