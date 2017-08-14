Monday Forum: August 14, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, August 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
57 Responses to Monday Forum: August 14, 2017

  John64
    #2468038, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Just missed the podium. Bugger.

  Roger
    #2468039, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Too early!

    The old one still has life in it.

  Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2468053, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Top 10.

  Rossini
    #2468054, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:11 am

    made the team and still reading

  Mother Lode
    #2468056, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Actually, 10th would be a bit of a worry if I was in a Roman legion. Decimation – every 10th.

    BTW – thanks for the info on the old fred, Nota.

  Bruce in WA
    #2468061, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:17 am

    And welcome to this wet, wild, woolly winter’s Monday.

  notafan
    #2468062, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Dear resident chip spitter.

    Feel free to scroll past my posts.

    I’m using my phone and copy paste text is not an option.

    Those that wish to confirm the url can do so by hovering their mouse over the link.

    The officer in question is a type we Australians are getting mighty used to.


    What UK policing is now stooping too

  calli
    #2468063, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:18 am

    The old one still has life in it.

    The insult quota was almost exhausted, Roger.

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #2468064, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Yesterday I linked a couple of stories about Baltimore high schools which had no final year students pass a basic maths exam.

    So today:

    Baltimore Mayor Offers Solution To “Out Of Control” Homicides – Free Community College For All

    Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announces her crime-fighting initiative last Wednesday, portion of which includes free community college.

    Yep let’s send them to school for another two years to learn not to murder people. Sure to work!
    Like the signs they put up last month:

    Baltimore Citizens Urge “Nobody Kill Anybody” Ceasefire At The Start Of August

    Socialism might just work if you keep on trying stuff.

  Roger
    #2468065, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:19 am

    From the OT:

    Cabinet minister Christopher Pyne says religious freedoms would be adequately protected if same-sex marriage was legalised.

    That remains to be seen…along with the legislation.

    Do you trust the likes of Pyne?

    And any legislation would be tested, leading the High Court to weigh anti-discrimination laws against the Constitutional provision that religious freedom not be impinged.

    A survey of the limited number of relevant cases brought thus far does not give one confidence that the High Court would interpret Art. 116 as protecting the individual’s freedom of religion and conscience.

  Mother Lode
    #2468067, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Not wild, wet or woolly over in Sydney, Bruce.

    Very smokey here – I believe they have been doing some backburning, so I won’t complain too much.

    Made for an interesting sunrise – the sun was well above the horizon but appeared as a glowing red disc. Not orange, or even orange/red, but a rich shade of red.

  Sparkx
    #2468069, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:23 am

    A glorious warm and sunny morning here in south-east QLD. Bliss…………….

  Atoms for Peace
    #2468070, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Just cruising past..No birdie here yet

  Tom
    #2468073, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:24 am

    And welcome to this wet, wild, woolly winter’s Monday.

    Poor old sandgropers. Spring has sprung in Dickhead Dan’s CFMEU Kingdom of Stalin.

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2468076, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Free Community College For All.

    There’s the problem right there. And I bet the only subjects on the curriculum will all end with the suffix
    ‘— studies’

  Atoms for Peace
    #2468077, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Mother Lode..how much of the smoke comes from wood burning fireplaces ?

  Nick
    #2468078, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:26 am

    To get married in a Catholic Church again Forster would need an annulment as well as a divorce.
    Forster has clearly abandoned any pretense of following the teachings of Christ and wishes to remake the Church in her own image.

    What the lesbies are missing the point on is that Catholic priests can and do choose whom they wish to bury or marry, fen today. Heterosexuals have accepted this for many years. Why a gay Catholic feels their new rainbow powers protect them against any Church laws, is beyond me.

  Senile Old Guy
    #2468079, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Firing an opening shot in the church’s campaign, the archbishop has laid down battle lines for the No case by linking the ­redefinition of marriage to broader community concerns about ­issues such as the contentious Safe Schools program. In a statement to The Australian, Archbishop Fisher said the exercise of “free religion” would be curtailed and religious protections canvassed so far had applied only to ministers of religion and civil celebrants, a group representing only a “tiny proportion” of believers. “What protections will be ­offered to people who work for church-run institutions such as schools, hospitals and universities?” he said. “Will teachers be free to teach church teaching on marriage or will they be forced to teach a more politically correct curriculum?

    That’s from the old thread but it is very true. I am agnostic but I will be voting “no” because I think any religious protections will be completely inadequate and people will be persecuted by the gay lobby. If you doubt this, think about what happens to anyone who doubts man made climate change.

  Atoms for Peace
    #2468080, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:27 am

    How much does it cost to run things past the High Court. ? Easy to say one should mount a challenge , but the process isn’t free I assume.

  calli
    #2468081, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Okay, since we’re taling about the weather, I’ll play.

    A perfect, crisp winter’s day in the Land of the Lotus Eaters. Eighteen degrees, a slight breeze with the tang of the sea and a pale blue sky with the silver chip of the moon hanging just above the trees.

    The butcher birds and the lone rail had a beano. The Seven Samurai (kookas) were elsewhere and the magpies are busy nesting – they buzzed their two fat twins off about a month ago.

  Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2468082, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Scott Adams, Dilbert creator, once claimed that ideas submitted by readers only make it to a cartoon if here hears of the same activity from at least two sources. It can be a worry, sometimes!

  Geriatric Mayfly
    #2468084, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Forster has clearly abandoned any pretense of following the teachings of Christ and wishes to remake the Church in her own image.

    She is just one of thousands amongst the undisciplined lefty-progressive set who are striving for this very outcome. That’s one of the reasons Pell is in their cross hairs.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2468085, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Carpe Jugulum

    From the old fred, I hope you have taught her the single most important Australian word..
    “Bullshit”.
    My wifes go to word for nearly everything…

  Senile Old Guy
    #2468087, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Cabinet minister Christopher Pyne says religious freedoms would be adequately protected if same-sex marriage was legalised.

    That remains to be seen, along with the legislation.

    Do you trust the likes of Pyne?

    No, Chrissie Pyne is one of the most useless MPs in parliament. And one of the most untrustworthy. Anyone remember this:

    In secretly recorded comments that were leaked to conservative columnist Andrew Bolt, Mr Pyne boasted of the ascendancy of the moderate faction in the Liberal Party and suggested a move to legalise same-sex marriage might be hastened. “Friends, we are in the winner’s circle but we have to deliver a couple of things and one of those we’ve got to deliver before too long is marriage equality in this country,” he was recorded telling about 200 Liberals gathered in Sydney’s Cherry Bar.

    That, basically, is an “up yours” to all conservatives in the Liberal Party. He should have been dumped (along with others) but the Turnbull Team has only a one seat majority in the representatives, and a hostile senate, so that would have brought down the government.

    And, these days, being in power is what it is all about. F*ck principles.

  John64
    #2468088, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:33 am

    CBA announces CEO Narev will retire next year, hoping that the terrorist money laundering scandal will have blown over sufficiently by then so he can receive his full bonuses, superannuation, share entitlements and other ill-gotten gains with minimal public outrage.

  jupes
    #2468090, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Twiggy’s got one thing right:

    “I have to hold the Greens accountable here; the Greens might as well be the party for paedophiles, the party for child sex abusers — you’re the party of human rights and you’ve forgotten the human rights of children, just call yourself the party for paedophiles,”

  Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2468091, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Grumpy Racist Homophobe #2468053, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Top 10.

    Not up to tour usual standard. Needs work.

  jupes
    #2468092, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Twiggy’s got one thing right:

    “I have to hold the Greens accountable here; the Greens might as well be the party for p*edophiles, the party for child sex abusers — you’re the party of human rights and you’ve forgotten the human rights of children, just call yourself the party for p*edophiles,”

  Tom
    #2468093, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Calli, eighteen degrees is not a crisp winter’s day — it’s on the way to sub-tropical for us Mexicans.

  Baldrick
    #2468094, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:36 am

    37th Battalion A.I.F

    Grieve, Robert Cuthbert (1889–1957)
    In the afternoon of 7 June 1917, Grieve’s company was in position on the battalion’s left flank. In front of its objective lay a thick band of wire and as the company ran through several gaps it came under intense fire from a German pillbox. An attempt to mortar this strong point was unsuccessful. Grieve, the only unwounded officer in ‘A’ Company, decided to attack the pillbox alone. Taking a supply of Mills bombs he dashed forward, taking cover wherever possible. His well-aimed grenades silenced some of the gunners, allowing him time to reach the nearby trench and bomb the rest of the machine-gun crew. His company was then able to advance and had scarcely gained its objective when a sniper’s bullet severely wounded Grieve in the shoulder. He was the first member of the 3rd Division to win the Victoria Cross.

  Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2468096, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:37 am

    The nuclear option for all churches, should the plebiscite get up, would be to hand in their celebrant licenses and continue to perform marriage in accordance with church teaching and disregarding the state’s recognition.

  thefrolickingmole
    #2468098, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Lets have fun with the WaffenSSM supporters by asking if this is the final demand.
    No other demands after this at all, no pleading for special treatment for past wrongs or other crap.
    Nothing.
    They can either out themselves as liars by saying it is the last demand, or out themselves as never satisfied by making more demands.

    And doctors might wish to address this conflict of interest in their support for what enriches a portion of their membership.

    https://www.ivf.com.au/new-developments-in-ivf/latest-news-on-ivf/ivf-australia-official-supporter-sydney-mardi-gras

    23/01/2014
    IVF Australia announced today they are an Official Supporter of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2014, and Presenting Partner of Women Say Something.

    “The last year has seen a doubling in the number of same sex couples (now 36%) and an increase in single women (now 50%) accessing our donor program in order to create families. IVF Australia is hoping to raise awareness amongst gay men to consider this altruistic gesture.” said Dr Louise Fay, Fertility Specialist at IVF Australia.

    Michael Rolik, CEO Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, said “each year, we see more LGBTQI families at Mardi Gras, especially at events like our annual Fair Day. It’s fantastic to see members of our community fulfilling their dream of becoming parents, with the support of IVF Australia.”

    Steph Sands, Founder and artistic director of Women Say Something, said “Its great to partner with Australia’s no.1 IVF organization. Many LGBTQI women are interested in starting a family, and Women Say Something is proud to associate with a company that helps make this happen.”

    Women Say Something, the lead women’s initiative of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, brings together diverse women through regular events. The next event is being held at Sydney Town Hall on February 28th.

    The sponsorship builds on previous campaigns from IVF Australia and Pink Media Group to encourage gay men to donate sperm and lesbian women to create families through Australia’s leading IVF organization.

    Ben Mulcahy, MD of Pink Media Group, “Its amazing to be measuring campaign success based on the number of lives created!”

    *Figures based on IVF Australia data – Current number of women that are single or in a same sex relationship on the sperm donor waitlist as of January 2014.

    Anyone for a slippery slope??

  jupes
    #2468099, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Twiggy’s got one thing right:

    “I have to hold the Greens accountable here; the Greens might as well be the party for (child rooters), the party for child sex abusers — you’re the party of human rights and you’ve forgotten the human rights of children, just call yourself the party for (child rooters),”

  srr
    #2468101, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:39 am

    BrettW
    #2468068, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:22 am

    How is Pyne going to guarantee the passing of any legislation ensuring religious objections were protected ? Without knowing what the details of such legislation might be it is not possible to make an informed decision.

    It is like voting to support a Republic without actually knowing how the head of state will be chosen.

    Yep, it’s like ObamaCare – “You Have To Pass It To Know What’s In It.”, and gee, didn’t that just work out a treat … 👿

  calli
    #2468102, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Heh, Tom. I’m waiting for the Correct-o-bot to check with the BOM and post a challenge.

    Or perhaps it will be delegated to a stinky piece of hosiery.

  Boambee John
    #2468103, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:41 am

    From the old thread

    m0nty
    #2467832, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:26 pm
    Wow, it’s turned into a DLP branch meeting in here. So like pretty much every day.

    m0nty is one of our most regular attendees.

  Roger
    #2468104, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Why a gay Catholic feels their new rainbow powers protect them against any Church laws, is beyond me.

    Because “discrimination”.

    Someone will run a test case.

    The hope will be that the High Court finds that the church’s laws are discriminatory and Art. 116 of the Constitution in regard to not prohibiting the free exercise of religion does not apply because the amendment of the Marriage Act was not itself intended to limit religious freedom and, in any case, the latter right does not exempt the church or any individual from obedience to the law of the land.

    After that it gets ugly…does the church go underground, so to speak?

    And what of their educational, health and charitable institutions?

    The state cannot afford to have that rug pulled out from under society…does it annex them, thus abolishing the church’s property rights?

    We’re heading down a very uncertain path and I doubt many of our political representatives have considered any of these possible ramifications. They are basically asking us to trust them and their legislative abilities.

  stackja
    #2468106, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:44 am

    jupes
    #2468099, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:37 am

    linky to Google search to get around spamster

  Nick
    #2468110, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Roger, sad but true.
    To them, Catholicism and indeed any major Christian religion, is being able to pick and choose as if they are creating a hamburger. I don’t get it.

  Snoopy
    #2468112, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:53 am

    Do IVF clinics disclose when the sperm they are using came from a ‘born this way’ donor? They should. It would be a huge selling point.

  The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2468114, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:55 am

    top 50 if I’m quick

  woolfe
    #2468118, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Paywallian saying number of smokers have increased. Linked in twitter by Sink

  Roger
    #2468119, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:59 am

    To them, Catholicism and indeed any major Christian religion, is being able to pick and choose as if they are creating a hamburger. I don’t get it.

    Rick, if you’re a Christian, ask your self the question “Who benefits?”

    Peel back layer after layer of that question until you get to the core: the old enemy (Cf. Ephesians 6:12).

    Btw, I’m not Catholic but a traditional Anglican. Every church body which professes moral orthodoxy on the question of marriage and refuses to bow before the state will end up in the same boat (Christians well versed in Biblical and ecclesial symbolism will see a double meaning there!). So be it…God will use our predicament to serve his purposes.

  pete m
    #2468122, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:03 am

    notafan
    #2468044, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:07 am
    Mother Lode a baptised Catholic who married outside the church would still required to obtain an annulment.

    Without revealing too much, I believe the marriage was overseas and am not sure if it was in a catholic church.

    Notafan – yes, I am claiming it – I remember the day well!!

    There was no annulment of the first marriage as far as I know, unless this was done by signing a form, as I know it was pretty simple – sign a few forms, meet the priest, say kids will be raised Catholics – done. The ex has now passed.

  srr
    #2468123, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:03 am

    dover_beach
    #2468052, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Unbelievable. People on twitter openly denying the ACL was bombed:

    meh, victims of bombings and other extreme violence get used to lying liars telling the world, ‘it never happened‘ … mind you, it’s still somewhat disturbing to think of those who are motivated to attack victims as liars, by some sort of perverse jealousy … anyway, there’s no doubt that the civilised have become less so, and a great deal of that stems from mass/enforced denial of the reality of evil and how many actually revel in knowingly perpetuating it –

    A History of Violence: CBC Ideas
    Jordan B Peterson

    Mass murder, senseless violence, random brutality. We’re all horrified by these things – yet they always seem to be with us. The human thirst for atrocity is at the heart of what psychologist Jordan Peterson has to say, in a talk he gave at the Stratford Festival, and in conversation with Paul Kennedy. Part of the answer lies in John Milton’s great poem, Paradise Lost. It turns out Milton had a lot to say about our appetite for violence 350 years ago.

  m0nty
    #2468124, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:04 am

    The right isn’t a hive-mind, m0nty. But it’s true that only a tiny percent of white people hold to white supremacist ideaology, whereas every adherent to Islam is potentially violent due to the instructions in the Koran.

    Hmm, interesting theory Andreas. So by the same logic, every white person is potentially a Nazi terrorist due to the instructions in Mein Kampf. Not sure I agree, things don’t work that way.

  Nick
    #2468125, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I agree Roger, though surely ‘membership’ of a Church implies that you have to follow certain rules? This is definitely true of secular clubs and membership. For those who pine/pyne to be married in a ‘nice building’ such as a church, shouldn’t have automatic rights.

  John Constantine
    #2468127, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Santos announces it will divert gas from earning export dollars to prop up the south australian electricity grid.

    http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170814/pdf/43lcq3mj5gzzl0.pdf

  stackja
    #2468128, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Barnaby Joyce – Kiwi?

