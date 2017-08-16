Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017

Posted on 8:30 am, August 16, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

7 Responses to Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017

  3. The Deplorable Barking Toad
    #2470259, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:32 am

    3rd!!!

  5. Eddystone
    #2470263, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Driveby five (or six)

  6. John64
    #2470265, posted on August 16, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Batting in the middle order.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *