-
Q&A Forum: August 14, 2017
Monday, 14 August 2017
Snowcone Jones – Interrupter in Chief. SSM luvvie
Eric Abetz – Conservative, opposes SSM
Sam Dastyari – “Did I mention my new book?” SSM luvvie
Kim Rubenstein – Preffesser and Convener of the ANU Gender Institute, SSM luvvie
Jamila Rizvi – Julia Gillard called her book, ‘feisty and inquisitive’. Say no more. SSM luvvie.
Michael Jensen – Anglican Rector, opposes SSM
Stacked Audience – SSM luvvies.
38 please.
Evening All
The bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Lucky 13 please Carpe!
Best wishes to all those who sacrifice precious time to watch this …
Tonight will be the homo hoedown and dual citizenship night
Konbanwa Carpe San.
Great story early this morning about your son and his Korean girlfriend. Made me chuckle.
21 please.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Can we pick which side is interrupted most ?
Thank goodness I stopped watching Queer & Atrophied and took up self-harming instead. I feel so much healthier.
Sure
Tonight will be the homo hoedown and dual citizenship night
Duelling homos? I loved that track! I so wish I had musical talent.
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Why do they put the age of the panellists now?
6 please Carpe, and may the Force be with you all. (Go the Dark Side!).
Good evening all. May I have 29 please Carpe San?
52 if I may thanks Carpe.
Good evening everyone.
The current disquiet about everything is healthy.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
18 please Carpe
In the QandA audience tonight: SSM LUVVIES 100%, BIGOTS & HOMOPOBES 0%
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
80 interruptions please Carpe.
Carpie, I am back…could you lock me in for 69 tonight please
The editors said that the ABC did not have a position.
This episode will expose that bullshit.
May I have 26 please, Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
=(3.282*-8.238901+7)*(2/0.333)+180-0.6392007087087
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
The editors said that the ABC did not have a position.
I’m guessing it wouldn’t be missionary.
You don’t give up, do you Grumpy?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
Grumpy – NFI
Konbanwa Barrudorriku
It will take a little time for Lady Jugulum to adjust. 🙂
33 please carp
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
Grumpy – NFI
Anonadon 33
I don’t watch it, but there should also be a comp for when the SSM and climate change question is asked.
I say SSM in the first 7 minutes and climate change at the 45 minute mark.
Well, I’m off to slam my ovaries in a car door. Have fun, berserkers, I salute you.
I willkeep an eye on it
Evening Carpe and fellow fools … may I have 35 interruptions to SSM opponents and zero to pro SSM proponents
106. There will be a battle to interrupt Jensen & Abetz who are both very sensible
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
Grumpy 59
Anonadon 33
Marcus W 35
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
Grumpy 59
Anonadon 33
Marcus W 35
A Reader 108
It’s the one where you get stubble rash on the back.
What is it with their ALPBC and dastardly Dan of late?
Ok Troops it’s time so oil up your body & buckle up your kirtle and;
lllleeettttsssss get rrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrrrruuuuuuummmmmmmbbbblllleeee
Poor waffling old duffer Eric Abetz will be the ritual figure of fun tonight.
42 please, Carpe.
Dan=Sam sorry
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
Grumpy 59
Anonadon 33
Marcus W 35
A Reader 108
Mique 42
1st question on dual citzenship – straight to the brillo pad
andshe holds up 4 fingers and a thumb?
They’re boosting the fallen crvnt.
Ooops Sam just about choked there……
Grannie’s excited that all those years studying Citizenship has finally come to fruition and someone’s going to listen to her.
snowcone is doing more talking than the panel
‘Vag prolapse’ is the tech term IIRC.
I think she had too much Sherry in the Green Room and groped the pron dwarf.
Gee it’s really not that hard to see the difference.
Am I too late for 69?
Oh good grief, this will be hard to watch, perhaps I’ll go bath the cat. I’ll take a plunge on the interruption lotto though.
31 if I may please Carpe.
The green guys were not born in OZ. Baaranby was born here and so was Matt. There is a bit of difference.
Carpe – 56 please sir.
Dick Dastardly lecturing people on ethics. FMD. What a gall.
Yes – but i appreciate the offer
Sorry I’m late.
37 please Jugulum.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
Grumpy 59
Anonadon 33
Marcus W 35
A Reader 108
Mique 42
Bushkid 31
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 54
Frank carter 38
Westie Woman 13
Muddy 6
Sparkx 29
Custard 52
Mark A 18
Cpt Seahawks 80
Packer 69
Baldrick 21
Vic in Prossy 26
Grumpy 59
Anonadon 33
Marcus W 35
A Reader 108
Mique 42
Bushkid 31
Turtle of WA 37
IDEA: Reply time is limited to two minutes; anyone who goes overtime gets kicked in the face by Toby Greene.
As if Sam would have any idea why.
dastiary is giving granny brillo a tongue bath.
Sam was born in Iran, lives in Australia and has allegiance to China.
Draw the dots on that
Yeah Sam,”the rules are the rules” unless the chinese are involved.
You can tell Michael Jensen has been sitting at home working on his zingers. Yawn.
Granny not happy that no wymnses were involved in form the constitution. FFS
foreighn donations – straight to sam the bagman dastardly
Sam you lying turd. Of course they were trying to duchess you.
Yosemite Sam?
Antisemite Sam?
He hasn’t been working on his wardrobe that’s for sure
Sam reckons he has a mate.
Pronounced anti-semity-sam
Bagman Sam
The perception!!!!!!! Mistakes!!!! You took money for personal reasons.
Donation reform = pony up taxpayers!
Renminbi Sam
Pretty sure Sam made some conveniently Pro-China statements
But now he realises taking money is wrong
Sam is an appallingly bad liar.
Wrong Answer Sam
antisemmity sam is under the pump about chinese donors
“it was just a question at the end of a speech about safe schools”
FMD this guy couldn’t lie straight in bed.
Oh goodness, Granny is off again…………………..
Pretty awesome used car salesman though I reckon
And if Sam wasn’t exposed, he’d still be taking Chinese money.
In 1901 FFS?
Yuan Sam
The ABC’s position involves a reach-around.
Good on Abetz for pointing out how would the Chinese guy know the amount Sam owed ? Clearly Sam specifically asked for the debt to be paid. Why would Sam think he would pay it ?
“That’s the conversation we need to have”.
“Conversation” is the latest buzz word. We’ve never had conversations before, have we. Seriously!
Pron dwarf powned by the Chinese.
Has anyone kicked the chair out from under that poison dwarf yet?
I refuse to watch.
I might send my electricity bill to the Chinese Embassy for payment.
now onto the TrumpSatan666 show
Wow Trump 666
TrumpBeast666 question. Quelle surprise.
snap Carpe
Wherever action is needed there are calls for a conversation.
Nazism confirmed!!!