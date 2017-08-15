So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it. I know they’re wrong wait and see.

On ABC last night, Four Corners presented an amusing story about the state of the Australian Greens, and particularly NSW division. This is not the first critical ABC review of the Greens, with previous efforts including a Background Briefing story on Radio National. In the Radio National story, it was suggested (don’t laught), that the Greens have both a left and a right wing!

Well let me correct myself. ABC did not criticise the Greens. They criticised the NSW division of the Greens while lauding the talent, judgement and wisdom of the non NSW leadership.

Spartacus is not seeking to endorse the policies or behaviours of the NSW Greens, but talk about a hatchet job. Yes. It is true that the NSW Greens are best reflected by Left Renewal whose policy manifesto has a preamble stating that:

this land is built on genocide and is, was, and always will be Aboriginal land.

And yes, the Left Renewal manifesto also states that:

As advocates of social justice, we believe: 1. That our struggle for social justice brings us into irreconcilable conflict with the capitalist mode of production, and all other forms of class society. This requires us to take a strong stance on the struggle of the working class. We further understand that the working class extends past the factory, and includes home workers, sex workers, and well beyond.

But what about the rest of the Greens policies? Voluntary economic suicide anyone? Government by United Nations perhaps?

The Four Corners story paraded a who’s who of Green Royalty, including Bob Brown, Christine Milne, Nick McKim and Richard Di Natalie, who all together, had a nice swing a Lee Rhiannon. Amusing to watch would be an understatement, but again, what about the non-NSW greens?

What last night’s story seemed more about was the institutional greens (Brown, Milne, McKim, Di Natalie), leveraging the publicly funded ABC, itself full of Green voters, to have a whack at its internal opponents.

Yes, the institutional greens seemed (again) to use its friends in the public broadcaster to concurrently beat up NSW opponents and to promote the rest of the party and its leadership.

Whose ABC is it?

