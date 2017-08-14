Liberty Quote
The market is not a place, a thing, or a collective entity. The market is a process, actuated by the interplay of the actions of the various individuals cooperating under the division of labor.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Meta
Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
Monday Forum: August 14, 2017

This entry was posted in Open Forum.
785 Responses to Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
Fat chance. 99.9% of reporters (and senior ADF leadership) are only interested as to whether ‘sexism’ has been stamped out yet.
‘Glorious year zero approaching’
FISH ON!
At night the Bigotsharks move into the shallows. This is a highway for bigots. I’m floating in a bark canoe above these sleek killing machines and I’ve taken the unusual step of using four rods for maximum bigot coverage. What sort of monsters could be investigating my bait? I toss some more smelly dead bigotfish into the water to attract the prowling Bigotsharks … Oh look there’s a school of Bigotfish jumping out of the water right now, something’s chasing them! My reel’s on full bigotdrag! Finally .. the dorsal fin I’ve been waiting to see and yes it’s WHITE!!! This is a targeted Bigotshark assault… what a grizzly scenario …
Whew. Join me, Robson T.Pattern for more adventures next week as we go – EXTREMIST FISHING!!
Boambee John;
As would the ‘privileged’ conversations between Shorten and his lawyers in the rape accusations case.
test pattern at 1129
Barnaby Joyce is Catholic, potentially a far, far greater danger to the youth of Australia
Only minutes earlier you were accusing others of bigotry, then you display your own bigotry.
P155 off bigot!
The McKenzie massacre NQ 1918
‘During his short time on Bentinck Island, McKenzie systematically tried to eliminate the Kaiadilt, riding across the island on horseback, and shooting down everyone but the girls he intended to rape’
http://press-files.anu.edu.au/downloads/press/p71761/pdf/article033.pdf
That’s not funny; or clever.
Testicles is pretty fucked up, huh?!
test pattern
Testiclesplatter would apparently have no problems with Aboriginal cave paintings and carvings being destroyed if they upset the current zeitgeist.
Perhaps he should tour the louvre with a hammer and jar of acid to personalty wreck stuff he thinks is bad.
What a strange old fool.
Wait, why isnt covering for pedos a criminal offence already (accessory?) And why arent they also going after a different religion’s child marriages?
Winston at 1218,
Indeed, I had forgotten about Short Willy’s problem with a young lady.
Incredible scenes in the US where Democrats go FULL ISIS on public statuary.
Also incredible, there was no police intervention in what transpired (above).
Testicles is pretty fucked up, huh?!
Needs application of an Elastrator?
He can wear it under his collar until the unmentionable at the top of his neck falls off.
Think how useless and dysfunctional our finance system is? All those funds going into agriculture and no terraces
https://s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com/originals/a1/38/8d/a1388dab55dea496c7f136357749de46.jpg
C.L.
#2469429, posted on August 15, 2017 at 12:28 pm
Also incredible
Not really, the authorities are on the side of the wreckers and know nothings.
Weve been here before.
Russia
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YFlx55OANg8
China
http://foreignpolicy.com/2013/05/07/china-year-zero/
Nearly anywhere over-educated know nothings think they have found “the way”.
BrettW:
Same thinking has infested the Army Cadets.
A few years ago one of my Cadet sons missed out on selection for the Chief of Army Challenge because two of the ten selected HAD to be girls. One of the girls was an absolute gun at everything and got there on her merits (as you would hope), unfortunately, the only merit that got the other girl over the line was her sex, to the ultimate detriment of her and the performance of our battalion as a whole.
We might have to establish a communist government department and call it “Terrace Australia.” Could close down maybe 100 other departments the day before it opens so as to get a few fat and formerly overpaid people to volunteer.
The Australian Conservatives may have to be sacrificed, for the purity of the revolution.
They have not adopted the Rabz Doctrine for the ABC.
Elastrators are essential gender mod equipment, apparently. Under Safe Schools, parents will not be allowed to know if their kids are wearing the rubber ring.
Chris at 1237
Small steps, small steps.
Taking $1 billion pa out of a combined ABC/SBS budget of around $1.6 billion is a useful start.
What happened to Peter Stuyvesant, Bird? Don’t tell me he was smote, too?
I am not sure we can call them ‘over-educated’, since it suggests that at an earlier point they were just educated. But it is not the quantity that is at issue – it is the quality.
It is more like induction to different degrees of dogma. Actually a bit like the Masons were supposed to be, where there were masons of higher degree in pivotal roles in institutions who would look out for, and advance, their own.
Certainly lefties have no interest whatsoever in the practical knowledge and disciplines that used to animate the organisations they have infested and made them respected. That respect is now squandered on other projects. Along with the dollars still allocated on the pretense that the organisation still serves its original purpose.
Schools, BOM, CSIRO, Universities etc…
I can’t believe Alan Jones fell for the Mars One hoax today.
……………………………………..________……………………
………………………………,.-‘”……………….“~.,………………
………………………..,.-”……………………………..“-.,…………
…………………….,/………………………………………..”:,……..
…………………,?………………………………………………\,…..
………………./…………………………………………………..,}….
……………../………………………………………………,:`^`..}….
……………/……………………………………………,:”………/…..
…………..?…..__…………………………………..:`………../…..
…………./__.(…..“~-,_…………………………,:`………./……..
………../(_….”~,_……..“~,_………………..,:`…….._/………..
……….{.._$;_……”=,_…….“-,_…….,.-~-,},.~”;/….}………..
………..((…..*~_…….”=-._……“;,,./`…./”…………../…………
…,,,___.\`~,……“~.,………………..`…..}…………../………….
…………(….`=-,,…….`……………………(……;_,,-”……………
…………/.`~,……`-………………………….\……/\……………….
………….\`~.*-,……………………………….|,./…..\,__………..
,,_……….}.>-._\……………………………..|…………..`=~-,….
…..`=~-,_\_……`\,……………………………\……………………
……………….`=~-,,.\,………………………….\…………………..
…………………………..`:,,………………………`\…………..__..
……………………………….`=-,……………….,%`>–==“…….
…………………………………._\……….._,-%…….`\……………
……………………………..,<`.._|_,-&“…………….`\…………..
A year ago I was living in a motel in Queanbeyan, having sold the Canberra shack.
Now I am residing in my sturdy little townie in Queanbeyan.
It was my bifde yesderday, thanks, Tom.
Alas, I lost a few things in the transition, including a small box marked “singles.” Some fucking arsehole stole my singles collected over 40 years. May you be on a griddle with increasing heat forever.
Music fans will understand. I had singles from my old man’s jukebox business in the 1960s to about 1970. Radio Birdman originals, original “Leader of the Pack” single, you get the idea.
My advice to all Cats – do not let moving companies anywhere near your precious posessions, without huge caveats,
‘Terrace Nullius’ has a nice ring to it.
Its safer to go with a monologue so as not to argue with people. Grain-fed beef is a societal disaster. Why has not the price system eliminated it? We don’t have a proper price and finance system.
I know what you mean Johanna. When I moved up here from Melbournistan my home wasn’t ready for habitation and my belongings went into storage for a while. Finally they came out and I found quite a lot missing. Small valuable things. Unfortunately way too late to do anything about it.
Yes.
Especially ones in Syria.
In other words the taxpayer shouldn’t be funding them.
And then relocate.
If we relocate them to the right place in Syria the various warring factions on each side will make quite sure they have a diversity of views.
You can easily broadcast from Syria these days. You just need an internet connection.
Nothing I’ve mentioned is incompatible with the AC policy, so I hope they will implement my preferred model.
‘Natasha Fyles said the BDR will make the Territory safer by cutting the flow of take away alcohol to problem drinkers.’
Not good enough ‘Tash. All drinkers are potential problem drinkers. Only prohibition will suffice. If I stood on a Prohibition platform I’d get enough votes for a Senate seat. Easily. All whites living north of Capricorn must be prepared to sacrifice for the future health of indigenous peoples. We need a 30 year respite from alcohol period to break the cycle.
http://www.katherinetimes.com.au/story/4850334/testing-on-new-grog-scanners-from-next-week/?cs=1459
Real estate is emblematic of a system that subsidises losers. In that people have gotten rich failing to bring housing costs down.
‘A Geraldton magistrate has asked a 42-year-old man to stop having children…Magistrate Donna Webb…’
https://thewest.com.au/news/geraldton-guardian/father-of-14-told-to-stop-having-kids-ng-b88555983z
“Time for an investigative reporter to look at the ADF promotion results in past few years to verify the rate at which women are being promoted compared to men.”
I’m sure that the selection documentation would ‘prove’ impeccably that the promotions were made solely on the basis of ability.
Looks like Graeme has found the Thomas Friedman Op/Ed Generator.
LOL. I still remember Professor Bunyip’s takedown of that preposterous dwarf.