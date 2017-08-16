Liberty Quote
He who lives in harmony with himself lives in harmony with the universe.— Marcus Aurelius
-
Recent Comments
- Tel on PDT reveals his soul
- Baldrick on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- H B Bear on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Mark from Melbourne on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Spider on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Spider on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- OldOzzie on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Tintarella di Luna on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Mother Lode on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- RAZOR on PDT reveals his soul
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- OldOzzie on PDT reveals his soul
- thefrolickingmole on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Spider on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- @SeditionaryI on Jeffrey A. Tucker – The Prehistory of the Alt-right
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- stackja on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- RobK on PDT reveals his soul
- Atoms for Peace on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Nick on Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- PDT reveals his soul
- ‘Progressive’ Policies Have Regressed Us Back to the 1950s
- Jeffrey A. Tucker – The Prehistory of the Alt-right
- Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
- Draining the Canberra Swamp
- So we’ve been told and some choose to believe it. I know they’re wrong wait and see.
- Warty – Charlottesville
- Karma
- Guest Post: The Magic Pudding Electricity Theory
- The Corbyn Plan
- These are not unrelated stories
- Cross-Post: Parnell McGuinness: Same Sex Marriage ‘yes’ campaign could lose if mismanaged
- The Gipper one more time
- David Leyonhjelm on the Murray Darling basin plan
- Q&A Forum: August 14, 2017
- The Economist discusses Say’s Law
- Jeffrey A. Tucker – The Violence in Charlottesville
- David Leyonhjelm on electricity prices
- An excess supply of economic illiteracy
- Okay – these foreigners are infesting our Parliament story is getting boring
- How is that world’s best practice plain packaging policy working?
- Reaping where they have not sown
- Monday Forum: August 14, 2017
- There are polls and then there is the ABS
- Gallows humour
- Desperate for bad news
- The Swamp Runs Deep
- World events do keep rolling along
- From Sydney Institute: Media Watch and Martin Ferguson
- Predictable NBN errors replicated in renewable energy sector
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
433 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
I’m still waiting for you to explain how obiter and dicta apply from the FLA.
Why is someone “accused of driving a van laden with gas bottles into the Australian Christian Lobby’s Canberra offices” only being charged with arson and damage to property?
Indeed you are, frolickingmole, resorting to ad-homs. You weren’t waving misspelt words this morning at Grigory M. He hasn’t been here for quite a while, but I have and it’s me you were talking to.
When you just can’t help face-planting in your own attempted gotchas you should pull your head in for your own good.
Hmm si i abuse a person who isnt here and you spring to defend them.. how gallant.
Weirdo.
You weren’t waving misspelt words this morning at Grigory M. He hasn’t been here for quite a while,
Factcheck please?
Is there anything worse than an uppity sock?
They say leftism is insanity
mmm… Mr Duong’s LinkedIn profile may suggest he’s politically active, if nothing else:
The last opne is easiest to decipher — LGBTQ entrepeneur support
Where one burns books, there one eventually burns people.
-Heinrich Heine
Why would you be waiting for that? I mentioned the aformentioned case in relation to ratio/ obiter. I mentioned the FLA in response to the claim that Howard ‘changed’ the definition of marriage.
Try googling. It worked for you this morning. Sort of.
You have confused indicia with obiter and dicta.
Sorry – just catching up. I see Johanna posted that info two months ago.
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/06/07/wednesday-forum-june-7-2017/comment-page-1/#comment-2404709
Just noticed Chief of Army at National Press Club. Topic is Army response to Domestic Violence.
First question from Canberra Times suggested Special Forces had domestic violence rate of 25%. CA indicated had no idea where such statistics came from but asked journo for more info if he had it.
Wishy washy question about transgenders got a “no problem” response.
“Domestic violence” includes telling wifey she can’t have a diamond tiara (so called “economic violence”). The definition is so bogus it is an insult to true victims of DV.
No, he did nothing of the sort.
Presumably because of the time of day the incident “allegedly” occurred.
Just as well they spend so much time on deployment. Imagine the DV rate if they lived at home all the time.
So you’re saying, according to the common law, a union between the sexes is only a mark of marriage? I’d agree if this is understood in the sense of being necessary but not sufficient.
Yeah, but it is not really about taking on thugs. It is about intimidating people who would be mortified to be even associated with the accusation. It is about intimidating SJW’s ideological enemies.
Like the word ‘racist’. It is used specifically against those who find the idea abhorrent and will leave a valid argument they have been making to protest their innocence.
It is evidence of the utter paucity of lefty intellect that they have to use the accusation so much – and why we can make jokes where the label ‘raaaaacist’ is hurled in thoroughly incongruous contexts.
Bloody Hell
Just got the ACP email this week. This perhaps should be a guest post.
The Cory Hotline knocks it out of the dealership this week:
From Miranda’s column on the “regrettable incident“:
Bollocks on stilts. So who was the SSM Hauptscharführer’s accomplice?
.
Just got the same, I had one old customer on about $80,000 in centrelink payments for her brood, plus the rental/power/medical gimmies as well.
Yes, yes, It’s the frigging AFP and the braindead ACT judiciary dealing with this. So we’ll never know.
Tinta, maybe you’re in the sweet spot where you can serve AC in the HOR with a clean conscience and then, in retirement, claim Italian citizenship and find a nice corner in the EU to retire to?
Reading that has really worked wonders for my blood pressure.
This is an excellent example of exactly where we are at with defence policy.
The ADF is now nothing more than the social justice arm of big government.
Topics such as gender equity, domestic violence, diversity, and homosexuality concern ADF leadership, the government and the press more than capability. Words such as victory are no longer even in the lexicon.
What routine humiliation awaits the Trumball Coalition Team™ in QT today?
Ms Dolittle, perhaps more appropriate for a vessel from the opposite end of the Gippsland Lakes than Metung but for your consideration:
Oh dear. Mitt Romney is defending antifa
See Stasis above
Gee never even thought of that – sounds nice though
You might want to borrow a rake from Muttley. Trump has successfully overcome the MSM’s censorship of Antifa and its violence to make the MSM acknowledge it’s existence and violence.
Antifa is now in the public domain for ongoing scrutiny. I assume you agree with Antifa’s tactics.
Someone needs to explain to Mr Romney what the word “bigot” means.
Cuck.
The Antifa only use that monniker because they are too stupid to spell communist.
And even better I hope the scrutiny will include a federal law that makes it illegal to cover one’s face in public which will continue the unmasking of Antifa and perhaps diminish the numbers of numbnuts taking part in gatherings on the pretext of protest but excuses for violence and mayhem.
So predictable.
Romney isn’t very good at this politics thing is he? A bit like our Michael Trumble.
Darebin Council in Turbull’s sights. Go for the traitors Mal.
Tinta;
There may be a trap in that one. The Muslims will demand a dispensation due to First Amendment.
This is a minefield for Trump, and it may be just what the Left are waiting for.
I’ll bet his lungs weren’t too flash either.
Sorry. Yarra Council. Same thing.
You mean the burqua? The face-covering burqua and niquab is banned in France and the Netherlands and I think covering the face is illegal in public places in Italy too. It’s the face covering in these riots which give much bravado to the cowards
Shorten now on the bandwagon. Disease ridden blankets and poisoned waterholes not yet mentioned.
First one has been shown the door. 2:15
I copped this today off the back off a comment I made a few months back at a BBQ about the prevalence of mobile letterboxes* on the Gold Coast. The host copped some “how’s your racist mate going?”.
* h/t habib
I would be puzzled by a judgment where the indicia in question were relegated to obiter.
There is no firm indication of what is and isn’t obiter unless a superior court declares something from an earlier case to be ratio and obiter.
With family law, one or several indicia may be insufficient and unnecessary. The absence of a sexual relationship has been affirmed in English law in a marriage (I tried but I can’t find the case name). The court has to look at the totality of the circumstances. By definition under the Act, it all forms the ratio of each case.
Bishop on her pins ready to have another go after a Dorothy Dixer. Number two given the boot.
Both Mitchells. Spooky.
What were the circumstances?
Another barney
http://www.jwire.com.au/ecaj-appalled-by-criticism-of-michael-kirby/
Third one out. Burqa asks a smart arse question.
Breaking news, in the Oz. Real sorry ’bout that.
The altLeft are going to go after him! How dare he tell the truth!
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-15/muslim-artist-reimagines-the-female-nude-to-call-out-injustice/8807276
I smell a large workcover claim to be submitted. Misted while at work.
Is he claiming homosexuality is a mental illness? That would be reprehensible!
Bandt gets up and spouts how proud he is of Yarra Council.
As a traitor might behave.
I await the book burnings. They’re coming soon.
Nope.
No college student today actually owns – let alone has ever read – a book.
I’m glad we have Cats prepared to sacrifice themselves so we don’t have to. Watching Question Time is as vomitous as being fed fake news by Their ABC.
While there isn’t a Federal Law regarding concealing identity with a mask there are state ones, including the District of Columbia. Unfortunately, the courts can’t seem to find the balls to prosecute
State Codes Related To Wearing Masks
Virginia, where this weekend’s events took place:
Or California, where the recent Berkley riots took place:
Tinta;
Nevertheless, the Muslims will see it as a chance to differentiate themselves from the rest of US society, and give it the big ‘up yours’.
They are always looking for concessions for their religion.
While, simultaneously, making no concessions whatsoever to anyone else.
Two in one hit, now a hat trick. Three more out, makes it six so far. The Hag just got ousted.
So the Alt-Left use hatred and violence to oppose hatred and violence, but this is not the same, according to Romney, because they are not bigots and racists. Accusing someone of white privilege and hate on whites apparently is ok.
So that’s where they are getting the face masks!
https://www.catalogueau.com/aldi/aldi-special-buys-week-20-snow-gear-2017/
I was wrong in two ways DB:
1. Obiter and dicta: Obiter dicta and semble “so it seems” (couldn’t remember the term).
2. The case was from 2000. Fitzpatrick v Sterling Housing Association [2000]. Same sex couple. (Old maybe in the sense it predates the 2004 amendments).
They were a family unit even though they were not in a spousal relationship. There was a discussion about a lack of a sexual relationship disqualifying but it was not in itself disqualifying, as long as there was a potential for sexual relations. This was before gays in the UK could get married or have registered relationships. They were applying for a transfer of the lease under a family provision to Fitzpatrick from his partner who he had been the carer of for a very long time.
Relegating sexual relations away down to obiter dictum cannot be done in family law. It won’t prove anything in itself, however. The totality of the other circumstances can show the sexual relationship is merely a “transient superficial relationship” (quoted from the case).
Zulu got it
Suspension of Standing Orders now being moved by Burqa on time and on schedule. Promptly gagged.
in case you missed it (from the Oz)
Right on cue. Tony Burqa tries to suspend Standing Orders. The Poodle applies the gag.
Groundhog Day stuff.
Five hundredth!
The religion of Climate change/Global warming/making money
https://theconversation.com/costly-signals-needed-to-deliver-inconvenient-truth-82380
One would hope that the 1st amendment does not cover attire like this.
More on semble.
Go back to Hyde v Hyde (1866), DB. Lord Penzance gave a very well known definition of marriage that did not mention sexual relations. Did it do so by implication or not? The interesting part is that his comment was obiter to the issue at hand, but it has been quoted in recent cases, such as the ACT SSM case.
I’m not quite sure if this means this proves the indicia has been viewed as unnecessary in the common law or not.
GM;
Don’cha mean alcohol poisoned semi sweet sherry and unregistered/unroadworthy stolen motabikes?
sorry, didn’t scroll up, notice Ricardo mentioned it
Ah, yes, climate change commitment!
An invited presentation has some prestige. Giving a talk, having paid registration fees, not so much.
But where does the electricity come from? In Australia, probably fossil fuel. In New Zealand, due partly to circumstances, a lot is renewable but they do not yet have lots of electric cars.
Sorry if I missed this being posted earlier — Texas permanently bans taxpayer funding of abortion.
Will Chamberlain
Will Chamberlain @willchamberlain
·
1h
All it took was Trump indicting the “alt-left” for the MSM and the GOPe to come out as full-on Antifa apologists. Clarifying
Oh no, the ABC is always fair and impartial:
Absolutely masterful play – now the Democrats, the RINOs, the treacherous Lamestream media is defending anti-FA and now Trump has made them own anti-FA totally and absolutely including the tow rubes, Romney and Rubio – well played POTUS
More “stories that my Nanna told me?”
in the USA the new FERC chairman gets coal
like this comment
Fergus, I hope you didn’t nick that cattledog from Grooglery.
Laws the US Feds could be using, if they ever find their balls and crack down on riot recruiters/organizers and the busing in of professional shit-stirrers (BLM, KKK, Etc.) across state lines:
OR
That last paragraph would sideline a heap of Dem ‘organizers’ doing their time in the trenches and hoping to hop on the gravy train as a reward.
Sad.
Let go, Barry. Just let go.
Romney clearly didn’t notice the crochet bats and knitting poles the Masked Ones were taking to Charlotte Central craft group.
Shoulda gone to Specsavers.
Vis a vis the fact that section 44 was in focus in the cases of Phil Cleary in 1992 — here is an article in the Oz – Lessons of citizenship lost on parties says Phil Cleary – the politicians should have enacted legislation then to make the Australian Electoral Commission responsible to sight proof in relation to S.44(i) by birth certificate and renunciation certificate (or equivalent) – here is the article:
And it happened again in 1999 with Heather Hill – clear unambiguous breach of s.44(i)
https://twitter.com/0rang3youglad/status/897315654939930625
I see Val, so the American coal plants don’t want the subsidies and rent currently paid to renewables removed to level the market, they want a subsidy and have rent transferred to them too. Their directors must have been watching AGL’s shenanigans.
What a goat rodeo, energy policy become it has.
Regarding Bernardis email about the welfare parents and their 10 children.
I wonder which party they will vote for when the kids reach voting age ?
Labor let in 50,000 in a few years. Wonder how many kids that group have produced since then ?
level footing is how I understand it, entropy – with a nod to the importance of maintaining baseload power
Read The Magic Negro’s tweet then remember that he attended the Church of hate preacher Jeremiah Wright and was mentored by far-left hate group The Weather Underground and their murdering terrorist leader Bill Ayres. Then find a bucket to vomit in.
In the goat rodeo:
Why isn’t Brandis putting pressure on that Wong chap and asking about the thumb prints? Is it qui pro quo?
How sensitive are the lefties to Antifa hypocrisy being pointed out?
I placed a comment pointing out both groups use of violence and the comment was removed.
They really, really dont want antifa mainstreamed.
would a chief of staff do that without instructions?
where he will plead not guilty on the basis of mental insanity.
Ok now.
I can handle when we are accused of being terrorists.
I can handle when we are being called lone wolves.
But when some ridiculous little maggot f$ggot tries to claim that he is one of the cray cray brethren after planning to blow up some Christians I get annoyed.
This scorched muppetous weasel needs to come clean, and by that I mean confess his crimes, not anything dirty.
I refuse to be compared to this man.
Amazing Obama’s tweet quotes Nelson Mandela’ – but of course Obama makes no attribution – without someone else’s words and without a teleprompter Obama has very little to say.
too late the Donald has done it.
And NZ labour saying the question was asked in response to enquiries by Fairfax – but you can bet the prompt to Fairfax came from that Wong chap’s office with his full knowledge.
I await the book burnings. They’re coming soon.
I am already burning J.K. Rowling books.
Have been for ages.
Witchcraft and warlockery you see.
I am reminded of 26/1/2013 and one John McTiernan chief of staff of Julia Gillard at the Australia Day Race Riot – Cold Hands reminds us of what went down:
Let me guess. Presumably he didn’t say this guy could be his son.
Seems to be at odds with what the protocol is in NZ Parliament — questions are not taken in parliament from journalists, the questions can only be asked by MPs – that’s why the NZ Labour MP did the dirty work:
From the OZ – livestream of today’s goat rodeo:
How did his tweet*:
“If they bring a knife, bring a gun”
do in the like stakes?
* I know it was in a speech and not a tweet, just sayin …
Trump at the press conference re: Charlottesville and I know it’s been mentioned already but some things he said need repeating:
Via TheirABC:
TheirABC will now be demanding answers from the government as to what information they supplied to the U.S. led attack.
No H B Bear – Obama didn’t say anything he quoted from Manela’s autobiography Long Walk to Freedom:
https://papundits.wordpress.com/2017/07/15/base-load-electrical-power-introduction-and-the-permanent-link-to-the-data-for-australia/
A reference document for cats.
Sweet cheeses.
Obambi poked racial sensitivities with a stick. He repeatedly sided the rampaging mob and never called out their violent excesses. He recast every disagreement he could as about race.
In the wider world he vacated the stage and watched as the hots pots flared up.
He nobbled industries and people – whom he had drawn generously from for his interminable campaigns.
How is it that anyone can give a fuck what the rambling, hyper-pinnaed, stammering knot of ego thinks?
From Kal to Charlottesville, white racists just won’t stop killing
‘Former AFL player Scott Chisolm was one of several people to address the crowd. He said despite the judicial process being over, the group would continue to make its voice heard. “When you’re digging holes and putting our children in there, of course we’re going to stand up for our people,” he said.’
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-15/elijah-doughty-protest-wa-parliament/8809378
Isn’t Romney a fucking loser.
Senator Penny Wong is deeply grateful that this issue is distracting the voters from her quiessence on the matter of dual citizenship.
Thanks for that link incoherent rambler. Should be compulsory reading for all roonable pushers.
Not easy being a Liar in the Parliament unless you are Craig Thomson. Gotta be careful as you tip toe through the fields of plausible deniability.
A lot easier for the Liars during an election campaign when you can robocall pensioners saying the Lieborals are going to privatise Medicare with no blowback at all.
First!!!
Seasonally adjusted…
This is the first-known time that Australian children are believed to have been killed by a Western air strike in the Syrian conflict, and serious questions will be asked about what role Australia played in the operation that led to their deaths.
Nip ’em in the bud. The exposure of these little mites to their father’s savagery, would have put them past the point of redemption.
Is Doug Cameron dead? He’s been vewy, vewy quiet. Uncharacteristically.
Remember when the Taliban blew up the stone Buddhas of Bamiyan?
Next on Liberals’ List for Destruction: Confederate Carvings at Stone Mountain Memorial
Like ISIS in Palmyra.
Not outside Ultimo or Southbank.
Have the Greens got p3do pix of this crunt, or what?
The rancid left is throwing all its toys out of the pram.
The president of the United States is now a neo-Nazi sympathiser
Richard Wolffe
..
Wednesday briefing: Trump’s words of comfort for Nazis
‘Alt-left’ also to blame for Charlottesville, says president
..
Trump reverts to blaming both sides in Charlottesville, including ‘very, very violent alt-left’
Donald Trump defends far-right marchers and equates Confederate generals Robert E Lee and Stonewall Jackson with George Washington and Thomas Jefferson
..
Barack Obama’s anti-racism tweet after Charlottesville is most liked ever on Twitter
..
Explainer How Trump emboldened the far right
..
Who has fanned the flames of fascism? Our politicians and newspapers
Owen Jones
..
In America, bias, hate and racism move from the margins to the mainstream
Al Sharpton
President Trump has often sowed the seeds of division for his own advancement. But his lack of leadership after Charlottesville leaves many disgusted
Thats just a portion of the hysteria from today alone in the gruinaid, they are going to blow their foofter valves by next week.
Also worth noting the creeping in of “if only someone had stopped Hitler” (hint hint) statements as well.
Jaden Duong
Deport him.
Nobody gives a rat’s ring what happened to the scumbag or his spawn.
Serious questions asked? Hohohohoho.
Northern Territory welcomes back the BANNED DRINKERS REGISTER (BDR)
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2017-08-16/new-bdr-expected-to-be-tougher-than-last-time/8813210
The control method of self-determination
Erect a fence and do nothing about the dysfunction
The band plays on and on …..
Presumably he didn’t say this guy could be his son.
But the black “teen” smashss the car with the car with the bat looks like Obama’s dear departed Saint Travyon
Tintarella di Luna
#2470732, posted on August 16, 2017 at 4:08 pm
No H B Bear – Obama didn’t say anything he quoted from Manela’s autobiography Long Walk to Freedom:
“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.
Tinta
Rogersxand Hammerstein said that first in South Pacific.
“You’ve got to be carefully taught …”
Mandela and Obama just plagiarised two white men?
I am just waiting for Shorten to explain that the Eureka Stockade was truly an uprising against the treatment of Aborigines by the colonial government and a clarion call demanding a republic.
Guess they won’t be out to avenge dad’s death then.
@rseless Wetsuit?
Grey Nurse?
Slugs and Bugs crack compo squad are mobilising as we speak.
Payouts to all and sundry as far out as fourth cousins by marriage.
The SMH reaches peak stupid:
Yep, back burning + smokey skies = coal
There is always an upside to drawing a double red line under a crims lineage.
Sock Puppy
the best response to someone who states “you antifa guys are actually more hateful and violent than any neo nazi group in the 21st century.
http://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/08/16/wednesday-forum-august-16-2017/comment-page-2/#comment-2470771
Cleary was interviewed about it over 2 weeks ago on ABC TV and stated exactly that.
http://fozmeadows.tumblr.com/post/164164615366/you-antifa-guys-are-actually-more-hateful-and
Phhht.
Everyone knows that the Eureka Stockade was all about gay marriage.
Very accurate description Mother Lode, I particularly like hyper-pinnaed – had to look it up but
Barry’s Tweets are even better than his teleprompter stuff. Let’s remind ourselves what happens when things go wrong.
LOL. From the Oz – Dutto speaks of dead weird beard scumbags:
So will Centrelink finally cancel his DSP?
Maybe because there are others in the Coalition whose dual citizenship has so far been kept under wraps. Why poke the bear?
Yes, but …
This is how to lose ground in the polemical war. Do not say “both groups” are equals as a way of gaining ground against the media narrative. The truth is the violence of the US left is one thousand times worse than anything coming from the so-called “alt-right.” This has been the case in America for 50 years. That’s what you point out.
Indeed Riccardo, and wouldn’t you think she’d remember having to attend the Malaysian Consulate in Canberra in person and provide her left and right thumb-prints – she wouldn’t have been able to send a max to do that for her, like sending her name and address to get a photo taken.
Cue Grandma Nettleton telling “Sixty Minutes” what adorable little poppets they were, and how Australia should have done more to ensure their safety.
Serious question # 1 …
There are five kids.
Two got smoked.
Why the poor strike rate?
re: Yarra — at least the Turnbull government can get some things right.
ok. What nationality and what religion were they?
Which media outlet will be the first to:
1. Use words such as racism and homophobia when Pongy Wong is eventually grilled about her background?
2. Interview Nanny Nettleton, weeping the loss of her grand-jihadis, ignoring any questions about her role in the Koranic Cubs being there in the first place?
Sharroufs Twitter feed has been turned into splatter feed. Good riddance.
Govt strips council of citizenship role
A Melbourne council which has chosen to scrap Australia Day celebrations has been stripped of its power to hold citizenship ceremonies. The Turnbull government this afternoon removed City of Yarra councillors’ ability to conduct citizenship ceremonies, following the council’s controversial decision to cancel Australia Day celebrations and citizenship ceremonies on January 26. City of Yarra councillors on Tuesday night voted unanimously to scrap all council-run celebrations acknowledging January 26 as Australia Day, after a consultation process in which community and indigenous groups called the date a day of mourning.
From 2018 onwards, the council near the centre of Melbourne will instead mark Australia Day with a “culturally-sensitive event acknowledging the loss of culture, language and identity felt by the community on January 26.”
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull condemned the council’s decision as an attack on the national holiday which celebrates Australia values, while Assistant Minister for Immigration and Border Protection Alex Hawke slammed the council for its attempt to use citizenship ceremonies as a political device in a broader push to change the date of Australia Day.
This afternoon, Mr Hawke announced he had signed off on a new instrument under the Australian Citizenship Act 2007 which meant City of Yarra councillors no longer had the ability to receive a pledge of commitment at a citizenship ceremony.
Oz link
I’ll bet Yarra Council have asked which nations’ ceremony he refers to.
Remind me again; how many times did ISIS use human shields?
Always Biased Commentary
… and serious questions will be asked about what role Australia played in the operation that led to their deaths.
Wait for the Greens to hyperventilate: Close Pine Gap, Close North West Cape. The role they played in the deaths of innocent Australiankiddies must not be swept to one side. Even though the missile missed the other three “poppets.”.
1770 April 29 – Captain James Cook first sets foot in New South Wales at Botany Bay.
Can we have another holiday?
ABC Ta Dumb: Issues of National significance – ‘Welcome to Cvntry’ & changing the nature of Australia Day at Yarra Council.
Is KD going against the flow in being a Lesbian who looks like an old man rather than the contrary?
Stupid bint on the Drum says Australia Day celebrates Captain Cook landing in Australia.
Alotta Bad Cunctators
C.L.
The truth is the violence of the US left is one thousand times worse than anything coming from the so-called “alt-right.” This has been the case in America for 50 years. That’s what you point out.
Then youd have to force people to ask why they didnt see it on the news or otherwise reported or cracked down on.
Thats the bit of the mind map marked with strange drawings and “here be dragons”.
Funny how the left are quick to pull out “WE fought against the Nazis” when it was only with the active connivance of the Soviet left that emboldened Hitler enough to strike Poland in the fist place, and another year and a bit of industrial sabotage after that before the twin arse cheeks of Hitler/Stalin parted ways.
He does lines of them up his nose, like coke?
Just after the Alamo?
IR, aim higher. My earlier post.
Easy to find more.
SOG, how about we call April a national holiday?
Thanks for the link HB.
It is an astounding sight when you see Obama off the teleprompter completely and utterly demolish all those people who disagree with the proposition “If if if if if if…we’re gonna…if if if if if…a defibrillator, I mean excavator…if if if it if”.
A genius in in in in in in in in in…action.
I like 22 August to rub it in: Cook claims the country on Possession Island.
Thanks Boambee John we did South Pacific at school but the nuns didn’t teach us that song because they taught us about Jesus and love. Here is Mandy Patinkin singing it as medley with Children will Listen – which of course Juvenal talked about 2000 years ago when he said: Refrain from doing ill; for one all powerful reason, lest our children should copy our misdeeds; we are all too prone to imitate whatever is base and depraved.
I wonder what renowned Trump-hater Rosie O’Donnell’s 5 children hear and see, I also wonder what was heard and seen by the child of chaser-down and harasser (Daniel Goldstein) of Ivanka Trump on a JetBlue flight last Christmas?
Rita Panahi: Miserable activists trashing Australia Day
From the Comments
How many Aboriginals were killed on 26 January 1788? NIL
Get off your high horse and stop PC Bullxxit. Otherwise stop all Welfare and Government Subsidies.
I hope that the councillors and staff will be working on 26 January, without penalty rates. Surely taking a holiday or penalty rates would disrespect their indigenous community?
I think The Drum today has reached new heights of breathtaking Leftist fuckwiterry.
I think The Drum today has reached even greater heights of breathtaking Leftist fcukwittery. If that is possible.
That would be the lack of oxygen having scaled the heights of Peak Stupid
What other sort is there, and what sort of twelfth-grade legal eagle would ever use such language?
Teh Dumb is the off Broadway, touring version of Teh Snowcone Variety Hour. Snowcone always pulls the real stars though. No self respecting terrorist would be seen dead on Teh Dumb.
… and we pay for this shite.