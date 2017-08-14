Monday Forum: August 14, 2017

  2. Robert Mc
    #2468782, posted on August 14, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Rhiannon was born in Sydney NSW.

  4. Makka
    #2468784, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:00 pm

    Rhiannon was born in Sydney NSW

    Thanks Grigsy, lol.

  5. rickw
    #2468785, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Muslims send Chinese lady nuts; Chinese lady punished

    The fucking turds parade around in their goat fucking costumes and then claim victimhood when people get a bit twitchy about their murderous religion.

  6. John64
    #2468786, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    You don’t need to bring Section 44 of the Constitution into it when considering Doris Bagshawe’s situation.

    Being a Soviet agent is dealt with under the laws for treason.

  7. Sparkx
    #2468788, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    The Nigella Appreciation and Support Group

    Where do I sign up Winston. A Goddess indeed. mmm…………………………..

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468790, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    This demonstrates the explosion in wealth and prosperity enjoyed by any country with sensible immigration restriction policies.

    Also incredibly strict permanent residency and citizenship policy.

  9. Makka
    #2468791, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    Where do I sign up Winston

    Check with CL for when he’s convening the next meeting.

  10. Empire
    #2468792, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    So is Rhiannon O Gorman foreign born?

    Did she renounce her Soviet citizenship after Berlin?

  11. Nick
    #2468793, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Rhiannon was born in Sydney NSW.

    So were others accused of having dual nationality, you mong.

  12. Empire
    #2468794, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    The humiliation of Berlin.

  14. H B Bear
    #2468796, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:04 pm

    Groogs is amongst friends here. Even if he is a c()ckhead.

  15. Sparkx
    #2468797, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:06 pm

    cohenite
    #2468779, posted on August 14, 2017 at 8:55 pm
    So weatherill is going to spend $650 million on a concentrating solar which will produce 22.5MW after knocking back an offer to keep the 520MW Port Augusta coal plant running for $25 million.

    $625million is going to save the planet. You know it makes sense.

  16. calli
    #2468802, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Student sentenced over racist attack on Muslim woman caught on film

    Seven’s newsreader crowed that Nguyen was “now trying to hide her face” as though there was some equavilence over the shame of being convicted of a crime and a woman voluntarily wearing a niqab.

    Yes, they really are that stupid.

  17. Snoopy
    #2468810, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Seven’s newsreader crowed that Nguyen was “now trying to hide her face”

    Stylish sunglasses = niqab in Kochie world.

  18. Sparkx
    #2468811, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:13 pm

    Just caught a glimpse of old scrotum face Milne on 4corners. She has obviously spent a lot of money with a good plastic surgeon. Bittered Sav take note…..

  19. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2468812, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:14 pm

    Donald Trump is set to launch an investigation into China’s trade practices later, a move which could lead to the US imposing sanctions.
    The president will sign a memorandum directing US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to look into China’s intellectual property practices.
    US officials have accused China of stealing intellectual property from American companies.

  20. Robert Mc
    #2468816, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Rhiannon was born in Sydney NSW.

    So were others accused of having dual nationality

    Completely irrelevant. Here’s the dialogue:

    miltonf #2468780, posted on August 14, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Thanks Robert. So is Rhiannon O Gorman foreign born?

    Robert Mc #2468782, posted on August 14, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Rhiannon was born in Sydney NSW.

    Capische?

  21. Spider
    #2468821, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    What a motley bunch the NSW Greens are. Straight from central casting. I reckon you could pick them out of a crowd from 100 paces. I don’t know what it is. There is that cult stare. The anti capitalist rhetoric. The general pallor from a lack of meat. Which is why you can be sure that the Q&A audience are a pack of liars.

  22. rickw
    #2468824, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    ‘They’ll bring out the pitchforks and revolt’: Dick Smith launches $1 million anti-immigration ad

    He needs to be a bit more specific about who: muslims and leftists.

  23. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2468830, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    BENEFIT GIG FOR JUSTICE CONNECT
    Join Julian Morrow for a serious chuckle and a derisory snort with two of the most eminent human rights defenders in Australia, as he invites Prof Gillian Triggs and the man he calls ‘the proper Julian’ to share their insights into ridiculous laws both past and present.

    Maybe Julian can help Gillian find some documents she seems to have misplaced.

    QUT students back in court for FOI fight (today)

    Two former university students have taken the federal Information Commissioner to court to find out exactly what went on when a racial discrimination complaint was brought against them.

    Mr Thwaites and Mr Powell made a Freedom of Information request for files in the case, but the HRC refused on the grounds there was not enough time or resources to sort through the many documents.

    When the pair appealed to the Information Commissioner Timothy Pilgrim, he found five months later that the HRC had done the right thing because there were no documents.

    How odd! There are too many documents to search through while simultaneously there are no documents.

  24. Nick
    #2468834, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Completely irrelevant

    Idiot

  25. Spider
    #2468848, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Media Watch

    Apparently the ABC shows both sides of the same sex marriage debate.

    20,000 hours of pro same sex marriage against Lyle Shelton interviewed twice and Eric Abetz being belted up tonight.

    Give me a break.

  27. val majkus
    #2468895, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Venue
    Giant Dwarf Theatre

    sure to be a sell out; is that name PC?

  28. .
    #2468899, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Join Julian Morrow for a serious chuckle and a derisory snort with two of the most eminent human rights defenders in Australia,

    I think he means barristers Peter King and Tony Morris!

  29. Fergus
    #2468910, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Talking about domestic violence, are they?

  30. Tintarella di Luna
    #2468915, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    What really gives me the irrits is these leeches use the taxpayer dime to foster the mutual admiration society – as in I’ll nominate you for a human rights prize if you’ll nominate me — and we’ll all get an echo-chamber award for the good works we don’t do – weaponised bureaucracy and the administrative state – absolutely revolting

  31. .
    #2468922, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    You are too polite Tinta.

    It is properly called a “circle jerk”.

  32. Empire
    #2468923, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    When the pair appealed to the Information Commissioner Timothy Pilgrim, he found five months later that the HRC had done the right thing because there were no documents.

    Timothy Pilgrim ($452,790):

    Timothy Pilgrim is the Australian Information Commissioner and Australian Privacy Commissioner. Timothy has been Australian Privacy Commissioner since 2010 and was Acting Australian Information Commissioner from 2015. Prior to this, Timothy was the Deputy Privacy Commissioner from 1998 to 2010. Before joining the Office of the Privacy Commissioner, Timothy held senior management positions in a range of Australian Government agencies, including the Small Business Program within the Australian Taxation Office and the Child Support Agency.

    Timothy has extensive experience in corporate management, covering fields such as human resource management, industrial relations and parliamentary liaison. More broadly, at the corporate level he has been responsible for providing high level advice on strategies for implementing large scale cultural change.

    Surely he should have referred the matter to the AFP? There’s a corpse, a gun and smoke. What more does he need?

