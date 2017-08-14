The Gipper one more time

Update: Brendan O’Neill on the various hate groups.
Greatest of all modern presidents
‘in some respects, an historical oddity, his political and cultural presence obscured by the Clinton psychodrama and the Bush dynasty . . . aloof, focused on a few important themes, delegating everything else.’
So who is the hate group?
It was easy to be against white supremacists and hate groups back in Gippers day, when you lived in a 90% white country. I mean, who cares for white identity politics and tribalism when you are the ethnic majority?
But now with the US white population down to 60% (and soon to be a minority) due to open borders mass illegal immigration, things have changed drastically.
So before dining out on the Gipper once again, imagine what an early 80’s Gipper would think about the state of the US today if he had a time machine.
Brendan doesn’t seem to know what he is talking about. Whites are not demanding to be the top of the victim pole, they are demanding an end to racial and gender quotas that always, ALWAYS sacrifice white men for the benefit of those who cannot compete on merit. They are asking for fair and equal treatment by the media, by the courts, in college and everywhere else there is a cultural movement to deny them what they have earned and are entitled to. They are tired of seeing immigrant gangs move in to their neighbourhoods and sit on welfare, which white men have the ‘honour’ of paying for. Whites have been taken for granted and as such, have been taken advantage of by the entire political spectrum for decades. They are starting a pushback to reclaim what should be theirs. ‘Victims’ is leftist talk, whites take care of themselves.
A government big and powerful enough to cause widespread psychosis after presidential elections is a government without much legitimacy. People become irrational about politics precisely because government depressingly controls so much of our lives. It chooses winners and losers. It is the superstar player in American society, rather than the referee.
Let us consider political secession, radical decentralization, nullification, and localism as the realistic alternatives to a much more unpleasant conflict. Let us reconsider living as a loose confederation of states. 320 million vastly diverse people, from Anchorage to San Francisco to Topeka to Miami, cannot be governed by a top-down central authority in Washington.
Surely divorce, in whole or in part, is better than an abusive marriage.
https://mises.org/blog/america-really-coming-apart-charles-murray-suggests
Some identitarian and race realists that Ive read and heard, just want to be left alone to do their thing without goverment coersion to integrate. They also want to keep their tax dollars for themselves.
This sounds very “libertarian” to me.
I totally agree with you Mr Black.
The editor in chief of Spiked, Brendan O’Neill’s forte is freedom of speech, but he is essentially centre left, and he has a tendency to stereotype those on the right. He rather likes the rather meaningless label ‘far right’, which when translated means ‘I don’t think you should follow anything they say’.
