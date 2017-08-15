Warty – Charlottesville

“I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror and remember it was white Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists’. David Duke (former KKK leader).
It seems almost like a mixed metaphor to talk of a swamp ‘rearing up’ to engulf, but that is exactly what the ‘deep state’ is now doing. To mix the metaphor yet further, one could say Charlottesville is the hole in the dyke for Trump, simply because his earlier statements didn’t speak the language of the swamp. Trump spoke the truth in condemning all groups involved in the demonstration, something their beloved Obama would never have done: the former president would have condemned neo Nazis for the violence; kkk for allegedly having a presence; white supremacists for daring to raise their ugly heads . . . nothing about BLM, AntiFa and other extreme left agitators, many paid by George Soros to disrupt, maim and create mayhem.
A white guy, whom I refuse to label, loses his cool, for reasons only known to him, reverses into a crowd of radical leftists and unfortunately killing a woman and seriously injuring a number of others. This single, indeed appalling incident, has become a hole in the dyke incident for Trump, and he buckled and singled out several white nationalist groups by name in his second address on the issue. Not a single radical left group received a mention: this was an undignified capitulation, and people like Mr Duke have every reason to be dismayed. As a Trump supporter I too feel more than a little despondent.
For many the term ‘deep state’ or ‘Washington Swamp’ are simply rather scary terms that seem to present an unspecified threat. In truth they represent vested interests of groups and individuals dedicated in maintaining the status quo, which in America, and elsewhere means the systematic de-democratisation of often centuries old established political systems, replaced by human rights-based judges and NGOs, who make decisions binding on millions of people who never voted for them in the first place.
Trump’s forté is that he is a negotiator, which is part of the reason for his being such a successful businessman, but it is also a weakness. One thing Trump ought not to be doing at this point is trade away his principles for legislative expediency. His ability to get tax reform and the repeal of ‘Obamacare’ through Congress and the Senate is finely poised at this point in time, and he needs Republican support, some of whom, like Lindsey Graham and John McCain have consistently opposed him. But there are larger issues at stake here, and that is the very real possibility he might throw millions of his long-suffering supporters back onto the scrap heap. He gave them a voice and he is now in danger of taking it away from them.
This would be a momentous betrayal, with far reaching consequences for conservatives the world over.
Yes it would. Now would that be due to say the influence of the (new) National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster?
Yes, very disappointing.
Let’s just hope after the next round of leftist violence he condemns the fuck out of them. Then does it every time they repeat it.
Hopefully that’s the strategy.
forte, a disyllable (the ‘e’ is pronounced), is Italian for “loudly”;
forte, a monosyllable (the ‘e’ is not pronounced), is French for “strength”.
Thanks for that Dr Sir Major General.
Take it down!
I wouldn’t be too concerned. Trump will now happily name any leftist group involved in violence. trump is not stupid.
The reversing happened after the car struck a number of people and a stationary vehicle, propelling it into a third vehicle. (From what I can see, airbags did not deploy in any of the vehicles.) I don’t know where the woman who was killed stood in relation to these cars, but I assume she was injured before the car was stopped. As soon as the driver was stopped, marchers started to attack the car with baseball bats. I think it’s safe to assume that the concentration of armed marchers was uniform throughout the crowd. The people you see on the back of the car as it reverses were among those attacking it. There’s a picture from when the car is approaching the crowd which shows marchers scattering, and the brake lights of the car on. There is, at the least, some confusion of purpose on the part of the driver. If you want to run people over, why put the brakes on?
This is not over yet. Trump also mentioned an incident investigation into the incident. This will be done by the Feds and hopfelly wont be able to be stymied by the local City Hall. There will be a complaint lodged over the declaration of the State of Emergency despite the First Amendment protection as well as the fact that the Unite the Right folks did everthing by the book. If Antifa was bussed in that will come to light. The offensive nature of the combat from Anitifa will be cite
… ed. If the Feds play a straight bat on this the truth will out with enough aprobration for all worthies. “The lady hath protested way too much” leaving room for the walk back. CNN have been holding thier breath for months and have well and trully turned blue. Unless Trump’s game has well and trully slipped since the Election my guess is has got this. Trumps base took quite a few literal bruises for his during the Election. I remain cautiously optomistic.