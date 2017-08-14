Liberty Quote
There is no general case for indiscriminate “trust-busting” or for the prosecution of everything that qualifies as a restraint of trade. Rational as distinguished from vindictive regulation by public authority turns out to be an extremely delicate problem which not every government agency, particularly when in full cry against big business, can be trusted to solve.— Joseph Schumpeter
-
Q&A Forum: August 14, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Monday, 14 August 2017
Snowcone Jones – Interrupter in Chief. SSM luvvie
Eric Abetz – Conservative, opposes SSM
Sam Dastyari – “Did I mention my new book?” SSM luvvie
Kim Rubenstein – Preffesser and Convener of the ANU Gender Institute, SSM luvvie
Jamila Rizvi – Julia Gillard called her book, ‘feisty and inquisitive’. Say no more. SSM luvvie.
Michael Jensen – Anglican Rector, opposes SSM
Stacked Audience – SSM luvvies.
38 please.
Evening All
The bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Lucky 13 please Carpe!
Best wishes to all those who sacrifice precious time to watch this …
Tonight will be the homo hoedown and dual citizenship night
Konbanwa Carpe San.
Great story early this morning about your son and his Korean girlfriend. Made me chuckle.
21 please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Can we pick which side is interrupted most ?
Thank goodness I stopped watching Queer & Atrophied and took up self-harming instead. I feel so much healthier.
Sure
Tonight will be the homo hoedown and dual citizenship night
Duelling homos? I loved that track! I so wish I had musical talent.
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Why do they put the age of the panellists now?
6 please Carpe, and may the Force be with you all. (Go the Dark Side!).
Good evening all. May I have 29 please Carpe San?
52 if I may thanks Carpe.
Good evening everyone.
The current disquiet about everything is healthy.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
18 please Carpe
In the QandA audience tonight: SSM LUVVIES 100%, BIGOTS & HOMOPOBES 0%
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
80 interruptions please Carpe.
Carpie, I am back…could you lock me in for 69 tonight please
The editors said that the ABC did not have a position.
This episode will expose that bullshit.
May I have 26 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
=(3.282*-8.238901+7)*(2/0.333)+180-0.6392007087087
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
The editors said that the ABC did not have a position.
I’m guessing it wouldn’t be missionary.
You don’t give up, do you Grumpy?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
Grumpy – NFI
Konbanwa Barrudorriku
It will take a little time for Lady Jugulum to adjust. 🙂
33 please carp
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
Grumpy – NFI
Anonadon 33
I don’t watch it, but there should also be a comp for when the SSM and climate change question is asked.
I say SSM in the first 7 minutes and climate change at the 45 minute mark.
Well, I’m off to slam my ovaries in a car door. Have fun, berserkers, I salute you.
I willkeep an eye on it
Evening Carpe and fellow fools … may I have 35 interruptions to SSM opponents and zero to pro SSM proponents
106. There will be a battle to interrupt Jensen & Abetz who are both very sensible
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
Grumpy 59
Anonadon 33
Marcus W 35
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
Grumpy 59
Anonadon 33
Marcus W 35
A Reader 108
It’s the one where you get stubble rash on the back.
What is it with their ALPBC and dastardly Dan of late?
Ok Troops it’s time so oil up your body & buckle up your kirtle and;
lllleeettttsssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrrrruuuuuuummmmmmmbbbblllleeee
Poor waffling old duffer Eric Abetz will be the ritual figure of fun tonight.
42 please, Carpe.
Dan=Sam sorry
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
Grumpy 59
Anonadon 33
Marcus W 35
A Reader 108
Mique 42
1st question on dual citzenship – straight to the brillo pad
andshe holds up 4 fingers and a thumb?
They’re boosting the fallen crvnt.
Ooops Sam just about choked there……
Grannie’s excited that all those years studying Citizenship has finally come to fruition and someone’s going to listen to her.
snowcone is doing more talking than the panel
‘Vag prolapse’ is the tech term IIRC.
I think she had too much Sherry in the Green Room and groped the pron dwarf.
Gee it’s really not that hard to see the difference.
Am I too late for 69?
Oh good grief, this will be hard to watch, perhaps I’ll go bath the cat. I’ll take a plunge on the interruption lotto though.
31 if I may please Carpe.
The green guys were not born in OZ. Baaranby was born here and so was Matt. There is a bit of difference.
Carpe – 56 please sir.
Dick Dastardly lecturing people on ethics. FMD. What a gall.
Yes – but i appreciate the offer
Sorry I’m late.
37 please Jugulum.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
Grumpy 59
Anonadon 33
Marcus W 35
A Reader 108
Mique 42
Bushkid 31
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
Grumpy 59
Anonadon 33
Marcus W 35
A Reader 108
Mique 42
Bushkid 31
Turtle of WA 37
IDEA: Reply time is limited to two minutes; anyone who goes overtime gets kicked in the face by Toby Greene.
As if Sam would have any idea why.
dastiary is giving granny brillo a tongue bath.
Sam was born in Iran, lives in Australia and has allegiance to China.
Draw the dots on that
Yeah Sam,”the rules are the rules” unless the chinese are involved.
You can tell Michael Jensen has been sitting at home working on his zingers. Yawn.
Granny not happy that no wymnses were involved in form the constitution. FFS
foreighn donations – straight to sam the bagman dastardly
Sam you lying turd. Of course they were trying to duchess you.
Yosemite Sam?
Antisemite Sam?
He hasn’t been working on his wardrobe that’s for sure
Sam reckons he has a mate.
Pronounced anti-semity-sam
Bagman Sam
The perception!!!!!!! Mistakes!!!! You took money for personal reasons.
Donation reform = pony up taxpayers!
Renminbi Sam
Pretty sure Sam made some conveniently Pro-China statements
But now he realises taking money is wrong
Sam is an appallingly bad liar.
Wrong Answer Sam
antisemmity sam is under the pump about chinese donors
“it was just a question at the end of a speech about safe schools”
FMD this guy couldn’t lie straight in bed.
Oh goodness, Granny is off again…………………..
Pretty awesome used car salesman though I reckon
And if Sam wasn’t exposed, he’d still be taking Chinese money.
In 1901 FFS?
Yuan Sam
The ABC’s position involves a reach-around.
Good on Abetz for pointing out how would the Chinese guy know the amount Sam owed ? Clearly Sam specifically asked for the debt to be paid. Why would Sam think he would pay it ?
“That’s the conversation we need to have”.
“Conversation” is the latest buzz word. We’ve never had conversations before, have we. Seriously!
Pron dwarf powned by the Chinese.
Has anyone kicked the chair out from under that poison dwarf yet?
I refuse to watch.
I might send my electricity bill to the Chinese Embassy for payment.
now onto the TrumpSatan666 show
Wow Trump 666
TrumpBeast666 question. Quelle surprise.
snap Carpe
Wherever action is needed there are calls for a conversation.
Nazism confirmed!!!
Bad one Eric. There was violence on both sides.
Didn’t Sam pay Thommo’s legal bill?
Of course Obama did not abrogate his responsibility in calling out black lives matters violence.
Not a conversation if one side’s not allowed to talk.
I’m worried. Apparently US voters and Congress give a fuck what Q&A thinks about anything.
Charlotteville run down.
If only he had yelled allans snackbar we would never know his motive
Christianity was African?
Christianity was J$wish?
What the f$ck!!!!!???
Reeks of ‘the constipation we need to have’.
Has anyone had a stopwatch on how much time Dastardly has been allowed tonight?
Rubenstein is such a muppet.
Uh oh, Sam raised the Cronulla riots. Wasn’t it the behaviour of certain ethnics going there that caused the problems with the locals ?
these people are pig ignorant about Charlotteville
Snowcone – “neonazi’s walking through a peaceful crowd”
Far Koff
Time for the homo hoedown question
Well that’s a surprise! Jooish academic comes out against free speech.
Nazi flags really?
Killing disabled children?
Sorry JC – you missed it by 3 minutes
You’ve just done that for yourself sweetie
Gay hurt feelings incoming!!!!
Stimpson
Yes, of course the first Christians (followers of Jesus) were Jewish.
That’s pretty basic general knowledge.
Well that’s a surprise! Poof comes out against free speech.
Hate may invade the campaign? The only hate is coming from the same sex marriage activists.
2 queens whant the government to call their choice to drive each others dirt highway a “marriage”
Did he mention the bombing?
I think he did.
Gay? He looks like a few lesbians I’ve met
Snowcone is a dog.
Nice use of the word “diversity” to describe hetero marriage by Abetz. Turn the meaning of words back around on em.
some dude waffling
Bravo, Mr Folletta.
’18 years of labour hire’ – great comment by specs
The conspicuously compassionate are bastards to people they disagree with.
Damn
some dude waffling
He’s my brother.
Leave him be.
Sam – SSM to do with love, nothing to do with children. Ugly indeed.
Dastardly in Shorten faux sincerity mode
Snowcone just blew a wad.
Sam seems to suggest it will only get horrible from those who oppose SSM. Nothing to do with kids. As mentioned earlier today IVF Oz sponsor the Gay Mardi Gras.
No he isn’t. He’s vermin.
Set-up gotcha on Abetz and Snowcone knew it was coming.
antisemity sam tries a gotcha – abetz slaps him hard
blue suit thinks there is no place for gay hate speech, but only on one side
Is the theologian gay?
Go Padre.
Snowcone lets Sam go on again
How have all those co-inhabiting men and women coped in the past?
Condescending f-wit.
This b$tch says we have no say.
She wants the pollies to decide.
Allow Parliament to exercise real leadership. Scrap the constitution.
Is the theologian gay?
He could be heteroflexible. Is that included in the ALBGTXYZ alphabet?
Jimali is really ugly for a pretty girl.
Am I the only one who wants to grab Dastardly by the heels and beat Snowcone into unconsciousness with his misshapen head?
Those on the NO side have ‘misconceptions’ Yeah OK
Apparently the non-compulsory Irish referendum had no validity.
Allow Parliament to exercise real leadership
They are our representatives. Not our fking keepers.
This Jimali just jumped the shark.
dark hair – has a bastard child & thinks love is a relationship
Based on her thoughts the majority should not vote if the Muslim minority wanted to legalise multiple wives. She suggests only gays should be voting on the issue.
Sam – SSM to do with love, nothing to do with children.
If so, why the fuck is it snything to do with government, you pintsize persisn poonce?
I love theological lessons delivered by atheists.
Stereotypical lisping Asian confirmed!
Grandma holding the imaginary ball.
Granny doesn’t judge anyone?
Repeal the marriage act, then all the bollocks associated with it. Saves us a shitload, and shuts up all this pathetic, petulant bitching.
That’s a lesbians couple.
I am certain of it.
Because you’re too young to have any idea what you’re talking about.
Why not 10 year olds.
How did Michael Jensen get away with invoking Anglo Saxon supremacy?
As mentioned earlier today IVF Oz sponsor the Gay Mardi Gras.
Well, there’d be lots of money in that, mostly our money I think, if Medicare is involved?
16&17 year olds voting, fuck it, lets let the toddlers vote too
Jamila explains why young people are incompetent.
Six year olds have opinions as well
Because you’re too young to realise how ignorant you are.
How did Michael Jensen get away with invoking Anglo Saxon supremacy?
He’s a Goddamn sharp dressed warrior for Normies.
If they wanted a credible argument, the ABC should’ve panelled a well respected former PM, who could speak from experience and with authority.
We are not passing judgement on relationships – we are passing judgement on the law dickhead
Sam is not joking when he said would put legal lady on the High Court. He knows which way she would vote.
Pron dwarf just got wood for Granny?
Rubenstein is a turkey
Go Eric
Another Leftard SJW Judge at the High Court. Yeah great.
Again and again and again. Indeed they will.
I’m convinced Snowcone pushes back.
Why does no one throw a chair at Snowcone?
Whyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!!!! @$”!?#:”)(-*,+++
Next Week: Special ALPBC promotion -Bull Shitten for PM.
Gawd help us – she looks like she’d burn her fingers pulling buns out of the oven.
Tally Carpe San?
Quite obviously Snowcone wasn’t interested in anything Abetz had to say on SSM.
Snowcone dares the PM to appear next week with his leather jacket.
That is all you need to know how bad things are for Mike Trumble…….
Ok Troops – interruptions came in at 32 Anonadon and Bushkid were both off by 1, well done. So close but yet so far.
The prize jackpots
Not just arseless chaps but rhine stone trim, sequinned Jock and now the black russian codpiece.
You sick puppies.
Thanks Carpe San
Hey bushkid, how about I put one leg in and you put the other in.
Bother. I was looking forward to frightening the horses when I go to work in the morning. Thanks yet again Carpe. Lukim U.
anonandon
#2469020, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:43 pm
Hey bushkid, how about I put one leg in and you put the other in.
Holy crap, that would rally scare the poor little ponies…. could be fun though, hehe
I’d like to know the time devote to the ‘yes’ case compared to ‘no’.
Thanks Carpe,
I would normally have gone to the land of nod by now…
Thank you all for joining in
I’m done
Oyasumi Nasai
Yasumi Carpe.
FMD, interesting thread. I’m gonna hafta watch the episode on catch-up.
I may even have to revert to watching the show live.