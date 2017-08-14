Okay – these foreigners are infesting our Parliament story is getting boring

DEPUTY Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has made the shocking announcement that he will refer his own eligibility to sit in Parliament to the High Court over dual citizenship.

The facts.

I have been told the original versions of the Citizenship Act 1977(NZ) provided for citizenship by descent to lapse if a birth overseas was not registered within a specified period:

However after complaints, I understand the lapsing provision was repealed and citizenship restored to those whose citizenship had lapsed by amending acts passed in 2000 and 2001.

…

Which goes to the deputy PM. Joyce’s spokesman said Joyce was not a dual citizen and had establis­hed that “many years prior to entering parliament”. (He entered parliament in the senate in 2005.)

Joyce said his parents have never registered his birth and his citizenship by descent. In which case, it would have lapsed when he was a young man.

However, the amendments of 2000/2001 would have restored his citizenship by descent with effect from the date his citizenship had originally lapsed. In other words, under current NZ citizenship law, it may be he is and always has been a New Zealand citizen.