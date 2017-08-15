These are not unrelated stories

First this: President Trump Launching Section 301 Trade Infringement Investigation: “This is only the beginning”….
During an afternoon announcement with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, President Trump announced the launch of section 301 trade investigations into China’s business practices for theft of U.S. technology and violations of U.S. intellectual property rights.
Perhaps the most overlooked portion of the remarks from President Trump happened as he sat down to sign the Presidential Memorandum authorizing the official investigation:
…This is only the beginning folks. This is only the beginning…
For approximately 30 years China has been engaged in a unidirectional trade war against the United States of America; facilitated and enabled by both Democrats and Republicans who have been purchased by multinational and corporate lobbyists to block any effort to defend our U.S. interests. The biggest victims have been U.S. middle-class workers.
And then this: NORTH KOREA’S KIM JONG UN SAYS WILL WATCH US BIT LONGER BEFORE ACTING
North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un received a report from his army on its plans to strike the area around Guam and said he will watch the actions of the United States for a while longer before making a decision, the North’s official news agency said on Tuesday.
“The United States, which was the first to bring numerous strategic nuclear equipment near us, should first make the right decision and show through actions if they wish to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and prevent a dangerous military clash,” Kim was cited as saying in the report by KCNA.
The North’s leader ordered the army should always be fire-ready should he make a decision for action, the report said.
And it ain’t over yet, except perhaps for Kim.
Kim blinks.