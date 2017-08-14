Monday Forum: August 14, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, August 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,062 Responses to Monday Forum: August 14, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2469867, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Grigsie you are a complete and utter Muppet.

  2. The Countess
    #2469868, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Just had a nasty little surprise when I went to renew the House & Contents Insurance.
    Folks just up the street had a motor burnout when power went out. Didn’t have Fusion Cover. Fire from motor burnt out the house. No Cover.
    I wonder how many people are aware of this?

    I wasn’t until just now. Rectifying it as of 5 minutes ago.
    Thanks for the tip Winston.

  3. Oh come on
    #2469870, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    This is where Grigs can never help himself. Once people cotton on to his latest sockpuppet (and it doesn’t take long, usually), his denials are far, far, far too strenuous and comprehensive for it not to be him.

  4. Elle
    #2469871, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    I’m not saying we should send every Kiwi back, just a large percentage of the ones we don’t like.

    I was born over there where they talk funny. I’ve lived here for 30 years, have ditched the hideous accent, am an Australian citizen and have an Australian passport.

    My allegiance is with Australia.

    I haven’t renounced yet though. Should I seek a seat in Federal parliament, I will do though … unlike some of my absent minded bros.

  5. Fat fingers (The Movie).
    #2469872, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Dig swales, ponds, terraces, tunnels and canals constantly.

  6. Tintarella di Luna
    #2469873, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    John Lyons leaving The Australian to run ABC current affairs

    The Sunbather will be glad, doesn’t often use expletives but has heaped quite a few on this purveyor of short-order j’ism.

  7. Oh come on
    #2469874, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    Just had a nasty little surprise when I went to renew the House & Contents Insurance.

    Folks just up the street had a motor burnout when power went out. Didn’t have Fusion Cover. Fire from motor burnt out the house. No Cover.
    I wonder how many people are aware of this?

    I wasn’t until just now. Rectifying it as of 5 minutes ago.
    Thanks for the tip Winston.

    If you live in SA, that’s not a tip, it’s a life-hack.

  8. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2469875, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    I was born over there where they talk funny. I’ve lived here for 30 years, have ditched the hideous accent, am an Australian citizen and have an Australian passport.

    1. Do you have a job?
    2. Hot photos will help me deliberate in your favor.

    😁

  9. Baldrick
    #2469876, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Robert Mc
    #2469861, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Fuck off Grigory 1234

  10. The Countess
    #2469877, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Will be here too if either Queensland or Victoria go down.
    Wave bye bye to what used to be the thriving eastern seaboard.

  11. Elle
    #2469880, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    1. Do you have a job?
    2. Hot photos will help me deliberate in your favor.

    I hire guys to clean for me. The incentive? Vodka and a cuddle.

  12. Robber Baron
    #2469881, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    On 7.30 the stick insect is making a run for the PMs job. Barnaby’s NZ problems is her “Yes, minister” euro saussage.

  13. Fat fingers (The Movie).
    #2469882, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Store freeze dried food everywhere.

  14. Roger
    #2469883, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    Penny Wong’s haircut is starting to resemble Kim Kong-un’s.

  15. OneWorldGovernment
    #2469884, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Noodles Romanoff
    #2469836, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    Back in the early 90’s I was working for a contractor putting in a pad for a new diesel storage tank for Mobil in Weipa. When they were digging the new line from the wharf to the tank (approximately 1km from memory) they struck a pipe which gushed diesel. They capped the pipe and followed it back from their old line to a rather ramshackle shed some 30 yards away. The shed had belonged to a local identity who had been stabbed to death a couple of years prior. Seems local identity had enterprisingly tapped into Mobil’s diesel supply unnoticed. The local Mobil rep. told me that they could never get their audits to add up and had put it down to evaporation in the hot weather!

    Talk about LOL Noodle R.

    I’m presently in an o/s location and have identified and disconnected 1 (one) leech on my electricity but it has got me tricked how they are doing the rest.

    The best ones in Melbourne and other Australian cities are the water stealers.

  16. Tom
    #2469885, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Fuck off Grigory 1234

    Correct.

  17. Baldrick
    #2469887, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Elle
    #2469880, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Hahahaha, I like.

  18. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2469888, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:43 pm

    I hire guys to clean for me. The incentive? Vodka and a cuddle.

    Exception granted.

  19. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2469890, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    Fuck off Grigory 1234

    How many sock puppets has Grogarly had, anyway?

  20. Muddy
    #2469891, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:51 pm

    Zulu and other military history nerds:
    The Weapon Wizards by Yaakov Katz and Amir Bohbot.

    From drones to satellites, missile defense systems to cyber warfare, Israel is leading the world when it comes to new technology being deployed on the modern battlefield. The Weapon Wizards shows how this tiny nation of 8 million learned to adapt to the changes in warfare and become the new prototype of a 21st century superpower, not in size, but rather in innovation and efficiency and as a result of its long war experience. Sitting on the front lines of how wars are fought in the 21st century, Israel has developed new weapons and retrofitted old ones so they remain effective, relevant, and deadly on a constantly-changing battlefield. While other countries begin to prepare for these challenges, they are looking to Israel and specifically its weapons for guidance. Israel is, in effect, a laboratory for the rest of the world. How did Israel do it? And what are the military and geopolitical implications of these developments? These are some of the key questions Yaakov Katz and Amir Bohbot address. Drawing on a vast amount of research, and unparalleled access to the Israeli defense establishment, this book is a report directly from the front lines.

    So many books to drool over. So little money. *Sigh*

  21. Baldrick
    #2469892, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    How many sock puppets has Grogarly had, anyway?

    The ones we know of:
    GrigoryM aka Septimus aka Robbie Mac aka 1234 aka Libby Zee aka slow&easy aka
    B Shaw aka Antonin D aka Lucie aka P aka Muzzlehatch aka Haidee aka Robert Mc aka flyingduk

  22. Makka
    #2469894, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Keep up the good work , Baldy.

  23. Top Ender
    #2469895, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Western tourists told off for begging in third world countries.

    Well, it works in Sydney and Melbourne, so they probably figure – why not?

  24. Nick
    #2469896, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Thanks Winston. My insurance is up for renewal, fusion cover is an extra that I’ll be adding.

  25. BrettW
    #2469897, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Des,
    I has a quick look at some of the ADF Annual reports. They do have a seperate report on Women in the ADF. Was trying to look back at the year my contact may be talking about so checked out 2013/14. There was a graph showing that promotion to COL was 19% but the %age of women at LTCOL was 12%. It was particularly noted in the accompanying notes that females were over represented.

    However as Jupes said hard to see how many being considered for promotion relative to how many get through. That is the crux of the issue.

  26. Roger
    #2469898, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Apparently oblivious of a thousand years of history, the ABC’s 7:30 attributes Hindu-Muslim violence in a newly independent India to the retreating British.

    True to form, Marxists never let the facts get in the way of a favourable narrative.

  27. Nick
    #2469899, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Balders, Lucie was his cousin or something. What about Tran/Truong?

  28. Roger
    #2469900, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    …*to* a thousand years of history…

  29. Nick
    #2469901, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    Real Mark Latham @RealMarkLatham
    Peter Hartcher wants to know why Julie Bishop is not considered as future Liberal leader. Answer: the dribble running out of her mouth today

  30. OneWorldGovernment
    #2469902, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    Noodles Romanoff

    Couple of mates worked up that way, 1 for BP and the other (I think) for Mobil.

    But I’m going back to the 70’s so the neck top computer may not assign the company names correctly.

    Their remit at that time was to supply fuel to mining operations, not extraction.

    Splatter Pattern, testes, would ‘love’ their outlook on dealing with locals and for all his faults ‘Twiggy” Forest is bringing to light the dysfunction in those communities.

  31. Myrddin Seren
    #2469903, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:02 pm

    The cost of this terminal will be around 2-3 times the normal cost due to corrupt union practices.

    The MUA will do the tugs for the LNG tankers.

    ETU or AWU will battle it out for terminal operators.

    You can bet your back-up generator that there will be an inverse correlation between levels of gas stocks in the system and industrial demands for higher pay.

    #Veneztralia

  32. Muddy
    #2469904, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Irena Sendler.
    This may not get past the inSincerator, but it’s an interesting website (and book & DVD) about a Polish woman in WW2 who helped to rescue 2,500, well, you-know-who.

    The last book I read about Poland in WW2 was not overly complimentary about the Poles’ attitude towards the plight of Poland’s you-know-whos.

  34. Makka
    #2469907, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    So with half their nation living over here feeding the other half back there, we are supposed to be worried – according to the Stick Insect – about our relationship with Kiwiland? Oh , do fk off!

  35. John64
    #2469909, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Wow. Alberscreechy’s twitter feed is an uninterrupted stream of tweets and retweets supporting homosexual marriage. At least 50 in the past 24 hours.

    Let us recall part of what Mark Maley (ABC Manager of Editorial Policy) wrote in a memo to all ABC staff just last Thursday:

    In this charged environment I would also urge everyone to be circumspect on social media – advocating for one side or the other will make it more difficult for the ABC to be seen as impartial. The more high-profile you are the more important discretion is.

    In open defiance of her employer’s instructions. Surely grounds for disciplinary action – at least anywhere but at the staff co-op.

  36. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2469910, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    The Weapon Wizards by Yaakov Katz and Amir Bohbot.

    My compliments, and thanks, muddy. I’ll have a copy. How the Israelis produced the most effective, up gunned Sherman tank ever should make interesting reading.

  37. Snoopy
    #2469912, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    Isn’t one of the roles of the Usher of Black Rod to ensure that imposters do not act as Senators? Can the Senate President, with, or possibly without, the backing of the Senate request the Usher to undertake an audit of eligibility? Or maybe it is the responsibility of the Governor-General to direct the Usher to do so?

  38. Baldrick
    #2469913, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Tran/Truong?

    Haven’t had the pleasure.

  39. Carpe Jugulum
    #2469914, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    The ones we know of:
    GrigoryM aka Septimus aka Robbie Mac aka 1234 aka Libby Zee aka slow&easy aka
    B Shaw aka Antonin D aka Lucie aka P aka Muzzlehatch aka Haidee aka Robert Mc aka flyingduk

    That is more moves than puppetry of the penis.

  40. OneWorldGovernment
    #2469915, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Top Ender
    #2469895, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    Western tourists told off for begging in third world countries.

    Well, it works in Sydney and Melbourne, so they probably figure – why not?

    TE

    It is actually quite disgusting for anti-first amendment types to be begging in SE Asian countries.

    But given that ‘some’ overseas imports to Australia start off begging maybe it’s a bit of ‘quid pro quo’.

    I am disgusted by the efforts of the so called open borders legion including scum solicitors who seek to bend the law.

  41. Muddy
    #2469916, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Zulu,
    I’d be interested to know what you think of it. I have too many others above it on my ‘to purchase’ list, but it does intrigue me how the Israelis encourage innovation, especially in a military sense. Perhaps Malcanoe Trumball could do with reading something like this too. But then, he probably knows the answers already. Keep paddling, suckers.

  42. Fat fingers (The Movie).
    #2469917, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Cargo transport is anti gravity. Cow dung is the basis for all real food. Sieze back sovereignty, but never seek hegemony.

  43. Pete of Perth
    #2469918, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Some she ask Alberscreachie if she likes munching carpet. Brings to mind Cartman wanted to be king lesbian

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2469919, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Fat fingers (The Movie).
    #2469917, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Cargo transport is anti gravity. Cow dung is the basis for all real food. Sieze back sovereignty, but never seek hegemony.

    Dude, never post when you are on a meth binge.

  45. Robert Mc
    #2469920, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Alberici is married (to a bloke) and has 2 kids.

  46. MsDolittle
    #2469921, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Please, do cats have suggestions for renaming our boat, a cute little gaff rigged, red sailed, tub being revarnished at present. It’s modelled on a 1920’s boat… think Talented Mr Ripley. (We have the opportunity to change it from Matjala, Indonesian for driftwood….bad.) So far we have: L’appel (18 June, 1940), Minerva (Mrs Minerva, goddess of war, wisdom), Coolidge, L’e Tourneau (the Starling, Mr Minerva’s boat for Dunkirk). All suggestions will be considered. Ta

  47. MsDolittle
    #2469922, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    The winning name secures free accommodation and a sail on the lakes at Metung, hoopty doo!

  50. Robert Mc
    #2469925, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Maybe Sunk, or Mayday, or Waterlogged, or Bung?

    But, since it’s yours: Boat

  51. OneWorldGovernment
    #2469926, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Muddy
    #2469916, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Zulu,
    I’d be interested to know what you think of it. I have too many others above it on my ‘to purchase’ list, but it does intrigue me how the Israelis encourage innovation, especially in a military sense. Perhaps Malcanoe Trumball could do with reading something like this too. But then, he probably knows the answers already. Keep paddling, suckers.

    Remember the ‘yuge’ protests against Pine Gap?

    Targeting systems should be the basis of Australia’s defence with absolute top notch AMERICAN/ISRAELI weapons in air and sea.

    The leftists absolutely hate King Davis’s country because they are the one’s proving in real time the capability to wipe out rockets fired by the mad ‘men’.

  53. MsDolittle
    #2469928, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    Haha “Bung?” Definite contender.

  54. Snoopy
    #2469929, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Alberscreechy is determined to knock off Leigh Sales.

  55. Mc
    #2469930, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:32 pm

    Selecting VCE subjects for No 1 son tonight. When I did engineering you had to have 2 maths, physics, chem and English. Today engineering and IT degrees only have English and 1 maths…how does that work?

  57. OneWorldGovernment
    #2469932, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    MsDolittle
    #2469922, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    The winning name secures free accommodation and a sail on the lakes at Metung, hoopty doo!

    Metung Lizard or perhaps Metung Dragon

  58. MsDolittle
    #2469933, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Cape Fear redux.
    Doc’s doubled over laughing, thanks snoopy.

  59. Makka
    #2469934, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Selecting VCE subjects for No 1 son tonight. When I did engineering you had to have 2 maths, physics, chem and English. Today engineering and IT degrees only have English and 1 maths…how does that work?

    I don’t know if it’s correct but I heard that next year Maths Specialist will attract a 10% scaling uplift towards ATAR scores. Might be worth checking out?

  60. Gab
    #2469935, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    MsDoolittle, how about “True Love”? My she was yar.

  61. John64
    #2469936, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    I believe “Titanic” is still free.

  62. Rev. Archibald
    #2469937, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    Please, do cats have suggestions for renaming our boat

    Floating Doc?

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *