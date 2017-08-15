The Corbyn Plan

The election plan of the ALP is to follow the policy lead of Jeremy Corbyn. The same Jeremy Corbyn who said about Hugo Chavez and Venezuela in 2009:

Venezuela is seriously conquering poverty by emphatically rejecting the Neo Liberal policies of the world’s financial institutions.

The same Jeremy Corbyn who said in 2011:

I’ve been involved in opposing anti-terror legislation ever since I first went into Parliament in 1983.

The same Jeremy Corbyn who:

claimed that 9/11 was “manipulated” to make it look like Osama Bin Laden was responsible to allow the West to go to war in Afghanistan.

And still the same Jeremy Corbyn who:

blamed Britain for the beheading of Alan Henning by the ISIS killer “Jihadi John”.

And the very same Jeremy Corbyn whose economic manifesto includes rail nationalisation, free tertiary education and freezing the pension retirement age.

What is worse. The ALP policy direction or the ineptitude of the Coalition government such that the ALP are on track to win the next election?

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus