Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017

  1. .
    #2470579, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    I’m still waiting for you to explain how obiter and dicta apply from the FLA.

  2. dover_beach
    #2470580, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    “The man accused of driving a van laden with gas bottles into the Australian Christian Lobby’s Canberra offices has been committed to stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court.

    Jaden Duong, 36, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court today charged with one count of arson and one count of damage to property over the December explosion, which allegedly gutted ground floor of the ACL offices.

    Why is someone “accused of driving a van laden with gas bottles into the Australian Christian Lobby’s Canberra offices” only being charged with arson and damage to property?

  3. Robert Mc
    #2470581, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    You are a sad fuckwit

    Indeed you are, frolickingmole, resorting to ad-homs. You weren’t waving misspelt words this morning at Grigory M. He hasn’t been here for quite a while, but I have and it’s me you were talking to.

    When you just can’t help face-planting in your own attempted gotchas you should pull your head in for your own good.

  4. thefrolickingmole
    #2470582, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Hmm si i abuse a person who isnt here and you spring to defend them.. how gallant.
    Weirdo.

    You weren’t waving misspelt words this morning at Grigory M. He hasn’t been here for quite a while,

    Factcheck please?

  5. H B Bear
    #2470585, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Is there anything worse than an uppity sock?

  6. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470586, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    His lawyer Peter Woodhouse had his client committed to stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court, where he will plead not guilty on the basis of mental insanity.

    “The facts in this matter are not in dispute. It’s an issue of mental impairment,” Mr Woodhouse told the court.

    They say leftism is insanity

  7. duncanm
    #2470588, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    In the aftermath of the incident, police said they did not believe the actions were “politically, religiously or ideologically motivated” — a claim which has been vehemently disputed by ACL head Lyle Shelton.

    mmm… Mr Duong’s LinkedIn profile may suggest he’s politically active, if nothing else:

    Volunteer SF Moderates
    Apr 2014 – Present

    Politics
    Volunteer with SF Moderates working on their Techies Who Vote project

    Volunteer (Election Campaign)
    Libby Schaaf for Oakland Mayor
    Sep 2014 – Sep 2014
    Volunteered and assisted on the 2014 Oakland Mayor election campaign for candidate Libby Schaaf.

    Volunteer David Chiu for Assembly 2014
    Sep 2014 – Sep 2014
    Volunteered and assisted on the 2014 CA State Assembly election campaign for candidate David Chiu;

    – volunteered at press conference with the Construction and Laborers Union, October 22nd 2014
    – volunteered with general election campaigning

    Volunteer
    StartOut
    Apr 2014 – Apr 2014
    Economic Empowerment
    Volunteered with their monthly Startout.org events;
    – event venue greeting and directions to event space
    – registration desk

    The last opne is easiest to decipher — LGBTQ entrepeneur support

  8. Mother Lode
    #2470590, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Burning books will not be enough, they will want to burn both the authors and readers.

    Where one burns books, there one eventually burns people.

    -Heinrich Heine

  9. dover_beach
    #2470591, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    I’m still waiting for you to explain how obiter and dicta apply from the FLA.

    Why would you be waiting for that? I mentioned the aformentioned case in relation to ratio/ obiter. I mentioned the FLA in response to the claim that Howard ‘changed’ the definition of marriage.

  10. Robert Mc
    #2470592, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Factcheck please?

    Try googling. It worked for you this morning. Sort of.

  11. .
    #2470594, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    You have confused indicia with obiter and dicta.

  13. BrettW
    #2470599, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Just noticed Chief of Army at National Press Club. Topic is Army response to Domestic Violence.

    First question from Canberra Times suggested Special Forces had domestic violence rate of 25%. CA indicated had no idea where such statistics came from but asked journo for more info if he had it.

    Wishy washy question about transgenders got a “no problem” response.

  14. .
    #2470600, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    “Domestic violence” includes telling wifey she can’t have a diamond tiara (so called “economic violence”). The definition is so bogus it is an insult to true victims of DV.

  15. Rabz
    #2470601, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Mr Duong, who was badly burned, walked 4km to the Canberra Hospital

    No, he did nothing of the sort.

  16. Rabz
    #2470602, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Why is someone “accused of driving a van laden with gas bottles into the Australian Christian Lobby’s Canberra offices” only being charged with arson and damage to property?

    Presumably because of the time of day the incident “allegedly” occurred.

  17. Snoopy
    #2470603, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    First question from Canberra Times suggested Special Forces had domestic violence rate of 25%

    Just as well they spend so much time on deployment. Imagine the DV rate if they lived at home all the time.

  18. dover_beach
    #2470604, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    You have confused indicia with obiter and dicta.

    So you’re saying, according to the common law, a union between the sexes is only a mark of marriage? I’d agree if this is understood in the sense of being necessary but not sufficient.

  19. Mother Lode
    #2470605, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    The definition is so bogus it is an insult to true victims of DV.

    Yeah, but it is not really about taking on thugs. It is about intimidating people who would be mortified to be even associated with the accusation. It is about intimidating SJW’s ideological enemies.

    Like the word ‘racist’. It is used specifically against those who find the idea abhorrent and will leave a valid argument they have been making to protest their innocence.

    It is evidence of the utter paucity of lefty intellect that they have to use the accusation so much – and why we can make jokes where the label ‘raaaaacist’ is hurled in thoroughly incongruous contexts.

  20. .
    #2470606, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Bloody Hell

    Just got the ACP email this week. This perhaps should be a guest post.

    The Cory Hotline knocks it out of the dealership this week:

    Dear Dot,

    Sometimes things are brought to your attention that leave you gobsmacked. It happened to me this week thanks to an email from an Australian Conservatives member and concerned citizen.

    This particular patriot used to work in a Centrelink call centre. One day, a particular call left her knowing there had to be a better way.

    This specific query was from a migrant woman enquiring as to why her Family Tax Benefits (FTB) had been reduced.

    The operator looked up the individual’s records and saw that the claimant was on Parenting Payment Partnered (PPP) of around $495 per fortnight. Her husband was also in receipt of Austudy for a similar amount. The couple’s ten children entitled them to a further $2850 per fortnight through FTB ‘A’ and FTB ‘B’.

    All up, nearly $2,000 per week in welfare payments and that figure doesn’t include other subsidies or ‘bonus’ payments if certain government requirements are met. It ignores any childcare benefits, housing assistance and medical benefits too.

    Now there are several alarming aspects of this story.

    The first being: how is it in anyone’s interests to have an immigration program that allows people to come to Australia to effectively live on welfare?

    It also raises the question about how our welfare program allows people to access so much money, with little – if any – accountability or expectations.

    Little wonder our country is slowly going broke and so many think the system itself is broken.

    The statistics tell a damning story.

    More than half of Australians receive more in benefits than they pay in tax. Some groups of migrants are 95% reliant on welfare, even after five years in the country. We are running billions of dollars into debt every year and still cannot support those truly in need.

    Our pensioners and veterans seem to be given short shrift in favour of an imported underclass that many think are gaming the system.

    Such an approach doesn’t pass the common sense test and that’s why Australian Conservatives know there is a better way.

    Australia truly is a land of opportunity. However it is slowly strangling those opportunities under the yoke of regulation, bureaucracy and the entitlement mentality.

    Our generous and caring culture is being taken for a ride and politicians are facilitating it by refusing to confront the truth.

    We cannot allow that to go on. We simply cannot afford for it to go on. We need to make changes across the whole of government, including reforming our immigration and welfare offerings.

    To ignore the problem so evident within our midst is tantamount to not acknowledging the elephant in the room.

    Whilst our national living room is large, the elephant continues to grow, fed to a level of morbid obesity by decisions of past and present parliaments.

    It’s time for a better way.

    Until next week.

    Cory.

  21. Rabz
    #2470607, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    From Miranda’s column on the “regrettable incident“:

    The 35-year-old driver, as yet unnamed, is believed to have suffered serious burns to 75 per cent of his body. Yet police expect us to believe that he walked for an hour to Canberra Hospital in Woden, 4.5 kilometres away, along main roads at 10 o’clock at night, with his clothes in tatters and his skin badly damaged, without anyone noticing.

    Bollocks on stilts. So who was the SSM Hauptscharführer’s accomplice?

  22. thefrolickingmole
    #2470609, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    .

    Just got the same, I had one old customer on about $80,000 in centrelink payments for her brood, plus the rental/power/medical gimmies as well.

  23. Rabz
    #2470610, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Yes, yes, It’s the frigging AFP and the braindead ACT judiciary dealing with this. So we’ll never know.

  24. Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2470612, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Tinta, maybe you’re in the sweet spot where you can serve AC in the HOR with a clean conscience and then, in retirement, claim Italian citizenship and find a nice corner in the EU to retire to?

  25. Rabz
    #2470613, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    the claimant was on Parenting Payment Partnered (PPP) of around $495 per fortnight. Her husband was also in receipt of Austudy for a similar amount. The couple’s ten children entitled them to a further $2850 per fortnight through FTB ‘A’ and FTB ‘B’.

    All up, nearly $2,000 per week in welfare payments and that figure doesn’t include other subsidies or ‘bonus’ payments if certain government requirements are met. It ignores any childcare benefits, housing assistance and medical benefits too.

    Reading that has really worked wonders for my blood pressure.

  26. jupes
    #2470614, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Just noticed Chief of Army at National Press Club. Topic is Army response to Domestic Violence.

    First question from Canberra Times suggested Special Forces had domestic violence rate of 25%. CA indicated had no idea where such statistics came from but asked journo for more info if he had it.

    Wishy washy question about transgenders got a “no problem” response.

    This is an excellent example of exactly where we are at with defence policy.

    The ADF is now nothing more than the social justice arm of big government.

    Topics such as gender equity, domestic violence, diversity, and homosexuality concern ADF leadership, the government and the press more than capability. Words such as victory are no longer even in the lexicon.

  27. John64
    #2470617, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    What routine humiliation awaits the Trumball Coalition Team™ in QT today?

  28. Nelson Kidd-Players
    #2470618, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Ms Dolittle, perhaps more appropriate for a vessel from the opposite end of the Gippsland Lakes than Metung but for your consideration:

    Entranced

  29. Fisky
    #2470619, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Oh dear. Mitt Romney is defending antifa

    Mitt Romney @MittRomney
    No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes

  30. Riccardo Bosi
    #2470620, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    FMD, why pour petrol onto a ‘nothing’ issue and ignore Wong’s real hidden dirt?

    See Stasis above

  31. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470622, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Nelson Kidd-Fridges
    #2470612, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:41 pm
    Tinta, maybe you’re in the sweet spot where you can serve AC in the HOR with a clean conscience and then, in retirement, claim Italian citizenship and find a nice corner in the EU to retire to?

    Gee never even thought of that – sounds nice though

  32. The Beer Whisperer
    #2470623, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    DOTUS lost it big time in his overnight presser in the foyer of Trump Tower.

    You might want to borrow a rake from Muttley. Trump has successfully overcome the MSM’s censorship of Antifa and its violence to make the MSM acknowledge it’s existence and violence.

    Antifa is now in the public domain for ongoing scrutiny. I assume you agree with Antifa’s tactics.

  33. @SeditionaryI
    #2470624, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Someone needs to explain to Mr Romney what the word “bigot” means.

  34. The Beer Whisperer
    #2470625, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Oh dear. Mitt Romney is defending antifa

    Cuck.

  35. Atoms for Peace
    #2470626, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    The Antifa only use that monniker because they are too stupid to spell communist.

  36. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470627, posted on August 16, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Antifa is now in the public domain for ongoing scrutiny.

    And even better I hope the scrutiny will include a federal law that makes it illegal to cover one’s face in public which will continue the unmasking of Antifa and perhaps diminish the numbers of numbnuts taking part in gatherings on the pretext of protest but excuses for violence and mayhem.

  37. dover_beach
    #2470628, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    <blockquote

    Oh dear. Mitt Romney is defending antifa

    Mitt Romney @MittRomney
    No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes

    So predictable.

  38. H B Bear
    #2470629, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Romney isn’t very good at this politics thing is he? A bit like our Michael Trumble.

  39. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470630, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Darebin Council in Turbull’s sights. Go for the traitors Mal.

  40. Winston Smith
    #2470631, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Tinta;

    And even better I hope the scrutiny will include a federal law that makes it illegal to cover one’s face in public

    There may be a trap in that one. The Muslims will demand a dispensation due to First Amendment.
    This is a minefield for Trump, and it may be just what the Left are waiting for.

  41. Snoopy
    #2470632, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Yet police expect us to believe that he walked for an hour to Canberra Hospital in Woden, 4.5 kilometres away, along main roads at 10 o’clock at night, with his clothes in tatters and his skin badly damaged, without anyone noticing.

    I’ll bet his lungs weren’t too flash either.

  42. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470633, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Sorry. Yarra Council. Same thing.

  43. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470635, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    The Muslims will demand a dispensation due to First Amendment.

    You mean the burqua? The face-covering burqua and niquab is banned in France and the Netherlands and I think covering the face is illegal in public places in Italy too. It’s the face covering in these riots which give much bravado to the cowards

  44. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470636, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Shorten now on the bandwagon. Disease ridden blankets and poisoned waterholes not yet mentioned.

  45. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470638, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    First one has been shown the door. 2:15

  46. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2470639, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Like the word ‘racist’. It is used specifically against those who find the idea abhorrent and will leave a valid argument they have been making to protest their innocence.

    I copped this today off the back off a comment I made a few months back at a BBQ about the prevalence of mobile letterboxes* on the Gold Coast. The host copped some “how’s your racist mate going?”.

    * h/t habib

  47. .
    #2470640, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    I would be puzzled by a judgment where the indicia in question were relegated to obiter.

    There is no firm indication of what is and isn’t obiter unless a superior court declares something from an earlier case to be ratio and obiter.

    With family law, one or several indicia may be insufficient and unnecessary. The absence of a sexual relationship has been affirmed in English law in a marriage (I tried but I can’t find the case name). The court has to look at the totality of the circumstances. By definition under the Act, it all forms the ratio of each case.

  48. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470641, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Bishop on her pins ready to have another go after a Dorothy Dixer. Number two given the boot.

  49. Snoopy
    #2470642, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Number two given the boot.

    Both Mitchells. Spooky.

  50. dover_beach
    #2470643, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    The absence of a sexual relationship has been affirmed in English law in a marriage

    What were the circumstances?

  52. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470645, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Third one out. Burqa asks a smart arse question.

  53. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2470646, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    THE NATION
    Khaled Sharrouf, Australian Islamic State fighter, killed in Syria

    The Australian
    2:10PM August 16, 2017
    Simon Benson
    National Political Editor
    Sydney
    @simonbenson
    Paul Maley
    National Security Editor
    Sydney
    @paul_maley

    Notorious Islamic State terrorist Khaled Sharrouf and two of his sons have been killed in a targeted US air strike.

    The strike, overseen by the US Joint Special Operations Command, has been confirmed by senior intelligence sources.

    The Australian can reveal a special meeting of the National Security Committee of Cabinet was held yesterday leading to speculation that the Sydney terrorist had been killed.

    A senior intelligence source has confirmed that the government was notified yesterday and that Sharouf’s two children were also in the vehicle.

    “We’ve tried for a long time…we thought we had got him before,” the source said.

    The Australian has been told Sharrouf, who fled to Syria along with his wife and five children, was killed two to three days ago in a drone strike or bomb attack on his car.

    A senior intelligence source has confirmed that the government was notified yesterday and that two of Sharouff’s children, Abdullah, 12 and Zarqawi, 11, were also in the vehicle.

    With his friend, former Sydney man Mohamed Elomar, Sharrouf fled Australia in late 2014. He was one of the first Australians to join Islamic State and along with Elomar gleefully documented his grisly exploits on social media.

    In 2015 he attained global infamy after The Australian published a picture of Sharrouf’s young son holding aloft the severed head of a Syrian official.

    The picture became an iconic image that symbolised the barbarity of the Islamic State.

    There were reports in June 2015 that Sharrouf was killed in the same coalition air strike that killed Elomar.

    Breaking news, in the Oz. Real sorry ’bout that.

  55. incoherent rambler
    #2470648, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    “We’ve tried for a long time…we thought we had got him before,” the source said.

    I smell a large workcover claim to be submitted. Misted while at work.

  56. Riccardo Bosi
    #2470649, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    His lawyer Peter Woodhouse had his client committed to stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court, where he will plead not guilty on the basis of mental insanity.

    Is he claiming homosexuality is a mental illness? That would be reprehensible!

  57. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470651, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    Bandt gets up and spouts how proud he is of Yarra Council.

  58. incoherent rambler
    #2470653, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Bandt gets up and spouts how proud he is of Yarra Council.

    As a traitor might behave.

  59. alexnoaholdmate
    #2470655, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    I await the book burnings. They’re coming soon.

    Nope.

    No college student today actually owns – let alone has ever read – a book.

  60. Tom
    #2470657, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Third one out. Burqa asks a smart arse question.

    I’m glad we have Cats prepared to sacrifice themselves so we don’t have to. Watching Question Time is as vomitous as being fed fake news by Their ABC.

  61. Zatara
    #2470658, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    And even better I hope the scrutiny will include a federal law that makes it illegal to cover one’s face in public

    While there isn’t a Federal Law regarding concealing identity with a mask there are state ones, including the District of Columbia. Unfortunately, the courts can’t seem to find the balls to prosecute

    State Codes Related To Wearing Masks

    Virginia, where this weekend’s events took place:

    18.2-422. Prohibition of wearing of masks in certain places

    It shall be unlawful for any person over sixteen years of age while wearing any mask, hood or other device whereby a substantial portion of the face is hidden or covered so as to conceal the identity of the wearer, to be or appear in any public place….

    Or California, where the recent Berkley riots took place:

    CALIFORNIA Penal Code Section 182-185: Wearing Mask Or Disguise To Evade Police

    It shall be unlawful for any person to wear any mask, false whiskers, or any personal disguise (whether complete or partial) for the purpose of: One–Evading or escaping discovery, recognition, or identification in the commission of any public offense.

  62. Winston Smith
    #2470659, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Tinta;

    It’s the face covering in these riots which give much bravado to the cowards

    Nevertheless, the Muslims will see it as a chance to differentiate themselves from the rest of US society, and give it the big ‘up yours’.
    They are always looking for concessions for their religion.

  63. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2470660, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    They are always looking for concessions for their religion.

    While, simultaneously, making no concessions whatsoever to anyone else.

  64. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470662, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Two in one hit, now a hat trick. Three more out, makes it six so far. The Hag just got ousted.

  65. pete m
    #2470663, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    So the Alt-Left use hatred and violence to oppose hatred and violence, but this is not the same, according to Romney, because they are not bigots and racists. Accusing someone of white privilege and hate on whites apparently is ok.

  67. Nick
    #2470665, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Australian authorities are trying to confirm reports that notorious Islamic State terrorist Khaled Sharrouf has been killed in Syria.

    The ABC reported on Wednesday that the federal government had received “credible information” that Sharrouf and his two sons – Abdullah and Zarqawi – were killed in an air strike while driving near Raqqa on Friday, August 11.

  68. .
    #2470666, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    I was wrong in two ways DB:

    1. Obiter and dicta: Obiter dicta and semble “so it seems” (couldn’t remember the term).
    2. The case was from 2000. Fitzpatrick v Sterling Housing Association [2000]. Same sex couple. (Old maybe in the sense it predates the 2004 amendments).

    They were a family unit even though they were not in a spousal relationship. There was a discussion about a lack of a sexual relationship disqualifying but it was not in itself disqualifying, as long as there was a potential for sexual relations. This was before gays in the UK could get married or have registered relationships. They were applying for a transfer of the lease under a family provision to Fitzpatrick from his partner who he had been the carer of for a very long time.

    Relegating sexual relations away down to obiter dictum cannot be done in family law. It won’t prove anything in itself, however. The totality of the other circumstances can show the sexual relationship is merely a “transient superficial relationship” (quoted from the case).

  70. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470669, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Suspension of Standing Orders now being moved by Burqa on time and on schedule. Promptly gagged.

  71. val majkus
    #2470670, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    in case you missed it (from the Oz)

    The man accused of driving a van laden with gas bottles into the Australian Christian Lobby’s Canberra offices has been committed to stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court.

    Jaden Duong, 36, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court today charged with one count of arson and one count of damage to property over the December explosion, which allegedly gutted ground floor of the ACL offices.

    Mr Duong’s right hand was yesterday bandaged, and he had burn scars on his neck and face.

    His lawyer Peter Woodhouse had his client committed to stand trial in the ACT Supreme Court, where he will plead not guilty on the basis of mental insanity.

    “The facts in this matter are not in dispute. It’s an issue of mental impairment,” Mr Woodhouse told the court.

    Mr Duong was bailed to appear for a directions hearing on August 24.

    He was flanked by Mr Woodhouse and two female relatives and did not comment as he left the court.

    In the aftermath of the incident, police said they did not believe the actions were “politically, religiously or ideologically motivated” — a claim which has been vehemently disputed by ACL head Lyle Shelton.

    Outside court today, Mr Shelton said he could not comment on the case as it is before the courts.

    The incident occurred at 10:45pm on December 23, when the Deakin building in Canberra’s inner south was unoccupied.

    Mr Duong, who was badly burned, walked 4km to the Canberra Hospital and was later transferred for treatment in Sydney due to the severity of his injuries.

  72. John64
    #2470671, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    Right on cue. Tony Burqa tries to suspend Standing Orders. The Poodle applies the gag.

    Groundhog Day stuff.

  75. incoherent rambler
    #2470676, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    One would hope that the 1st amendment does not cover attire like this.

  76. .
    #2470677, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    More on semble.

    Go back to Hyde v Hyde (1866), DB. Lord Penzance gave a very well known definition of marriage that did not mention sexual relations. Did it do so by implication or not? The interesting part is that his comment was obiter to the issue at hand, but it has been quoted in recent cases, such as the ACT SSM case.

    I’m not quite sure if this means this proves the indicia has been viewed as unnecessary in the common law or not.

  77. Winston Smith
    #2470679, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    GM;

    Shorten now on the bandwagon. Disease ridden blankets and poisoned waterholes not yet mentioned.

    Don’cha mean alcohol poisoned semi sweet sherry and unregistered/unroadworthy stolen motabikes?

  78. val majkus
    #2470682, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    sorry, didn’t scroll up, notice Ricardo mentioned it

  79. Senile Old Guy
    #2470686, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    Ah, yes, climate change commitment!

    We make our commitment to forgo flying publicly and challenge other senior academics to do likewise. Forgoing flying, particularly for those in New Zealand and Australia, carries costs in that networking and exposure to new ideas can become more difficult. Giving a speech at an international conference is highly prestigious for an academic, and in New Zealand it is one of the criteria in our national research assessment exercise.

    An invited presentation has some prestige. Giving a talk, having paid registration fees, not so much.

    With careful planning, we believe we can overcome some of the costs in forgoing opportunities to travel. We intend to make better use of prerecorded talks and video conferencing and support local and online conferences and research networks. By committing to these practices, and encouraging others to do the same, scientists can demonstrate that change is possible and send a powerful signal that they are personally committed to action on climate change.

    But where does the electricity come from? In Australia, probably fossil fuel. In New Zealand, due partly to circumstances, a lot is renewable but they do not yet have lots of electric cars.

  80. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470687, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Sorry if I missed this being posted earlier — Texas permanently bans taxpayer funding of abortion.

  81. Fisky
    #2470689, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Will Chamberlain
    Will Chamberlain @willchamberlain
    ·
    1h
    All it took was Trump indicting the “alt-left” for the MSM and the GOPe to come out as full-on Antifa apologists. Clarifying

  82. Baldrick
    #2470691, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Oh no, the ABC is always fair and impartial:

    ABC News ✔ @abcnews
    @BarackObama’s response to #Charlottesville race row is most liked tweet of all time
    1.41pm
    ______
    ABC News ✔ @abcnews
    ‘Our President is back!’: Alt-right Twitter applauds @realDonaldTrump’s Charlottesville comments
    2.43pm

  83. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470694, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    All it took was Trump indicting the “alt-left” for the MSM and the GOPe to come out as full-on Antifa apologists. Clarifying

    Absolutely masterful play – now the Democrats, the RINOs, the treacherous Lamestream media is defending anti-FA and now Trump has made them own anti-FA totally and absolutely including the tow rubes, Romney and Rubio – well played POTUS

  84. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2470695, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Shorten now on the bandwagon. Disease ridden blankets and poisoned waterholes not yet mentioned.

    More “stories that my Nanna told me?”

  85. val majkus
    #2470696, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    in the USA the new FERC chairman gets coal

    Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) Chairman Neil Chatterjee said he would look for ways to “properly compensate” coal plants for providing reliable electricity during his time as a top energy regulator.

    “These are essential to national security. And to that end, I believe baseload power should be recognized as an essential part of the fuel mix,” Chatterjee said in a video interview FERC officials posted online Monday.

    “I believe that generation, including our existing coal and nuclear fleet, need to be properly compensated to recognize the value they provide to the system,” Chatterjee said.

    Chatterjee’s comments are a nod to power plant operators and Republican lawmakers who worry that too much baseload power is being taken offline, in part, due to Obama administration energy regulations.

    Sixty gigawatts of coal-fired power has come offline since 2010, according to industry data. While most energy experts blame low natural gas prices, federal environmental regulations and subsidies for green energy likely played a big role in closures as well.

    Wholesale electricity prices vary from day to day and reflect a power plant’s marginal cost of generating energy. That means wind and solar power have a distinct advantage over fossil fuels, since it costs them virtually nothing to produce an extra unit of power.

    Coal supporters say zero marginal cost electricity, which is sometimes negative thanks to subsidies, want electricity rates to incorporate the benefits of providing 24/7 electricity.

    “As a nation we need to ensure that coal, along with gas and renewables, continue to be part of our diverse fuel mix,” said Chatterjee, who served as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s energy adviser.

    The Senate confirmed Chatterjee to head the FERC in early August. Chatterjee will serve as chairman until David McIntyre is confirmed by Congress, which is slated to happen in November.

    FERC is an independent regulatory commission that oversees the electric grid, natural gas pipeline siting, approval of natural gas export terminals and other energy infrastructure projects.

    Chatterjee mentioned infrastructure as another major priority for the Republican-controlled FERC. He hopes approving backlogged energy projects will create jobs and help the Trump administration meet its goals.

  86. val majkus
    #2470699, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    like this comment

    Bryan A August 15, 2017 at 9:03 pm
    Roger,
    According to WIKI the great and powerful, energy subsidies are as such
    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_subsidies

    A 2010 study by Global Subsidies Initiative compared global relative subsidies of different energy sources. Results show that fossil fuels receive 0.8 US cents per kWh of energy they produce (although it should be noted that the estimate of fossil fuel subsidies applies only to consumer subsidies and only within non-OECD countries), nuclear energy receives 1.7 cents / kWh, renewable energy (excluding hydroelectricity) receives 5.0 cents / kWh and bio-fuels receive 5.1 cents / kWh in subsidies

    Fossil fuels receive subsidies at the rate of 8/10 of a cent per KWh of energy while Renewables receive subsidies of 5 cents per KWh, about 625% more subsidized $$ per KWh of energy produced.

    Gasoline has a KWh energy density of 33.41 KWh/gal about 26 cents per gallon.
    Renewables, like wind, are subsidized at $1.67 for the equivalent 33.41 KWh produced

    The only way that renewables can claim that fossil fuels are greater subsidized is by playing the same game China does

    Fossil-fuel consumption subsidies were $409 billion in 2010, oil products being half of it. Renewable-energy subsidies were $66 billion in 2010 and will reach $250 billion by 2035, according to IEA

    Renewables simply don’t have the same current market share as fossil fuels do

  87. Sparkx
    #2470700, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Fergus, I hope you didn’t nick that cattledog from Grooglery.

  88. Zatara
    #2470701, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Laws the US Feds could be using, if they ever find their balls and crack down on riot recruiters/organizers and the busing in of professional shit-stirrers (BLM, KKK, Etc.) across state lines:

    18 U.S. Code § 2101 – Riots
    (a) Whoever travels in interstate or foreign commerce or uses any facility of interstate or foreign commerce, including, but not limited to, the mail, telegraph, telephone, radio, or television, with intent—
    (1) to incite a riot; or
    (2) to organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot; or
    (3) to commit any act of violence in furtherance of a riot; or
    (4) to aid or abet any person in inciting or participating in or carrying on a riot or committing any act of violence in furtherance of a riot;
    and who either during the course of any such travel or use or thereafter performs or attempts to perform any other overt act for any purpose specified in subparagraph (A), (B), (C), or (D) of this paragraph— [1]
    Shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.

    OR

    5 U.S. Code § 7313 – Riots and civil disorders
    (a) An individual convicted by any Federal, State, or local court of competent jurisdiction of—
    (1) inciting a riot or civil disorder;
    (2) organizing, promoting, encouraging, or participating in a riot or civil disorder;
    (3) aiding or abetting any person in committing any offense specified in clause (1) or (2); or
    (4) any offense determined by the head of the employing agency to have been committed in furtherance of, or while participating in, a riot or civil disorder;
    shall, if the offense for which he is convicted is a felony, be ineligible to accept or hold any position in the Government of the United States or in the government of the District of Columbia for the five years immediately following the date upon which his conviction becomes final. Any such individual holding a position in the Government of the United States or the government of the District of Columbia on the date his conviction becomes final shall be removed from such position.

    That last paragraph would sideline a heap of Dem ‘organizers’ doing their time in the trenches and hoping to hop on the gravy train as a reward.

  89. C.L.
    #2470702, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    ABC News ✔ @abcnews
    @BarackObama’s response to #Charlottesville race row is most liked tweet of all time
    1.41pm

    Sad.
    Let go, Barry. Just let go.

  90. calli
    #2470703, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Romney clearly didn’t notice the crochet bats and knitting poles the Masked Ones were taking to Charlotte Central craft group.

    Shoulda gone to Specsavers.

  91. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470704, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Vis a vis the fact that section 44 was in focus in the cases of Phil Cleary in 1992 — here is an article in the Oz – Lessons of citizenship lost on parties says Phil Cleary – the politicians should have enacted legislation then to make the Australian Electoral Commission responsible to sight proof in relation to S.44(i) by birth certificate and renunciation certificate (or equivalent) – here is the article:

    A former independent candidate caught up in a 1990s High Court case ­examining the issue of dual citizenship for MPs has blasted the current crop of politicians for having “scant regard” for the court’s ruling on the Constitution.

    Phil Cleary, who ran as an independent for the Victorian seat of Wills in a 1992 by-election, was disqualified by the High Court under section 44 (iv) of the Constitution for holding “an office of profit under the crown” because he worked as a public school teacher even though he was on leave without pay when elected on April 11.

    The two candidates who polled below Mr Cleary — Labor’s Bill Kardamitsis and the Liberals’ John Delacretaz — were also disqualified because they were found to be dual citizens of Greece and Switzerland respectively.

    Mr Cleary told The Australian the 1992 case should have set off alarm bells for the major parties and led to more thorough citizenship checks for parliamentary candidates. “I found it quite astound­ing that the members of major parties have shown such scant regard for that ruling by the High Court,” Mr Cleary said.

    “It was a very prominent ruling ­because it came in the wake of an election of an independent, which is very rare, and it was a high-profile by-election in a seat previously held by the prime minister, Bob Hawke.

    “I cannot believe that well-funded major parties can allow members to run for parliament without doing the due diligence.”

    In the 1992 case, chief justice Anthony Mason and judges ­Michael McHugh and John Toohey found that Mr Kardamitsis and Mr Delacretaz had failed to take “reasonable steps” to relinquish their dual citizenships and were ineligible.

    Judge William Deane offered a dissenting view. He argued that both men had done all they could to relinquish their dual citizenships and warned it would be “quite wrong” to interpret the Australian Constitution according to the various citizenship rules of foreign countries.

    Mr Cleary yesterday took aim at Barnaby Joyce for not stepping down from cabinet despite his ­Nationals colleague Matt Canavan stepping aside as resources minister after discovering he was an Italian citizen.

    “Given that he has been ­advised that he does hold New Zealand citizenship … he should clearly step aside,” Mr Cleary said. “We’ve got people in the parliament who run the most belligerent nationalist ­arguments while being in contravention of the clause that deals with dual citizenship. That is ­bizarre.”

    Mr Cleary also took aim at citizenship changes announced by Immigration Minister Peter Dutton in April that would rename the “pledge of commitment” the “pledge of allegiance”.

    “Here you have a group of people who demand people swear ­allegiance to nationalism, but who have failed the fundamental test of dual citizenship,” he said.

    And it happened again in 1999 with Heather Hill – clear unambiguous breach of s.44(i)

  93. Entropy
    #2470707, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    I see Val, so the American coal plants don’t want the subsidies and rent currently paid to renewables removed to level the market, they want a subsidy and have rent transferred to them too. Their directors must have been watching AGL’s shenanigans.

    What a goat rodeo, energy policy become it has.

  94. BrettW
    #2470708, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Regarding Bernardis email about the welfare parents and their 10 children.

    I wonder which party they will vote for when the kids reach voting age ?

    Labor let in 50,000 in a few years. Wonder how many kids that group have produced since then ?

  95. val majkus
    #2470709, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    level footing is how I understand it, entropy – with a nod to the importance of maintaining baseload power

  96. Mr Rusty
    #2470710, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Read The Magic Negro’s tweet then remember that he attended the Church of hate preacher Jeremiah Wright and was mentored by far-left hate group The Weather Underground and their murdering terrorist leader Bill Ayres. Then find a bucket to vomit in.

  97. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470712, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    In the goat rodeo:

    Labor senator Penny Wong has admitted it was “unwise” of her chief-of-staff to have a conversation with a New Zealand Labour MP about citizenship.

    Senator Wong said this morning she had spoken to her staffer Marcus Ganley, a dual New Zealand and Australian citizen, about the conversation but would not say if he had been disciplined.

    Senator Wong admitted last night Mr Ganley held a conversation with New Zealand MP Chris Hipkins, who later asked a question in New Zealand parliament which implicated Barnaby Joyce’s eligibility to sit in parliament.

    But she denied the conversation between Mr Ganley and Mr Hipkins had led to the New Zealand government admitting Mr Joyce was a Kiwi citizen.

    “He has had contact with mates in New Zealand, but again, I want to make it very clear, at no stage in that conversation did he request those questions be lodged,” she said.

    “The New Zealand minister has made it very clear that this story broke as a result of contact from an Australian journalist.

    “There were questions asked in the New Zealand parliament about this issue, I was not aware that these questions were asked until after this story had broken in Australia on Monday, my chief-of-staff was not aware that those questions had been asked until after that story broke on Monday.”

    She attacked Foreign Minister Julie Bishop for saying she would find it hard to trust New Zealand Labour if it won government.

    “What Ms Bishop did yesterday was an extraordinary, reckless and irresponsible act from frankly a Foreign Minister who has generally been competent and credible,” she said.

    Why isn’t Brandis putting pressure on that Wong chap and asking about the thumb prints? Is it qui pro quo?

  98. thefrolickingmole
    #2470715, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    How sensitive are the lefties to Antifa hypocrisy being pointed out?

    I placed a comment pointing out both groups use of violence and the comment was removed.

    They really, really dont want antifa mainstreamed.

  99. val majkus
    #2470716, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    Labor senator Penny Wong has admitted it was “unwise” of her chief-of-staff to have a conversation with a New Zealand Labour MP about citizenship.

    would a chief of staff do that without instructions?

  100. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2470717, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    where he will plead not guilty on the basis of mental insanity.

    Ok now.
    I can handle when we are accused of being terrorists.
    I can handle when we are being called lone wolves.
    But when some ridiculous little maggot f$ggot tries to claim that he is one of the cray cray brethren after planning to blow up some Christians I get annoyed.
    This scorched muppetous weasel needs to come clean, and by that I mean confess his crimes, not anything dirty.
    I refuse to be compared to this man.

  101. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470718, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Amazing Obama’s tweet quotes Nelson Mandela’ – but of course Obama makes no attribution – without someone else’s words and without a teleprompter Obama has very little to say.

  102. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470719, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    They really, really dont want antifa mainstreamed.

    too late the Donald has done it.

  103. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2470720, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    And NZ labour saying the question was asked in response to enquiries by Fairfax – but you can bet the prompt to Fairfax came from that Wong chap’s office with his full knowledge.

  104. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2470721, posted on August 16, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    I await the book burnings. They’re coming soon.

    I am already burning J.K. Rowling books.
    Have been for ages.
    Witchcraft and warlockery you see.

  105. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470724, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    would a chief of staff do that without instructions?

    I am reminded of 26/1/2013 and one John McTiernan chief of staff of Julia Gillard at the Australia Day Race Riot – Cold Hands reminds us of what went down:

    Cold-Hands
    #709801, posted on January 27, 2013 at 12:37 am
    Eyewithesses named two staff from the PM’s Office Media Unit (Tony Hodges & Sam Casey) talking to Tent Embassy Protesters before the confrontation at The Lobby This confirms that the Prime Minister’s account of the events on Australia Day must be wrong as it suggests that Tony Hodges acted on his own and his contact with the protesters was only through Kim Sattler. Sattler’s contradictory accounts were shown up by the cell phone footage that surfaced a few weeks later.

  106. H B Bear
    #2470725, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    ABC News ✔ @abcnews
    @BarackObama’s response to #Charlottesville race row is most liked tweet of all time
    1.41pm

    Let me guess. Presumably he didn’t say this guy could be his son.

  107. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470728, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    And NZ labour saying the question was asked in response to enquiries by Fairfax – but you can bet the prompt to Fairfax came from that Wong chap’s office with his full knowledge.

    Seems to be at odds with what the protocol is in NZ Parliament — questions are not taken in parliament from journalists, the questions can only be asked by MPs – that’s why the NZ Labour MP did the dirty work:
    From the OZ – livestream of today’s goat rodeo:

    ‘Grubby baseless smear’

    Senator Penny Wong says Attorney-General George Brandis is accusing a New Zealand government minister of lying as she argues against a censure motion moved by the government.

    Senator Wong said her chief-of-staff had no impact in the New Zealand government confirming Barnaby Joyce was a New Zealand citizen.

    She noted New Zealand Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne said the government investigated Mr Joyce’s citizenship because of questions from a journalist.

    “This motion by Senator Brandis is a grubby baseless smear in an attempt to distract attention from this government’s problems,” Senator Wong said.

    “This is an extraordinary motion because it is actually saying a minister in the New Zealand government is lying, that is what your motion is saying, and he is not a Labour Minister and I know you are happy to trash the relationship.”

    Senator Wong she was unaware a New Zealand MP asked a citizenship question in the parliament.

    Senator Mitch Fifield said he had never seen seen Senator Wong make such an unconvincing speech.

    “Colleagues could not help but sense the uncertainty and the extremely careful choice of words in everything that Senator Wong contributed in her five minute debate,” Senator Fifield said.

  108. pete m
    #2470729, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    How did his tweet*:

    “If they bring a knife, bring a gun”

    do in the like stakes?

    * I know it was in a speech and not a tweet, just sayin …

  109. cohenite
    #2470730, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Trump at the press conference re: Charlottesville and I know it’s been mentioned already but some things he said need repeating:

    If you in the media were honest you’d know I’m right but you’re not so you don’t.

  110. Baldrick
    #2470731, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Zulu Kilo Two Alpha #2470646, posted on August 16, 2017 at 2:27 pm
    Khaled Sharrouf, Australian Islamic State fighter, killed in Syria

    Via TheirABC:

    Sharrouf has long been the poster boy for the small cohort of Australians who travelled to Syria and Iraq to fight with Islamic State, and his death will be welcome news to the Australian Government.
    However, the killing of Abdullah and Zarqawi — both are Australian citizens — will leave the Government open to difficult questions about how Australian children were caught up in the strike on Sharrouf.
    This is the first-known time that Australian children are believed to have been killed by a Western air strike in the Syrian conflict, and serious questions will be asked about what role Australia played in the operation that led to their deaths.

    TheirABC will now be demanding answers from the government as to what information they supplied to the U.S. led attack.

  111. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470732, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    No H B Bear – Obama didn’t say anything he quoted from Manela’s autobiography Long Walk to Freedom:

    “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.”

  113. Mother Lode
    #2470737, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    ABC News ✔ @abcnews
    @BarackObama’s response to #Charlottesville race row is most liked tweet of all time
    1.41pm

    Sweet cheeses.

    Obambi poked racial sensitivities with a stick. He repeatedly sided the rampaging mob and never called out their violent excesses. He recast every disagreement he could as about race.

    In the wider world he vacated the stage and watched as the hots pots flared up.

    He nobbled industries and people – whom he had drawn generously from for his interminable campaigns.

    How is it that anyone can give a fuck what the rambling, hyper-pinnaed, stammering knot of ego thinks?

  114. test pattern
    #2470738, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    From Kal to Charlottesville, white racists just won’t stop killing

    ‘Former AFL player Scott Chisolm was one of several people to address the crowd. He said despite the judicial process being over, the group would continue to make its voice heard. “When you’re digging holes and putting our children in there, of course we’re going to stand up for our people,” he said.’

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-15/elijah-doughty-protest-wa-parliament/8809378

  115. JC
    #2470739, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Isn’t Romney a fucking loser.

  116. Riccardo Bosi
    #2470740, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Senator Penny Wong says Attorney-General George Brandis is accusing…

    Senator Penny Wong is deeply grateful that this issue is distracting the voters from her quiessence on the matter of dual citizenship.

  117. Sparkx
    #2470744, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    Thanks for that link incoherent rambler. Should be compulsory reading for all roonable pushers.

  118. H B Bear
    #2470748, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    “Colleagues could not help but sense the uncertainty and the extremely careful choice of words in everything that Senator Wong contributed in her five minute debate,” Senator Fifield said.

    Not easy being a Liar in the Parliament unless you are Craig Thomson. Gotta be careful as you tip toe through the fields of plausible deniability.

  119. H B Bear
    #2470749, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    A lot easier for the Liars during an election campaign when you can robocall pensioners saying the Lieborals are going to privatise Medicare with no blowback at all.

  120. egg_
    #2470750, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    First!!!

    Seasonally adjusted…

  121. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470751, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    This is the first-known time that Australian children are believed to have been killed by a Western air strike in the Syrian conflict, and serious questions will be asked about what role Australia played in the operation that led to their deaths.

    Nip ’em in the bud. The exposure of these little mites to their father’s savagery, would have put them past the point of redemption.

  122. Snoopy
    #2470752, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Is Doug Cameron dead? He’s been vewy, vewy quiet. Uncharacteristically.

  123. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2470753, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Remember when the Taliban blew up the stone Buddhas of Bamiyan?

    Next on Liberals’ List for Destruction: Confederate Carvings at Stone Mountain Memorial

    As fights over Confederate monuments continue across the country, liberals are again gearing up to force the state of Georgia to destroy the giant carvings of three Confederate Civil War generals on the side of state-owned Stone Mountain.

    This week, Democrat candidate for Gov. Stacey Abrams released a statement calling for the destruction of the 158-foot-long bas-relief first started in 1923, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

    Like ISIS in Palmyra.

  124. H B Bear
    #2470754, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    This is the first-known time that Australian children are believed to have been killed by a Western air strike in the Syrian conflict, and serious questions will be asked about what role Australia played in the operation that led to their deaths.

    Not outside Ultimo or Southbank.

  125. egg_
    #2470755, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    Weatherdill insists the largely untested technology signals “the death of coal.”

    Have the Greens got p3do pix of this crunt, or what?

  126. thefrolickingmole
    #2470756, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    The rancid left is throwing all its toys out of the pram.

    The president of the United States is now a neo-Nazi sympathiser
    Richard Wolffe

    ..
    Wednesday briefing: Trump’s words of comfort for Nazis
    ‘Alt-left’ also to blame for Charlottesville, says president

    ..
    Trump reverts to blaming both sides in Charlottesville, including ‘very, very violent alt-left’
    Donald Trump defends far-right marchers and equates Confederate generals Robert E Lee and Stonewall Jackson with George Washington and Thomas Jefferson

    ..
    Barack Obama’s anti-racism tweet after Charlottesville is most liked ever on Twitter

    ..
    Explainer How Trump emboldened the far right

    ..
    Who has fanned the flames of fascism? Our politicians and newspapers
    Owen Jones

    ..
    In America, bias, hate and racism move from the margins to the mainstream
    Al Sharpton
    President Trump has often sowed the seeds of division for his own advancement. But his lack of leadership after Charlottesville leaves many disgusted

    Thats just a portion of the hysteria from today alone in the gruinaid, they are going to blow their foofter valves by next week.

    Also worth noting the creeping in of “if only someone had stopped Hitler” (hint hint) statements as well.

  127. True Aussie
    #2470757, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Jaden Duong

    Deport him.

  128. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2470758, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    This is the first-known time that Australian children are believed to have been killed by a Western air strike in the Syrian conflict, and serious questions will be asked about what role Australia played in the operation that led to their deaths.

    Nobody gives a rat’s ring what happened to the scumbag or his spawn.

    Serious questions asked? Hohohohoho.

  129. KartiyaReality
    #2470759, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Northern Territory welcomes back the BANNED DRINKERS REGISTER (BDR)

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-16/new-bdr-expected-to-be-tougher-than-last-time/8813210

    The control method of self-determination

    Erect a fence and do nothing about the dysfunction

    The band plays on and on …..

  130. True Aussie
    #2470760, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Presumably he didn’t say this guy could be his son.

    But the black “teen” smashss the car with the car with the bat looks like Obama’s dear departed Saint Travyon

  131. Boambee John
    #2470761, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Tintarella di Luna
    #2470732, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:08 pm
    No H B Bear – Obama didn’t say anything he quoted from Manela’s autobiography Long Walk to Freedom:

    “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.

    Tinta

    Rogersxand Hammerstein said that first in South Pacific.

    “You’ve got to be carefully taught …”

  132. Boambee John
    #2470762, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Mandela and Obama just plagiarised two white men?

  133. Mother Lode
    #2470763, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    I am just waiting for Shorten to explain that the Eureka Stockade was truly an uprising against the treatment of Aborigines by the colonial government and a clarion call demanding a republic.

  134. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #2470764, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    This is the first-known time that Australian children are believed to have been killed by a Western air strike in the Syrian conflict, and serious questions will be asked about what role Australia played in the operation that led to their deaths.

    Guess they won’t be out to avenge dad’s death then.

  135. egg_
    #2470766, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Robert Mc
    #2470296, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:58 am
    The boat name –

    @rseless Wetsuit?
    Grey Nurse?

  136. Leigh Lowe
    #2470767, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    … and serious questions will be asked about what role Australia played in the operation that led to their deaths.

    Slugs and Bugs crack compo squad are mobilising as we speak.
    Payouts to all and sundry as far out as fourth cousins by marriage.

  137. Nick
    #2470768, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    The SMH reaches peak stupid:

    Smoky Sydney skies this week are a reminder of the cost air pollution is having on our community. While toxic emissions from coal-fired power stations go into the air we breathe, they also fly largely under the radar.

    Yep, back burning + smokey skies = coal

  138. Leigh Lowe
    #2470769, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Guess they won’t be out to avenge dad’s death then.

    There is always an upside to drawing a double red line under a crims lineage.

  139. Nick
    #2470770, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    rseless Wetsuit?
    Grey Nurse?

    Sock Puppy

  140. whirrwhirr
    #2470771, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    the best response to someone who states “you antifa guys are actually more hateful and violent than any neo nazi group in the 21st century.

  142. Robert Mc
    #2470773, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Vis a vis the fact that section 44 was in focus in the cases of Phil Cleary in 1992 — here is an article in the Oz – Lessons of citizenship lost on parties says Phil Cleary – the politicians should have enacted legislation then to make the Australian Electoral Commission responsible to sight proof in relation to S.44(i) by birth certificate and renunciation certificate (or equivalent) – here is the article:

    Cleary was interviewed about it over 2 weeks ago on ABC TV and stated exactly that.

  144. Leigh Lowe
    #2470776, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    I am just waiting for Shorten to explain that the Eureka Stockade was truly an uprising against the treatment of Aborigines by the colonial government and a clarion call demanding a republic.

    Phhht.
    Everyone knows that the Eureka Stockade was all about gay marriage.

  145. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470777, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    How is it that anyone can give a fuck what the rambling, hyper-pinnaed, stammering knot of ego thinks?

    Very accurate description Mother Lode, I particularly like hyper-pinnaed – had to look it up but

  146. H B Bear
    #2470778, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Barry’s Tweets are even better than his teleprompter stuff. Let’s remind ourselves what happens when things go wrong.

  147. Rabz
    #2470779, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    LOL. From the Oz – Dutto speaks of dead weird beard scumbags:

    “They were obviously horrible people, atrocious parents and to take their children into that warzone … who would expect any other outcome from parents as evil as their father.

    “Khaled Sharrouf is a person of extremely poor character and that is the reality.”

    So will Centrelink finally cancel his DSP?

  148. Robert Mc
    #2470780, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Why isn’t Brandis putting pressure on that Wong chap and asking about the thumb prints? Is it qui pro quo?

    Maybe because there are others in the Coalition whose dual citizenship has so far been kept under wraps. Why poke the bear?

  149. C.L.
    #2470781, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    How sensitive are the lefties to Antifa hypocrisy being pointed out?

    I placed a comment pointing out both groups use of violence and the comment was removed.

    Yes, but …

    This is how to lose ground in the polemical war. Do not say “both groups” are equals as a way of gaining ground against the media narrative. The truth is the violence of the US left is one thousand times worse than anything coming from the so-called “alt-right.” This has been the case in America for 50 years. That’s what you point out.

  150. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470782, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Senator Penny Wong is deeply grateful that this issue is distracting the voters from her quiessence on the matter of dual citizenship.

    Indeed Riccardo, and wouldn’t you think she’d remember having to attend the Malaysian Consulate in Canberra in person and provide her left and right thumb-prints – she wouldn’t have been able to send a max to do that for her, like sending her name and address to get a photo taken.

  151. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2470784, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    This is the first-known time that Australian children are believed to have been killed by a Western air strike in the Syrian conflict, and serious questions will be asked about what role Australia played in the operation that led to their deaths.

    Cue Grandma Nettleton telling “Sixty Minutes” what adorable little poppets they were, and how Australia should have done more to ensure their safety.

  152. Leigh Lowe
    #2470785, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    … and serious questions will be asked about what role Australia played in the operation that led to their deaths.

    Serious question # 1 …
    There are five kids.
    Two got smoked.
    Why the poor strike rate?

  153. duncanm
    #2470786, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    re: Yarra — at least the Turnbull government can get some things right.

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has stripped Yarra Council of its right to hold any citizenship ceremonies after it voted to no longer recognise Australia Day on January 26

  154. incoherent rambler
    #2470787, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    serious questions will be asked…

    ok. What nationality and what religion were they?

  155. Nick
    #2470788, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Which media outlet will be the first to:

    1. Use words such as racism and homophobia when Pongy Wong is eventually grilled about her background?
    2. Interview Nanny Nettleton, weeping the loss of her grand-jihadis, ignoring any questions about her role in the Koranic Cubs being there in the first place?

  156. stackja
    #2470789, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    CNBC transcript
    Trump: But you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, OK? And the press has treated them absolutely unfairly

    Reporter: Who was treated unfairly? Sir, I’m sorry I don’t understand what you were saying. You were saying the press has treated white nationalists unfairly? I just don’t understand what you were saying.

    VOX transcript
    Trump: You had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists. The press has treated them absolutely unfairly.
    Q: You were saying the press has treated white nationalists unfairly?

  157. Atoms for Peace
    #2470790, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Sharroufs Twitter feed has been turned into splatter feed. Good riddance.

  158. Top Ender
    #2470791, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Govt strips council of citizenship role

    A Melbourne council which has chosen to scrap Australia Day celebrations has been stripped of its power to hold citizenship ceremonies. The Turnbull government this afternoon removed City of Yarra councillors’ ability to conduct citizenship ceremonies, following the council’s controversial decision to cancel Australia Day celebrations and citizenship ceremonies on January 26. City of Yarra councillors on Tuesday night voted unanimously to scrap all council-run celebrations acknowledging January 26 as Australia Day, after a consultation process in which community and indigenous groups called the date a day of mourning.

    From 2018 onwards, the council near the centre of Melbourne will instead mark Australia Day with a “culturally-sensitive event acknowledging the loss of culture, language and identity felt by the community on January 26.”

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull condemned the council’s decision as an attack on the national holiday which celebrates Australia values, while Assistant Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Alex Hawke slammed the council for its attempt to use citizenship ceremonies as a political device in a broader push to change the date of Australia Day.

    This afternoon, Mr Hawke announced he had signed off on a new instrument under the Australian Citizenship Act 2007 which meant City of Yarra councillors no longer had the ability to receive a pledge of commitment at a citizenship ceremony.

    Oz link

  159. Nick
    #2470792, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has stripped Yarra Council of its right to hold any citizenship ceremonies after it voted to no longer recognise Australia Day on January 26

    I’ll bet Yarra Council have asked which nations’ ceremony he refers to.

  160. Atoms for Peace
    #2470793, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Remind me again; how many times did ISIS use human shields?

  161. stackja
    #2470795, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Always Biased Commentary

  162. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2470796, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    … and serious questions will be asked about what role Australia played in the operation that led to their deaths.
    Wait for the Greens to hyperventilate: Close Pine Gap, Close North West Cape. The role they played in the deaths of innocent Australiankiddies must not be swept to one side. Even though the missile missed the other three “poppets.”.

  163. incoherent rambler
    #2470797, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    1770 April 29 – Captain James Cook first sets foot in New South Wales at Botany Bay.

    Can we have another holiday?

  164. egg_
    #2470798, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    ABC Ta Dumb: Issues of National significance – ‘Welcome to Cvntry’ & changing the nature of Australia Day at Yarra Council.

  165. egg_
    #2470800, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    1. Use words such as racism and homophobia when Pongy Wong is eventually grilled about her background?

    Is KD going against the flow in being a Lesbian who looks like an old man rather than the contrary?

  166. Spider
    #2470801, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Stupid bint on the Drum says Australia Day celebrates Captain Cook landing in Australia.

  167. incoherent rambler
    #2470802, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Alotta Bad Cunctators

  168. thefrolickingmole
    #2470803, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    C.L.

    The truth is the violence of the US left is one thousand times worse than anything coming from the so-called “alt-right.” This has been the case in America for 50 years. That’s what you point out.

    Then youd have to force people to ask why they didnt see it on the news or otherwise reported or cracked down on.
    Thats the bit of the mind map marked with strange drawings and “here be dragons”.

    Funny how the left are quick to pull out “WE fought against the Nazis” when it was only with the active connivance of the Soviet left that emboldened Hitler enough to strike Poland in the fist place, and another year and a bit of industrial sabotage after that before the twin arse cheeks of Hitler/Stalin parted ways.

  169. egg_
    #2470805, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    mOron, stop inhaling cream buns for a moment…

    He does lines of them up his nose, like coke?

  170. egg_
    #2470806, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Stupid bint on the Drum says Australia Day celebrates Captain Cook landing in Australia.

    Just after the Alamo?

  171. Senile Old Guy
    #2470807, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    IR, aim higher. My earlier post.

    Okay, some alternatives (via Wikipedia)…

    April 19? No, that’s when Cook reached Australia, so bad choice.

    April 23? No, that’s when he first saw indigenous Australians, so a really bad choice.

    April 29? First landfall on the mainland.

    22 August? Cook landed on Possession Island, “where he claimed the entire coastline that he had just explored as British territory.”

    Easy to find more.

  172. incoherent rambler
    #2470809, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    SOG, how about we call April a national holiday?

  173. Mother Lode
    #2470810, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Thanks for the link HB.

    It is an astounding sight when you see Obama off the teleprompter completely and utterly demolish all those people who disagree with the proposition “If if if if if if…we’re gonna…if if if if if…a defibrillator, I mean excavator…if if if it if”.

    A genius in in in in in in in in in…action.

  174. Senile Old Guy
    #2470811, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    I like 22 August to rub it in: Cook claims the country on Possession Island.

  175. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470812, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Tinta

    Rogersxand Hammerstein said that first in South Pacific.

    “You’ve got to be carefully taught …”

    Thanks Boambee John we did South Pacific at school but the nuns didn’t teach us that song because they taught us about Jesus and love. Here is Mandy Patinkin singing it as medley with Children will Listen – which of course Juvenal talked about 2000 years ago when he said: Refrain from doing ill; for one all powerful reason, lest our children should copy our misdeeds; we are all too prone to imitate whatever is base and depraved.

    I wonder what renowned Trump-hater Rosie O’Donnell’s 5 children hear and see, I also wonder what was heard and seen by the child of chaser-down and harasser (Daniel Goldstein) of Ivanka Trump on a JetBlue flight last Christmas?

  176. OldOzzie
    #2470813, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Rita Panahi: Miserable activists trashing Australia Day

    From the Comments

    How many Aboriginals were killed on 26 January 1788? NIL

    Get off your high horse and stop PC Bullxxit. Otherwise stop all Welfare and Government Subsidies.

  177. Boambee John
    #2470814, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    I hope that the councillors and staff will be working on 26 January, without penalty rates. Surely taking a holiday or penalty rates would disrespect their indigenous community?

  178. Spider
    #2470815, posted on August 16, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    I think The Drum today has reached new heights of breathtaking Leftist fuckwiterry.

  179. Spider
    #2470816, posted on August 16, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    I think The Drum today has reached even greater heights of breathtaking Leftist fcukwittery. If that is possible.

  180. Tintarella di Luna
    #2470817, posted on August 16, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    I think The Drum today has reached new heights of breathtaking Leftist fuckwiterry.

    That would be the lack of oxygen having scaled the heights of Peak Stupid

  181. Mark from Melbourne
    #2470818, posted on August 16, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    not guilty on the basis of mental insanity.

    What other sort is there, and what sort of twelfth-grade legal eagle would ever use such language?

  182. H B Bear
    #2470819, posted on August 16, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Teh Dumb is the off Broadway, touring version of Teh Snowcone Variety Hour. Snowcone always pulls the real stars though. No self respecting terrorist would be seen dead on Teh Dumb.

  183. Baldrick
    #2470820, posted on August 16, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Stupid bint on the Drum says Australia Day celebrates Captain Cook landing in Australia.

    … and we pay for this shite.

1 2

