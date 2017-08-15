“But if we start letting movie stars — even though they’ve been the sexiest man alive twice — to come into our nation [and break the laws], then why don’t we just break the laws for everybody?
“It’s time that Pistol and Boo buggered off back to the United States.”
Mr Joyce said the dogs came to his attention after they were spotted being taken to a dog groomer on the Gold Coast.
Earlier, on ABC 612 Brisbane, Mr Joyce said “if he doesn’t take Boo and Pistol back we do have to euthanase them”.
“Just because he’s Johnny Depp doesn’t make him exempt from Australian laws,” Mr Joyce said.
“The way this works is if we are going to make an excuse for Johnny Depp because he’s got a private jet and brought in his dogs then I suppose you have to start making exemptions and excuses for everybody.
“The reason you can walk through a park in Brisbane and not have in the back of your mind ‘what happens if a rabid dog comes out and bites me or bites my kid’ is because we’ve kept that disease out.
“I’ll tell you how close it is: it’s in Bali, it’s just next door. So this is not fanciful stuff, and therefore we’re very diligent about what comes into our nation.”
When Mr Joyce was asked if his tough stance might affect Depp’s view of him, he replied: “I don’t think Mr Depp will be inviting me to the grand opening of the Pirates of the Caribbean.”
A US embassy spokeswoman said it encouraged US residents to do their research before travelling abroad.
When John Howard said that we would decide who comes here blah, blah, blah, I think he meant Australians as being the “we” and not New Zealanders.
the government spends $18 billion on stopping immigration
That the whole thing is a massive flop is revealed by the 11 million illegal immigrants in this country,
Meanwhile, this is a huge debate among people who otherwise swear fealty to “limited government.” Many people who claim to want freedom seem to have no problem with the implications of a closed-border policy: national IDs, national work permits, non-stop surveillance, harassment of all businesses, a “papers please” culture, mass deportation, tens of billions in waste, bureaucrats wrecking the American dream, broken families, the rights of Americans and foreigners transgressed at every turn.
The more you look into the research, the more these objections fall away. Immigrants cause less crime than natives. Immigration does not cause unemployment. Immigrants don’t consume more public benefits than natives; in fact, they use fewer. Indeed, they have kept Social Security afloat, even though they will never get a dime from the system. They don’t love liberty less: they poll in as more libertarian. Indeed, every one of these and other claims in Trump’s immigration policy paper are patently wrong.
Apparently, the facts don’t matter. And as for humane values and human rights, forget it. Immigration restriction is a fundamental attack on the rights of at least two parties: the person who wants to employ someone currently outside the border and the person who wants to come work. It’s a thuggish interference with an economic exchange, like any other arbitrary restriction on trade.
https://fee.org/articles/why-open-borders/
Sure max. Sure.
Open borders work only in the absence of the welfare states. It used to be like that before the 19th century.
Ewes guys should stop picking on Baa-naby.
Leak-esque.
One of the best cartoons of the past two years.
I see that the LNP is threatening to investigate the origins of seven ALP MPs. The political class is nuking itself. The situation is excellent.
Prior to, the two majors would have clubbed together to protect each other. The (somewhat mischevious) interference of the NZ PM in outing Joyce means all bets are off.
That’s a bit poor Sinc. Barnaby was born here.
This is an exceptionally stupid post, even by professor Davidson standard!
Well, finally, they’re wising up and accepting the facts . . .
Wha . . . Dogs? He’s talking about dogs?
Damn.
Max is generally correct, but he forgets that the behavioral and belief bell curves for the immigrants are a lot wider than they are for Australian nationals. More whackos on each end of the spectrum.
And it’s of no comfort that 95% of immigrants are wonderful folk if 5% want to kill you. That 5% is problematic. You need to keep 100% out until you can effectively filter the 5%.
The LNP shills are out in force, I see. I thought the party had run out of money to pay you?
This whole thing is a just a very nice gesture on behalf of the Kiwi’s to allow 20,000 more fans to cheer the winning side at the Bledisloe on Saturday.
Its an excellent cartoon.
Serves NZud right for not becoming eastern Canberra when they had the chance.
Are pistol and boo still breathing, or were they collateral damage in the Depp/Heard divorce imbroglio?
Stupid Hollyweird wankers. They’re even worse than the likes of Barnaby Rubble.
Barney was born here? I think its all getting to weird now.
Joyce bro.
Barnaby Joyce was born in Tamworth, so was his mother, his father is from NZ – so it looks like a sins of the father situation
Good outcome.
If we can’t drain the swamp, we can at least step aside and allow the denizens of the swamp to self-destruct.
In the meantime, AusCons need to look at getting a candidate ready for the New England electorate.