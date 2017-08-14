Okay – these foreigners are infesting our Parliament story is getting boring

DEPUTY Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has made the shocking announcement that he will refer his own eligibility to sit in Parliament to the High Court over dual citizenship.
The Deputy Prime Minister made the announcement in Parliament this morning.
I have been told the original versions of the Citizenship Act 1977(NZ) provided for citizenship by descent to lapse if a birth overseas was not registered within a specified period:
However after complaints, I understand the lapsing provision was repealed and citizenship restored to those whose citizenship had lapsed by amending acts passed in 2000 and 2001.
Which goes to the deputy PM. Joyce’s spokesman said Joyce was not a dual citizen and had established that “many years prior to entering parliament”. (He entered parliament in the senate in 2005.)
Joyce said his parents have never registered his birth and his citizenship by descent. In which case, it would have lapsed when he was a young man.
However, the amendments of 2000/2001 would have restored his citizenship by descent with effect from the date his citizenship had originally lapsed. In other words, under current NZ citizenship law, it may be he is and always has been a New Zealand citizen.
Crikey!
What’s the update on the Termite sweepstake?
Funny how globalists always seem to want citizenship in more than one country….
Are there any members of the Federal Parliament who aren’t traitors?
I called the Greens sloppy on this issue. Seems like the Coalition and PHON are in the same boat!
Well, no. But that was always the case. 🙂
Bananaby was at least born in Australia.
Unlike those other two traitorous Kiwis, Hinch and Ludlum.
Ha ha – what a laugh! Thanks Sinc. I enjoyed this one.
So Kim Jong Un could bring the Australian parliament down by passing a North Korean law that grants all serving Australian federal politicians North Korean citizenship?
Hopefully there won’t be any Australians eligible to contest the next election and they will shut parliament completely. Suddenly all those Somalis running around Melbournibad will have a competitive advantage over the rest of us.
It says a lot about the value of citizenship when it can appear and disappear by legislative fiat without your knowledge or consent.
It is only right that we should be ruled ,by native born career political idiots , we certainly don’t need to import idiots , . there are any amount of locals who fit the bill . And our thousands of younyversidies are churning them out by the thousand annually . The supply is seemingly endless .
This kind of thing needs to be checked by the AEC at the time of registration.
IF the AEC accepts the candidate can run and sit if elected (at that time) then that must be the end of the matter for the duration of the upcoming parliament.
If it is discovered that the candidate lied (directly or deliberately by omission) then that is fraud – deal with it through the legal system.
If it is a battle of semantics, then it is a matter for when they re-register to contest the NEXT election (not the last one).
Let’s drop the charade. Nobody gives a toss if you are a New Zealand or Canadian or British dual national.
The laws are in place for very very good reason to protect against less favourable mixtures of dual citizenship.
On that note, I thoroughly recommend the Tibetan Leader in Exiles’ address to the National Press Club which is *now showing* on iView. Most readers here will enjoy it. That is one fine and brave dude speaking the truth.
He’s our last, best hope.
I always have thought that there is something funny about him. Now I know why.
The problem seems to be the foreign countries claiming to have dual citizenship.
Ireland claims I am a dual citizen, because of my paternal grandparents.
Never be surprised by the Bearded Lady.
These idiots who can not manage their own shit want 4/8 year terms for the HoR & Senate?
FFS.
Tem limits now.
No more than 2 terms for HoR.
No more than 1 term for Senate.
Anyone for a postal vote/plebiscite/referendum on foreign power influence equality for parliamentarians?
Keep in mind that the origin in Latin for the word traitor literally means “one who delivers”.
Fred,
Barnaby is locally born idiot, and thus meets your test.
The HC has brought this on itself. At least with the current crop of referrals there should be clarity on what is and isn’t regarded as dual citizenship – eg if I stood for parliament would I have to renounce Iranian(maternal GF) or Romanian(father) (and Hungarian – paternal GF) nationality which I would have to claim so I could I can legally renounce by the laws of those countries( at 58 (tomorrow 🙂 I am to frikken old to do military service for Iran ) or renounce something I have never held & therefore cannot renounce it ?
For Barnaby
The end point for all this could be that the High Court rules that only those of 100% Aboriginal blood can be considered to be Australian citizens beyond any reasonable doubt, therefore, are the only people eligible to sit in the Federal Parliament.
A referendum on creating a national Indigenous representative body would no longer be required, saving a lot of time and hundreds of millions of dollars.
May be of the subject but this from The Guardian:
I can not stop laughing. My wife is quite concerned. She has called the ambulance.
This would be a brilliant solution to our incompetent political class.
With a little luck we could then deport them all to NK (offer them to him as human shields or some such)
Not if the treaty gets passed first. By definition you can only have a treaty with a foreign power. At a single stroke anybody claiming to a proud member of (insert name) nation is deemed ineligible.
So a treaty would be illegal under the ICERD.
HAHAHA!
Pure fuckery.
Taking our joooooooooobs!!!!!!!!!
2 for 4 and 8 for 1 is a good deal.
Make it so.
Nobody gives a toss if you are a New Zealand
Let me stop you there hippy.
Oh yes we do.
On that note, I thoroughly recommend the Tibetan Leader in Exiles’ address to the National Press Club
He is a craven hypocritical coward who believes in reincarnation yet is too scared to risk his life to go home to help his alleged people.
Aung San Suu Kyi is an example of a real hero who did not run away.
Politics is a funny trade name me another trade where being a lying ,deceptive self seeking totally immoral maggot is a prerequisite ? (Apart from the law trade ,of which politics is a branch ) , as the standards required in most trades rises ,in the lawtrade and politics if falls drastically ,you only have to look at the last ten years to see how low it has sunk .Time for Revolution by the real people ,you know the ones who pay for everything .
Surely Shanghai Sam Dastyari is ineligible to sit in parliament. Not by virtue of dual citizenship but as per section 44 (i) ‘allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power’ . High court should look at this!
Any substatial increase in ibmmigration is going to place an increase on demand on electricity and there fore add pressure on prices. I dont know if SA has even thought of this problem, but I can’t imagine the problems should the Battery Solution tolurn out to B. S.
When it comes to athletes testing positive to illicit substances, the mantra is:
Ignorance is not an excuse.
Surely the same must apply to those extracting a six-figure salary out of the public purse.
Anti-Aircraft gun testing.