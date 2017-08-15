The Corbyn Plan

The election plan of the ALP is to follow the policy lead of Jeremy Corbyn. The same Jeremy Corbyn who said about Hugo Chavez and Venezuela in 2009:
Venezuela is seriously conquering poverty by emphatically rejecting the Neo Liberal policies of the world’s financial institutions.
The same Jeremy Corbyn who said in 2011:
I’ve been involved in opposing anti-terror legislation ever since I first went into Parliament in 1983.
The same Jeremy Corbyn who:
claimed that 9/11 was “manipulated” to make it look like Osama Bin Laden was responsible to allow the West to go to war in Afghanistan.
And still the same Jeremy Corbyn who:
blamed Britain for the beheading of Alan Henning by the ISIS killer “Jihadi John”.
And the very same Jeremy Corbyn whose economic manifesto includes rail nationalisation, free tertiary education and freezing the pension retirement age.
What is worse. The ALP policy direction or the ineptitude of the Coalition government such that the ALP are on track to win the next election?
Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus
What is worse. The ALP policy direction or the ineptitude of the Coalition government such that the ALP are on track to win the next election? Out of the frying pan into the fire. The problem is the entire political class
“In the long run, ideas, not force, rule; and any government has to have legitimacy in the minds of the public.”
as long as you support any of this — no change for better can occur
A Heavy Progressive or Graduated Income Tax.
Centralization of Credit in the Hands of the State, by Means of a National Bank with State Capital and an Exclusive Monopoly.
Free Education for All Children in Public Schools.
standing armies
professional police
foreign policy that support wars
professional politicians
Or to put it this way:
as long the voting population sees no real problem with fiat money, engaging in massive deficit spending, policing the entire world, providing health care, providing social security and micro-managing every business decision
I really think our only hope is to get some good people into the senate. Still can’t understand how left wingers put up by the LP still romp home in conservative electorates such as Mackellar.
Please don’t tell me Corbyn has been preselected by the Photios NSW Lieboral Party.
The UK needs him more.
foreign policy that support wars
I think one great lesson of the last 50 years is that foreign military adventures suck. Eisenhower warned us.
Comrade Corbin reminds of the arrogant fool George Bernard Shaw = who after a party conducted tour of stalins Russia said” I ha e seen the future and it works” this was during the days when stalins Cheka were murdering thousands of people weekly . The intellectual academic left have the never reall understood facts and reality ,they interfere with the dogmatic agenda ,spoil a good theory .