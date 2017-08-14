Liberty Quote
Like Midas, the Rationalist is always in the unfortunate position of not being able to touch anything, without transforming it into an abstraction; he can never get a square meal of experience.— Michael Oakeshott
-
-
Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
Dear resident chip spitter.
Feel free to scroll past my posts.
I’m using my phone and copy paste text is not an option.
Those that wish to confirm the url can do so by hovering their mouse over the link.
The officer in question is a type we Australians are getting mighty used to.
What UK policing is now stooping too
The insult quota was almost exhausted, Roger.
Yesterday I linked a couple of stories about Baltimore high schools which had no final year students pass a basic maths exam.
So today:
Baltimore Mayor Offers Solution To “Out Of Control” Homicides – Free Community College For All
Yep let’s send them to school for another two years to learn not to murder people. Sure to work!
Like the signs they put up last month:
Baltimore Citizens Urge “Nobody Kill Anybody” Ceasefire At The Start Of August
Socialism might just work if you keep on trying stuff.
From the OT:
Cabinet minister Christopher Pyne says religious freedoms would be adequately protected if same-sex marriage was legalised.
That remains to be seen…along with the legislation.
Do you trust the likes of Pyne?
And any legislation would be tested, leading the High Court to weigh anti-discrimination laws against the Constitutional provision that religious freedom not be impinged.
A survey of the limited number of relevant cases brought thus far does not give one confidence that the High Court would interpret Art. 116 as protecting the individual’s freedom of religion and conscience.
Not wild, wet or woolly over in Sydney, Bruce.
Very smokey here – I believe they have been doing some backburning, so I won’t complain too much.
Made for an interesting sunrise – the sun was well above the horizon but appeared as a glowing red disc. Not orange, or even orange/red, but a rich shade of red.
A glorious warm and sunny morning here in south-east QLD. Bliss…………….
Just cruising past..No birdie here yet
Poor old sandgropers. Spring has sprung in Dickhead Dan’s CFMEU Kingdom of Stalin.
Free Community College For All.
There’s the problem right there. And I bet the only subjects on the curriculum will all end with the suffix
‘— studies’
Mother Lode..how much of the smoke comes from wood burning fireplaces ?
What the lesbies are missing the point on is that Catholic priests can and do choose whom they wish to bury or marry, fen today. Heterosexuals have accepted this for many years. Why a gay Catholic feels their new rainbow powers protect them against any Church laws, is beyond me.
That’s from the old thread but it is very true. I am agnostic but I will be voting “no” because I think any religious protections will be completely inadequate and people will be persecuted by the gay lobby. If you doubt this, think about what happens to anyone who doubts man made climate change.
How much does it cost to run things past the High Court. ? Easy to say one should mount a challenge , but the process isn’t free I assume.
Okay, since we’re taling about the weather, I’ll play.
A perfect, crisp winter’s day in the Land of the Lotus Eaters. Eighteen degrees, a slight breeze with the tang of the sea and a pale blue sky with the silver chip of the moon hanging just above the trees.
The butcher birds and the lone rail had a beano. The Seven Samurai (kookas) were elsewhere and the magpies are busy nesting – they buzzed their two fat twins off about a month ago.
Scott Adams, Dilbert creator, once claimed that ideas submitted by readers only make it to a cartoon if here hears of the same activity from at least two sources. It can be a worry, sometimes!
Forster has clearly abandoned any pretense of following the teachings of Christ and wishes to remake the Church in her own image.
She is just one of thousands amongst the undisciplined lefty-progressive set who are striving for this very outcome. That’s one of the reasons Pell is in their cross hairs.
Carpe Jugulum
From the old fred, I hope you have taught her the single most important Australian word..
“Bullshit”.
My wifes go to word for nearly everything…
No, Chrissie Pyne is one of the most useless MPs in parliament. And one of the most untrustworthy. Anyone remember this:
That, basically, is an “up yours” to all conservatives in the Liberal Party. He should have been dumped (along with others) but the Turnbull Team has only a one seat majority in the representatives, and a hostile senate, so that would have brought down the government.
And, these days, being in power is what it is all about. F*ck principles.
CBA announces CEO Narev will retire next year, hoping that the terrorist money laundering scandal will have blown over sufficiently by then so he can receive his full bonuses, superannuation, share entitlements and other ill-gotten gains with minimal public outrage.
Twiggy’s got one thing right:
Grumpy Racist Homophobe #2468053, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:11 am
Not up to tour usual standard. Needs work.
Twiggy’s got one thing right:
Calli, eighteen degrees is not a crisp winter’s day — it’s on the way to sub-tropical for us Mexicans.
37th Battalion A.I.F
The nuclear option for all churches, should the plebiscite get up, would be to hand in their celebrant licenses and continue to perform marriage in accordance with church teaching and disregarding the state’s recognition.
Lets have fun with the WaffenSSM supporters by asking if this is the final demand.
No other demands after this at all, no pleading for special treatment for past wrongs or other crap.
Nothing.
They can either out themselves as liars by saying it is the last demand, or out themselves as never satisfied by making more demands.
And doctors might wish to address this conflict of interest in their support for what enriches a portion of their membership.
https://www.ivf.com.au/new-developments-in-ivf/latest-news-on-ivf/ivf-australia-official-supporter-sydney-mardi-gras
23/01/2014
IVF Australia announced today they are an Official Supporter of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras 2014, and Presenting Partner of Women Say Something.
“The last year has seen a doubling in the number of same sex couples (now 36%) and an increase in single women (now 50%) accessing our donor program in order to create families. IVF Australia is hoping to raise awareness amongst gay men to consider this altruistic gesture.” said Dr Louise Fay, Fertility Specialist at IVF Australia.
Michael Rolik, CEO Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, said “each year, we see more LGBTQI families at Mardi Gras, especially at events like our annual Fair Day. It’s fantastic to see members of our community fulfilling their dream of becoming parents, with the support of IVF Australia.”
Steph Sands, Founder and artistic director of Women Say Something, said “Its great to partner with Australia’s no.1 IVF organization. Many LGBTQI women are interested in starting a family, and Women Say Something is proud to associate with a company that helps make this happen.”
Women Say Something, the lead women’s initiative of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, brings together diverse women through regular events. The next event is being held at Sydney Town Hall on February 28th.
The sponsorship builds on previous campaigns from IVF Australia and Pink Media Group to encourage gay men to donate sperm and lesbian women to create families through Australia’s leading IVF organization.
Ben Mulcahy, MD of Pink Media Group, “Its amazing to be measuring campaign success based on the number of lives created!”
*Figures based on IVF Australia data – Current number of women that are single or in a same sex relationship on the sperm donor waitlist as of January 2014.
Anyone for a slippery slope??
Twiggy’s got one thing right:
“I have to hold the Greens accountable here; the Greens might as well be the party for (child rooters), the party for child sex abusers — you’re the party of human rights and you’ve forgotten the human rights of children, just call yourself the party for (child rooters),”
Yep, it’s like ObamaCare – “You Have To Pass It To Know What’s In It.”, and gee, didn’t that just work out a treat … 👿
Heh, Tom. I’m waiting for the Correct-o-bot to check with the BOM and post a challenge.
Or perhaps it will be delegated to a stinky piece of hosiery.
From the old thread
m0nty
#2467832, posted on August 13, 2017 at 10:26 pm
Wow, it’s turned into a DLP branch meeting in here. So like pretty much every day.
m0nty is one of our most regular attendees.
Why a gay Catholic feels their new rainbow powers protect them against any Church laws, is beyond me.
Because “discrimination”.
Someone will run a test case.
The hope will be that the High Court finds that the church’s laws are discriminatory and Art. 116 of the Constitution in regard to not prohibiting the free exercise of religion does not apply because the amendment of the Marriage Act was not itself intended to limit religious freedom and, in any case, the latter right does not exempt the church or any individual from obedience to the law of the land.
After that it gets ugly…does the church go underground, so to speak?
And what of their educational, health and charitable institutions?
The state cannot afford to have that rug pulled out from under society…does it annex them, thus abolishing the church’s property rights?
We’re heading down a very uncertain path and I doubt many of our political representatives have considered any of these possible ramifications. They are basically asking us to trust them and their legislative abilities.
linky to Google search to get around spamster
Roger, sad but true.
To them, Catholicism and indeed any major Christian religion, is being able to pick and choose as if they are creating a hamburger. I don’t get it.
Do IVF clinics disclose when the sperm they are using came from a ‘born this way’ donor? They should. It would be a huge selling point.
top 50 if I’m quick
Paywallian saying number of smokers have increased. Linked in twitter by Sink
To them, Catholicism and indeed any major Christian religion, is being able to pick and choose as if they are creating a hamburger. I don’t get it.
Rick, if you’re a Christian, ask your self the question “Who benefits?”
Peel back layer after layer of that question until you get to the core: the old enemy (Cf. Ephesians 6:12).
Btw, I’m not Catholic but a traditional Anglican. Every church body which professes moral orthodoxy on the question of marriage and refuses to bow before the state will end up in the same boat (Christians well versed in Biblical and ecclesial symbolism will see a double meaning there!). So be it…God will use our predicament to serve his purposes.
Without revealing too much, I believe the marriage was overseas and am not sure if it was in a catholic church.
Notafan – yes, I am claiming it – I remember the day well!!
There was no annulment of the first marriage as far as I know, unless this was done by signing a form, as I know it was pretty simple – sign a few forms, meet the priest, say kids will be raised Catholics – done. The ex has now passed.
meh, victims of bombings and other extreme violence get used to lying liars telling the world, ‘it never happened‘ … mind you, it’s still somewhat disturbing to think of those who are motivated to attack victims as liars, by some sort of perverse jealousy … anyway, there’s no doubt that the civilised have become less so, and a great deal of that stems from mass/enforced denial of the reality of evil and how many actually revel in knowingly perpetuating it –
A History of Violence: CBC Ideas
Jordan B Peterson
Mass murder, senseless violence, random brutality. We’re all horrified by these things – yet they always seem to be with us. The human thirst for atrocity is at the heart of what psychologist Jordan Peterson has to say, in a talk he gave at the Stratford Festival, and in conversation with Paul Kennedy. Part of the answer lies in John Milton’s great poem, Paradise Lost. It turns out Milton had a lot to say about our appetite for violence 350 years ago.
Hmm, interesting theory Andreas. So by the same logic, every white person is potentially a Nazi terrorist due to the instructions in Mein Kampf. Not sure I agree, things don’t work that way.
I agree Roger, though surely ‘membership’ of a Church implies that you have to follow certain rules? This is definitely true of secular clubs and membership. For those who pine/pyne to be married in a ‘nice building’ such as a church, shouldn’t have automatic rights.
Santos announces it will divert gas from earning export dollars to prop up the south australian electricity grid.
http://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20170814/pdf/43lcq3mj5gzzl0.pdf
Barnaby Joyce – Kiwi?