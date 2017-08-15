Guest Post: The Magic Pudding Electricity Theory

In writing a response to a letter from NSW Energy Minister Don Harwin, Michael Crawford illustrates the demise of the electricity industry’s efficiency with this graph.
Dr Crawford continues
“The National Electricity Market (NEM) was established at the end of 1998. Being a politician you will understand it was promoted to the public on the grounds that it was going to reduce electricity prices.
“As the graph clearly shows, real electricity prices have doubled since the turn of the century, with almost all the increase occurring since 2005, and with that increase highly correlated with the increasing proportion of intermittent power generation (i.e. wind and solar), which has also brought us massive threats to our power supply since they don’t work when the sun is not shining and the wind not blowing (or blowing too strongly, as South Australia discovered).”
The Minister’s support for the Finkel “blueprint” to restore cheap and reliable power
“This is a plan to plan (by various bureaucratic bodies):
- which proposes a 42% “renewable energy” target (most of it from intermittent power supplies);
- whose author had such a grip on the reality of our electricity system he failed to forecast anything like the 20% increase in consumer prices announced within a month of the report’s release;
- which relied on cost and price forecasts from a body whose previous forecasts to the Australian Government had proved woefully wrong; and
- Dr Finkel’s forecasts relied on assumptions about adding power generation backup or storage facilities in order to try to counteract the insecurity due to intermittent power generators, but neglected to include those in the costs of the system for which industry and consumers will have to pay.
”The Finkel report is a recipe for even more disaster for the NSW electricity consumers. But aside from the “Finkel Blueprint” you want us to be reassured because there are multiple bureaucratic activities by or related to the:
- COAG Energy Council;
- Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO);
- Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC); • Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC);
- NSW Energy Security Taskforce;
- NSW Renewable Energy Action Plan; and
- NSW Climate Change Fund Strategic Plan.
“These are precisely the agencies which presided over the 100% increase in real consumer power prices over the last decade, and have brought our electricity system to the brink of failure. When NSW Governments almost halved the real consumer price of electricity from the mid 50s to the 80s, they did it without the phalanx of bureaucrats writing endless papers and reports and holding meetings which preside over failure.”
The Magic Pudding Electricity Supply policy
According to the Minister NSW is ‘well positioned for reliable supply’, particularly because “NSW can also draw on supply through connections with Victoria and Queensland”.
Dr Crawford continues,
“But when it is high summer in NSW it also is high summer in Victoria and Queensland and all are seeking support from each other. The linchpin in this system of mutual dependence was the Hazelwood power station which was shut through a combination of wilful destructiveness on the part of the current Victorian Government and dithering by the Federal Government.
“In the event that the Magic Pudding doesn’t work as you hope, you offer a backup plan, attributed to the Energy Security Taskforce led by the State’s Chief Scientist, which is ‘get some people to turn off their power’. That policy is in fact a blatant admission of failure by the gaggle of incompetent officials to whom you have ceded your responsibility to ensure the lights stay on.
“According to (Minister Harwin’s) letter ‘Private sector investment in new generation, like wind power, is important to ensure our system security’. (Yet) our electricity insecurity has been caused precisely because of the inclusion of highly subsidised intermittent electricity generators (wind and solar), which have also caused our high prices for electricity.
“(The Minister’s letter) includes the dishonest claim that we are undergoing ‘an industry-led transition to a lower emissions generation mix’. The rush to install intermittent electricity generators is not ‘industry-led’. It is government-driven via two mechanisms.
“The first is the Federal Government’s, Large-Scale Generation Certificates (LGC), mandated under the RET, which enforces a direct subsidy for all intermittent power, which electricity consumers in NSW and other states are forced to pay.
“The second is the practice of the NSW Government’s planning agencies to approve intermittent power generation applications without any consideration of the impact that will have on NSW electricity security and NSW prices.
“Were the Federal Government not forcing all electricity consumers to subsidise intermittent electricity production, and were (State) government not approving connection to the electricity grid of generators whose supply is both intermittent and unpredictable, the disaster would not be happening.”
Dr Crawford goes on to criticise the NSW mitigatory plan to spend $400 million on emission reduction and energy efficiency and to get households to use less energy. He comments that the minister’s claim that the ‘Renewable Energy Target will deliver thousands of jobs across the State’ fails to mention the tens of thousands of jobs lost in other industries as a consequence of the higher prices and reduced reliability, adding, perhaps optimistically, that “there are junior economists in Treasury who can explain to you the fallacy you are promoting”.
Correct me if I am wrong BUT, Australia (and more to the point Sth Australia) were never likely to be paying the enormous price we are now experiencing were it not for the introduction of SUBSIDISED solar & wind generation
Vandalism of our economy by the political class.
Has anyone worked out what our emissions would be if we had replaced all our old coal fired power stations with supercritical coal ones?
Lucky we have smart electricity meter robots that can be linked to the nbn and shut down Tories and deniers and deplorable, while permitting progressives to power on triumphantly.
(Wait for those that sign up to more expensive green power to be supplied through smart meters when the proles are cut off.)
That graph says it all.
Sadly the commonsense of the NSW Government in other areas hasn’t yet infiltrated Energy Policy, though we have been spared some of the excesses of other states.
While politicians lie and governments dither the basket weavers progress inexorably towards their goal:
A “de-carbonised” economy.
And like all Socialists they’re not as benevolent as they pretend, either.
Goodness me. A graph is such a wonderful thing. In this case it indicates that power cost inflation rose ahead of a change in the supply. Ahead, for example, of the Hazelwood closure.
Old people might recall that a very large amount of power capacity was built by the Phil Lynch infrastructure borrowing program, giving the world such profoundly socialist industry outcomes as the Gladstone, Portland and Newcastle aluminium smelters. That capacity is now approaching its retirement. Old people will also recall that the price of power jumped enormously when the new capacity was installed in the 1980s.
Younger people will recall that the stupid regulation of power prices promoted capital investment in distribution and that “gold plating” gave us one round of gouging. Then our Government sat back and watched while Santos et al totally wrecked the local gas market, driving local supply to shortage and prices through the roof. Now we have the pricing effect changing demand so that base load is shrinking as we kill off energy dependent industry while at the same time household appliances are pushing peaks upward, a certain formula for price hikes.
It is entirely possible that the RET will be a disaster. But we already had one.
Exactly. As I’ve previously said the empirical data is quite clear: the more intermittent non-dispatchable electricity in the generation mix the higher the electricity price that consumers pay.
The minister should realise that proponents who say that solar and wind energy are the cheapest forms of electricity are talking out of their rear orifices. The real world data completely refutes this claim.
Good analysis Alan.
Pretty obvious if you stop building plants, ban cheap power and subsidise second rate garbage….well it should be.
Interesting too is the success of the NSW Electricity Commission. Also note how the upward slope started under JH’s reign.
Re gas, irreversible, the governments did not sit back. They prevented gas exploration in southern states. You just identified another example of active government intervention buggering the development of a decent energy mix.
I wonder if someone in Queensland will campaign at the next state election on exporting coal powered electricity to Newcastle?
Rego plate logo:
Queensland the Energy State
A meaningless exercise.
A more relevant one would be to work out how much effect Australia’s current and proposed reductions in CO2 emissions will have on global temperatures.
Next work out how much all that will cost.
Then it is a simple matter of conducting a cost / benefit analysis.
The Father of Middle Class Welfare got the ball rolling with the MRET in 2001.
But unfortunately nothing will change, just look at inflation over the past five years. Private sector pric rises approx 3% Public sector good and services price rise 28%. Always remember public servants make decisions based on what they perceive is best for everybody not what is best.
pp86 of this report says emissions drop (from 880kg CO2/kWh) by about 10% for sub-critical vs. super-critical, another 5% for ‘ultra super-critical’, and another couple of percent for the latest tech (ultra super duper).
Quickest ref. for coal-power emissions I could find is here – and those numbers suggest that emissions are more like 980 kg/kWh – maybe due to old (and brown-coal) stations.
So you’re looking at 10-25% drop in emissions.
of life-sustaining plant food, by the way.
jupes it is not a meaningless exercise because it helps to expose their lies, your proposal to work out what effect any reductions in our emissions would have on global temperatures however is a meaningless exercise as non of them have the faintest clue as all their models have shown.
We need to force them to detail the carbon cost of their “emissions free” renewables which includes the extremely inefficient backup generators they need to work with them as normal coal and gas generators don’t work well with them. Then we would have a figure which we can compare against brand new coal fired power stations
Then, thanks to a mixture of fact and evidence free, hysterical superstitious idiocy, blatant dishonesty and unrepentant treason, the exact opposite happened. Gee, no one could have foreseen it, I tells ya.
Thanks duncanm
Well the NEM did reduce prices. Unfortunately that gave the pollies room to find new and innovative ways to raising prices. And h overshoot is a bitch.
That is a ball-tearer of a letter. My congratulations to Dr Crawford.
The Fix is in.
Gulagoogle
Andrew Clennell: Gladys Berejiklian has given the lobbyists a green light
to get behind the barricade at the Terrorgraph.
High(?)lights:
Ka-ching !
A happy day for Photios. He keeps young Mrs Photios-the-Second happy with her green activism AND coins more money for Photios-Campbell Inc. ( In case you are unfamiliar – these two are the Lobbyists who effectively run the NSW Liberal Party ).
No question at all. All sitting and aspiring NSW Liberals are either performing monkeys for the Photios-Campbell organ grinders OR targeted for extinction for not being performing monkeys ( T. Abbott )
Dr Crawford’s full letter ( linked above ) calls upon the Minister to either do his job for the people of NSW or stand aside.
Bravo. Very commendable. Not a snowflake’s chance in hell these troughers are going to do anything but what serves their minuscule self-interest and the much grander aspirations of their factional masters.
If you want a sensible energy policy in NSW, it looks like you need to drive to the offices of Photios, Photios & Campbell Inc with a truckload of money and find out how much it will take to get Mr P to agree to allow his lackeys to do something which will annoy young Mrs P.
GK: Always remember public servants make decisions based on what they perceive is best for everybody not what is best.
No, they make decisions based on what they perceive is best for themselves.
Enough to make you long for the days of Carr and Egan. Wow, never ever thought I’d say that. Does anyone know what happened re LP rank and file getting a say in pre selections?
The Conversation has fact checked the claim by Matt Canavan on Q&A that coal is still cheaper than wind power. They find that he is wrong. Can someone look at the figures and find where the subsidies are included in the cost of renewables. Not to mention the royalties paid by coal miners.
Maybe they are excluding capital costs?
My memory from somewhere on JoNovas site says – coal 4c, solar 50c, wind 70c.