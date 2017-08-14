Okay – these foreigners are infesting our Parliament story is getting boring

DEPUTY Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has made the shocking announcement that he will refer his own eligibility to sit in Parliament to the High Court over dual citizenship.
The Deputy Prime Minister made the announcement in Parliament this morning.
I have been told the original versions of the Citizenship Act 1977(NZ) provided for citizenship by descent to lapse if a birth overseas was not registered within a specified period:
However after complaints, I understand the lapsing provision was repealed and citizenship restored to those whose citizenship had lapsed by amending acts passed in 2000 and 2001.
…
Which goes to the deputy PM. Joyce’s spokesman said Joyce was not a dual citizen and had established that “many years prior to entering parliament”. (He entered parliament in the senate in 2005.)
Joyce said his parents have never registered his birth and his citizenship by descent. In which case, it would have lapsed when he was a young man.
However, the amendments of 2000/2001 would have restored his citizenship by descent with effect from the date his citizenship had originally lapsed. In other words, under current NZ citizenship law, it may be he is and always has been a New Zealand citizen.
Crikey!
What’s the update on the Termite sweepstake?
Funny how globalists always seem to want citizenship in more than one country….
Are there any members of the Federal Parliament who aren’t traitors?
I called the Greens sloppy on this issue. Seems like the Coalition and PHON are in the same boat!
Well, no. But that was always the case. 🙂
Bananaby was at least born in Australia.
Unlike those other two traitorous Kiwis, Hinch and Ludlum.
Ha ha – what a laugh! Thanks Sinc. I enjoyed this one.
So Kim Jong Un could bring the Australian parliament down by passing a North Korean law that grants all serving Australian federal politicians North Korean citizenship?
Hopefully there won’t be any Australians eligible to contest the next election and they will shut parliament completely. Suddenly all those Somalis running around Melbournibad will have a competitive advantage over the rest of us.
It says a lot about the value of citizenship when it can appear and disappear by legislative fiat without your knowledge or consent.
It is only right that we should be ruled ,by native born career political idiots , we certainly don’t need to import idiots , . there are any amount of locals who fit the bill . And our thousands of younyversidies are churning them out by the thousand annually . The supply is seemingly endless .
This kind of thing needs to be checked by the AEC at the time of registration.
IF the AEC accepts the candidate can run and sit if elected (at that time) then that must be the end of the matter for the duration of the upcoming parliament.
If it is discovered that the candidate lied (directly or deliberately by omission) then that is fraud – deal with it through the legal system.
If it is a battle of semantics, then it is a matter for when they re-register to contest the NEXT election (not the last one).