‘Progressive’ Policies Have Regressed Us Back to the 1950s

Alan Moran’s graph from yesterday (sourced via Michael Crawford) deserves another look:
This graph perfectly illustrates what happens when governments diddle around in energy markets and increase subsidies to wind and solar energy in the name of ‘climate action’. In just the last decade alone, energy prices have almost doubled in real terms.
Just stop and think about that.
But that’s not all. Those with a particularly keen eye will also have noticed that:
- abolition of the carbon tax saw an almost immediate decrease in electricity prices;
- the period of Tony Abbott’s Prime Ministership coincided with the only time electricity prices have appreciably fallen since the mid-late 1990s; and
- the period of Malcolm Turnbull’s Prime Ministership has coincided with electricity prices going straight back up again.
It’s amazing how so many people are quick to get their pitchforks out over the price of petrol (which has barely increased over the same period), but will blithely accept a doubling of electricity prices – seemingly as if it’s the price we have to pay to ‘do something about climate change’.
When it comes to Australia’s disproportionate sensitivity to petrol prices, this statement made last year by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission says it all:
The average price for petrol in the five largest cities (i.e. Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth) in 2015–16 was 121.7 cents per litre (cpl). This was the lowest annual average since 2001–02 in real terms (adjusted for inflation). Gross retail margins, the difference between retail prices and published wholesale prices, in the five largest cities increased by 1.2 cpl on the previous quarter, and averaged 11.2 cpl in 2015–16, the highest level since the ACCC began monitoring them in 2002.
“We remain concerned about the petroleum industry’s high gross retail margins, which indicate motorists are not reaping the full benefits of lower international crude oil and refined petrol prices,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said.
The scariest part is that things are only just getting started. ‘Renewable’ energy currently accounts for about 17% of Australia’s annual energy generation – and Finkel, Turnbull and Shorten all want to increase this to 42% within the next 13 years.
(H/T Alan Moran)
Now might be a good time to stock up on candles, kerosene lamps or portable gas lamps, batteries for your torches and gas bottles for your barbecues. There will be blackouts in NSW, SA and Victoria this summer, thanks to the madness of governments state and federal. I wonder whether there’s the possibility of a class action against governments who neglect the heating, cooling and cooking needs of their citizens.
Yes 1940s blackouts! Then Menzies. Then Kev 07.
All this carried out against falling real incomes. Will the boiling frogs keep voting for more?
May I briefly outline some of the aspects of fascism in Australia?
1.
Manufacturing industry has formed an alliance with the political and bureaucratic apparatus to impose taxes on Australian consumers through a vast and complex web of import duties, import controls, embargoes and inhibitions to trade in goods that if overseen by the most authoritarian Customs police in any civilised nation, equipped as these police are with untrammelled power of entry, search and seizure.
2.
Governments, federal and State, have seized control of the whole of the transportation system, with the exception of a depressed and exploited trucking under-class.
Until very recently, when it began to collapse entirely under the weight of its own internal contradictions, the airline industry was a government-managed monopoly, split into two parts.
State governments have run the railroad systems of Australia on the basis of a corrupt alliance with unions, to the enormous detriment of the Australian consumers. The waterfront and coastal shipping are run by union gangs who enforce their laws with terror and in many cases through the use of murder against potential interlopers, a group that sometimes includes the State police.
3.
The Federal Government controls the whole television industry, and enforced anti-competitive rules and licences by means of terror through the State Chamber apparatus of the Australian Broadcasting Tribunal. The same goes for the radio industry. Officials decide the allocation of licences. Officials hold a weapon of fear over what is broadcast.
Australia was one of the last nations on Earth to receive the manifest benefits of FM radio transmission, due to enforcement of the spurious argument by the (then) postmaster-general’s department that there was “no room” for new FM channels.
This FM freedom argument meant that Australia suffered for decades from sub-standard AM radio transmissions and the preservation of the privileged FM radio regional monopolies, the result of age-old deals done between the PMG and big business (that’s what fascism is all about, folks).
4.
Pervasive corruption exists in agriculture, where trade in grains, fruits and sugar — to name a few examples — is controlled by State marketing authorities who are free to make their own deals with waterfront and transportation gangs, including such gangs as the waterside “workers”, the seamen and the painters and dockers. In much of agriculture, imports of competitive food products are banned.
In the case of sugar, the monopoly profits from the State-sponsored system of corporate monopoly profits (enforced by embargoes on the import of sugar) provided the financing of a big industrial complex, the Colonial Sugar Refinery Company, whose wealth came from the monopoly profits of a prolonged ripoff of the Australian sugar consumer.
5.
There is little or no competition in telecommunications in Australia. This industry, which is exploding worldwide and providing the very foundation of much of the future wealth of America, is not free in Australia to compete vigorously for capital but is trammelled by political control from the apparatchiks in Canberra.
As a result, pervasive low-level corruption characterises the attempts by ordinary Australian consumers to obtain a connection to telephone, fax and data networks. “Who do you know?” becomes as much a part of getting access to the telecommunications networks in Australia as it is in any communist, or any other fascist or corporate State around the world.
6.
Above all, as in any communist or in any other fascist or corporate State, Australians have been deprived of the right to work under terms and conditions that they may individually and freely negotiate.
The right to work has been taken away from ordinary Australian workers. Their work is regulated by a mass of official controls, imposed by a vast bureaucracy in the ministry of labour and enforced by a corrupt and compliant “judiciary” in the official Soviet-style Arbitration Commission.
I might also add that in Australia, as in other fascist and corporate States, the share of profits has bounded ahead.
Like other failed communist or fascist corporate State systems, the Australian system has been able to avoid breakdown in recent years only by means of huge and unsustainable foreign borrowing. This foreign borrowing route was the one taken by communist Poland and fascist Mexico.
http://economics.org.au/2010/12/advance-australia-fascist-max-newton/
Yes, they will! It’s called “democracy”. Democracy is a very expensive mistake. If you want democracy you have to pay for it.
I’ve never accepted this monumental treasonous idiocy and have considered (human induced) “climate change” to be an hysterical anti-scientific fact and evidence free crock o’ shit since I first had the misfortune to hear about, almost three decades ago.
Great link max. No apologies, no holds barred, no punches pulled and irrefutably correct.
Australia may be a liberal democracy but in honest, absolute terms we are not free. Being free relative to North Korea is not a great achievement.