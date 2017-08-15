Cross-Post: Parnell McGuinness: Same Sex Marriage ‘yes’ campaign could lose if mismanaged

Australians who have not yet made up their minds on same-sex marriage are now embarking on a “journey” which many politicians only recently completed. It looks like most will arrive at the same destination, but without the whiff of political expediency.
Still, despite the polls, if the journey is mismanaged the “yes” campaign could lose. To take one example, this could happen if people begin to feel that by extending marriage rights, their own right to hold private religious views will be diminished.
Or if ordinary Australians are made to feel they can’t voice their concerns without being howled down and silenced as bigots, they might deliver a Brexit-style silent revolt.
Likewise if same-sex marriage campaigners allow themselves to believe that the case for extending marriage equality is obvious and doesn’t need to be argued. It may feel obvious in the wealthy, liberal and largely white inner-city suburbs, where sexual taboos were done away with long ago.
But remember until as recently as the 1970s pretty much all sex was taboo. Even heterosexual relationships were only socially acceptable within marriage.
Unwed mothers were pressured to give up their children to married couples. No-fault divorce wasn’t available in Australia until 1975.
Before that, people would sometimes pretend they’d been adulterous to get out — ironically, the first major sexual taboos were smashed by heterosexuals who were desperate not to be married.
In 1975 the first Australian state decriminalised homosexuality. Homosexual practice wasn’t decriminalised in Tasmania until 1997.
This is shockingly recent, but it’s a good reminder that we did hold these attitudes and taboos — and that they have adjusted and changed within our lifetime.
Australia has always lagged in the Western world, possibly because of our large immigrant population, who often bring with them and maintain socially conservative attitudes about sex and the role of women, among other things.
In many non-Western countries these taboos still exist and they remain strong in many new immigrant communities.
But it’s worth remembering that we are all immigrants from a not-too-distant past.
Taboos hold us at an emotional level. Changing legislation is not enough to change people’s hearts and minds. Even when it is plainly the right thing to do, there is still a job of persuasion to be done.
It should help the “yes” campaign that it can build itself around a deeply conservative proposition to restore family values.
Campaigners must realise that just yelling louder in their existing echo chambers will have no impact.
And lashing out at people who disagree — precisely those whose minds need to be changed by the “yes” campaign — will be counter-productive.
For their part, conservatives should embrace the opportunity to broaden their base. It has been a very, very long time since part of society last clamoured for access to a conservative institution rather than freedom from one.
The conservative mindset prefers the stability of a regularised, public commitment over the less clear de facto model.
Stable domestic situations promote the wellbeing of the children in a household, as well as reducing the potential for welfare fraud.
Both of these arguments carry conservative weight, but children are a priority.
Children are increasingly born into irregular situations created by parents of all sexual orientations. Offering parents who want it a way to create more stability for children can only be a positive and is an inherently conservative thing to do. To put it another way, far from undermining it, extending marriage equality to same-sex relationships will likely make society more conservative, not less.
That said, it will be a tough time for same-sex couples between now and November 7.
It will also be tough for people who have doubts about extending traditional marriage to same-sex couples. The trolls from all sides will be out in force, trying to polarise the debate.
But there’s a silver lining.
For a couple of months, Australians will turn their minds to the topic of why extending equal franchise to people whose opinion — or in this case orientation — you don’t necessarily share is the right thing to do.
And make no mistake about it, tolerance is a two-way street.
We can’t forbid someone from being religious any more than we can forbid them fancying the same sex. A popular saying about gay marriage has been that if you don’t support them, you shouldn’t get one.
Well, the same thing applies in the other direction: if you don’t agree with the pastor, don’t go to the church. How people behave to one another when they interact is more important than what they think or even say in private. Actions trump words.
If the “yes” campaign accepts this, and engages respectfully and on a personal level to dispel doubts, we will come out of this knowing why we are a nation that extends the symbolic institution of marriage to all consenting couples.
Political correctness will have nothing to do with it.
Political correctness is the preserve of mealy mouthed pleaders doing obedience to an establishment view.
People — and politicians — who take up attitudes based on political correctness are capable of shedding them again when fashions change, or the posture is no longer useful. But an unforced and considered opinion sticks.
We all have something to gain by conducting this debate with respect and in good faith. If the goal is a freer and more stable society, for once there can be winners all around.
Well, Sinc, that’s the theory for a proper debate.
Ain’t gonna happen tho, is it?
I suggest Sinclair, that if you expect the Left to be respectful of anything, you live in la-la land. This is not about “equality”, it’s about destruction of our society by destroying yet another of it’s foundations. The few homosexuals who see themselves in a caring, monogamous relationship, are just seen as useful idiots by the Left. Changing the meaning of a word like marriage to encompass the views of a tiny minority, is just the Lefts way of bullying the silent majority who pay all the bills for these activists. The question should be, when the Left have destroyed the true meaning of marriage, what will they turn on next?
You’ve not been paying attention, Parnell.
Any notion of tolerance will be smashed once Labor comes to power.
Bollocks on stilts.
There is nothing conservative about raising children in homosexual households.
If the proYes polling was accurate they wouldn’t oppose a plebiscite and denying voters a voice.
Sad.
What do other Cats think the next targets of the ‘progressives’ will be? Constitutional recognition for Indigenous Australians would have to be #1 but I am interested to know what will be targets 2 through 10. I imagine there will be a combination of small targets (dropping the Lord’s Prayer from the opening of Parliament?) and large (death/inheritance taxes, ‘hate’ media restrictions?)
Keen to hear your thoughts.
In a nutshell, that is why I don’t trust the Yes campaign. In just 20 years, they have totally altered their approach to this issue. Don’t kid yourself – it is not because of some new-found respect for conservative institutions.
Adding one to my own list. The destruction of Australia Day on Jan 26. See the story on the leftards of the Yarra City Council.
Why would a loss = mismanagement?
That’s left-wing rhetoric 101.
‘When we lose, it’s because we didn’t educate the public enough.’
LOL. That’s what a debate is: a polarised contest.
The ALP has already stated it will ignore the result of the postal ballot if it returns a NO vote.
If homosexual marriage is not law when the next ALP government comes into power, it will be legislated in the first 100 days. This could easily be less than a year after the public said NO.
Dreyfus admitted as much on Sunday morning “this is clear Labor Party policy.”
That has worked wonderfully well, hasn’t it?
No bastard in their right mind marries a western woman.
Not if you want to keep your house and super and see your children.
Everyone has now seen someone get completely taken apart by no fault divorce. Some of us have had mates blow their brains out over it.
And now for our next hypothetical reality. They are utterly incapable of this.
Yeah, nah.
It’s very inconvenient how cold hard reality so often collides with idealistic utopian fantasy.
What would a “Yes” vote result in? What legislation would follow?
How can anyone vote “Yes” without knowing what resulting legislation would go through Parliament. The Government has broadly outlined the legislation they would put to Parliament (protections for religious ministers and celebrants), but they can’t guarantee passage of their legislation through the Senate.
A “Yes” vote is signing a blank cheque, we have no assurances what will happen to it. I don’t hand out signed blank cheques.
I’m saying no just to piss off the bigoted and intolarent tossers the yes campaigners have become.
Same-sex relationships don’t actually produce any children. What your presenting above is the principle reason to regularize relationships between men and women even though you were a few minutes earlier saying,
I think if this debate is to go anywhere the pro-SS’M’ side has to put aside slogans like ‘extending marriage rights’, ‘marriage equality’, and so on, because they do not justifiably apply to relationships between the same sex. It is pure question-begging.
Nathan
My guess is polygamy.
garbage in – garbage out. The author shows a great lack of understanding the concept of democratic equality. One person one vote on issues of morality and the rights of children.
The next target will be marriage down to 14 yo and polygamy to suit Islam and further break down the family unit in order to create global citizens. The Gay lobby is being used by the cultural marxists.
The only gay marriage I will recognize is that of a deliriously happy heterosexual male and a deliriously happy heterosexual female!
This is from Black’s Law Dictionary (2nd ed.):
It’s perplexing that the pro-SSM case can think they can erase the foundation upon which marriage is founded, sex, all the while pretending that you could build a conservative case over the debris.
Considering the size of the average family (in the absence of contraception) that is pretty hilarious.
Not to mention where is the evidence that (alleged) more sex equals more happiness?
Milo is very good with pointing out that women have progressively become less happy since the destruction of sexual ‘taboos’.
Marriage requires consummating, that is a scientific fact.
Is there any evidence that marriage confers more stability on homosexual relationships? Gay marriage has been legal in Canada for more than a decade.
There are some powerful lessons from Canada too, none more so than this piece on the assault on natural rights and freedoms that will follow the legalisation of gay marriage.
Funded or not any campaigning for the yes or no case is largely irrelevant as most people have made up their mind by now and simply want the whole topic to disappear.
So far proponents of homosexual marriage have only argued that to disagree with them is to be a homophobic bigot. As for the argument that gays marrying will strengthen a conservative tradition, ha ha haah!
This is just means to makd the abnormal normal. Same wiyh “Safe Schools” is just a means to legitimize people like Roz Ward.
And there goes freedom of speech on the issue of marriage equality. That did not take long.
How very diverse!
Anyone surprised by this does not know how the left works.
As I have said here before, I don’t give a rat’s about who “marries” anybody else, as long as they are consenting adults. It’s none of my business.
That said, I will be voting NO! in this poll because of the bullying, dishonest and condescending tactics of the Yes proponents.
Nobody has proved that gay couples in civil unions suffer any disadvantage. Indeed, all such disadvantages have been explicitly removed.
Nobody is stopping gay couples who are entering into a civil union from wearing lacy white dresses and being Bridezillas.
A year ago I would have voted Yes. But the exposure to the sunlight of the proponents has changed my mind. No doubt this is why they pulled out all the stops to prevent public debate.
Given 1 in 3 homosexual relationships are subject to domestic violence isn’t homosexual marriage giving domestic violence the green light? Where’s Rosie Batty in putting forward the “no” case?
Please make it so. It will be manna from Heaven for those pleading the No case.
Yeah what a plus that’s been for society.
What a horrid outlook for the children of this country – in the future no child will ever be removed from their abusive “irregular situation”. That’s worked out so well for Aboriginals hasn’t it.
What johanna said
This “guest author” is drunk, high or both.
Lefistry or cuckservatism? You be the judge.
Too kind Lysander
Oh the “Yes” campaign has succeeded admirably among my circle of friends, and even bigger circle of acquaintances. The more they whine and scream, the more they convince us.
The intolerance, the hate, the insults, the antics of the seven or so Liberal MPs ramming their lifestyle as better than heterosexual, has convinced us without doubt, nor remorse, to vote “No”
Any glimmer of acceptance has been completely erased, and for this I thank the Gay Lobby, the Labor Party. the Greens, and every other sad soul who attempted to convince us. Thank you for your revelations.
Of course it’s your business. Marriage is and always has been a public institution. Its public nature is one of its defining characteristics, in fact. If you mean you don’t care if two homosexuals pretend to marry each other according to ad hoc ‘rites’ ginned up by a friend or a Uniting Church ‘minister’ or something, then, sure. Nobody can object to what two people pretend to do in their own time.
As some Cats may know, I recently moved from the Glorious Democratic Peoples Republic of the ACT to the slightly less Glorious etc demos of Queanbeyan, NSW.
As I am keen to vote on the upcoming SSM question, as well as in future elections, I logged on to the Electoral Commission site to change my address.
To verify your identity, you have to have either a current passport or a current driver’s licence.
A driver’s licence, FFS? Of course, there are no dodgy drivers licences about.
Since I happen to have neither (passport recently expired) I have to go into the electoral office with notarised copies of my birth certificate, naturalisation certificate, copies of utility bills etc to validly get back on the electoral roll.
I have been living in Australia for 60 years, and have been on the roll for 40 of them.
If only I had a drivers licence issued by Ahmed of Bankstown!