Monday Forum: August 14, 2017

Posted on 9:00 am, August 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,257 Responses to Monday Forum: August 14, 2017

1 4 5 6
  1. Tom
    #2470190, posted on August 16, 2017 at 6:39 am

    The Wussia-Wussia-Wussia Demorats are going to be crucified in the 2018 mid-terms when US GDP growth hits 5% (Reuters via Oz):

    US President Donald Trump will revoke an Obama-era executive order that requires strict building standards for government-funded projects to reduce exposure to increased flooding from sea level rise, sources say.

    Trump will sign his executive order on Tuesday afternoon to revoke the standards as part of his administration’s plan to “streamline the current process” for infrastructure projects, a government official says.

    The official says the order will not prohibit state and local agencies from using a more stringent standard if they choose.

    The sources gave details of an announcement the White House said was coming. Trump’s order will establish “discipline and accountability in the environmental review and permitting process for infrastructure projects”, the White House said on Monday.

    The Trump administration has complained that it takes too much time to get permits and approvals for construction projects. The administration has issued dozens of rules and orders to reverse or rescind Obama-era regulations addressing climate change and its consequences such as rising sea levels and more severe storms.

    The Obama-era standard required that builders factor in scientific projections for how climate change could affect flooding in a certain area and ensure projects can withstand rising sea levels and stronger downpours.

    Obama required all federal agencies apply the standard to public infrastructure projects from housing to highways.

    Thank you, Obambi, thank you, Alinsky, thank you, Stalin, for creating the Trump Train.

  2. Fergus
    #2470191, posted on August 16, 2017 at 6:40 am

    2 is a good idea. The students seem to be always on holidays/ study vac/watching online anyway.

  3. Mark A
    #2470192, posted on August 16, 2017 at 6:40 am

    Thanks Tom, a good bunch.

  5. srr
    #2470194, posted on August 16, 2017 at 6:59 am

    Greens should shut up and listen to indigenous people.

  6. incoherent rambler
    #2470195, posted on August 16, 2017 at 7:00 am

    Good moonin’. The day shift is here.

  7. dover_beach
    #2470197, posted on August 16, 2017 at 7:05 am

    The ‘Howard changed the definition of marriage’ canard:

    If you’ve been following the marriage redefinition debate in Australia you may have heard the claim made that, in 2004, Howard introduced an amendment – overwhelming passed by the House and Senate – that changed the definition of marriage by introducing the following definition into the Marriage Act 1961:

    “marriage ” means the union of a man and a woman to the exclusion of all others, voluntarily entered into for life.

    However, the inclusion of this definition did nothing of the sort. Prior to its inclusion, the definition of marriage was provided by the common law. Here is how Black’s Law Dictionary (2nd ed.) defined marriage in the decade following Federation:

    MARRIAGE. Marriage, as distinguished from the agreement to marry and from the act of becoming married, is the civil status of one man and one woman united in law for life, for the discharge to each other and the community of the duties legally incumbent on those whose association is founded on the distinction of sex. (emphasis mine)

    RTWT.

1 4 5 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *