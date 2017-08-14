Monday Forum: August 14, 2017

  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468433, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    So that’s settled then.

    #illcomparethemtonaziswithyou.

  2. Boambee John
    #2468435, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    m0nty at 1004

    “Hmm, interesting theory Andreas. So by the same logic, every white person is potentially a Nazi terrorist due to the instructions in Mein Kampf. Not sure I agree, things don’t work that way.”

    m0nty

    Even by your lax standards, this is stupid.

    The Koran is the religious book of Muslims, to be obeyed by all.

    Mein Kampf is NOT the religious book of all white people.

  3. thefrolickingmole
    #2468436, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Surprisingly good article on “why not”.

    https://www.vice.com/en_au/article/yv57em/after-gay-marriage-why-not-polygamy

    With two decades of trying to persuade a skeptical public under his belt, Mark has plenty of propolygamy arguments, including that the state’s banning of polygamy is “antiwoman.”

    “If you have ten men and ten women, and nine of those men are jerks,” Mark told me, “what antipolygamy does is it removes these women’s choice of the good man and forces them to settle for the nine jerks, and actually, the message of that to the jerks is, ‘Hey, guess what, the law forces the women to settle for you.’ But if you remove marriage control and allow women a choice to have laissez-faire free-market marriage economics… then women will choose the better man, and the message to jerks is, ‘Hey, we better grow up and become better men.’”

  4. m0nty
    #2468439, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Katie Bradford @katieabradford
    Internal Affairs has confirmed Australian Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce is in fact a NZ citizen.

    Election now! Where’s that list of predictions?

  5. Zyconoclast
    #2468440, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    The state cannot afford to have that rug pulled out from under society…does it annex them, thus abolishing the church’s property rights?

    1. The State is doing the rug pulling
    2. Since you are paying, the State can easily afford it

  6. Winston Smith
    #2468441, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    From the Old Fred:

    ACLU confirms that police were given stand-down order. This invited the violence the city used to shut down a court-permitted protest.Robert Barnes added,

    Clash between protesters and counter protesters. Police says “We’ll not intervene until given command to do so.”

    This is why we need Riccardo to do a post on Civil Disobedience/Disorder.
    It is paramount we discuss what is inevitably coming our way so that our responses can be the right ones for our nation, our families and ourselves.

  7. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468443, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    “If you have ten men and ten women, and nine of those men are jerks,” Mark told me, “what antipolygamy does is it removes these women’s choice of the good man and forces them to settle for the nine jerks, and actually, the message of that to the jerks is, ‘Hey, guess what, the law forces the women to settle for you.’ But if you remove marriage control and allow women a choice to have laissez-faire free-market marriage economics… then women will choose the better man, and the message to jerks is, ‘Hey, we better grow up and become better men.’”

    Ladies I am sold.
    Send photos care of [email protected].

  8. thefrolickingmole
    #2468444, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Pedro the Ignorant

    Just reading that one over at the gruinaid.
    Also trying to inject a little flutter among the frightbats by not being 100% pro SSM on the grounds I dont believe it will be the final demand.

    The comments are rabidly anti Catholic in places though, its positively Freudian the bile thats come out once they feel legitimized to hate the “daddy figure” of the church that says no and makes them feel bad by promoting standards of behavior.

  9. .
    #2468446, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/australia/95754061/australias-deputy-pm-barnaby-joyce-has-possible-dual-new-zealand-citizenship

    We will have another Federal election before the ABS manages to blow up their own postal vote/illegal Claytons plebiscite.

  10. Tom
    #2468447, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Dinesh D’Souza‏Verified account @DineshDSouza · 6h6 hours ago
    Real history as opposed to the #FakeHistory being spun out of #Charlottesville

  11. .
    #2468453, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    “Neither I, nor my parents have ever had any reason to believe I may be a citizen of another country. I was born in Australia in 1967 to an Australian mother and think I am fifth-generation. My father was born in New Zealand and came to Australia in 1947 as a British subject. In fact we were all British subjects at that time.

    Seems legit.

    Under New Zealand law anyone born overseas to a New Zealand father between 1949 and 1978 is considered a “citizen by descent”.

    That’s nice but we had a major migration law reform in 1948 and Joyce was born in 1967.

    The high court cannot declare we are sovereign (Hill, Vardalis) and then go onto declare that foreign law applies.

    Then again…we saw the errant nonsense jurisprudence in the Peter Spencer case. It is called the ostrich method.

  12. .
    #2468454, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Former independent MP Tony Windsor, who challenged Joyce for his seat of New England at the 2016 election, wouldn’t rule out another attempt if the citizenship fiasco triggered a by-election.

    It won’t be entertaining without Rob Oakeshott dribbling nonsense about Optimus Prime.

  13. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468455, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    That Lyle Shelton twitter feed literally just gave me cancer.

  14. John64
    #2468460, posted on August 14, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Former independent MP Tony Windsor, who challenged Joyce for his seat of New England at the 2016 election, wouldn’t rule out another attempt if the citizenship fiasco triggered a by-election.

    Pfft – the Old Lezzo didn’t come close last time; even with TheirABC shamelessly electioneering for him for over 6 months.

  15. Tom
    #2468461, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    I wonder why none of the SSM sturmtruppen has cited this ABC radio interview about what they really intend to do to marriage — i.e. destroy it:

    Even knowing that there are radicals in all movements doesn’t lessen the startling admission recently by lesbian journalist Masha Gessen. On a radio show she actually admits that homosexual activists are lying about their radical political agenda. She says that they don’t want to access the institution of marriage; they want to radically redefine and eventually eliminate it.

    Here is what she recently said on a radio interview:

    “It’s a no-brainer that (homosexual activists) should have the right to marry, but I also think equally that it’s a no-brainer that the institution of marriage should not exist. …(F)ighting for gay marriage generally involves lying about what we are going to do with marriage when we get there — because we lie that the institution of marriage is not going to change, and that is a lie.

    “The institution of marriage is going to change, and it should change. And again, I don’t think it should exist. And I don’t like taking part in creating fictions about my life. That’s sort of not what I had in mind when I came out thirty years ago.

    “I have three kids who have five parents, more or less, and I don’t see why they shouldn’t have five parents legally… I met my new partner, and she had just had a baby, and that baby’s biological father is my brother, and my daughter’s biological father is a man who lives in Russia, and my adopted son also considers him his father. So the five parents break down into two groups of three… And really, I would like to live in a legal system that is capable of reflecting that reality, and I don’t think that’s compatible with the institution of marriage.”

    RTWT

  16. jupes
    #2468465, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    1. Nork ICBM hitting a city
    2. Lone wolf with a WMD in the handbag in a city
    3. Gas cylinders in a combi van
    4. Green de-industrialization and nobbling of military
    5. Invasion by PRC
    6. Other

    My vote is cast. #4.

    My vote is cast at #6 Other:

    Muslim Australians increased by 100% in the decade from 2006 to 2016. If they continue to increase at that rate how long before we have martial law in Australia … 10, 15, 20 years?

    Of course #4 will only encourage #6.

  17. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468468, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    I met my new partner, and she had just had a baby, and that baby’s biological father is my brother, and my daughter’s biological father is a man who lives in Russia, and my adopted son also considers him his father. So the five parents break down into two groups of three

    Hands up who can see where this is going?
    Anyone?
    Back of the class?

  18. Winston Smith
    #2468469, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Sparkxx;

    And there ladies and gentlemen is our problem. These people are seeking medical intervention to satisfy their lust for a child. There is no thought given to the child, just their own desires and this is particularly true for the single woman. My heart goes out to the poor children raised by such selfish women.

    I would put to you that there is a strong argument that, if the child is male, there are grounds for rescuing that child for adoption on the demonstrated incapacity for the mother to bond with another male for the task of rearing that child under the original terms of the Rights of the Child by the UN Charter, to which Australia is a signatory.

  19. notafan
    #2468470, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    The seal of the confessional

    As I think many of us have figured out this furphy is based on the belief that Cardinal Pell must have heard confessions by pedo priests therefore, despite his denials, he did know,

    They never toss the same allegation at Paul Buongiornio but there you go

    I do now understand what Andrew said earlier

    Old style confessions behind a screen, good luck with that,

    I suppose lawyer client privilege, journalist source confidentiality , doctor patient privacy all get tossed out at the same time

    The reality is that pedos don’t toddle off to confession but whatever.

  20. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468471, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Snoopy you should be very afraid my beagle friend.

  21. Riccardo Bosi
    #2468472, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    This is why we need Riccardo to do a post on Civil Disobedience/Disorder.

    Yep.
    Read the post recommended last night.
    Am tidying up my prelim thoughts.
    Will post hopefully in a couple of weeks.

  22. Riccardo Bosi
    #2468473, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Working title:
    Not a Threat, A Promise.

    Opening words:
    Dear Prime Minister,
    How do you feel? I mean, to be the third PM in as many days… and with the other two yet to be buried.

  23. John64
    #2468476, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    QT – Labor going hard after Joyce with its first 3 questions.

    Then Barnaby gets up to answer a Dorothy-Dixer from the back bench; Tony Burqa moves that he not be heard. Division required.

  24. dover_beach
    #2468477, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Dear oh dear:

    MarkJacka‏ @themarkjacka 3m3 minutes ago
    More
    MarkJacka Retweeted Dover Beach
    Plenty of same sex couples in nearly every early civilization & most species. #auspol

  25. .
    #2468478, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Civil disobedience?

    We have farmers prosecuted for feeding their cattle. We have tax commissioners who enable their families to defraud the tax office. We have civil forfeiture laws that are so bad a landlord can lose their investment for a what a tenant did without their knowledge, after due diligence. The WA DPP just prosecuted gold thieves and took the item stolen for the Crown.

    The government is out of control.

  26. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2468479, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    QT – Labor going hard after Joyce with its first 3 questions.

    Still waiting for those magic words to echo in the chamber. Wong, Cameron.

  27. Riccardo Bosi
    #2468480, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    The government is out of control.

    Yes, it is doing what it always does.

  28. incoherent rambler
    #2468481, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    The government is out of control.

    Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.

    The solution is clear. Make the bastards fear the people.

  29. Snoopy
    #2468482, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Then Barnaby gets up to answer a Dorothy-Dixer from the back bench; Tony Burqa moves that he not be heard. Division required.

    Running dead on exposing doubtful ALP MPs was sheer genius.

  31. Sparkx
    #2468484, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    I agree with you Winston – OK it’s from the UN but we signed up to it.

    Article 9 – Children should not be separated from their
    parents unless it is for their own good. For
    example, if a parent is mistreating or neglecting
    a child. Children whose parents have separated
    have the right to stay in contact with both
    parents, unless this might harm the child.

    Article 18 – Both parents share responsibility for bringing
    up their children and should always consider
    what is best for each child. Governments
    should help parents by providing services to
    support them, especially if both parents work.

    I’m quite sure in this setting that ‘parents’ means biological parents.

  32. John64
    #2468485, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Nearly all change sides except for most of the Independents (I think that prick Wilkie voted with the Liars).

    AYES – 66. NOS – 75. Barnaby can be heard!

    No, not yet – Burqa arguing at the dispatch box again.

  33. Fat Tony
    #2468486, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    incoherent rambler
    #2468481, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    The government is out of control.

    Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.

    The solution is clear. Make the bastards fear the people.

    Just how do you go about that?
    They control the police, the courts, the army, the MSM, the institutions….

