Monday Forum: August 14, 2017

Posted on August 14, 2017
785 Responses to Monday Forum: August 14, 2017

  1. jupes
    #2469404, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    Time for an investigative reporter to look at the ADF promotion results in past few years to verify the rate at which women are being promoted compared to men.

    Fat chance. 99.9% of reporters (and senior ADF leadership) are only interested as to whether ‘sexism’ has been stamped out yet.

  2. test pattern
    #2469405, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    ‘Glorious year zero approaching’

    FISH ON!

    At night the Bigotsharks move into the shallows. This is a highway for bigots. I’m floating in a bark canoe above these sleek killing machines and I’ve taken the unusual step of using four rods for maximum bigot coverage. What sort of monsters could be investigating my bait? I toss some more smelly dead bigotfish into the water to attract the prowling Bigotsharks … Oh look there’s a school of Bigotfish jumping out of the water right now, something’s chasing them! My reel’s on full bigotdrag! Finally .. the dorsal fin I’ve been waiting to see and yes it’s WHITE!!! This is a targeted Bigotshark assault… what a grizzly scenario …

    Whew. Join me, Robson T.Pattern for more adventures next week as we go – EXTREMIST FISHING!!

  3. Winston Smith
    #2469410, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Boambee John;

    Indeed, the “privileged” conversations between Cardinal Pell’s various accusers and their legal advisers would be fascinating, as would those between lawyers and accused p3d0ph1les.

    As would the ‘privileged’ conversations between Shorten and his lawyers in the rape accusations case.

  4. Boambee John
    #2469411, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    test pattern at 1129

    Barnaby Joyce is Catholic, potentially a far, far greater danger to the youth of Australia

    Only minutes earlier you were accusing others of bigotry, then you display your own bigotry.

    P155 off bigot!

  5. test pattern
    #2469414, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:19 pm

    The McKenzie massacre NQ 1918

    ‘During his short time on Bentinck Island, McKenzie systematically tried to eliminate the Kaiadilt, riding across the island on horseback, and shooting down everyone but the girls he intended to rape’

    http://press-files.anu.edu.au/downloads/press/p71761/pdf/article033.pdf

  6. cohenite
    #2469416, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    test pattern

    #2469405, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    That’s not funny; or clever.

  7. Mother Lode
    #2469420, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Testicles is pretty fucked up, huh?!

  8. thefrolickingmole
    #2469421, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    test pattern

    Testiclesplatter would apparently have no problems with Aboriginal cave paintings and carvings being destroyed if they upset the current zeitgeist.
    Perhaps he should tour the louvre with a hammer and jar of acid to personalty wreck stuff he thinks is bad.

    What a strange old fool.

  9. Combine Dave
    #2469422, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    He was responding to a report from the child sex abuse royal commission calling for reforms that, if adopted by governments, would see failure to report child sex abuse in institutions become a criminal offence,

    Wait, why isnt covering for pedos a criminal offence already (accessory?) And why arent they also going after a different religion’s child marriages?

  10. Boambee John
    #2469425, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Winston at 1218,

    Indeed, I had forgotten about Short Willy’s problem with a young lady.

  11. C.L.
    #2469426, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Incredible scenes in the US where Democrats go FULL ISIS on public statuary.

  12. C.L.
    #2469429, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Also incredible, there was no police intervention in what transpired (above).

  13. Boambee John
    #2469431, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Testicles is pretty fucked up, huh?!

    Needs application of an Elastrator?

  14. Mother Lode
    #2469434, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Needs application of an Elastrator?

    He can wear it under his collar until the unmentionable at the top of his neck falls off.

  15. Fat Fingers (The Movie).
    #2469435, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Think how useless and dysfunctional our finance system is? All those funds going into agriculture and no terraces

    https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/a1/38/8d/a1388dab55dea496c7f136357749de46.jpg

  16. thefrolickingmole
    #2469439, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    C.L.
    #2469429, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:28 pm
    Also incredible

    Not really, the authorities are on the side of the wreckers and know nothings.

    Weve been here before.
    Russia
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFlx55OANg8

    China
    http://foreignpolicy.com/2013/05/07/china-year-zero/

    Nearly anywhere over-educated know nothings think they have found “the way”.

  17. 132andBush
    #2469440, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    BrettW:

    Same thinking has infested the Army Cadets.

    A few years ago one of my Cadet sons missed out on selection for the Chief of Army Challenge because two of the ten selected HAD to be girls. One of the girls was an absolute gun at everything and got there on her merits (as you would hope), unfortunately, the only merit that got the other girl over the line was her sex, to the ultimate detriment of her and the performance of our battalion as a whole.

  18. Fat Fingers (The Movie).
    #2469441, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    We might have to establish a communist government department and call it “Terrace Australia.” Could close down maybe 100 other departments the day before it opens so as to get a few fat and formerly overpaid people to volunteer.

  19. Chris
    #2469442, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    The Australian Conservatives may have to be sacrificed, for the purity of the revolution.
    They have not adopted the Rabz Doctrine for the ABC.

  20. Chris
    #2469443, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    He can wear it under his collar until the unmentionable at the top of his neck falls off.

    Elastrators are essential gender mod equipment, apparently. Under Safe Schools, parents will not be allowed to know if their kids are wearing the rubber ring.

  21. Boambee John
    #2469445, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Chris at 1237

    Small steps, small steps.

    Taking $1 billion pa out of a combined ABC/SBS budget of around $1.6 billion is a useful start.

  22. Tom
    #2469447, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    What happened to Peter Stuyvesant, Bird? Don’t tell me he was smote, too?

  23. Mother Lode
    #2469450, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    over-educated know nothings

    I am not sure we can call them ‘over-educated’, since it suggests that at an earlier point they were just educated. But it is not the quantity that is at issue – it is the quality.

    It is more like induction to different degrees of dogma. Actually a bit like the Masons were supposed to be, where there were masons of higher degree in pivotal roles in institutions who would look out for, and advance, their own.

    Certainly lefties have no interest whatsoever in the practical knowledge and disciplines that used to animate the organisations they have infested and made them respected. That respect is now squandered on other projects. Along with the dollars still allocated on the pretense that the organisation still serves its original purpose.

    Schools, BOM, CSIRO, Universities etc…

  24. C.L.
    #2469452, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    I can’t believe Alan Jones fell for the Mars One hoax today.

    ……………………………………..________……………………
    ………………………………,.-‘”……………….“~.,………………
    ………………………..,.-”……………………………..“-.,…………
    …………………….,/………………………………………..”:,……..
    …………………,?………………………………………………\,…..
    ………………./…………………………………………………..,}….
    ……………../………………………………………………,:`^`..}….
    ……………/……………………………………………,:”………/…..
    …………..?…..__…………………………………..:`………../…..
    …………./__.(…..“~-,_…………………………,:`………./……..
    ………../(_….”~,_……..“~,_………………..,:`…….._/………..
    ……….{.._$;_……”=,_…….“-,_…….,.-~-,},.~”;/….}………..
    ………..((…..*~_…….”=-._……“;,,./`…./”…………../…………
    …,,,___.\`~,……“~.,………………..`…..}…………../………….
    …………(….`=-,,…….`……………………(……;_,,-”……………
    …………/.`~,……`-………………………….\……/\……………….
    ………….\`~.*-,……………………………….|,./…..\,__………..
    ,,_……….}.>-._\……………………………..|…………..`=~-,….
    …..`=~-,_\_……`\,……………………………\……………………
    ……………….`=~-,,.\,………………………….\…………………..
    …………………………..`:,,………………………`\…………..__..
    ……………………………….`=-,……………….,%`>–==“…….
    …………………………………._\……….._,-%…….`\……………
    ……………………………..,<`.._|_,-&“…………….`\…………..

  25. johanna
    #2469453, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    A year ago I was living in a motel in Queanbeyan, having sold the Canberra shack.

    Now I am residing in my sturdy little townie in Queanbeyan.

    It was my bifde yesderday, thanks, Tom.

    Alas, I lost a few things in the transition, including a small box marked “singles.” Some fucking arsehole stole my singles collected over 40 years. May you be on a griddle with increasing heat forever.

    Music fans will understand. I had singles from my old man’s jukebox business in the 1960s to about 1970. Radio Birdman originals, original “Leader of the Pack” single, you get the idea.

    My advice to all Cats – do not let moving companies anywhere near your precious posessions, without huge caveats,

  26. Mother Lode
    #2469454, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    government department and call it “Terrace Australia.”

    ‘Terrace Nullius’ has a nice ring to it.

  27. Fat Fingers (The Movie).
    #2469464, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    Its safer to go with a monologue so as not to argue with people. Grain-fed beef is a societal disaster. Why has not the price system eliminated it? We don’t have a proper price and finance system.

  28. Sparkx
    #2469467, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I know what you mean Johanna. When I moved up here from Melbournistan my home wasn’t ready for habitation and my belongings went into storage for a while. Finally they came out and I found quite a lot missing. Small valuable things. Unfortunately way too late to do anything about it.

  29. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2469471, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Thoughts?

    Yes.

    •Australian Conservatives recognise the importance of the National Broadcaster to many Australians, particularly those located in rural and remote communities.

    Especially ones in Syria.

    •We also recognise that a diversified and financially sustainable media industry is important for all Australians.

    In other words the taxpayer shouldn’t be funding them.

    •Australian Conservatives will merge the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and Special Broadcasting Service (SBS).

    And then relocate.

    •We will require the new, merged broadcaster to strictly adhere to enhanced charter obligations of balance and a diversity of views.

    If we relocate them to the right place in Syria the various warring factions on each side will make quite sure they have a diversity of views.

    •We will ensure that it puts a greater emphasis on rural and regional broadcasting and alleviating other important gaps in commercial media coverage.

    You can easily broadcast from Syria these days. You just need an internet connection.

    Nothing I’ve mentioned is incompatible with the AC policy, so I hope they will implement my preferred model.

  30. test pattern
    #2469472, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    ‘Natasha Fyles said the BDR will make the Territory safer by cutting the flow of take away alcohol to problem drinkers.’

    Not good enough ‘Tash. All drinkers are potential problem drinkers. Only prohibition will suffice. If I stood on a Prohibition platform I’d get enough votes for a Senate seat. Easily. All whites living north of Capricorn must be prepared to sacrifice for the future health of indigenous peoples. We need a 30 year respite from alcohol period to break the cycle.

    http://www.katherinetimes.com.au/story/4850334/testing-on-new-grog-scanners-from-next-week/?cs=1459

  31. Fat Fingers (The Movie).
    #2469478, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Real estate is emblematic of a system that subsidises losers. In that people have gotten rich failing to bring housing costs down.

  32. test pattern
    #2469485, posted on August 15, 2017 at 1:01 pm

    ‘A Geraldton magistrate has asked a 42-year-old man to stop having children…Magistrate Donna Webb…’

    https://thewest.com.au/news/geraldton-guardian/father-of-14-told-to-stop-having-kids-ng-b88555983z

  33. Des Deskperson
    #2469487, posted on August 15, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    “Time for an investigative reporter to look at the ADF promotion results in past few years to verify the rate at which women are being promoted compared to men.”

    I’m sure that the selection documentation would ‘prove’ impeccably that the promotions were made solely on the basis of ability.

  34. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2469490, posted on August 15, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Looks like Graeme has found the Thomas Friedman Op/Ed Generator.

  35. Rabz
    #2469492, posted on August 15, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Deputy Mayor Greco was obviously photographed on his was to a fancy dress party as a comic Frenchman.

    LOL. I still remember Professor Bunyip’s takedown of that preposterous dwarf.

