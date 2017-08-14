The Gipper one more time

Update: Brendan O’Neill on the various hate groups.
Greatest of all modern presidents
‘in some respects, an historical oddity, his political and cultural presence obscured by the Clinton psychodrama and the Bush dynasty . . . aloof, focused on a few important themes, delegating everything else.’
So who is the hate group?
It was easy to be against white supremacists and hate groups back in Gippers day, when you lived in a 90% white country. I mean, who cares for white identity politics and tribalism when you are the ethnic majority?
But now with the US white population down to 60% (and soon to be a minority) due to open borders mass illegal immigration, things have changed drastically.
So before dining out on the Gipper once again, imagine what an early 80’s Gipper would think about the state of the US today if he had a time machine.
Brendan doesn’t seem to know what he is talking about. Whites are not demanding to be the top of the victim pole, they are demanding an end to racial and gender quotas that always, ALWAYS sacrifice white men for the benefit of those who cannot compete on merit. They are asking for fair and equal treatment by the media, by the courts, in college and everywhere else there is a cultural movement to deny them what they have earned and are entitled to. They are tired of seeing immigrant gangs move in to their neighbourhoods and sit on welfare, which white men have the ‘honour’ of paying for. Whites have been taken for granted and as such, have been taken advantage of by the entire political spectrum for decades. They are starting a pushback to reclaim what should be theirs. ‘Victims’ is leftist talk, whites take care of themselves.
A government big and powerful enough to cause widespread psychosis after presidential elections is a government without much legitimacy. People become irrational about politics precisely because government depressingly controls so much of our lives. It chooses winners and losers. It is the superstar player in American society, rather than the referee.
Let us consider political secession, radical decentralization, nullification, and localism as the realistic alternatives to a much more unpleasant conflict. Let us reconsider living as a loose confederation of states. 320 million vastly diverse people, from Anchorage to San Francisco to Topeka to Miami, cannot be governed by a top-down central authority in Washington.
Surely divorce, in whole or in part, is better than an abusive marriage.
https://mises.org/blog/america-really-coming-apart-charles-murray-suggests
Some identitarian and race realists that Ive read and heard, just want to be left alone to do their thing without goverment coersion to integrate. They also want to keep their tax dollars for themselves.
This sounds very “libertarian” to me.
I totally agree with you Mr Black.
The editor in chief of Spiked, Brendan O’Neill’s forte is freedom of speech, but he is essentially centre left, and he has a tendency to stereotype those on the right. He rather likes the rather meaningless label ‘far right’, which when translated means ‘I don’t think you should follow anything they say’.
Following the inauguration of the President who wasn’t supposed to be President, the bulk of the hatred, the overwhelming number of violent protests have been coming from the left, and in particular the extremist elements within the left movement/s. What has been unremarkable about these is that they haven’t managed to give rise to the hysteria this flare-up in Charlottesville has given rise to.
Earlier today we read an entirely biased article by a Jeffery Tucker, more inclined to implicate the right in the exercise of ‘bad ideas’ than the left. If one is prepared to leave aside ‘Deplorable’ labels and examine the reasons for the rise of a Trump, and you’ll find a hugely significant group that have felt entirely marginalised, certainly for the last eight and a bit years, but extending beyond that into the era of the Bush administrations, the Clinton administration and don’t even mention people like Carter. Cuck conservatives have no more helped their cause than outright socialists like Obama, and they’d had a gut full, and still the MSM seeks to dish it out to them, as though a change of administrations didn’t really matter a damn.
Nobody condones somebody so incensed he reverses his car into AntiFa protestors, and it seems many of them more likely were. But the fact that the MSM explodes into unrestrained frenzy over it, overlooking the sort of violence at UC Berkeley, seems a tad unbalanced. In context, the seemingly more restrained Tucker article seems part of that MSM battery aimed at Trump and his supporters, and the momentum to force Trump to blame one side rather than the two he did, seems far worse than irrational: it smells overwhelmingly of swamp.
I agree with Brendon if the universe was in equilibrium, but it’s not. The left has won every cultural and economic battle since WW2. It owns almost every institutional sector. It’s not a battle of equals.
It’s okay to refer to whites, particularly white men as inferior. You will get fired and ostracized if a white person/male throws the same sort of argument against other groups.
A boilerplate equivalency theory from O’Neill.
SJWs – let’s call them communists, which is what they are – had the presidency for the past eight years. Comparing them to a bunch of hillbillies who want to fly Confederate flags is just dumb.
You don’t have to be a “white nationalist” to be sick of gay and black special pleading.
It isn’t imaginary; it’s a fact. Anyone who denies that fact is delusional.
This latest brouhaha began when local leftists decided to destroy a statue of Robert E. Lee.
Just like ISIS. If you go into people’s communities and cultures and start destroying them, there will be consequences. The death toll from Occupy, BLM, Antifa and Planned Parenthood is so massive that it compares to historical atrocities in wars or dictatorships. I lament that a person has been killed at the hands of a moron but citing that death for the purposes of concocting an equivalency narrative is self-evidently fatuous.
And… this is why we are where we are today. Because of the ‘battle against discrimination’ they now have to deal with identity politics burgeoning in their society, resulting in the tensions we see erupting into the scuffles and what not that are occurring.
The experiment in ‘what happens if we invert societies normal methods of assimilation’ has been run and we see the inevitable result before us.
Pity nobody was permitted to run the counter-case.
