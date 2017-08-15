Let’s roll the tape:

“But if we start letting movie stars — even though they’ve been the sexiest man alive twice — to come into our nation [and break the laws], then why don’t we just break the laws for everybody?

“It’s time that Pistol and Boo buggered off back to the United States.”

Mr Joyce said the dogs came to his attention after they were spotted being taken to a dog groomer on the Gold Coast.

Earlier, on ABC 612 Brisbane, Mr Joyce said “if he doesn’t take Boo and Pistol back we do have to euthanase them”.

“Just because he’s Johnny Depp doesn’t make him exempt from Australian laws,” Mr Joyce said.

“The way this works is if we are going to make an excuse for Johnny Depp because he’s got a private jet and brought in his dogs then I suppose you have to start making exemptions and excuses for everybody.

“The reason you can walk through a park in Brisbane and not have in the back of your mind ‘what happens if a rabid dog comes out and bites me or bites my kid’ is because we’ve kept that disease out.

“I’ll tell you how close it is: it’s in Bali, it’s just next door. So this is not fanciful stuff, and therefore we’re very diligent about what comes into our nation.”

When Mr Joyce was asked if his tough stance might affect Depp’s view of him, he replied: “I don’t think Mr Depp will be inviting me to the grand opening of the Pirates of the Caribbean.”

A US embassy spokeswoman said it encouraged US residents to do their research before travelling abroad.