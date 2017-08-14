Q&A Forum: August 14, 2017

Posted on 9:00 pm, August 14, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
104 Responses to Q&A Forum: August 14, 2017

  1. Baldrick
    #2468787, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Monday, 14 August 2017
    Snowcone Jones – Interrupter in Chief. SSM luvvie
    Eric Abetz – Conservative, opposes SSM
    Sam Dastyari – “Did I mention my new book?” SSM luvvie
    Kim Rubenstein – Preffesser and Convener of the ANU Gender Institute, SSM luvvie
    Jamila Rizvi – Julia Gillard called her book, ‘feisty and inquisitive’. Say no more. SSM luvvie.
    Michael Jensen – Anglican Rector, opposes SSM
    Stacked Audience – SSM luvvies.

  3. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468799, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:07 pm

    Evening All

  4. westie woman
    #2468800, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Lucky 13 please Carpe!

    Best wishes to all those who sacrifice precious time to watch this …

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468801, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:08 pm

    Tonight will be the homo hoedown and dual citizenship night

  6. Baldrick
    #2468803, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Konbanwa Carpe San.
    Great story early this morning about your son and his Korean girlfriend. Made me chuckle.
    21 please.

  8. marcus w
    #2468805, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Can we pick which side is interrupted most ?

  9. Muddy
    #2468806, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Thank goodness I stopped watching Queer & Atrophied and took up self-harming instead. I feel so much healthier.

  10. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468807, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Can we pick which side is interrupted most ?

    Sure

  11. Muddy
    #2468808, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Tonight will be the homo hoedown and dual citizenship night

    Duelling homos? I loved that track! I so wish I had musical talent.

  12. Muddy
    #2468809, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Carpe 54
    Frank carter 38
    Westie Woman 13

    Why do they put the age of the panellists now?

  13. Muddy
    #2468814, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    6 please Carpe, and may the Force be with you all. (Go the Dark Side!).

  14. Sparkx
    #2468815, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Good evening all. May I have 29 please Carpe San?

  15. custard
    #2468817, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    52 if I may thanks Carpe.

    Good evening everyone.

    The current disquiet about everything is healthy.

  19. Baldrick
    #2468822, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    In the QandA audience tonight: SSM LUVVIES 100%, BIGOTS & HOMOPOBES 0%

    ABC Q&A‏ ✔ @QandA
    In the #QandA audience tonight: COALITION 33%, ALP 31%, GREENS 12%.

  21. Cpt Seahawks
    #2468825, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    80 interruptions please Carpe.

  22. Pecker
    #2468826, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    Carpie, I am back…could you lock me in for 69 tonight please

  23. Baldrick
    #2468827, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Baldrick
    #2468803, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm
    Konbanwa Carpe San.
    Great story early this morning about your son and his Korean girlfriend. Made me chuckle.
    21 please.

  24. custard
    #2468828, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    The editors said that the ABC did not have a position.

    This episode will expose that bullshit.

  25. Vic in Prossy
    #2468829, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    May I have 26 please, Carpe?

  27. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2468832, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    =(3.282*-8.238901+7)*(2/0.333)+180-0.6392007087087

  29. Muddy
    #2468835, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    The editors said that the ABC did not have a position.

    I’m guessing it wouldn’t be missionary.

  30. Sparkx
    #2468836, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    You don’t give up, do you Grumpy?

  32. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468838, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    Baldrick
    #2468803, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Konbanwa Barrudorriku

    It will take a little time for Lady Jugulum to adjust. 🙂

  34. Carpe Jugulum
  35. JC
    #2468841, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    I don’t watch it, but there should also be a comp for when the SSM and climate change question is asked.

    I say SSM in the first 7 minutes and climate change at the 45 minute mark.

  36. Muddy
    #2468843, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    Well, I’m off to slam my ovaries in a car door. Have fun, berserkers, I salute you.

  37. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468844, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:29 pm

    I say SSM in the first 7 minutes and climate change at the 45 minute mark.

    I willkeep an eye on it

  38. marcus w
    #2468845, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Evening Carpe and fellow fools … may I have 35 interruptions to SSM opponents and zero to pro SSM proponents

  39. a reader
    #2468846, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    106. There will be a battle to interrupt Jensen & Abetz who are both very sensible

  40. Carpe Jugulum
  41. Carpe Jugulum
  42. Baldrick
    #2468850, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Muddy
    #2468835, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:24 pm
    The editors said that the ABC did not have a position.
    I’m guessing it wouldn’t be missionary

    It’s the one where you get stubble rash on the back.

  43. Sparkx
    #2468851, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    What is it with their ALPBC and dastardly Dan of late?

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468852, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Ok Troops it’s time so oil up your body & buckle up your kirtle and;

    lllleeettttsssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrrrruuuuuuummmmmmmbbbblllleeee

  45. Spider
    #2468853, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Poor waffling old duffer Eric Abetz will be the ritual figure of fun tonight.

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468857, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    1st question on dual citzenship – straight to the brillo pad

  50. Sparkx
    #2468858, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    3 core ways

    andshe holds up 4 fingers and a thumb?

  51. egg_
    #2468859, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:37 pm

    What is it with their ALPBC and dastardly Dan of late?

    They’re boosting the fallen crvnt.

  52. Sparkx
    #2468860, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Ooops Sam just about choked there……

  53. Baldrick
    #2468861, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Grannie’s excited that all those years studying Citizenship has finally come to fruition and someone’s going to listen to her.

  54. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468862, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    snowcone is doing more talking than the panel

  55. egg_
    #2468863, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    They’re boosting the fallen crvnt.

    ‘Vag prolapse’ is the tech term IIRC.

  56. egg_
    #2468864, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Grannie’s excited that all those years studying Citizenship has finally come to fruition and someone’s going to listen to her.

    I think she had too much Sherry in the Green Room and groped the pron dwarf.

  57. Spider
    #2468865, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:42 pm

    Gee it’s really not that hard to see the difference.

  59. Bushkid
    #2468868, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Oh good grief, this will be hard to watch, perhaps I’ll go bath the cat. I’ll take a plunge on the interruption lotto though.

    31 if I may please Carpe.

  60. Sparkx
    #2468869, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    The green guys were not born in OZ. Baaranby was born here and so was Matt. There is a bit of difference.

  61. Mike of Marion
    #2468870, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Carpe – 56 please sir.

  62. Spider
    #2468871, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Dick Dastardly lecturing people on ethics. FMD. What a gall.

  64. Turtle of WA
    #2468873, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:44 pm

    Sorry I’m late.

    37 please Jugulum.

  66. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468876, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Interruption Lotto

    Carpe 54
    Frank carter 38
    Westie Woman 13
    Muddy 6
    Sparkx 29
    Custard 52
    Mark A 18
    Cpt Seahawks 80
    Packer 69
    Baldrick 21
    Vic in Prossy 26
    Grumpy 59
    Anonadon 33
    Marcus W 35
    A Reader 108
    Mique 42
    Bushkid 31
    Turtle of WA 37

  67. GerardO
    #2468877, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    IDEA: Reply time is limited to two minutes; anyone who goes overtime gets kicked in the face by Toby Greene.

  68. Sparkx
    #2468878, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    As if Sam would have any idea why.

  69. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468879, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    dastiary is giving granny brillo a tongue bath.

  70. Baldrick
    #2468880, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Sam was born in Iran, lives in Australia and has allegiance to China.
    Draw the dots on that

  71. Sparkx
    #2468881, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Yeah Sam,”the rules are the rules” unless the chinese are involved.

  72. Spider
    #2468882, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    You can tell Michael Jensen has been sitting at home working on his zingers. Yawn.

  73. Sparkx
    #2468883, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Granny not happy that no wymnses were involved in form the constitution. FFS

  74. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468884, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    foreighn donations – straight to sam the bagman dastardly

  75. Spider
    #2468887, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Sam you lying turd. Of course they were trying to duchess you.

  76. Turtle of WA
    #2468888, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Yosemite Sam?
    Antisemite Sam?

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468889, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    You can tell Michael Jensen has been sitting at home working on his zingers.

    He hasn’t been working on his wardrobe that’s for sure

  78. Turtle of WA
    #2468890, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Sam reckons he has a mate.

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468891, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Turtle of WA
    #2468888, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Yosemite Sam?
    Antisemite Sam?

    Pronounced anti-semity-sam

  81. Spider
    #2468893, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    The perception!!!!!!! Mistakes!!!! You took money for personal reasons.

  82. Snoopy
    #2468894, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Donation reform = pony up taxpayers!

  84. Rich
    #2468897, posted on August 14, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Pretty sure Sam made some conveniently Pro-China statements

    But now he realises taking money is wrong

  85. Spider
    #2468900, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:00 pm

    Sam is an appallingly bad liar.

  87. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468902, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    antisemmity sam is under the pump about chinese donors

    “it was just a question at the end of a speech about safe schools”

    FMD this guy couldn’t lie straight in bed.

  88. Sparkx
    #2468903, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Oh goodness, Granny is off again…………………..

  89. Rich
    #2468904, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Sam is an appallingly bad liar.

    Pretty awesome used car salesman though I reckon

  90. Baldrick
    #2468905, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    And if Sam wasn’t exposed, he’d still be taking Chinese money.

  91. egg_
    #2468906, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Granny not happy that no wymnses were involved in form the constitution

    In 1901 FFS?

  93. Habib
    #2468908, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    The ABC’s position involves a reach-around.

  94. BrettW
    #2468909, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Good on Abetz for pointing out how would the Chinese guy know the amount Sam owed ? Clearly Sam specifically asked for the debt to be paid. Why would Sam think he would pay it ?

  95. Elle
    #2468911, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    “That’s the conversation we need to have”.
    “Conversation” is the latest buzz word. We’ve never had conversations before, have we. Seriously!

  96. egg_
    #2468912, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    And if Sam wasn’t exposed, he’d still be taking Chinese money.

    Pron dwarf powned by the Chinese.

  97. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468913, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Has anyone kicked the chair out from under that poison dwarf yet?
    I refuse to watch.

  98. Baldrick
    #2468914, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    Why would Sam think he would pay it ?

    I might send my electricity bill to the Chinese Embassy for payment.

  99. Carpe Jugulum
    #2468916, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    now onto the TrumpSatan666 show

  101. Baldrick
    #2468918, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    TrumpBeast666 question. Quelle surprise.

  103. Turtle of WA
    #2468920, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    “Conversation” is the latest buzz word.

    Wherever action is needed there are calls for a conversation.

  104. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2468921, posted on August 14, 2017 at 10:07 pm

    Nazism confirmed!!!

