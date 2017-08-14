Liberty Quote
People who object to weapons aren’t abolishing violence, they’re begging for rule by brute force, when the biggest, strongest animals among men were always automatically “right.”— L. Neil Smith
Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
So that’s settled then.
#illcomparethemtonaziswithyou.
m0nty at 1004
“Hmm, interesting theory Andreas. So by the same logic, every white person is potentially a Nazi terrorist due to the instructions in Mein Kampf. Not sure I agree, things don’t work that way.”
m0nty
Even by your lax standards, this is stupid.
The Koran is the religious book of Muslims, to be obeyed by all.
Mein Kampf is NOT the religious book of all white people.
Surprisingly good article on “why not”.
https://www.vice.com/en_au/article/yv57em/after-gay-marriage-why-not-polygamy
With two decades of trying to persuade a skeptical public under his belt, Mark has plenty of propolygamy arguments, including that the state’s banning of polygamy is “antiwoman.”
“If you have ten men and ten women, and nine of those men are jerks,” Mark told me, “what antipolygamy does is it removes these women’s choice of the good man and forces them to settle for the nine jerks, and actually, the message of that to the jerks is, ‘Hey, guess what, the law forces the women to settle for you.’ But if you remove marriage control and allow women a choice to have laissez-faire free-market marriage economics… then women will choose the better man, and the message to jerks is, ‘Hey, we better grow up and become better men.’”
Election now! Where’s that list of predictions?
The state cannot afford to have that rug pulled out from under society…does it annex them, thus abolishing the church’s property rights?
1. The State is doing the rug pulling
2. Since you are paying, the State can easily afford it
From the Old Fred:
This is why we need Riccardo to do a post on Civil Disobedience/Disorder.
It is paramount we discuss what is inevitably coming our way so that our responses can be the right ones for our nation, our families and ourselves.
“If you have ten men and ten women, and nine of those men are jerks,” Mark told me, “what antipolygamy does is it removes these women’s choice of the good man and forces them to settle for the nine jerks, and actually, the message of that to the jerks is, ‘Hey, guess what, the law forces the women to settle for you.’ But if you remove marriage control and allow women a choice to have laissez-faire free-market marriage economics… then women will choose the better man, and the message to jerks is, ‘Hey, we better grow up and become better men.’”
Ladies I am sold.
Send photos care of [email protected].
Pedro the Ignorant
Just reading that one over at the gruinaid.
Also trying to inject a little flutter among the frightbats by not being 100% pro SSM on the grounds I dont believe it will be the final demand.
The comments are rabidly anti Catholic in places though, its positively Freudian the bile thats come out once they feel legitimized to hate the “daddy figure” of the church that says no and makes them feel bad by promoting standards of behavior.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/world/australia/95754061/australias-deputy-pm-barnaby-joyce-has-possible-dual-new-zealand-citizenship
We will have another Federal election before the ABS manages to blow up their own postal vote/illegal Claytons plebiscite.
Seems legit.
That’s nice but we had a major migration law reform in 1948 and Joyce was born in 1967.
The high court cannot declare we are sovereign (Hill, Vardalis) and then go onto declare that foreign law applies.
Then again…we saw the errant nonsense jurisprudence in the Peter Spencer case. It is called the ostrich method.
It won’t be entertaining without Rob Oakeshott dribbling nonsense about Optimus Prime.
That Lyle Shelton twitter feed literally just gave me cancer.
Pfft – the Old Lezzo didn’t come close last time; even with TheirABC shamelessly electioneering for him for over 6 months.
I wonder why none of the SSM sturmtruppen has cited this ABC radio interview about what they really intend to do to marriage — i.e. destroy it:
RTWT
My vote is cast at #6 Other:
Muslim Australians increased by 100% in the decade from 2006 to 2016. If they continue to increase at that rate how long before we have martial law in Australia … 10, 15, 20 years?
Of course #4 will only encourage #6.
I met my new partner, and she had just had a baby, and that baby’s biological father is my brother, and my daughter’s biological father is a man who lives in Russia, and my adopted son also considers him his father. So the five parents break down into two groups of three
Hands up who can see where this is going?
Anyone?
Back of the class?
Sparkxx;
I would put to you that there is a strong argument that, if the child is male, there are grounds for rescuing that child for adoption on the demonstrated incapacity for the mother to bond with another male for the task of rearing that child under the original terms of the Rights of the Child by the UN Charter, to which Australia is a signatory.
As I think many of us have figured out this furphy is based on the belief that Cardinal Pell must have heard confessions by pedo priests therefore, despite his denials, he did know,
They never toss the same allegation at Paul Buongiornio but there you go
I do now understand what Andrew said earlier
Old style confessions behind a screen, good luck with that,
I suppose lawyer client privilege, journalist source confidentiality , doctor patient privacy all get tossed out at the same time
The reality is that pedos don’t toddle off to confession but whatever.
Snoopy you should be very afraid my beagle friend.
Yep.
Read the post recommended last night.
Am tidying up my prelim thoughts.
Will post hopefully in a couple of weeks.
Working title:
Not a Threat, A Promise.
Opening words:
Dear Prime Minister,
How do you feel? I mean, to be the third PM in as many days… and with the other two yet to be buried.
QT – Labor going hard after Joyce with its first 3 questions.
Then Barnaby gets up to answer a Dorothy-Dixer from the back bench; Tony Burqa moves that he not be heard. Division required.
Dear oh dear:
Civil disobedience?
We have farmers prosecuted for feeding their cattle. We have tax commissioners who enable their families to defraud the tax office. We have civil forfeiture laws that are so bad a landlord can lose their investment for a what a tenant did without their knowledge, after due diligence. The WA DPP just prosecuted gold thieves and took the item stolen for the Crown.
The government is out of control.
QT – Labor going hard after Joyce with its first 3 questions.
Still waiting for those magic words to echo in the chamber. Wong, Cameron.
Yes, it is doing what it always does.
Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.
The solution is clear. Make the bastards fear the people.
Running dead on exposing doubtful ALP MPs was sheer genius.
Mark Latham strikes again at Left Wing Stupidity – worth the 5mins 23 secs to watch
WAIT, I THOUGHT OBESITY WAS A WORLDWIDE EPIDEMIC. Australian Academics Attack Campaign for More Female Exercise Because of “The Male Gaze.”
I agree with you Winston – OK it’s from the UN but we signed up to it.
I’m quite sure in this setting that ‘parents’ means biological parents.
Nearly all change sides except for most of the Independents (I think that prick Wilkie voted with the Liars).
AYES – 66. NOS – 75. Barnaby can be heard!
No, not yet – Burqa arguing at the dispatch box again.
incoherent rambler
#2468481, posted on August 14, 2017 at 2:30 pm
The government is out of control.
Where the people fear the government you have tyranny. Where the government fears the people you have liberty.
The solution is clear. Make the bastards fear the people.
Just how do you go about that?
They control the police, the courts, the army, the MSM, the institutions….