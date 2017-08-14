Liberty Quote
Civilization is in retreat because it is unfashionable to do the right thing.— narby (Anonymous blog comment)
-
-
Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
422 Responses to Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
So that’s settled then.
#illcomparethemtonaziswithyou.
m0nty at 1004
“Hmm, interesting theory Andreas. So by the same logic, every white person is potentially a Nazi terrorist due to the instructions in Mein Kampf. Not sure I agree, things don’t work that way.”
m0nty
Even by your lax standards, this is stupid.
The Koran is the religious book of Muslims, to be obeyed by all.
Mein Kampf is NOT the religious book of all white people.
Surprisingly good article on “why not”.
https://www.vice.com/en_au/article/yv57em/after-gay-marriage-why-not-polygamy
With two decades of trying to persuade a skeptical public under his belt, Mark has plenty of propolygamy arguments, including that the state’s banning of polygamy is “antiwoman.”
“If you have ten men and ten women, and nine of those men are jerks,” Mark told me, “what antipolygamy does is it removes these women’s choice of the good man and forces them to settle for the nine jerks, and actually, the message of that to the jerks is, ‘Hey, guess what, the law forces the women to settle for you.’ But if you remove marriage control and allow women a choice to have laissez-faire free-market marriage economics… then women will choose the better man, and the message to jerks is, ‘Hey, we better grow up and become better men.’”
Election now! Where’s that list of predictions?
The state cannot afford to have that rug pulled out from under society…does it annex them, thus abolishing the church’s property rights?
1. The State is doing the rug pulling
2. Since you are paying, the State can easily afford it
From the Old Fred:
This is why we need Riccardo to do a post on Civil Disobedience/Disorder.
It is paramount we discuss what is inevitably coming our way so that our responses can be the right ones for our nation, our families and ourselves.
“If you have ten men and ten women, and nine of those men are jerks,” Mark told me, “what antipolygamy does is it removes these women’s choice of the good man and forces them to settle for the nine jerks, and actually, the message of that to the jerks is, ‘Hey, guess what, the law forces the women to settle for you.’ But if you remove marriage control and allow women a choice to have laissez-faire free-market marriage economics… then women will choose the better man, and the message to jerks is, ‘Hey, we better grow up and become better men.’”
Ladies I am sold.
Send photos care of [email protected].
Pedro the Ignorant
Just reading that one over at the gruinaid.
Also trying to inject a little flutter among the frightbats by not being 100% pro SSM on the grounds I dont believe it will be the final demand.
The comments are rabidly anti Catholic in places though, its positively Freudian the bile thats come out once they feel legitimized to hate the “daddy figure” of the church that says no and makes them feel bad by promoting standards of behavior.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/australia/95754061/australias-deputy-pm-barnaby-joyce-has-possible-dual-new-zealand-citizenship
We will have another Federal election before the ABS manages to blow up their own postal vote/illegal Claytons plebiscite.
Seems legit.
That’s nice but we had a major migration law reform in 1948 and Joyce was born in 1967.
The high court cannot declare we are sovereign (Hill, Vardalis) and then go onto declare that foreign law applies.
Then again…we saw the errant nonsense jurisprudence in the Peter Spencer case. It is called the ostrich method.
It won’t be entertaining without Rob Oakeshott dribbling nonsense about Optimus Prime.
That Lyle Shelton twitter feed literally just gave me cancer.
Pfft – the Old Lezzo didn’t come close last time; even with TheirABC shamelessly electioneering for him for over 6 months.
I wonder why none of the SSM sturmtruppen has cited this ABC radio interview about what they really intend to do to marriage — i.e. destroy it:
RTWT
My vote is cast at #6 Other:
Muslim Australians increased by 100% in the decade from 2006 to 2016. If they continue to increase at that rate how long before we have martial law in Australia … 10, 15, 20 years?
Of course #4 will only encourage #6.
I met my new partner, and she had just had a baby, and that baby’s biological father is my brother, and my daughter’s biological father is a man who lives in Russia, and my adopted son also considers him his father. So the five parents break down into two groups of three
Hands up who can see where this is going?
Anyone?
Back of the class?
Sparkxx;
I would put to you that there is a strong argument that, if the child is male, there are grounds for rescuing that child for adoption on the demonstrated incapacity for the mother to bond with another male for the task of rearing that child under the original terms of the Rights of the Child by the UN Charter, to which Australia is a signatory.
As I think many of us have figured out this furphy is based on the belief that Cardinal Pell must have heard confessions by pedo priests therefore, despite his denials, he did know,
They never toss the same allegation at Paul Buongiornio but there you go
I do now understand what Andrew said earlier
Old style confessions behind a screen, good luck with that,
I suppose lawyer client privilege, journalist source confidentiality , doctor patient privacy all get tossed out at the same time
The reality is that pedos don’t toddle off to confession but whatever.
Snoopy you should be very afraid my beagle friend.
Yep.
Read the post recommended last night.
Am tidying up my prelim thoughts.
Will post hopefully in a couple of weeks.
Working title:
Not a Threat, A Promise.
Opening words:
Dear Prime Minister,
How do you feel? I mean, to be the third PM in as many days… and with the other two yet to be buried.
QT – Labor going hard after Joyce with its first 3 questions.
Then Barnaby gets up to answer a Dorothy-Dixer from the back bench; Tony Burqa moves that he not be heard. Division required.
Dear oh dear:
Civil disobedience?
We have farmers prosecuted for feeding their cattle. We have tax commissioners who enable their families to defraud the tax office. We have civil forfeiture laws that are so bad a landlord can lose their investment for a what a tenant did without their knowledge, after due diligence. The WA DPP just prosecuted gold thieves and took the item stolen for the Crown.
The government is out of control.
QT – Labor going hard after Joyce with its first 3 questions.
Still waiting for those magic words to echo in the chamber. Wong, Cameron.
Yes, it is doing what it always does.
Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.
The solution is clear. Make the bastards fear the people.
Running dead on exposing doubtful ALP MPs was sheer genius.
Mark Latham strikes again at Left Wing Stupidity – worth the 5mins 23 secs to watch
WAIT, I THOUGHT OBESITY WAS A WORLDWIDE EPIDEMIC. Australian Academics Attack Campaign for More Female Exercise Because of “The Male Gaze.”
I agree with you Winston – OK it’s from the UN but we signed up to it.
I’m quite sure in this setting that ‘parents’ means biological parents.
Nearly all change sides except for most of the Independents (I think that prick Wilkie voted with the Liars).
AYES – 66. NOS – 75. Barnaby can be heard!
No, not yet – Burqa arguing at the dispatch box again.
incoherent rambler
#2468481, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:30 pm
The government is out of control.
Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.
The solution is clear. Make the bastards fear the people.
Just how do you go about that?
They control the police, the courts, the army, the MSM, the institutions….
1. 500,000 protesters on the steps of parliament, would be a start.
2. A 10% vote for an incumbent government at an election.
Fortunately, Stimpy I qualify for PR in a unsophisticated country that has no likelihood of legislating for compulsory inter-species marriage.
Only one in ten men is the sort of smouldering bounder, the sort of arrogant cad, the hedonistic never do well, that will impregnate a stream of desperate and starry eyed women.
Currently, these men use texting, sexting and running away to indulge in serial polygamous breeding. All polygamy does is cement in the State as the Big Daddy that pays for the litters of children sired by the feckless.
A decent crowd will easily overcome the police.
The army – well you could probably offer most of them a nice pair of stilettos and they would be eating out of your hands.
The courts are bribeable.
The MSM would be too stupid to realise what was going on.
The institutions – we’ll we just advertise that they are to host a radical right-wing speaker – the students and staff will do the rest.
See – all fixed.
incoherent rambler
#2468487, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:39 pm
Just how do you go about that?
1. 500,000 protesters on the steps of parliament, would be a start.
2. A 10% vote for an incumbent government at an election.
#1 would be another “Convoy of no consequence”, vilified or ignored by the media, and hounded & harassed relentlessly by the state police.
#2 may have a chance but compulsory voting lets all the “don’t give a fucks” keep the incumbents in.
Brown fights Red in the Greens.
Climate of infighting in Greens
Will there be purges? Re-education camps? I need popcorn.
It does raise the interesting question which side the ABC will back in the 4Corners bucketing.
Sparkx
#2468490, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:45 pm
Just how do you go about that?
They control the police, the courts, the army, the MSM, the institutions….
Your suggestions are pretty good – but the real problem is getting a sizeable crowd together (without Soros funding).
I’ll be forking out $45 for the coffee table glossy edition of The Bleak Years — Bill Leak: Cartoonist From The Australian 1994-2017:
All proceeds to the Leak family.
Woops.
The Bleak Years — Bill Leak: Cartoons From The Australian 1994-2017:
Will there be purges? Re-education camps? I need popcorn.
And screams from the Lubyanka. Who is their Beria?
Strange timing. Hodge at the Australian recyles a 6 day old story I posted over the weekend. She’s hurriedly rewritten the Malaysian press.
http://www.benarnews.org/english/news/malaysian/atheists-08092017182048.html
I can’t stand the man, but Tony Burqa is giving the speech of his life. He’s absolutely flogging the hide off Turnbull.
Lying here in the sofa, full of bronchitis, looking at Parliament Live, with the sound turned off. There is Tony Burke, arms flailing, nasty look on his face with Teri Butler, the nodding dog in the background. Haven’t got a clue what he is ranting about, don’t particularly want to know but I can guess and all I keep thinking is WTF, is this what we’ve come to.
Simulated battle, southern Russia 1941
Who is ‘he who must be obeyed’?
Mmyes, we’ve all heard about the great same-sex tribe of the northern plains of Africa – they dominated land, sea and culture for millennia.
Sparkx: See – all fixed.
Nice. I saw what you did there. But can’t we have even little a mountain of skulls?!?
This twitter account is trying to identify people who marched in the Charlottesville white supremacist rally and get them fired from their jobs
https://www.buzzfeed.com/kevincollier/anti-racists-are-trying-to-dox-charlottesville-racists-and?utm_term=.fr7poyVWP&bftwnews#.xu6kO5BqX
with Teri Butler, the nodding dog in the background. She caught that nasty disability off Rishworth.
Ahahahahahahaha.
Very well said!
(Y’all should go back & read it).
Bernerby Rebble, eh bro?
Who will Barnaby support at the Belidisloe this weekend?
Sad to say the Libs look like a demoralised rabble.
Now the Mincing Poodle is at the dispatch box speaking against the motion to suspend standing orders. At least he’s throwing the names of Peter Slipper and Craig Thomson back in the face of the Liars, pointing out that they are the last people who should be slinging mud around when it comes to accepting illegitimate votes to hang onto a one seat majority.
Fuck of Grigory Zee. We all know it’s only a matter of time…
Yes, yes he is.
The Libs are now paying a heavy, well-deserved price for being bumbling fools and not pursuing those many Labor MPs who have refused to prove their eligibility.
The Kimberley Grande Resort
Monday 18th September 2017
PETS TOO, THEY BOUND IN ..
‘Once Anthony opens the door between this world and the next, anything can happen. Without fail, the dearly departed come through—each with a message of love or comfort for a loved-one in the audience. Pets too, are not shy in coming forward. They bound in, usually straight through the middle of reading, wagging a tail or purring with love. The calamity that unfolds is both entertaining and comforting. Yet, within each individual’s message of love rests a solution for everyone. Revelations given and predictions made throughout the night will take audiences on a spellbinding journey both emotionally and spiritually.
Guaranteed to leave audiences with the message that – spirit can and will communicate with the living.’
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/kununurra-mediumship-demonstration-tickets-36821176129?aff=erellivmlt
Pope Francis Warns Against Consulting ‘Horoscopes and Fortune-Tellers’
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/08/13/pope-francis-warns-against-consulting-horoscopes-fortune-tellers/
Fuck off, Septimus,
Is this the most inaccurate headline ever?
Check the photo of Ms Tabitha LEAN.
Mother Lode,
Septimus commented here over a week ago. Aren’t you a little late telling him to go away?
So Pistol and Boo have more of a right to be in Australia than Barnaby?
Fuck off, Septimus.
+1
Diligent Cats may recall a discussion a few nights ago about Austrac (the cash reporting authority).
There’s just been a discussion with them via phone.
It went reasonably well, I probably kept the discussion down to about Five times advocating 4th-generation warfare. (This is a pretty low rate for me – when on the phone anonymously to some Gestapo operative).
Current mood & temperature: 100 degrees (Centigrade).
Good rule. But Barnaby could not have predicted this.
Fark I’m not even going to look for my tiny violin for the Lieborals. I wan’t to see them crushed like bugs.
Everywhere you look you see failure – from a waddling, obese 20 year, under-achiever in Defence, another treacherous lightweight jetting around the world to champagne receptions, another department captured neophyte as Treasurer and lead by another narcissist doesn’t believe in a single policy position and is more closely aligned with the Liars or Greens. Losers – individually and collectively.
Careful.
If you start on the Angela’s Ashes stuff again, I will be on you like a knife.
Further differences.
In a predominately white nation with a long history of KKK membership and advocacy there are approx 0.03% max (likely overstated) of Americans who still support white supremacy.
Compare that to the 30% of Muslims who think that terrorism against civilians can be justified.
That’s great; Latham, when he’s on, is peerless:
.
Aren’t #2 and #3 simply the inevitable outcomes of your #6?
I hope you had a fun day yesterday, Johanna.
She must come in at 120kgs +. And there’s Mark Latham ripping into academics criticising a campaign to get women out exercising because of the male gaze. If they had used Tabby Lean in the ads there would have been no male gaze.
But it does raise a real issue which is false reporting. The muslims false report and now it seems we have evidence of aboriginals doing it too.
Bother, I missed a smiting.
Clogged s-bend. Give her some Draino.
Ahahaha! Bananaby welcomed back to Inzid.
Talk of Butler an Bill Leak remind me…
Who can forget her Q&A appearence? Settled out of court, damages not disclosed.
Ahahaha!
Cats should take care not to drink the gay KoolAid re ‘bisexual’ men. Perhaps get out more and talk to a few ‘bi’ guys as I have. As a woman I know I have very strong heterosexual feelings and I know many men do too, where imagining same sex genital activity is a huge turn off. That said, being ‘turned’ to normalising gay sex in an early and vulnerable period and not just below full adulthood but right into the mating period is part of having bisexual urges for many women and men. LUG lesbians until graduation was indeed once a university meme and probably still is. I think a similarly the same thing can take hold of a perfectly hetero guy too at any age. Plenty of case histories on that.. protests from the more religiously-reared and testosterone-loaded and happily married male Cats notwithstanding.
Good for PM writing his letter to Shorten inviting Labor to self declare any possible dual citizens.
What are the odds there have been 5 with citizenship issues so far but none have been Labor ?
Hopefully there are some investigative journalists working through the possibles in Labor.
Someone’s having fun with that Lean story:
Never thought I’d see the day where I said I agreed with Latham…
Latham is smart as paint. He’s spotted a huge gap in the market and he’s filling it.
So much so that I’ve almost forgotten that crazyman handshake.
It’s called ‘turning stupid into cash’, Calli. Tim Blair’s been doing it for yonks.
Latham isn’t the first or last Liar to start talking sense as soon as they are no longer reliant on their union masters for pre-selection every few years. Most Liars are very comfortable with hypocrisy for too.
Should add too that it is the testosterone-laden guys who appreciate the ready availability of gay sex even if they still enjoy sex with women very much. Aetiology is complex.
4 versus 2 on QandA tonight. But i noticed this gem:
http://www.abc.net.au/tv/qanda/coming_up.htm
1 million dislikes for Mal on his facechook page.
1.5 million dislikes for Tits on his facechook page.
Could this be good, a mocking of the Commies and the death of Stalin given the full movie treatment.
https://youtu.be/ukJ5dMYx2no
Blessed day. Sydney can be aptly named The Big Smoke today. Lots of back-burning in progress.
TFM;
No, you’ve just passed a death sentence on the one good man, and a life of loneliness on the least attractive woman.
Interesting that many middle-aged women empty nesters no longer attracted to hubby suddenly ‘find’ their gay selves. That is strongly cultural and circumstantial, imho. Permission has been granted. After a few years they are fully acculturated. The hairstyles, the facial expressions, the mannerisms and dress of lezzo culture is now theirs. Sad. Rather like joining a wacko religious cult.
Can’t wait!
I know what you mean about the men Lizzie. They are generally easy to spot. Well groomed, well dressed and every detail taken care of but at the same time still very masculine. Quite often accompanied by a woman not quite as well presented.
Winston Smith
I didnt read it as particularly supportive of the idea, but it did give the proponents plenty of room to run with what they thought as well as point out the slippery slope (again).
And no, despite my stunning looks in the dark I dont think its in any way a good idea, its been tried, and its called the Middle East.
Weatherill really has a hatred for birds.
Solar thermal power plant announced for Port Augusta ‘biggest of its kind in the world’
Instant fried seagull. At least it is a humungous power plant. Humungously humungous.
That’s really odd since I seem to recall SA went grid-black when they lost 456 MW, which they did at 4:18 pm. The solar power generation at 4:18 pm would not be very large.
I also seem to recall that SA usually needs about 1.5-2 GW of generation most days.
Well at least for about 6 hours a day it can be used to top up Elon’s humungously humungous battery.
Interesting:
You really are tiresome when you get like this, Johanna.
Go and read some Jane Austen and find your manners.
I have more to do right now than stay here for your aggressions.
If you’ve had a bad day, deal with it.
————-
Sorry all for typos in my comments above. Done on the phone in the bath.
Grabbing a bit of me-time. 🙂
Construction of the $650 million plant will start in 2018.
From where does that jerk Weatherdill get all the money for these grandiose boondoggles? They are coming thick and fast lately, in a State that lives on handouts.
To paraphrase my millionaire feminist socialist sister, she knew* “gays who were so horny they’d root anything, including women”.
* Not in the biblical sense.
Well, she should be. That might be half of his problem. 🙂
Thanks for the observation, Sparx. You know that it is complex, and that many of us here have bi and gay friends and rellies whom we care about.
Why, some of my rellies are even climate change believers!! Beat that.
I don’t see how these big solar outfits could ever work.
Sparkx I really hope you don’t dress like the only gay in the village.
Lizzie you’re a Goddamned f$ghag.
😂
Weatherdill is really putting Mainland Tasmania on the fast track to ruin. How long before the Feds have to send in the army and do a 2nd NT intervention?
I’m sorry Lizzie but your claim to authority on sexuality is a bit thin, you talked to a few bi guys?
Nor do you know what anyone else here’s life experiences are.
Your argument holds as much weight as that of those claiming celibacy turns men into child abusers ie none.
Nor is a theory accepted by the lgbt community
coming out late
Not to mention the grid.
More intermittent energy is not required.
Buggered if I am voting yes.
Certainly not Stimpy. Usual uniform is Yakka work shorts. polo shirt and steel capped boots.
In a massive own goal of intsectional stupidity the gruinaid have their regular ‘sex problems” column about a chick whos partner is worried her ex had a big knob.
Now the paper uses largely meaningless composite pictures for these articles, but somehow managed to choose a black bloke in this one. The comments are going to set a record for deletions as its own readers go WTF at the apparent stereotyping.
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2017/aug/14/my-partner-says-her-ex-was-extremely-well-endowed-and-i-cant-stop-worrying
Heres a couple which have survived.
As a student I worked for a while in Jongleurs comedy club in Camden.
Always remember one set when the comedian was talking about women wanting big dicks. “I wanna big dick, gotta have me a big dick… big dick, big dick, big dick!”
“Ladies, the only thing you are communicating by this demand for a massive cock – is that you have a huge, cavernous c*nt!”
Can’t remember who it was – but he was black, and as well as having huge dicks, they all look the same, don’t they The Guardian?
…
LondonSpy 27m ago
Wow – story about a big dick, so we’ll use an image of a black guy. Let’s unpick that one, shall we?
Certainly not Stimpy. Usual uniform is Yakka work shorts. polo shirt and steel capped boots.
Acceptable so long as the boots do not have heels.
Carry on.
Buggered if I am voting yes.
That is kind of the point.
I know what you mean Lizzie. Cousin lives in Northern NSW. They have had a lot of rain over the last 12 months. She was bemoaning the situation on the phone and was insistent that something should be done. I asked what she had in mind. “We have to do something about global warming” came the reply. I wont print her reply when I suggested that global warming was meant to make the climate drier.
Most politicians carry their own luminescent magnificence in their fundamental orifice, so is it any surprise they don’t know that in the real world, the sun does set.
LondonSpy 27m ago
Wow – story about a big dick, so we’ll use an image of a black guy. Let’s unpick that one, shall we?
I’m surprised no one in England has worked exactly what BBC stands for yet.
I thought the fans were going to do that… confused
Bigus Dickus
I wont print her reply when I suggested that global warming was meant to make the climate drier.
That reminds me.
Has any academic undertaken a study of lesbians to see if global warming is making “certain aspects of their life” drier?
I think it would be fascinating.
The people deserve to know.
well — it does say thermal solar – so that means some (or lots) of thermal energy storage.
Lizzie – look out!
The WitchFinderGeneral is on your case…..
As is expected, Amazon drops their daily push in my letter box. This time it’s “Off To College.”
I am intrigued. Essential to learning it seems, is the Northpoint Cashmere Plush Velvet Throw.
Wonderful things, those solar death rays
Xylophone is further in the closet
A suspicion I have had for years.
You only have to look at the orgy science on those Grecian urns.
Hi Bird.
We know you are lurking, and seething like a boiling cauldron full of sewage.
So, Bird, you poisonous anti-semitic Stalinist loon! How’s life on Planet Conspirazoid, in its capital city, Whackjobbus?
I laughed when I read of your ignorance, and you showed us that you’re totally ignorant of physics on your planet.
Look, my disgusting old verminoid, here in the real world we all need someone to laugh at.
Why not you? I mean, you are even a Troofer, these days.
So can you please entertain us further with your gibbering insanity on your fascinating theory about how a Boeing 767-200 with a MTOW of 142 tons (including 63,000 litres of fuel) and a Boeing 767-ER with a MTOW of 179 tons with 91,000 litres of fuel, both moving at 750 kmh, should have hit the external cladding and glass windows of the WTC, crumpled up like a paper plane, and slid off without damaging anything?
While you are at it, can you also explain which conspiracy was responsible for planning the explosives which your twisted little excuse for a mind must also think lay behind The Great Kamikaze Conspiracy?
After all, according to you it was impossible for an aluminium plane to damage a steel object! So not one of the steel warships ships sunk or damaged by Kamikaze attack in 1944-45 could possibly have been damaged by piffling little 2-5 ton aircraft hitting them at a slow 300-500kmh, could they?
So who planted these explosives all over the USN’s warships in the middle of a war without anyone noticing? Was it the Templars? The Vast Right Wing Conspiracy? The Rosicrucians? The Fraggles? The International Zionist Chicken Soup Association? The Freemasons? The Addams Family? Eskimo Nell?
We are dying (of laughter) to know.
Marcus, everyone knows it was the Klingons.
Don’t ask anyone to explain logic to a tribe member.
Marcus,
Loved that one. All too true as well.
Solar thermal power plant announced for Port Augusta ‘biggest of its kind in the world’. Project built on $110 million federal loan.Construction of the $650 million plant will start in 2018.
So that’s only $540m coming from magic. And don’t forget, Port Augusta has no night or clouds or dust. Youse Cats are all jealous of our Premier!
Notice they didn’t show the bit where Mal whacks Cash.
http://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2017/08/why-would-turnbulls-new-union-legislation-put-shorten-in-jail-when-shortens-2ic-is-the-fall-guy-for-.html
My ex said I had a huge knob. Or was. One of those two anyway.
My thumbs are pricking. Karcher on standby.
Birdlime too. It does go in the grave, right?
In SA of course, it goes in the barrel.
I never trusted Barnaby. Now I find out he’s a bloody furriner , no less a despicable kiwi!
Lefistry.
Jay has taken advice as to how much power sagov buys in a given period. Then he announces ruinable generation to match the demand. Hey presto! 100% satisfied by ruinables.
The pesky problem – that the capacity is not available on demand – is simply ignored because it doesn’t fit the lie.
Note too the claim “emissions free”. Another lie.
Xerox Maximus showing all the courage of the best that the armed forces can offer by baiting a mentally ill person who has already been banned.
Hands up who can see where this is going?
Anyone?
Back of the class?
Timidly raises hand at back of class: “Mr Stimpy, can you please draw us a diagram of this arrangement?”
Stifled giggles from all round the class.
“Not of the rude bits that might have been simultaneously involved!”
Lowers head, makes vow to never raise hand again.
Bet you no other industrial facility in Mainland Tasmania would get its EIS handballed through so fast, other than those designed to drag Labor’s fat out of the renewable fire.
Colour me surprised if we don’t hear a dicky bird from the Environmental Defenders Office about this either.
Weatherill is insane or a liar, or both. SA’s electricity demand is 1500 – 2000MW and he reckons a 150 MW concentrating solar plant will power all of the state. Solar has a capacity factor less than wind, about 15%, so that 150MW is actually 22.5MW.
It’s a real shame we have no one to call out these people like weatherill.
Yes it’s not going to work, and then they will just go very quiet about it.
baiting a mentally ill person who has already been banned.
Show him how to master bait Monty.
Sparkx, thanks for that. You restore my faith in humanity and Incontinentia Buttokx.
Giggle.
Ivanpah Solar Plant Built to Limit Greenhouse Gases Is Burning More Natural Gas (January)
So Ivanpah has to pay for CO2 certificates because it burns so much gas it qualifies as an ebil fossil fuel power station.
It’s not a huge amount of gas (SA is getting through about 2 or 3 million tonnes of natural gas each year) but illustrates the need to keep a molten salt molten overnight.
But I doubt this new plant is the Ivanpah design. I suspect it is just a simple one with no storage, or at most a battery.
Follow da money. The next election in SA is in how many months? Energy pork barreling. No barrel jokes please.
So South Australia is going to build a 150mw gas power station, disguised as a solar thermal plant. With a $650 million price tag. None dare mention Ivanpah in the USA.
Joke.
Wrong again! You’re still here.
Thank you Bruce.
Anyone – how do I counter this idiocy regardong SS”M”?
The government is out of control.
Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.
The solution is clear. Make the bastards fear the people.
Just how do you go about that?
They control the police, the courts, the army, the MSM, the institutions….
I think there are only two circumstances under which this can happen:
1) Things are so bad that people don’t give a fuck anymore, they have nothing to lose.
2) There is so much of a mass movement that people feel protected because the state is actually overwhelmed.
Anyone – how do I counter this idiocy regardong SS”M”
You’ll note the moslems are quiet on this because they know that the age of consent and polygamy will soon follow. It’s called equality and inclusion.
And the useful rainbow warriors who opened the gates will inevitably be thrown off the Eureka Tower.
Dinesh D’SouzaVerified account @DineshDSouza 19h19 hours ago
Half the public institutions in W. Va are named after former Klansman Robert Byrd–shouldn’t we get rid of that Democratic racist scoundrel?
Spain is the text-book example of how to fuck an economy by investing in solar thermal. This classic report showed how every job in solar actually cost 2.2 real jobs elsewhere in the Spanish economy:
https://www.michigan.gov/documents/energy/090327-employment-public-aid-renewable_419853_7.pdf
The author of this report was, naturally, subject to death threats:
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2010/06/24/green-energy-company-threatens-economics-professor-%E2%80%A6-with-package-of-dismantled-bomb-parts/#more-21015
What’s up Fat Tony?
Are you suggesting that there are people here who’s opinions should be sacrosanct?
You never have anything to say when srr unleashes a personal tirade against various commentators.
Why is that?
Bananaby is a sheep shagger?
Should we now be calling him Baananaby?
I’ll say I am. Pretty sure this will be another no-compete, behind-closed-doors, Labor Maaaate’s contract designed to milk the residents of South Australia long, long after Wetherdill has grabbed his parliamentary pension and moved to someplace salubrious and with reliable electricity. Someplace with easy access to the Zurich banking system to check on how the retirement fund is rolling.
Thanks for that Marcus C
I never ever knew the respective wights of the planes and the weight of the fuel.
Glory f*king be, around 45 and 65 tonnes (110 tonnes in total) of avgas on each of the planes.
I reckon I could burn a thing or 2 with such guided missiles.
Marcus isn’t in the armed forces. Too stupid to hold a rifle. But his effort does bring back the memory of some of that wonderful War II footage.
Avgas is petrol.
Jet A1 however is kerosene.
ACLU confirms that police were given stand-down order. This invited the violence the city used to shut down a court-permitted protest.Robert Barnes added,
Stand around orders sounds more accurate
Or this.
Bill MitchellVerified account @mitchellvii 48m48 minutes ago
The Democrats have a problem. Heading into 2018, Trump’s message is #JOBS and the Democrat’s message is #ANTIFA.
I’m not kidding.
Didn’t their new hospital have a $600million blowout?
notafan
#2468670, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:29 pm
What’s up Fat Tony?
Are you suggesting that there are people here who’s opinions should be sacrosanct?
No-one’s opinion here is sacrosanct – especially mine & yours.
Your opinions sometimes have an element of self-righteous bigotry, inspired, apparently, by your belief systems.
You never have anything to say when srr unleashes a personal tirade against various commentators.
Why is that?
My reason is the scroll button – either ignore or respond – i don’t really care.
And, as far as srr goes, she cops plenty from many who don’t mind abusing her.
Don’t know Gab.
But I’d like to know what has happened with AIDS, AIDS contaminated Blood Bank supplies, all those Government Ads about Safe Sex and how many people has your partner slept with and will SSM change property rules.
The Democrats have a problem. Heading into 2018, Trump’s message is #JOBS and the Democrat’s message is #ANTIFA.
5D chess. Too easy to keep the left on message.
rickw
#2468664, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:22 pm
The government is out of control.
Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.
The solution is clear. Make the bastards fear the people.
Just how do you go about that?
They control the police, the courts, the army, the MSM, the institutions….
I think there are only two circumstances under which this can happen:
1) Things are so bad that people don’t give a fuck anymore, they have nothing to lose.
2) There is so much of a mass movement that people feel protected because the state is actually overwhelmed.
Problem is, by the time these circumstances arise, it may be too late.
Fat Fingers:
They’re not meant to generate electricity, only subsidies.
cohenite
#2468652, posted on August 14, 2017 at 6:11 pm
Mr Weatherill said the Aurora Solar Energy Project would be ready to go in 2020 and would supply 100 per cent of the State Government’s needs.
Weatherill is insane or a liar, or both. SA’s electricity demand is 1500 – 2000MW and he reckons a 150 MW concentrating solar plant will power all of the state. Solar has a capacity factor less than wind, about 15%, so that 150MW is actually 22.5MW.
I think he didn’t mean the whole state, only the state goverment
I know it’s picking nits but he has a get-out clause if pressed on the issue.
Quicklime.
Monty:
Thanks, Monty, for publicly stating that you think leftism is a mental disease.
THWACK!
You are, of course, a leftist yourself.
(Got ‘im again – well, he got himself in a classic rake-strike – it’s like shooting fish in a barrel. Just too easy.)
Chris,
I stand corrected as I thought avgas was a generic term which included kerosene.
Winston Smith
Hi there Winston – how’s things going?