Liberty Quote
The difference between libertarianism and socialism is that libertarians will tolerate the existence of a socialist community, but socialists can’t tolerate a libertarian community.— David D. Boaz
-
Recent Comments
- @SeditionaryI on Warty – Charlottesville
- Rev. Archibald on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- John64 on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Gab on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Makka on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Mc on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Robert Mc on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- MsDolittle on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Robert Mc on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Pete of Perth on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Fat fingers (The Movie). on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Muddy on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- OneWorldGovernment on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Baldrick on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Snoopy on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- Crossie on Warty – Charlottesville
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- John64 on Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Draining the Canberra Swamp
- So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it. I know they’re wrong wait and see.
- Warty – Charlottesville
- Karma
- Guest Post: The Magic Pudding Electricity Theory
- The Corbyn Plan
- These are not unrelated stories
- Cross-Post: Parnell McGuinness: Same Sex Marriage ‘yes’ campaign could lose if mismanaged
- The Gipper one more time
- David Leyonhjelm on the Murray Darling basin plan
- Q&A Forum: August 14, 2017
- The Economist discusses Say’s Law
- Jeffrey A. Tucker – The Violence in Charlottesville
- David Leyonhjelm on electricity prices
- An excess supply of economic illiteracy
- Okay – these foreigners are infesting our Parliament story is getting boring
- How is that world’s best practice plain packaging policy working?
- Reaping where they have not sown
- Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- There are polls and then there is the ABS
- Gallows humour
- Desperate for bad news
- The Swamp Runs Deep
- World events do keep rolling along
- From Sydney Institute: Media Watch and Martin Ferguson
- Predictable NBN errors replicated in renewable energy sector
- Open Forum: August 12, 2017
- No missile defences for Australia says the PM
- A Must Watch
- Liberty Quote
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,062 Responses to Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
Grigsie you are a complete and utter Muppet.
I wasn’t until just now. Rectifying it as of 5 minutes ago.
Thanks for the tip Winston.
This is where Grigs can never help himself. Once people cotton on to his latest sockpuppet (and it doesn’t take long, usually), his denials are far, far, far too strenuous and comprehensive for it not to be him.
I’m not saying we should send every Kiwi back, just a large percentage of the ones we don’t like.
I was born over there where they talk funny. I’ve lived here for 30 years, have ditched the hideous accent, am an Australian citizen and have an Australian passport.
My allegiance is with Australia.
I haven’t renounced yet though. Should I seek a seat in Federal parliament, I will do though … unlike some of my absent minded bros.
Dig swales, ponds, terraces, tunnels and canals constantly.
The Sunbather will be glad, doesn’t often use expletives but has heaped quite a few on this purveyor of short-order j’ism.
Just had a nasty little surprise when I went to renew the House & Contents Insurance.
If you live in SA, that’s not a tip, it’s a life-hack.
I was born over there where they talk funny. I’ve lived here for 30 years, have ditched the hideous accent, am an Australian citizen and have an Australian passport.
1. Do you have a job?
2. Hot photos will help me deliberate in your favor.
😁
Fuck off Grigory 1234
Will be here too if either Queensland or Victoria go down.
Wave bye bye to what used to be the thriving eastern seaboard.
1. Do you have a job?
2. Hot photos will help me deliberate in your favor.
I hire guys to clean for me. The incentive? Vodka and a cuddle.
On 7.30 the stick insect is making a run for the PMs job. Barnaby’s NZ problems is her “Yes, minister” euro saussage.
Store freeze dried food everywhere.
Penny Wong’s haircut is starting to resemble Kim Kong-un’s.
Noodles Romanoff
#2469836, posted on August 15, 2017 at 7:00 pm
Back in the early 90’s I was working for a contractor putting in a pad for a new diesel storage tank for Mobil in Weipa. When they were digging the new line from the wharf to the tank (approximately 1km from memory) they struck a pipe which gushed diesel. They capped the pipe and followed it back from their old line to a rather ramshackle shed some 30 yards away. The shed had belonged to a local identity who had been stabbed to death a couple of years prior. Seems local identity had enterprisingly tapped into Mobil’s diesel supply unnoticed. The local Mobil rep. told me that they could never get their audits to add up and had put it down to evaporation in the hot weather!
Correct.
Hahahaha, I like.
I hire guys to clean for me. The incentive? Vodka and a cuddle.
Exception granted.
How many sock puppets has Grogarly had, anyway?
Zulu and other military history nerds:
The Weapon Wizards by Yaakov Katz and Amir Bohbot.
So many books to drool over. So little money. *Sigh*
The ones we know of:
GrigoryM aka Septimus aka Robbie Mac aka 1234 aka Libby Zee aka slow&easy aka
B Shaw aka Antonin D aka Lucie aka P aka Muzzlehatch aka Haidee aka Robert Mc aka flyingduk
Keep up the good work , Baldy.
Western tourists told off for begging in third world countries.
Well, it works in Sydney and Melbourne, so they probably figure – why not?
Thanks Winston. My insurance is up for renewal, fusion cover is an extra that I’ll be adding.
Des,
I has a quick look at some of the ADF Annual reports. They do have a seperate report on Women in the ADF. Was trying to look back at the year my contact may be talking about so checked out 2013/14. There was a graph showing that promotion to COL was 19% but the %age of women at LTCOL was 12%. It was particularly noted in the accompanying notes that females were over represented.
However as Jupes said hard to see how many being considered for promotion relative to how many get through. That is the crux of the issue.
Apparently oblivious of a thousand years of history, the ABC’s 7:30 attributes Hindu-Muslim violence in a newly independent India to the retreating British.
True to form, Marxists never let the facts get in the way of a favourable narrative.
Balders, Lucie was his cousin or something. What about Tran/Truong?
…*to* a thousand years of history…
Real Mark Latham @RealMarkLatham
Peter Hartcher wants to know why Julie Bishop is not considered as future Liberal leader. Answer: the dribble running out of her mouth today
Noodles Romanoff
Couple of mates worked up that way, 1 for BP and the other (I think) for Mobil.
But I’m going back to the 70’s so the neck top computer may not assign the company names correctly.
Their remit at that time was to supply fuel to mining operations, not extraction.
Splatter Pattern, testes, would ‘love’ their outlook on dealing with locals and for all his faults ‘Twiggy” Forest is bringing to light the dysfunction in those communities.
The MUA will do the tugs for the LNG tankers.
ETU or AWU will battle it out for terminal operators.
You can bet your back-up generator that there will be an inverse correlation between levels of gas stocks in the system and industrial demands for higher pay.
#Veneztralia
Irena Sendler.
This may not get past the inSincerator, but it’s an interesting website (and book & DVD) about a Polish woman in WW2 who helped to rescue 2,500, well, you-know-who.
The last book I read about Poland in WW2 was not overly complimentary about the Poles’ attitude towards the plight of Poland’s you-know-whos.
Forgot the link.
So with half their nation living over here feeding the other half back there, we are supposed to be worried – according to the Stick Insect – about our relationship with Kiwiland? Oh , do fk off!
Wow. Alberscreechy’s twitter feed is an uninterrupted stream of tweets and retweets supporting homosexual marriage. At least 50 in the past 24 hours.
Let us recall part of what Mark Maley (ABC Manager of Editorial Policy) wrote in a memo to all ABC staff just last Thursday:
In open defiance of her employer’s instructions. Surely grounds for disciplinary action – at least anywhere but at the staff co-op.
My compliments, and thanks, muddy. I’ll have a copy. How the Israelis produced the most effective, up gunned Sherman tank ever should make interesting reading.
Isn’t one of the roles of the Usher of Black Rod to ensure that imposters do not act as Senators? Can the Senate President, with, or possibly without, the backing of the Senate request the Usher to undertake an audit of eligibility? Or maybe it is the responsibility of the Governor-General to direct the Usher to do so?
Haven’t had the pleasure.
That is more moves than puppetry of the penis.
TE
It is actually quite disgusting for anti-first amendment types to be begging in SE Asian countries.
But given that ‘some’ overseas imports to Australia start off begging maybe it’s a bit of ‘quid pro quo’.
I am disgusted by the efforts of the so called open borders legion including scum solicitors who seek to bend the law.
Zulu,
I’d be interested to know what you think of it. I have too many others above it on my ‘to purchase’ list, but it does intrigue me how the Israelis encourage innovation, especially in a military sense. Perhaps Malcanoe Trumball could do with reading something like this too. But then, he probably knows the answers already. Keep paddling, suckers.
Cargo transport is anti gravity. Cow dung is the basis for all real food. Sieze back sovereignty, but never seek hegemony.
Some she ask Alberscreachie if she likes munching carpet. Brings to mind Cartman wanted to be king lesbian
Dude, never post when you are on a meth binge.
Alberici is married (to a bloke) and has 2 kids.
Please, do cats have suggestions for renaming our boat, a cute little gaff rigged, red sailed, tub being revarnished at present. It’s modelled on a 1920’s boat… think Talented Mr Ripley. (We have the opportunity to change it from Matjala, Indonesian for driftwood….bad.) So far we have: L’appel (18 June, 1940), Minerva (Mrs Minerva, goddess of war, wisdom), Coolidge, L’e Tourneau (the Starling, Mr Minerva’s boat for Dunkirk). All suggestions will be considered. Ta
The winning name secures free accommodation and a sail on the lakes at Metung, hoopty doo!
? Forgotten man.
Atlas Shrugged?
Maybe Sunk, or Mayday, or Waterlogged, or Bung?
But, since it’s yours: Boat
Muddy
#2469916, posted on August 15, 2017 at 8:16 pm
Zulu,
I’d be interested to know what you think of it. I have too many others above it on my ‘to purchase’ list, but it does intrigue me how the Israelis encourage innovation, especially in a military sense. Perhaps Malcanoe Trumball could do with reading something like this too. But then, he probably knows the answers already. Keep paddling, suckers.
Sisyphos
Haha “Bung?” Definite contender.
Alberscreechy is determined to knock off Leigh Sales.
Selecting VCE subjects for No 1 son tonight. When I did engineering you had to have 2 maths, physics, chem and English. Today engineering and IT degrees only have English and 1 maths…how does that work?
Bung?
Cape Fear redux.
Metung Lizard or perhaps Metung Dragon
Cape Fear redux.
Doc’s doubled over laughing, thanks snoopy.
Selecting VCE subjects for No 1 son tonight. When I did engineering you had to have 2 maths, physics, chem and English. Today engineering and IT degrees only have English and 1 maths…how does that work?
I don’t know if it’s correct but I heard that next year Maths Specialist will attract a 10% scaling uplift towards ATAR scores. Might be worth checking out?
MsDoolittle, how about “True Love”? My she was yar.
I believe “Titanic” is still free.
Floating Doc?