Warty – Charlottesville

“I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror and remember it was white Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists’. David Duke (former KKK leader).

It seems almost like a mixed metaphor to talk of a swamp ‘rearing up’ to engulf, but that is exactly what the ‘deep state’ is now doing. To mix the metaphor yet further, one could say Charlottesville is the hole in the dyke for Trump, simply because his earlier statements didn’t speak the language of the swamp. Trump spoke the truth in condemning all groups involved in the demonstration, something their beloved Obama would never have done: the former president would have condemned neo Nazis for the violence; kkk for allegedly having a presence; white supremacists for daring to raise their ugly heads . . . nothing about BLM, AntiFa and other extreme left agitators, many paid by George Soros to disrupt, maim and create mayhem.

A white guy, whom I refuse to label, loses his cool, for reasons only known to him, reverses into a crowd of radical leftists and unfortunately killing a woman and seriously injuring a number of others. This single, indeed appalling incident, has become a hole in the dyke incident for Trump, and he buckled and singled out several white nationalist groups by name in his second address on the issue. Not a single radical left group received a mention: this was an undignified capitulation, and people like Mr Duke have every reason to be dismayed. As a Trump supporter I too feel more than a little despondent.

For many the term ‘deep state’ or ‘Washington Swamp’ are simply rather scary terms that seem to present an unspecified threat. In truth they represent vested interests of groups and individuals dedicated in maintaining the status quo, which in America, and elsewhere means the systematic de-democratisation of often centuries old established political systems, replaced by human rights-based judges and NGOs, who make decisions binding on millions of people who never voted for them in the first place.

Trump’s forté is that he is a negotiator, which is part of the reason for his being such a successful businessman, but it is also a weakness. One thing Trump ought not to be doing at this point is trade away his principles for legislative expediency. His ability to get tax reform and the repeal of ‘Obamacare’ through Congress and the Senate is finely poised at this point in time, and he needs Republican support, some of whom, like Lindsey Graham and John McCain have consistently opposed him. But there are larger issues at stake here, and that is the very real possibility he might throw millions of his long-suffering supporters back onto the scrap heap. He gave them a voice and he is now in danger of taking it away from them.

This would be a momentous betrayal, with far reaching consequences for conservatives the world over.