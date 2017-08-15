Warty – Charlottesville

“I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror and remember it was white Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists’. David Duke (former KKK leader).
It seems almost like a mixed metaphor to talk of a swamp ‘rearing up’ to engulf, but that is exactly what the ‘deep state’ is now doing. To mix the metaphor yet further, one could say Charlottesville is the hole in the dyke for Trump, simply because his earlier statements didn’t speak the language of the swamp. Trump spoke the truth in condemning all groups involved in the demonstration, something their beloved Obama would never have done: the former president would have condemned neo Nazis for the violence; kkk for allegedly having a presence; white supremacists for daring to raise their ugly heads . . . nothing about BLM, AntiFa and other extreme left agitators, many paid by George Soros to disrupt, maim and create mayhem.
A white guy, whom I refuse to label, loses his cool, for reasons only known to him, reverses into a crowd of radical leftists and unfortunately killing a woman and seriously injuring a number of others. This single, indeed appalling incident, has become a hole in the dyke incident for Trump, and he buckled and singled out several white nationalist groups by name in his second address on the issue. Not a single radical left group received a mention: this was an undignified capitulation, and people like Mr Duke have every reason to be dismayed. As a Trump supporter I too feel more than a little despondent.
For many the term ‘deep state’ or ‘Washington Swamp’ are simply rather scary terms that seem to present an unspecified threat. In truth they represent vested interests of groups and individuals dedicated in maintaining the status quo, which in America, and elsewhere means the systematic de-democratisation of often centuries old established political systems, replaced by human rights-based judges and NGOs, who make decisions binding on millions of people who never voted for them in the first place.
Trump’s forté is that he is a negotiator, which is part of the reason for his being such a successful businessman, but it is also a weakness. One thing Trump ought not to be doing at this point is trade away his principles for legislative expediency. His ability to get tax reform and the repeal of ‘Obamacare’ through Congress and the Senate is finely poised at this point in time, and he needs Republican support, some of whom, like Lindsey Graham and John McCain have consistently opposed him. But there are larger issues at stake here, and that is the very real possibility he might throw millions of his long-suffering supporters back onto the scrap heap. He gave them a voice and he is now in danger of taking it away from them.
This would be a momentous betrayal, with far reaching consequences for conservatives the world over.
Yes it would. Now would that be due to say the influence of the (new) National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster?
Yes, very disappointing.
Let’s just hope after the next round of leftist violence he condemns the fuck out of them. Then does it every time they repeat it.
Hopefully that’s the strategy.
forte, a disyllable (the ‘e’ is pronounced), is Italian for “loudly”;
forte, a monosyllable (the ‘e’ is not pronounced), is French for “strength”.
Thanks for that Dr Sir Major General.
Take it down!
‘Stand Watie (Cherokee: translit. Degataga, lit. ‘Stand firm’) (December 12, 1806 – September 9, 1871) — also known as Standhope Uwatie, Tawkertawker, and Isaac S. Watie — was a leader of the Cherokee Nation, and not only a brigadier general of the Confederate States Army during the American Civil War, but the only Native American general of the Confederate Army. He commanded the Confederate Indian cavalry of the Army of the Trans-Mississippi, made up mostly of Cherokee, Muskogee and Seminole, and was the final Confederate general in the field to cease hostilities at war’s end.’
And his statue in Oklahoma
I wouldn’t be too concerned. Trump will now happily name any leftist group involved in violence. trump is not stupid.
The reversing happened after the car struck a number of people and a stationary vehicle, propelling it into a third vehicle. (From what I can see, airbags did not deploy in any of the vehicles.) I don’t know where the woman who was killed stood in relation to these cars, but I assume she was injured before the car was stopped. As soon as the driver was stopped, marchers started to attack the car with baseball bats. I think it’s safe to assume that the concentration of armed marchers was uniform throughout the crowd. The people you see on the back of the car as it reverses were among those attacking it. There’s a picture from when the car is approaching the crowd which shows marchers scattering, and the brake lights of the car on. There is, at the least, some confusion of purpose on the part of the driver. If you want to run people over, why put the brakes on?
This is not over yet. Trump also mentioned an incident investigation into the incident. This will be done by the Feds and hopfelly wont be able to be stymied by the local City Hall. There will be a complaint lodged over the declaration of the State of Emergency despite the First Amendment protection as well as the fact that the Unite the Right folks did everthing by the book. If Antifa was bussed in that will come to light. The offensive nature of the combat from Anitifa will be cite
… ed. If the Feds play a straight bat on this the truth will out with enough aprobration for all worthies. “The lady hath protested way too much” leaving room for the walk back. CNN have been holding thier breath for months and have well and trully turned blue. Unless Trump’s game has well and trully slipped since the Election my guess is has got this. Trumps base took quite a few literal bruises for his during the Election. I remain cautiously optomistic.
Let’s remember that Barack Obama gave the eulogy at Ted Kennedy’s funeral.
pbw.
On the matter of the MVA. Police have advised drivers to drive through angry mobs. There is plenty of footage of BLM and Antifa belting individuals peeled out of the phalanxes. It certainly wasnt a case of him deliberately driving into a peacefull crowd ala Truck of Peace attacks, as per the Legacy
Lugenpresse. It is way too early for trial by media of Mr Fields. If the mob had extracted him from his car he would fear for his life. The injury toll on the Unite the Right folks is significant. There is loads of footage contrasting the reality of the Counter protestors conduct wrt the UTR. At face value the Defence has a rich pallette to work with.
I didn’t see any prominent Democrats condemning all the post election violence, demonstrations, or virtual rioting by their supporters after Trump won (of which Berkeley was possibly the worst example, even though Trump was not specifically the target of the Left’s anger there).
I did see the absolutely appalling Hillary Clinton egging on the protestors and demonstrators though.
I agree with Muzzlehatch. Trump has some very big ticket items on his agenda at mo, this’ll keep.
Antifa membes were well prepared for this, including carrying Nazi flags etc and pretending to be part of the Alt-Right.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Trump declares Antifa a domestic terrorist organization in the coming weeks/months.
SJW’s see violence as their right. They have such a fevered sense of drama where they are humanities last hope and their enemies the purest distillation of evil that respect does is not only inappropriate, but an act of complicity.
The Democrats know these mobs are stupid and irrational – but they own them and deploy them for political purposes.
Footage of car ‘reversing’ into crowd
Your post is disgusting.
That guy in the Dodge sped up and ploughed through the crowd. It seemed deliberate. Maybe he did panic, as moments before his car was hit with a baseball bat. But either way he is guilty of at least 2nd degree murder.
But Black Lives Matter were burning suburbs to the ground, they killed 5 policeman last year, they went on rally marches chanting ‘death to cops’.
At no time was Obama ever asked to disavow them. Obama was never blamed for their behavior or the people they killed. At no time were Black Lives Matter organizers, or the groups itself, called terrorists, or held accountable for the actions of their rioting members.
Any conservative you see blaming Trump or Steve Bannon for this is a traitorous leftist. Those same people, like McCain and Graham, never said the same about Obama. This is just being used a cudgel by NeverTrump cucks and establishment Conservatives to attack Trump.
He drove into them forwards, and reversed his way out through guys with the bats. FFS have the guts to label him.
He’s a domestic terrorist and he deserves the best Virginia has to offer him. Hint: it comes in a syringe and it’s delivered very effectively and in a timely fashion in VA.
There was 1500 people at this Alt-Right rally. The group of 20-30 people carrying Nazi flags are not Alt-Right, they are FBI agents. When you see a US KKK Klan rally, usually about 10 people, almost all of them are FBI agents.
Think this is a conspiracy? Every time one of these groups go to court for a hate crime, over 50% of those involved are government agents, especially the leadership who organized the crime.
Robert Mc. & CL
Can you clarify? The guy in the car had a mob with bats and crowbars howling at him and smashing his car. Surely that goes to motive?