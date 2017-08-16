Wednesday Forum: August 16, 2017

  1. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2473042, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:00 pm

    Ireland’s gay prime minister will march in Montreal Gay Pride with Trudeau
    MONTREAL, August 17, 2017 (LifeSiteNews) — Ireland’s first openly homosexual prime minister is about to become the first foreign head of state to march in a homosexual pride parade with Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    For a moment I thought that read: “mate with” Trudeau.
    I need to update my optical prescription.

    Btw: News bulletin to the practitioner of j’ism who wrote that article, the Prime Minister of Ireland is not the Head of State, that role belongs to the President or Ireland.

  2. Muddy
    #2473043, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Since its founding in 1993, the Council for American Islamic Relations (CAIR) has presented itself publicly as a benign Muslim American “civil rights organization.” From that time to this, however, the United States government has known that CAIR actually is an entity founded by the Muslim Brotherhood’s Palestinian franchise: Hamas, a group officially designated since 1994 as a terrorist organization.

    Link.

  3. Snoopy
    #2473044, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    In what way will we “stand” with Spain?

    On our knees with head bowed.

  4. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2473046, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    Last I knew, Ought, you were none of the 3 commenters mentioned. So, what I said had fuck all to do with you.

    You pompous sack of sickeningly stiff socks.
    Be thankful anyone deigns to acknowledge your ridiculously rancid presence.
    Now applaud, and show your gratitude for me brightening up your otherwise empty life.

  5. johanna
    #2473047, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    H B Bear
    #2472969, posted on August 18, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    Nature playgrounds are the current trend at the moment. Contractors are cleaning up ripping up old playgrounds and dumping logs and shit in their place. There is one going in over the road under a series of moreton bay figs that we used to climb as kids. Oh well its only my rates.

    In my old primary school there was a huge Moreton Bay fig with massive roots off the ground.

    We used to have competitions to see who could run around the roots without touching the ground the fastest.

    Even in our biggest cities, it is not a long drive to get to the bush. There is quite a bit of it within cities.

    As I said, make-work bullshit. Thanks, ratepayers!

  6. Muddy
    #2473048, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    In what way will we “stand” with Spain?

    Perhaps she meant ‘We’ll stand beside you, but you stand closer to the suicide bomber.’

  7. Boambee John
    #2473049, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Zulu at 1937

    The version I heard started off “An engineer told me before he died …”

  8. calli
    #2473050, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Joh and Bear: None of these then?

  9. Fat fingers (The Movie).
    #2473051, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    These media events are so we can keep killing Muslims for no reason. This leaves out pollies at a loss when it comes to sensible stuff to say.

  10. johanna
    #2473053, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    BTW, congratulations (not) to all of you who follow up monty et al every time they bait you.

    He says something completely stupid, and then dozens of people validate his point by responding.

    Talk about Lucy and the football.

    Go on, admit it, you love wasting your time on him because he’s such an easy target. Virtue-signalling, right-wing style. Just what he wants.

    Lift your game.

  11. calli
    #2473054, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Or these. There was one in a park on Alpha Road, Willoughby. We used to call it the Death Swing.

  12. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2473055, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    Ireland’s first openly homosexual prime minister is about to become the first foreign head of state to march in a homosexual pride parade with Canada’s Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

    That Goddamn Commie Cuban dog has to go back.
    The Gay Paddy can stay so long as he can drink.

  13. Marcus Classis
    #2473056, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Scrote’s been sniffing petrol again.

    test pattern
    #2472770, posted on August 18, 2017 at 2:36 pm
    ‘Should she go into a pink burqa with a bunny on it’

    They’re under starters orders and they’re off! Oh dear White Gash of Asia is stuck in the stalls … she’s given up … she’s sitting down now … she appears to be blinded by her own blinkers … she’s pulled a black saddle cloth over her head … and it’s Brandis’ Bigot, Brandis’ Bigot is pulling ahead, he’s going to win! Oh no, disaster! He’s pulled so far ahead of Public Opinion he’s pulled his knob right off and he’ll have to be put down behind the screen and Public Opinion is going to win, Katallaxy Klansman has run out of puff and has nothing more to contribute …

  14. Gab
    #2473057, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Fantastic speech from Former US Navy Admiral, William H. McRaven:

  15. calli
    #2473058, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Joh, you didn’t see my Nazi squirrel? 😀

  16. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2473059, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Question over on the Oz website, on the removal of statues – John Curtin was a member of the Labor Party at the time they supported the ” White Australia” Does this mean his statue in Fremantle should be pulled down?

  17. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2473061, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    These media events are so we can keep killing Muslims for no reason. This leaves out pollies at a loss when it comes to sensible stuff to say.

    Of course.
    When Wars stop humans have time to think and ponder their circumstances and systems and leadership.
    And we can’t have that, can we?

  18. srr
    #2473062, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    ta calli … meh …still kickin’, and i’m tough, so … 🙂

  19. will
    #2473063, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Fat fingers (The Movie).
    #2473036, posted on August 18, 2017 at 7:54 pm
    The reason why IS captured so much ground and could not be beaten is that they were our guys and not Muslims. What military fantasy are you people living in?

    No. They were Obambi’s guys. He trained them and equiped them. To be fair, in his drug induced haze he thought they were the “Free Syrian Army” and part of his “Arab Spring”.

  20. Dave in Marybrook
    #2473064, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    “Counter-Terrorism Expert” Anne Aly on PM- Hanson’s burqa stunt will be used by ISIS for propaganda…. sounds overwhelmingly like appeasement.

  21. Gab
    #2473065, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    What’s joanna moaning about now?

  22. Robert Mc
    #2473066, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    People keep mis-spelling her name. 😉

  24. Nick
    #2473069, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:24 pm

    Strange how the term ‘white supremacists’ is used with abandon, yet events such as in Barcelona are ‘terror events’. Little obvious mention of Islam.

  25. calli
    #2473070, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Me too, srr. Look after yourself.

  26. Robber Baron
    #2473071, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    I say to all lefty thugs out there that Hanson will be wearing her burqa so she can blend into the Coburg and Lakemba areas gathering intelligence to support her policies. Your challenge is to identify her and give her a good verbal bashing. Go ahead; find Pauline!!

  27. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2473072, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Is there any legs to the story that one of the Greens Senators warmly greeted a lady in a Burkha in the foyer, then acted all horrified & outraged when it later transpired in the Senate chamber that the “Muslim” he’d been showing respect to was in fact Senator Hanson?

  28. calli
    #2473073, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    What’s joanna moaning about now?

    M0nty has been playing Distraction Squirrel. Much to everyone’s entertainment.

    He is Making A Difference.

  29. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2473074, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Scrote’s been sniffing petrol again.

    And pray tell MC what we have to sniff or ingest to be able to understand it?

  30. johanna
    #2473075, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    rickw
    #2472992, posted on August 18, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Yet, we still have people here who claim that average IQ scores demonstrate immutable racial characteristics.

    Johanna, those stats contain an extremely relevant fact “poor poverty stricken south”. The importance of nutrition in supporting IQ. In short if you’re importing “poor poverty stricken” from anywhere, you are importing low IQ.

    Stepping aside for a moment from the concept of IQ – which is primarily a predictor of success at Western universities – we had lots of those sorts of people in our post war immigration scheme. We had peasants galore, from southern Italy, the dregs of the UK, Greece, and all over Europe.

    Their parents may have been stunted by lack of nutrition, but the kids we got were well fed and went on to better things.

  31. Baldrick
    #2473076, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Robert Mc
    #2473066, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:22 pm
    People keep mis-spelling her name. 😉

    Not a problem with yours – Grigory M, or cockhead, take your pick.

  32. Delta A
    #2473077, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    Areff, I have to thank you. Following your post last week re: cheaper mobile Internet, I did some research and found a great Optus deal which, for just $15 more than I used to pay, provides 128G more than my previous monthly allowance. (12G.)

    Moral of the story: shop around… and keep shopping around.

  33. Eyrie
    #2473078, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    C.L. , I was wondering the same thing. WTF does it mean?

  34. C.L.
    #2473079, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    Ireland’s first openly homosexual prime minister is about to become the first foreign head of state to march in a homosexual pride parade …

    I’m old enough to remember when leaders entitled to march in an Armistice Day parade were lauded.
    Now being a sodomist is close enough.

  35. Dave in Marybrook
    #2473080, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:36 pm

    Peter Whish-Wilson shook the brave anonymous bint’s black-gloved hand……. effing hilarious. Pauline probably had no idea just how pathetic she’d make the hand-wringers look.

  36. Gab
    #2473081, posted on August 18, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    monty does liven the place up a bit. And he’s always a barrel of laughs, especially when he performs his rake juggling act, which is most of the time, but I never tire of it. 😀

