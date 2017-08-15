“But if we start letting movie stars — even though they’ve been the sexiest man alive twice — to come into our nation [and break the laws], then why don’t we just break the laws for everybody?
“It’s time that Pistol and Boo buggered off back to the United States.”
Mr Joyce said the dogs came to his attention after they were spotted being taken to a dog groomer on the Gold Coast.
Earlier, on ABC 612 Brisbane, Mr Joyce said “if he doesn’t take Boo and Pistol back we do have to euthanase them”.
“Just because he’s Johnny Depp doesn’t make him exempt from Australian laws,” Mr Joyce said.
“The way this works is if we are going to make an excuse for Johnny Depp because he’s got a private jet and brought in his dogs then I suppose you have to start making exemptions and excuses for everybody.
“The reason you can walk through a park in Brisbane and not have in the back of your mind ‘what happens if a rabid dog comes out and bites me or bites my kid’ is because we’ve kept that disease out.
“I’ll tell you how close it is: it’s in Bali, it’s just next door. So this is not fanciful stuff, and therefore we’re very diligent about what comes into our nation.”
When Mr Joyce was asked if his tough stance might affect Depp’s view of him, he replied: “I don’t think Mr Depp will be inviting me to the grand opening of the Pirates of the Caribbean.”
A US embassy spokeswoman said it encouraged US residents to do their research before travelling abroad.
When John Howard said that we would decide who comes here blah, blah, blah, I think he meant Australians as being the “we” and not New Zealanders.
the government spends $18 billion on stopping immigration
That the whole thing is a massive flop is revealed by the 11 million illegal immigrants in this country,
Meanwhile, this is a huge debate among people who otherwise swear fealty to “limited government.” Many people who claim to want freedom seem to have no problem with the implications of a closed-border policy: national IDs, national work permits, non-stop surveillance, harassment of all businesses, a “papers please” culture, mass deportation, tens of billions in waste, bureaucrats wrecking the American dream, broken families, the rights of Americans and foreigners transgressed at every turn.
The more you look into the research, the more these objections fall away. Immigrants cause less crime than natives. Immigration does not cause unemployment. Immigrants don’t consume more public benefits than natives; in fact, they use fewer. Indeed, they have kept Social Security afloat, even though they will never get a dime from the system. They don’t love liberty less: they poll in as more libertarian. Indeed, every one of these and other claims in Trump’s immigration policy paper are patently wrong.
Apparently, the facts don’t matter. And as for humane values and human rights, forget it. Immigration restriction is a fundamental attack on the rights of at least two parties: the person who wants to employ someone currently outside the border and the person who wants to come work. It’s a thuggish interference with an economic exchange, like any other arbitrary restriction on trade.
Open borders work only in the absence of the welfare states. It used to be like that before the 19th century.
One of the best cartoons of the past two years.
I see that the LNP is threatening to investigate the origins of seven ALP MPs. The political class is nuking itself. The situation is excellent.
Prior to, the two majors would have clubbed together to protect each other. The (somewhat mischevious) interference of the NZ PM in outing Joyce means all bets are off.
Max is generally correct, but he forgets that the behavioral and belief bell curves for the immigrants are a lot wider than they are for Australian nationals. More whackos on each end of the spectrum.
And it’s of no comfort that 95% of immigrants are wonderful folk if 5% want to kill you. That 5% is problematic. You need to keep 100% out until you can effectively filter the 5%.
Barnaby Joyce was born in Tamworth, so was his mother, his father is from NZ – so it looks like a sins of the father situation
If we can’t drain the swamp, we can at least step aside and allow the denizens of the swamp to self-destruct.
In the meantime, AusCons need to look at getting a candidate ready for the New England electorate.
Yes – crazy isn’t it. In the meantime let’s all have a good laugh at our political class driving themselves mad.
LNP sure tried hard to keep the lid on that one.
LOL I guess you don’t live in Victoriastan. The Apex gang and associated copy cats are totes a figment of our imagination.
Is it crazy to expect that the politicians we elect to pass laws governing us can understand those laws? Is it crazy to expect politicians to follow the Constitution of this country?
The Constitution is pretty that dual citizenship disqualifies a person from nominating. So why would any would be politician leave any doubt as to their eligibility. A minimal level of knowledge of their the average politicians favourite subject, themselves, plus a modest level of inquiry into the nationality laws of a foreign country should suffice to trigger a renunciation of dual citizenship.
The fact that so many of our politicians have failed to undertake the most basic level of due diligence should be enough to raise alarm bells that something is very amiss in our political class. Are indolent, stupid or just playing us for fools?
Yes laugh all you like, after all, they certainly deserve it. However, it is not crazy to expect much better from those who would lead us.
An Australian woman gives birth to a child in this country and another country declares that child as one of theirs seems crazy but where are the Australian women in this argument don’t they believe women have equal rights with men in Australia.
Is it possible that the political class has realised that SSM might not be the slam dunk they have been told, and either way they are pissing off a big part of the electorate?
Perhaps they are hoping that, after this whole citizenship opera bouffe is played out (with likely no changes to the status quo) then pro-SSM voters will remember how all the pollies came out in favour but got sidetracked (but at least their hearts were in the right place) and the anti-SSM voters remember that they were pushing for a plebiscite.
Did Barnaby’s dad take Australian citizenship before Barnaby’s birth?
His father was no slouch
http://www.theage.com.au/news/National/The-power-of-one-in-the-bush/2005/04/15/1113509927310.html
Barnaby stuck it to spoilt Hollywood celebrities and we can depend on Aussies to side with them.
Politicians should not be able to hold or receive any part of any foreign asset. (That last mark is a period)
Australia’s interests only. Or fsck off.
Dual nationals in state politics is an obscenity.
Love the post Sinc. As someone who is stuck with the Nats commie control over my livestock and grain growing business it’s good to see that indeed that a swift Bluntstone to the rear can in fact cause some pain, and equally, the shit can be hosed off ready for work the next day.
The cartoon reflects nothing more than the ignorance of the cartoonist, and the ignorance of the general public about quarantine against diseases getting into Australia. The stupid dogs that were brought in secretly by an air head “celebrity” and her equally air headed overrated partner, who thinks he is a famous actor, needed to be exposed and dealt with. Diseases for plants, animals and humans are a great risk these days as so many people are coming into the country, or back into the country, from all over the world. Air travel is exposing Australia to more danger daily. But this petty little cartoonist wants to make fun of the constitutional situation that apparently half the members of parliament are now likely to be under review over.
An article in today’s SMH “Another Liberal MP scrambles to check citizenship’ quotes the ALP’s Tony Burke as saying that the ALP has an intensive vetting process for its candidates that prevents this S44 (i) problem from happening with their MPs. OK, Mr Burke, tell us how long this vetting process has been in place. Long enough to have picked up a Barnaby Joyce, or a Penny Wong? If not, fess up – your side of the Speaker’s chair are in as much trouble as the LNP.
What about the ones who were born here who fully support u.n,communist globalist fascism ,and destruction of nations with their open borders invasions ? Are total TRAITORS who have broken their allegiance vow , fit to sit in a NATIONAL PARLIAMENT ?
Or should they suffer the penalty for High Treason .which is of course death ?
Why do other countries allow dual citizenship?
Amber Heard is an airhead who deliberately violated Australian law. Barnaby was well within his rights to go after her. He should have gone harder. A decent set of tits and an American accent doesn’t give you the right to deliberately break the law.
Joyce’s situation is insane but Heard does herself no favours with her petty twitter insult. What this story actually shows is a reflection of the dangers of retrospective legislation. How utterly insane that a country can claim someone as one of their own whether they like it or not particularly when it is by retrospective legislation.