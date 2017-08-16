Liberty Quote
We tend to forget that trade and urbanization are the grand stimuli to invention, far more important than governments, money or individual genius. It is no coincidence that trade-obsessed cities—Tyre, Athens, Alexandria, Baghdad, Pisa, Amsterdam, London, Hong Kong, New York, Tokyo, San Francisco—are the places where invention and discovery happened.— Matt Ridley
-
-
Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017
For a moment I thought that read: “mate with” Trudeau.
I need to update my optical prescription.
Btw: News bulletin to the practitioner of j’ism who wrote that article, the Prime Minister of Ireland is not the Head of State, that role belongs to the President or Ireland.
Link.
On our knees with head bowed.
Last I knew, Ought, you were none of the 3 commenters mentioned. So, what I said had fuck all to do with you.
You pompous sack of sickeningly stiff socks.
Be thankful anyone deigns to acknowledge your ridiculously rancid presence.
Now applaud, and show your gratitude for me brightening up your otherwise empty life.
In my old primary school there was a huge Moreton Bay fig with massive roots off the ground.
We used to have competitions to see who could run around the roots without touching the ground the fastest.
Even in our biggest cities, it is not a long drive to get to the bush. There is quite a bit of it within cities.
As I said, make-work bullshit. Thanks, ratepayers!
In what way will we “stand” with Spain?
Perhaps she meant ‘We’ll stand beside you, but you stand closer to the suicide bomber.’
Zulu at 1937
The version I heard started off “An engineer told me before he died …”
Joh and Bear: None of these then?
These media events are so we can keep killing Muslims for no reason. This leaves out pollies at a loss when it comes to sensible stuff to say.
BTW, congratulations (not) to all of you who follow up monty et al every time they bait you.
He says something completely stupid, and then dozens of people validate his point by responding.
Talk about Lucy and the football.
Go on, admit it, you love wasting your time on him because he’s such an easy target. Virtue-signalling, right-wing style. Just what he wants.
Lift your game.
Or these. There was one in a park on Alpha Road, Willoughby. We used to call it the Death Swing.
Ireland’s first openly homosexual prime minister is about to become the first foreign head of state to march in a homosexual pride parade with Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
That Goddamn Commie Cuban dog has to go back.
The Gay Paddy can stay so long as he can drink.
Scrote’s been sniffing petrol again.
Fantastic speech from Former US Navy Admiral, William H. McRaven:
Joh, you didn’t see my Nazi squirrel? 😀
Question over on the Oz website, on the removal of statues – John Curtin was a member of the Labor Party at the time they supported the ” White Australia” Does this mean his statue in Fremantle should be pulled down?
These media events are so we can keep killing Muslims for no reason. This leaves out pollies at a loss when it comes to sensible stuff to say.
Of course.
When Wars stop humans have time to think and ponder their circumstances and systems and leadership.
And we can’t have that, can we?
ta calli … meh …still kickin’, and i’m tough, so … 🙂
No. They were Obambi’s guys. He trained them and equiped them. To be fair, in his drug induced haze he thought they were the “Free Syrian Army” and part of his “Arab Spring”.
“Counter-Terrorism Expert” Anne Aly on PM- Hanson’s burqa stunt will be used by ISIS for propaganda…. sounds overwhelmingly like appeasement.
What’s joanna moaning about now?
People keep mis-spelling her name. 😉
Save the Gerbil
Strange how the term ‘white supremacists’ is used with abandon, yet events such as in Barcelona are ‘terror events’. Little obvious mention of Islam.
Me too, srr. Look after yourself.
I say to all lefty thugs out there that Hanson will be wearing her burqa so she can blend into the Coburg and Lakemba areas gathering intelligence to support her policies. Your challenge is to identify her and give her a good verbal bashing. Go ahead; find Pauline!!
Is there any legs to the story that one of the Greens Senators warmly greeted a lady in a Burkha in the foyer, then acted all horrified & outraged when it later transpired in the Senate chamber that the “Muslim” he’d been showing respect to was in fact Senator Hanson?
M0nty has been playing Distraction Squirrel. Much to everyone’s entertainment.
He is Making A Difference.
Scrote’s been sniffing petrol again.
And pray tell MC what we have to sniff or ingest to be able to understand it?
Stepping aside for a moment from the concept of IQ – which is primarily a predictor of success at Western universities – we had lots of those sorts of people in our post war immigration scheme. We had peasants galore, from southern Italy, the dregs of the UK, Greece, and all over Europe.
Their parents may have been stunted by lack of nutrition, but the kids we got were well fed and went on to better things.
Not a problem with yours – Grigory M, or cockhead, take your pick.
Areff, I have to thank you. Following your post last week re: cheaper mobile Internet, I did some research and found a great Optus deal which, for just $15 more than I used to pay, provides 128G more than my previous monthly allowance. (12G.)
Moral of the story: shop around… and keep shopping around.
C.L. , I was wondering the same thing. WTF does it mean?
I’m old enough to remember when leaders entitled to march in an Armistice Day parade were lauded.
Now being a sodomist is close enough.
Peter Whish-Wilson shook the brave anonymous bint’s black-gloved hand……. effing hilarious. Pauline probably had no idea just how pathetic she’d make the hand-wringers look.
monty does liven the place up a bit. And he’s always a barrel of laughs, especially when he performs his rake juggling act, which is most of the time, but I never tire of it. 😀