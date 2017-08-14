Q&A Forum: August 14, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, August 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
200 Responses to Q&A Forum: August 14, 2017

  1. Baldrick
    #2468787, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Monday, 14 August 2017
    Snowcone Jones – Interrupter in Chief. SSM luvvie
    Eric Abetz – Conservative, opposes SSM
    Sam Dastyari – “Did I mention my new book?” SSM luvvie
    Kim Rubenstein – Preffesser and Convener of the ANU Gender Institute, SSM luvvie
    Jamila Rizvi – Julia Gillard called her book, ‘feisty and inquisitive’. Say no more. SSM luvvie.
    Michael Jensen – Anglican Rector, opposes SSM
    Stacked Audience – SSM luvvies.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468799, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Evening All

    The bidding is open

  4. westie woman
    #2468800, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Lucky 13 please Carpe!

    Best wishes to all those who sacrifice precious time to watch this …

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468801, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Tonight will be the homo hoedown and dual citizenship night

  6. Baldrick
    #2468803, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San.
    Great story early this morning about your son and his Korean girlfriend. Made me chuckle.
    21 please.

  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468804, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm

  8. marcus w
    #2468805, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Can we pick which side is interrupted most ?

  9. Muddy
    #2468806, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Thank goodness I stopped watching Queer & Atrophied and took up self-harming instead. I feel so much healthier.

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468807, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Can we pick which side is interrupted most ?

    Sure

  11. Muddy
    #2468808, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Tonight will be the homo hoedown and dual citizenship night

    Duelling homos? I loved that track! I so wish I had musical talent.

  12. Muddy
    #2468809, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Carpe 54
    Frank carter 38
    Westie Woman 13

    Why do they put the age of the panellists now?

  13. Muddy
    #2468814, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    6 please Carpe, and may the Force be with you all. (Go the Dark Side!).

  14. Sparkx
    #2468815, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Good evening all. May I have 29 please Carpe San?

  15. custard
    #2468817, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    52 if I may thanks Carpe.

    Good evening everyone.

    The current disquiet about everything is healthy.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468818, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:17 pm

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468819, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:17 pm

  19. Baldrick
    #2468822, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    In the QandA audience tonight: SSM LUVVIES 100%, BIGOTS & HOMOPOBES 0%

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 33%, ALP 31%, GREENS 12%.

  20. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468823, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:19 pm

  21. Cpt Seahawks
    #2468825, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    80 interruptions please Carpe.

  22. Pecker
    #2468826, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Carpie, I am back…could you lock me in for 69 tonight please

  23. Baldrick
    #2468827, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Baldrick
    #2468803, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm
    Konbanwa Carpe San.
    Great story early this morning about your son and his Korean girlfriend. Made me chuckle.
    21 please.

  24. custard
    #2468828, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    The editors said that the ABC did not have a position.

    This episode will expose that bullshit.

  25. Vic in Prossy
    #2468829, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    May I have 26 please, Carpe?

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468831, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:22 pm

  27. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2468832, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    =(3.282*-8.238901+7)*(2/0.333)+180-0.6392007087087

  28. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468833, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:23 pm

  29. Muddy
    #2468835, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    The editors said that the ABC did not have a position.

    I’m guessing it wouldn’t be missionary.

  30. Sparkx
    #2468836, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    You don’t give up, do you Grumpy?

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468837, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:24 pm

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468838, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Baldrick
    #2468803, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Konbanwa Barrudorriku

    It will take a little time for Lady Jugulum to adjust. 🙂

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468840, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:27 pm

  35. JC
    #2468841, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    I don’t watch it, but there should also be a comp for when the SSM and climate change question is asked.

    I say SSM in the first 7 minutes and climate change at the 45 minute mark.

  36. Muddy
    #2468843, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Well, I’m off to slam my ovaries in a car door. Have fun, berserkers, I salute you.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468844, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    I say SSM in the first 7 minutes and climate change at the 45 minute mark.

    I willkeep an eye on it

  38. marcus w
    #2468845, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Evening Carpe and fellow fools … may I have 35 interruptions to SSM opponents and zero to pro SSM proponents

  39. a reader
    #2468846, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    106. There will be a battle to interrupt Jensen & Abetz who are both very sensible

  40. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468847, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:31 pm

  41. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468849, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:31 pm

  42. Baldrick
    #2468850, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Muddy
    #2468835, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:24 pm
    The editors said that the ABC did not have a position.
    I’m guessing it wouldn’t be missionary

    It’s the one where you get stubble rash on the back.

  43. Sparkx
    #2468851, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    What is it with their ALPBC and dastardly Dan of late?

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468852, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Ok Troops it’s time so oil up your body & buckle up your kirtle and;

    lllleeettttsssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrrrruuuuuuummmmmmmbbbblllleeee

  45. Spider
    #2468853, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Poor waffling old duffer Eric Abetz will be the ritual figure of fun tonight.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468856, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:35 pm

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468857, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    1st question on dual citzenship – straight to the brillo pad

  50. Sparkx
    #2468858, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    3 core ways

    andshe holds up 4 fingers and a thumb?

  51. egg_
    #2468859, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    What is it with their ALPBC and dastardly Dan of late?

    They’re boosting the fallen crvnt.

  52. Sparkx
    #2468860, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Ooops Sam just about choked there……

  53. Baldrick
    #2468861, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Grannie’s excited that all those years studying Citizenship has finally come to fruition and someone’s going to listen to her.

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468862, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    snowcone is doing more talking than the panel

  55. egg_
    #2468863, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    They’re boosting the fallen crvnt.

    ‘Vag prolapse’ is the tech term IIRC.

  56. egg_
    #2468864, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Grannie’s excited that all those years studying Citizenship has finally come to fruition and someone’s going to listen to her.

    I think she had too much Sherry in the Green Room and groped the pron dwarf.

  57. Spider
    #2468865, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Gee it’s really not that hard to see the difference.

  59. Bushkid
    #2468868, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Oh good grief, this will be hard to watch, perhaps I’ll go bath the cat. I’ll take a plunge on the interruption lotto though.

    31 if I may please Carpe.

  60. Sparkx
    #2468869, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    The green guys were not born in OZ. Baaranby was born here and so was Matt. There is a bit of difference.

  61. Mike of Marion
    #2468870, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Carpe – 56 please sir.

  62. Spider
    #2468871, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Dick Dastardly lecturing people on ethics. FMD. What a gall.

  63. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468872, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    dopey
    #2468867, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Am I too late for 69?

    Yes – but i appreciate the offer

  64. Turtle of WA
    #2468873, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Sorry I’m late.

    37 please Jugulum.

  65. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468874, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:45 pm

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468876, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:46 pm

  67. GerardO
    #2468877, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    IDEA: Reply time is limited to two minutes; anyone who goes overtime gets kicked in the face by Toby Greene.

  68. Sparkx
    #2468878, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    As if Sam would have any idea why.

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468879, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    dastiary is giving granny brillo a tongue bath.

  70. Baldrick
    #2468880, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Sam was born in Iran, lives in Australia and has allegiance to China.
    Draw the dots on that

  71. Sparkx
    #2468881, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Yeah Sam,”the rules are the rules” unless the chinese are involved.

  72. Spider
    #2468882, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    You can tell Michael Jensen has been sitting at home working on his zingers. Yawn.

  73. Sparkx
    #2468883, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Granny not happy that no wymnses were involved in form the constitution. FFS

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468884, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    foreighn donations – straight to sam the bagman dastardly

  75. Spider
    #2468887, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Sam you lying turd. Of course they were trying to duchess you.

  76. Turtle of WA
    #2468888, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Yosemite Sam?
    Antisemite Sam?

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468889, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    You can tell Michael Jensen has been sitting at home working on his zingers.

    He hasn’t been working on his wardrobe that’s for sure

  78. Turtle of WA
    #2468890, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Sam reckons he has a mate.

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468891, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Turtle of WA
    #2468888, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Yosemite Sam?
    Antisemite Sam?

    Pronounced anti-semity-sam

  81. Spider
    #2468893, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    The perception!!!!!!! Mistakes!!!! You took money for personal reasons.

  82. Snoopy
    #2468894, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Donation reform = pony up taxpayers!

  84. Rich
    #2468897, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Pretty sure Sam made some conveniently Pro-China statements

    But now he realises taking money is wrong

  85. Spider
    #2468900, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Sam is an appallingly bad liar.

  87. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468902, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    antisemmity sam is under the pump about chinese donors

    “it was just a question at the end of a speech about safe schools”

    FMD this guy couldn’t lie straight in bed.

  88. Sparkx
    #2468903, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Oh goodness, Granny is off again…………………..

  89. Rich
    #2468904, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Sam is an appallingly bad liar.

    Pretty awesome used car salesman though I reckon

  90. Baldrick
    #2468905, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    And if Sam wasn’t exposed, he’d still be taking Chinese money.

  91. egg_
    #2468906, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Granny not happy that no wymnses were involved in form the constitution

    In 1901 FFS?

  93. Habib
    #2468908, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    The ABC’s position involves a reach-around.

  94. BrettW
    #2468909, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Good on Abetz for pointing out how would the Chinese guy know the amount Sam owed ? Clearly Sam specifically asked for the debt to be paid. Why would Sam think he would pay it ?

  95. Elle
    #2468911, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    “That’s the conversation we need to have”.
    “Conversation” is the latest buzz word. We’ve never had conversations before, have we. Seriously!

  96. egg_
    #2468912, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    And if Sam wasn’t exposed, he’d still be taking Chinese money.

    Pron dwarf powned by the Chinese.

  97. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468913, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Has anyone kicked the chair out from under that poison dwarf yet?
    I refuse to watch.

  98. Baldrick
    #2468914, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Why would Sam think he would pay it ?

    I might send my electricity bill to the Chinese Embassy for payment.

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468916, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    now onto the TrumpSatan666 show

  101. Baldrick
    #2468918, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    TrumpBeast666 question. Quelle surprise.

  103. Turtle of WA
    #2468920, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    “Conversation” is the latest buzz word.

    Wherever action is needed there are calls for a conversation.

  104. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468921, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Nazism confirmed!!!

  105. Turtle of WA
    #2468924, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Bad one Eric. There was violence on both sides.

  106. egg_
    #2468925, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Why would Sam think he would pay it ?

    I might send my electricity bill to the Chinese Embassy for payment.

    Didn’t Sam pay Thommo’s legal bill?

  107. Spider
    #2468926, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Of course Obama did not abrogate his responsibility in calling out black lives matters violence.

  108. Fergus
    #2468927, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    Not a conversation if one side’s not allowed to talk.

  109. Snoopy
    #2468928, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    I’m worried. Apparently US voters and Congress give a fuck what Q&A thinks about anything.

  110. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468929, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Charlotteville run down.

    If only he had yelled allans snackbar we would never know his motive

  111. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468930, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    Christianity was African?
    Christianity was J$wish?

    What the f$ck!!!!!???

  112. egg_
    #2468931, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    “That’s the conversation we need to have”.

    Reeks of ‘the constipation we need to have’.

  113. Sparkx
    #2468932, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Has anyone had a stopwatch on how much time Dastardly has been allowed tonight?

  114. Turtle of WA
    #2468933, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Rubenstein is such a muppet.

  115. BrettW
    #2468934, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    Uh oh, Sam raised the Cronulla riots. Wasn’t it the behaviour of certain ethnics going there that caused the problems with the locals ?

  116. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468935, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    these people are pig ignorant about Charlotteville

    Snowcone – “neonazi’s walking through a peaceful crowd”

    Far Koff

  117. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468936, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Time for the homo hoedown question

  118. Snoopy
    #2468937, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Well that’s a surprise! Jooish academic comes out against free speech.

  119. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468938, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Nazi flags really?

  120. Turtle of WA
    #2468939, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Killing disabled children?

  121. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468940, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Sorry JC – you missed it by 3 minutes

  122. Sparkx
    #2468941, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    You’ve just done that for yourself sweetie

  123. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468942, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Gay hurt feelings incoming!!!!

  124. PeteD
    #2468943, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Stimpson

    Yes, of course the first Christians (followers of Jesus) were Jewish.

    That’s pretty basic general knowledge.

  125. Snoopy
    #2468944, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Well that’s a surprise! Poof comes out against free speech.

  126. Elle
    #2468945, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    Hate may invade the campaign? The only hate is coming from the same sex marriage activists.

  127. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468946, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    2 queens whant the government to call their choice to drive each others dirt highway a “marriage”

  128. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468947, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Did he mention the bombing?
    I think he did.

  129. Sparkx
    #2468948, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:14 pm

    Gay? He looks like a few lesbians I’ve met

  130. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468949, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Snowcone is a dog.

  131. Turtle of WA
    #2468952, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Nice use of the word “diversity” to describe hetero marriage by Abetz. Turn the meaning of words back around on em.

  132. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468953, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    some dude waffling

  134. egg_
    #2468955, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    ’18 years of labour hire’ – great comment by specs

  135. Turtle of WA
    #2468956, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    The conspicuously compassionate are bastards to people they disagree with.

  136. JC
    #2468957, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2468940, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Sorry JC – you missed it by 3 minutes

    Damn

  137. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468958, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    some dude waffling

    He’s my brother.
    Leave him be.

  138. Cpt Seahawks
    #2468959, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Sam – SSM to do with love, nothing to do with children. Ugly indeed.

  139. egg_
    #2468960, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    Dastardly in Shorten faux sincerity mode

  140. Snoopy
    #2468961, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Snowcone just blew a wad.

  141. BrettW
    #2468962, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Sam seems to suggest it will only get horrible from those who oppose SSM. Nothing to do with kids. As mentioned earlier today IVF Oz sponsor the Gay Mardi Gras.

  142. JC
    #2468963, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468949, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Snowcone is a dog.

    No he isn’t. He’s vermin.

  143. Baldrick
    #2468964, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Set-up gotcha on Abetz and Snowcone knew it was coming.

  144. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468965, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    antisemity sam tries a gotcha – abetz slaps him hard

    blue suit thinks there is no place for gay hate speech, but only on one side

  147. Sparkx
    #2468968, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Snowcone lets Sam go on again

  148. Sparkx
    #2468970, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    How have all those co-inhabiting men and women coped in the past?

  149. egg_
    #2468971, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    Sam – SSM to do with love, nothing to do with children.

    Condescending f-wit.

  150. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468972, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:23 pm

    This b$tch says we have no say.
    She wants the pollies to decide.

  151. Snoopy
    #2468973, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Allow Parliament to exercise real leadership. Scrap the constitution.

  152. Elle
    #2468974, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    Is the theologian gay?
    He could be heteroflexible. Is that included in the ALBGTXYZ alphabet?

  153. Cpt Seahawks
    #2468975, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Jimali is really ugly for a pretty girl.

  154. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468976, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Am I the only one who wants to grab Dastardly by the heels and beat Snowcone into unconsciousness with his misshapen head?

  155. Sparkx
    #2468977, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Those on the NO side have ‘misconceptions’ Yeah OK

  156. Snoopy
    #2468978, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Apparently the non-compulsory Irish referendum had no validity.

  157. Makka
    #2468979, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Allow Parliament to exercise real leadership

    They are our representatives. Not our fking keepers.

  158. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468980, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    This Jimali just jumped the shark.

  159. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468981, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    dark hair – has a bastard child & thinks love is a relationship

  160. BrettW
    #2468982, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Based on her thoughts the majority should not vote if the Muslim minority wanted to legalise multiple wives. She suggests only gays should be voting on the issue.

  161. Habib
    #2468983, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Sam – SSM to do with love, nothing to do with children.

    If so, why the fuck is it snything to do with government, you pintsize persisn poonce?

  162. Snoopy
    #2468984, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    I love theological lessons delivered by atheists.

  163. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468985, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Stereotypical lisping Asian confirmed!

  164. Cpt Seahawks
    #2468986, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Grandma holding the imaginary ball.

  165. egg_
    #2468987, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    Granny doesn’t judge anyone?

  166. Habib
    #2468988, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Repeal the marriage act, then all the bollocks associated with it. Saves us a shitload, and shuts up all this pathetic, petulant bitching.

  167. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468989, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    That’s a lesbians couple.
    I am certain of it.

  168. Turtle of WA
    #2468990, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Because you’re too young to have any idea what you’re talking about.

  170. Snoopy
    #2468992, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    How did Michael Jensen get away with invoking Anglo Saxon supremacy?

  171. Bushkid
    #2468993, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    As mentioned earlier today IVF Oz sponsor the Gay Mardi Gras.

    Well, there’d be lots of money in that, mostly our money I think, if Medicare is involved?

  172. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468994, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    16&17 year olds voting, fuck it, lets let the toddlers vote too

  173. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468995, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Jamila explains why young people are incompetent.

  174. Sparkx
    #2468996, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Why not 10 year olds.

    Six year olds have opinions as well

  175. Turtle of WA
    #2468998, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    Because you’re too young to realise how ignorant you are.

  176. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468999, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    How did Michael Jensen get away with invoking Anglo Saxon supremacy?

    He’s a Goddamn sharp dressed warrior for Normies.

  177. Habib
    #2469001, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    If they wanted a credible argument, the ABC should’ve panelled a well respected former PM, who could speak from experience and with authority.

  178. Sparkx
    #2469002, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    We are not passing judgement on relationships – we are passing judgement on the law dickhead

  179. BrettW
    #2469004, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Sam is not joking when he said would put legal lady on the High Court. He knows which way she would vote.

  180. egg_
    #2469005, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Pron dwarf just got wood for Granny?

  181. Turtle of WA
    #2469006, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Rubenstein is a turkey

  183. Baldrick
    #2469008, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Another Leftard SJW Judge at the High Court. Yeah great.

  184. Spider
    #2469009, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Again and again and again. Indeed they will.

  185. Snoopy
    #2469010, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    I’m convinced Snowcone pushes back.

  186. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2469011, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Why does no one throw a chair at Snowcone?
    Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!! @$”!?#:”)(-*,+++

  187. Turtle of WA
    #2469012, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Next Week: Special ALPBC promotion -Bull Shitten for PM.

  188. egg_
    #2469013, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:38 pm

    Another Leftard SJW Judge at the High Court

    Gawd help us – she looks like she’d burn her fingers pulling buns out of the oven.

  190. Baldrick
    #2469015, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Quite obviously Snowcone wasn’t interested in anything Abetz had to say on SSM.

  191. custard
    #2469016, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Snowcone dares the PM to appear next week with his leather jacket.

    That is all you need to know how bad things are for Mike Trumble…….

  192. Carpe Jugulum
    #2469017, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Ok Troops – interruptions came in at 32 Anonadon and Bushkid were both off by 1, well done. So close but yet so far.

    The prize jackpots

    Not just arseless chaps but rhine stone trim, sequinned Jock and now the black russian codpiece.

    You sick puppies.

  194. anonandon
    #2469020, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Hey bushkid, how about I put one leg in and you put the other in.

  195. Bushkid
    #2469022, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Bother. I was looking forward to frightening the horses when I go to work in the morning. Thanks yet again Carpe. Lukim U.

  196. Bushkid
    #2469023, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    anonandon
    #2469020, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:43 pm
    Hey bushkid, how about I put one leg in and you put the other in.

    Holy crap, that would rally scare the poor little ponies…. could be fun though, hehe

  197. Baldrick
    #2469024, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    I’d like to know the time devote to the ‘yes’ case compared to ‘no’.

  198. custard
    #2469025, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Thanks Carpe,

    I would normally have gone to the land of nod by now…

  199. Carpe Jugulum
    #2469027, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Thank you all for joining in

    I’m done

    Oyasumi Nasai

  200. Salvatore, Publican of Steel
    #2469103, posted on August 15, 2017 at 2:27 am

    Yasumi Carpe.

    FMD, interesting thread. I’m gonna hafta watch the episode on catch-up.
    I may even have to revert to watching the show live.

